Today in High Prairie: October 30, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 30, 2021

10 a.m. – Acreage Dispersal Action for Bruce and Marilynne Brulotte, 19310 TWP RD 774A McLennan.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 30, 2021

Ward Ayles

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 30, 2021

Bumpy Churchill

Darlene Lightning-Mattson

Gus Jadischke

Jacob Anthony Davis

Spencer Nygaard

Terri Naf

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 30, 2021

1451 – Christopher Columbus, Discovered “New World”

1896 – Ruth Gordon, Rosemary’s Baby Actress

1945 – Henry Winkler, “The Fonz” on Happy Days

1947 – Timothy Schmidt, Eagles Rocker

1949 – David Green, Air Supply Bassist

1953 – Charles Martin Smith, American Graffiti Actor

1960 – Diego Maradona, Argentine Soccer Great

1970 – Ben Bailey, Cash Cab Host

1973 – Adam Copeland, “Edge” Canadian Wrestler

This Day in Local History – October 30, 2021

Oct. 30, 1961: HPSD board chairman Gunnar Wahlstrom tells Kinuso village council that a $750,000 vocational-technical school will be built in the village.

Oct. 30, 1963: The High Prairie Booster reports that the $1.5 million has been invested so far in academic and vocational programs at Grouard.

Oct. 30, 1963: The High Prairie Booster reports on the formation of a badminton club in town, under the direction of Art Foulston.

Oct. 30, 1972: The PCs sweep Alberta in the federal election including Paul Yewchuk in Athabasca. The Liberals are returned to power.

Oct. 30, 1974: High Prairie town councillors express their desire to close local bars if they are found to be serving intoxicated people.

Oct. 30, 1975: A meeting is held in High Prairie to discuss the possibility of forming a cross-country ski club.

Oct. 30, 1981: LJ’s Fashions celebrates its grand opening with owners Donna Cox and Sandra Quist.

Oct. 30, 1982: The St. Andrew’s School girl’s volleyball team defeats Girouxville 15-7, 15-13 in the final to win a tournament at St. Andrew’s.

Oct. 30, 1985: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont is awarded the Order of Canada.

Oct. 30, 1990: The Alberta Sport Council awards the 1991 Alberta Northwest Summer Games to High Prairie.

Oct. 30, 1990: Peerless Lake I.D. Councillor Wilfred Cardinal resigns. Both sides refuse to disclose reasons.

Oct. 30, 1991: South Peace News reports the proposed new RCMP building is delayed after the federal government deems it to not be a priority.

Oct. 30, 1995: Alberta Power reaches an agreement with Marigold Enterprises allowing customers to pay bills at the non-profit agency. High Prairie town council follows suit Dec. 13 allowing their customers to also pay bills at Marigold.

Oct. 30, 1996: South Peace News reports Leonarda’s Beauty Salon moves to a new location next to Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Oct. 30, 1997: Senator Walter Twinn dies of a heart attack after attending a ceremonial sweat lodge in Slave Lake.

Oct. 30, 2000: Richard Junior Grey, 20, and Leonard J. Cardinal, 21, flee custody before their court appearance in High Prairie. Both are later apprehended and charged.

Oct. 30, 2005: Christians gather at the Church of the Nazarene to pray for the betterment of High Prairie.

Oct. 30, 2007: High Prairie Subway re-opens after being closed from Oct. 22-29 for renovations.

Oct. 30, 2007: Peavine Bishop Routhier School staff and students raise $4,744 after staying on the rooftop overnight as part of their Terry Fox Run fundraising efforts.

Oct. 30, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes celebrates the grand opening of their municipal services facility in Grouard.

Oct. 30, 2010: Darcy McKenzie’s goal with one second left in the second period is the difference as the visiting High Prairie Regals lose 6-5 at Lakeland.

Oct. 30, 2012: The Joussard Fire Department resumes operations. It had been stood down Sept. 14 after deciding that the training firefighters were receiving was unacceptable.

Oct. 30, 2013: Ken Matthews is elected reeve of the M.D. of Big Lakes at is organizational meeting.

Oct. 30, 2013: South Peace News reports that Shadow Creek’s multi-million recreation development is appealed by people in Joussard and area.

Oct. 30, 2013: South Peace News reports on a drastic shortage of bus drivers needed by HPSD.

Oct. 30, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes hears plans are being considered for a memorial at the old Joussard Mission site by the descendants of Moostoos and Kinusayo.

Oct. 30, 2018: Nancy Sloat is sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing $75,102 from the Faust Community League. She served as a volunteer bookkeeper from Jan. 1, 2015 to Nov. 15, 2017.

This Day in World History – October 30, 2021

1485 – Henry VII of England crowned at Westminster Abbey.

1503 – Queen Isabella of Spain bans violence against Indians.

1772 – Captain James Cook arrives with ship Resolution in Cape Town.

1866 – Jesse James’ gang robs bank in Missouri of $2,000.

1873 – P.T. Barnum’s circus “Greatest Show on Earth” debuts in New York City.

1888 – John J. Loud patents ballpoint pen.

1894 – Daniel Cooper patents time clock.

1922 – Benito Mussolini forms government in Italy.

1938 – Mass panic occurs after H.G. Wells’ “The War of the Worlds” airs.

1944 – Last transport for Auschwitz arrives in Birkenau.

1945 – Branch Rickey signs Jackie Robinson to a Montreal Royals contract.

1945 – US government announces end of shoe rationing.

1948 – 20 die & 6,000 made ill by smog in Donora, Pennsylvania.

1952 – Clarence Birdseye sells first frozen peas.

1954 – First use of 24-second shot clock in pro basketball.

1957 – Soviet Union launches Sputnik II, carrying a dog named Laika.

1960 – Michael Woodruff performs the first successful kidney transplant.

1961 – Soviet Union tests a 58-megaton hydrogen bomb; most powerful ever.

1961 – Resolution OKs removing Stalin’s body from Lenin’s tomb.

1973 – The Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul opens: Europe and Asia connects.

1974 – “Rumble in the Jungle”: Muhammad Ali KOs George Foreman in Zaire.

1975 – Boston’s John Bucyk becomes 7th NHLer to score 500 goals.

1989 – Smith Dairy makes largest milkshake: 1,575.2 gallons.

1990 – Britain and France complete “Chunnel” under English Channel.

1995 – Quebec votes in a referendum to remain part of Canada.

2012 – Walt Disney purchases rights for Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

2016 – Canada and the EU sign free trade deal after opposition by Belgium.

2018 – Report: 60% decline in all wildlife between 1970-2014.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 30, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you have yearned to modify something in your daily life, do it now. The planetary energy is telling you the hour has come to make concrete changes. Whether the change you seek is at home or at work, physical or emotional, do not be afraid to seriously upset the status quo of your life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The planetary shift will probably be imperceptible today, but you will have several months to understand how this change impacts you. It will dawn on you that you feel a strong need for liberation. Perhaps you need to release yourself from the bonds of your group. Change and innovation are in the air!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You must not expect any enormous changes today. The process you began three or four years ago will accelerate slightly. You are changing the moorings of your identity, the ideas that make you sure of who you are. Your family, background, and education no longer count for as much as your spiritual foundations.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The day ahead should be fairly positive. You will begin to feel the faintest hint of a major change beginning. This new phase will last seven months. As it progresses, you will find greater freedom of expression. You can expect to shift into high gear on subjects you used to avoid in the past. Some friction with siblings may arise in the next few months.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The solar system is liable to trigger a transformation that will last several months. The change will centre on the means you use to fulfill yourself in terms of your career and love life. If you feel hemmed in by your training or upbringing, you can expect to seek liberation from these inhibitions in the months to come.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is an excellent day for you! Although no major events occur today, there is the promise of freedom in the coming months. A fundamental shift is about to occur in your occupation and love life. As the months unfold, you can expect to be more visionary, more creative, and perhaps more rebellious. You will be much more effective than in the past two or three years.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – To understand the shift occurring today, you must look at events from a lofty perspective. A slow liberation process is gathering momentum. Over the next few months you will not refuse an opportunity to rid yourself of an oppressive part of your past. You will shed your old complexes and emerge renewed. Do not be alarmed if family relations suffer a bit. The distress is only temporary.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The gentle winds of change are blowing through your life at the moment. You have a feeling of newness and an open attitude toward the world. Some outside events give you the impression you are advancing in a concrete manner toward a new life. You can expect to have some pleasant surprises.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – In your case, the phrase “turning point” has some meaning. This turning point could take the form of a new person or a key event that changes things forever. Sometimes amazing things we hear about really do happen. One of these things may be happening to you in the coming months.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It may be you have come back deeply changed from a long voyage. Of course, travel changes everyone to some extent, but in your case, the change is more profound. You are going to have a problem getting back into your old life. It may feel too limiting for you. So what are you waiting for? Change it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you feel suffocated by your romantic relationship, if you feel it lacks spice or is too traditional, then why not liberate yourself? Today’s planetary energy will help you turn even your craziest ideas into reality. Starting today, you are going to be asked to be more decisive.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You have met some strange people who have greatly influenced your attitude about your marriage or partnership. Some people have been pushing you toward more freedom. These people have been influenced by the planetary alignments, but that is no reason you have to be. Freedom or lack of it is completely subjective.