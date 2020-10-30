Today in High Prairie – October 31, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 31, 2020

Halloween! Great day to be a witch!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 31, 2020

Lori Johansson

Dianna Bissell

Pat Dube

Dwayne Taylor

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 31, 2020

Hayden Sloan

Lane Gibson

Travis Lodge

Ward Thompson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 31

1795 – John Keats, English Romantic Poet

1860 – Juliette Gordon Low, Girl Scouts Founder

1887 – Chiang Kai-shek, Chinese Political Leader

1912 – Dale Evans, Roy Rogers Show Singer

1923 – Hicks B. Waldron, Avon Products Chairman, CEO

1926 – Shirley Dinsdale, Judy Splinters Ventriloquist

1931 – Dan Rather, CBS Evening News Anchor

1936 – Michael Landon, Bonanza Actor

1942 – David Ogden Stiers, MASH Actor

1949 – Bob Siebenberg, Supertramp Rocker

1950 – John Candy, SCTV Comedy Actor

1961 – Peter Jackson, Lord of the Rings Director

1967 – Vanilla Ice, Ice Ice Baby Rapper

1982 – Justin Chatwin, War of the Worlds Actor

This Day in Local History – October 31

Oct. 31, 1912: Grouard ratepayers vote unanimously to incorporate into a town.

Oct. 31, 1914: The Grouard News reports that the new townsite for High Prairie is secured on Pat Ireland’s quarter-section and adjoining land secured by the ED&BC railroad. Several lots are disposed of. Among the businesses established are two general stores, one restaurant, a barber shop, a pool room and a post office. Ireland subdivided 10-acre lots at $100 each. Another source cites the first business to open within the limits of High Prairie is called McFadyen’s General Store. Later the same year, the McLeod Hotel opens.

Oct. 31, 1959: Fairview announces they are pulling out of the NPHL for the 1959-60 season after the collapse of their arena Feb. 10, 1958. They hope to have a covered arena completed during the year and hope to play exhibition games.

Oct. 31, 1960: High Prairie Mayor Max Vanderaegen is among 48 people to receive certificates and pins from the Civil Defence program.

Oct. 31, 1974: Halloween mischief turns to arson as a barn is set afire belonging to the High Prairie Agricultural Society at the Stampede Grounds.

Oct. 31, 1980: Slave Lake’s Jerry Wallsten presents a petition of 279 signatures to HPSD objecting to the fact HPSD and High Prairie town council will share office space in the same building.

Oct. 31, 1989: Director of nursing at the High Prairie hospital Sue Hotson is asked to resign following a meeting with hospital administrator Len Hough.

Oct. 31, 2000: Fire destroys the home of George Hindbo southwest of High Prairie. No one is injured.

Oct. 31, 2001: Louis Kenneth Bissell, 14, dies of heart disease at Prairie River Junior High School after collapsing at the completion of gym class.

Oct. 31, 2007: South Peace News publishes proposed plans for the new High Prairie Hospital. It is announced site preparation work will begin shortly.

Oct. 31, 2007: High Prairie RCMP present a plaque to Brian Holmberg for his volunteer work in the local Citizens on Patrol program.

Oct. 31, 2105: The end of an era occurs in High Prairie as Richards Lumber holds a site auction and closes.

Oct. 31, 2015: The St. Andrew’s Grade 12 graduating class of 2015 presents a $6,000 cheque to St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church. The money will be used to purchase a new sound system.

Oct. 31, 2015: Dan Matula passes away at the age of 66 years. He was well-skilled in welding, autobody and mechanical work.

Oct. 31, 2017: PRJH students collect 387 pounds of food during their Tricks for Eats drive on Halloween night.

Oct. 31, 2017: A High Prairie teenager is hit by a vehicle on Halloween night at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 48th Street. The boy is treated for minor injuries. Police are looking for the culprit.

Oct. 31, 2018: PRJH students collect 320 pounds of food during their Tricks for Eats Drive, which is donated to the High Prairie & District Food Bank.

This Day in World History – October 31

1517 – Martin Luther begins Protestant Reformation.

1541 – Michelangelo finishes painting “Last Judgement” in Sistine Chapel.

1815 – Cornishman Sir Humphrey Davy patents miner’s safety lamp.

1888 – Scottish vet John Boyd Dunlop patents pneumatic bicycle tire.

1892 – Arthur Conan Doyle publishes The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

1913 – 1st US paved coast-to-coast highway, Lincoln Highway, is dedicated.

1923 – 160 consecutive days of 100 F begin at Marble Bar, Australia.

1940 – Battle of Britain, fought between the RAF and Luftwaffe, ends.

1941 – Mount Rushmore Monument is completed.

1952 – 1st thermonuclear bomb detonated at Marshall Islands.

1956 – G.J. Dufek becomes 1st American to land an airplane at South Pole.

1959 – USSR & Egypt sign contracts for building Aswan Dam.

1962 – “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” horror film released.

1964 – Barbra Streisand’s “People” album goes No 1 for 5 weeks.

1968 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson halts bombing of North Vietnam.

1975 – Bob Geldof’s first appearance with The Boomtown Rats.

1980 – Julian Nott sets world hot-air balloon altitude record [16,806 m].

1980 – Polish government recognizes Solidarity trade union.

1982 – Pope John Paul II becomes first pontiff to visit Spain.

1984 – Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is assassinated.

1992 – Don Keller makes his 18,000th sky dive.

1992 – Roman Catholic church reinstates Galileo Galilei after 359 years.

2000 – Last Multiplexed Information & Computing Service machine shut down.

2011 – The world population reaches 7 billion according to the UN.

2017 – Hawaiian judge orders man to write ex-girlfriend 144 compliments.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 31, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Climactic events are apt to occur in your life. It’s time to condense and solidify your grand schemes and bright ideas in such a way that makes them more practical. Things may be spinning so quickly you aren’t quite sure where to jump on. Worry about that later. For now, what you need to do is express your ideas forcefully and succinctly. Doors will open as a result.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It’s time to take your communication to the next level. Expand outward and upward. For the last three weeks you’ve gone through a serious mental process that has helped you define what you stand for and believe in. Now you’re in a phase that urges you to put these ideas into motion. The expansive quality of the day is profound, so take advantage of it and get moving.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A new cycle is beginning for you in which you may find yourself throwing away old beliefs and mental processes. Out with the old and in with the new. This time of housecleaning is extremely important, for you will find the same tired old speech you’ve been working on is suddenly defunct. Pull your resources together and construct a new platform that makes you proud.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel like you’re on a cliff with your legs dangling over the edge. You’re searching for handholds while your feet struggle to support you on a tiny ledge. You may be swearing that when you get out of this predicament, you will never come this way again. Take heart. This is all part of the cycle. These necessary challenges only make you stronger and more appreciative of the easy stretches.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Someone has suddenly put the fan on high, and papers are blowing everywhere. Neat piles whisked into large swirls of chaos. Everyone is shouting opinions about what should be done about it. Meanwhile, there are people making demands on you that you just can’t handle. Slow down and communicate your situation to others. They will understand and support your predicament. The wind will die down soon.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Try not to get tangled in other people’s words. It could be you’re accidentally misconstruing their statements because you aren’t listening closely. Rather, your mind is focused on your own thoughts, even though you snap to attention when something hits you wrong. Show respect by turning down the volume in your head when someone else has the floor, even if you don’t agree with what they’re saying.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There’s a terrific expansive feeling to the day, which you will appreciate more than anyone. For other people, this energy might expand into a headache. For you, it’s apt to expand your feeling of success. It also might expand your stomach, so be careful you don’t overindulge. Other than that, don’t hold back on your activities. Whatever you do will be very productive.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There might be some unexpected communication coming from a long-lost friend or old roommate today. You never know whom you might run into when you leave the house, so stay alert. An old teacher could be just around the corner. Perhaps a bizarre news story in the paper catches your attention, because there on the page is a photo of the kid who lived next door to your childhood home.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is one of those days when you just can’t wait for someone to stop talking so you can say something. It’s likely you won’t even wait. Don’t be surprised if friction results from such strongly held opposing views. People could blow things out of proportion, since everyone is convinced they are right. The interesting thing about this situation is that it could result in a productive time.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your mind could be going in many directions. Direct your energy toward small projects that require intellect. Your energy is likely to come in waves, so use it wisely when you have it, and feel free to take a break when you don’t. Tell your boss you will be much more productive if you have a 20-minute break in the afternoon in order to recharge.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – People will listen to you much more than usual. Sometimes when you say something, people hear you but minutes later forget what you said. Today is different. Your words will penetrate more deeply and end up being disseminated much more widely than ever before. Don’t be stingy with what you have to say. Give people your full opinion on the situation. Your impact will be significant.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re apt to disagree sharply with information you receive. Perhaps your attitude is a bit selfish, so you aren’t able to appreciate ideas that are more humanitarian in nature. Expand your way of thinking to include the people around you. You will find the more you offer yourself to others, the more respected and happier you will be overall.