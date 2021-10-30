Today in High Prairie: October 31, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 31, 2021

Halloween! Great day to be a witch or black cat!

Attend the church of your choice.

10 a.m. – Inventory Reduction Auction for McLennan Home Hardware Building Centre, 20 Centre St., McLennan.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 31, 2021

Diana Bissell

Lori Johansson

Pat Dube

Dwayne Taylor

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 31, 2021

Hayden Sloan

Lane Gibson

Travis Lodge

Ward Thompson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 31, 2021

1795 – John Keats, English Romantic Poet

1860 – Juliette Gordon Low, Girl Scouts Founder

1887 – Chiang Kai-shek, Chinese Political Leader

1912 – Dale Evans, Roy Rogers Show Singer

1931 – Dan Rather, CBS Evening News Anchor

1936 – Michael Landon, Bonanza Actor

1942 – David Ogden Stiers, M*A*S*H Actor

1949 – Bob Siebenberg, Supertramp Rocker

1950 – John Candy, SCTV Comedy Actor

1961 – Peter Jackson, Lord of the Rings Director

1982 – Justin Chatwin, War of the Worlds Actor

This Day in Local History – October 31, 2021

Oct. 31, 1912: Grouard ratepayers vote unanimously to incorporate into a Town.

Oct. 31, 1914: The Grouard News reports that the new townsite for High Prairie is secured on Pat Ireland’s quarter-section and adjoining land secured by the ED&BC railroad. Several lots are disposed of. Among the businesses established are two general stores, one restaurant, a barber shop, a pool room and a post office. Ireland subdivided 10-acre lots at $100 each. Another source cites the first business to open within the limits of High Prairie is called McFadyen’s General Store. Later the same year, the McLeod Hotel opens.

Oct. 31, 1959: Fairview announces they are pulling out of the NPHL for the 1959-60 season after the collapse of their arena Feb. 10, 1958. They hope to have a covered arena completed during the year and hope to play exhibition games.

Oct. 31, 1960: High Prairie Mayor Max Vanderaegen is among 48 people to receive certificates and pins from the Civil Defence program.

Oct. 31, 1961: Vandals break a window and enter the Canyon Creek School. It’s the third break-in at the school in three weeks. No damage is done except to the window.

Oct. 31, 1969: Olga Basarab passes away at Providence Hospital at the age of 80 years. She was an early settler and long-time resident of the district west of town.

Oct. 31, 1971: Tom Iannone scores five goals as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Swan Hills Oldtimers 10-2 in exhibition play.

Oct. 31, 1974: Halloween mischief turns to arson as a barn is set afire belonging to the High Prairie Agricultural Society at the Stampede Grounds.

Oct. 31, 1980: Slave Lake’s Jerry Wallsten presents a petition of 279 signatures to HPSD objecting to the fact HPSD and High Prairie town council will share office space in the same building.

Oct. 31, 1989: Director of nursing at the High Prairie hospital Sue Hotson is asked to resign following a meeting with hospital administrator Len Hough.

Oct. 31, 1993: Perry Brust’s rink wins the Valleyview Red Willow Black Gold Bonspiel thus qualifying for the men’s districts.

Oct. 31, 2000: Fire destroys the home of George Hindbo southwest of High Prairie. No one is injured.

Oct. 31, 2000: A 13-year-old High Prairie girl is fondled in a sexual manner while trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Police were asking for the public’s help in finding the man.

Oct. 31, 2001: Louis Kenneth Bissell, 14, dies of heart disease at Prairie River Junior High School after collapsing at the completion of gym class.

Oct. 31, 2007: South Peace News publishes proposed plans for the new High Prairie Hospital. It is announced site preparation work will begin shortly.

Oct. 31, 2007: High Prairie RCMP present a plaque to Brian Holmberg for his volunteer work in the local Citizens on Patrol program.

Oct. 31, 2105: The end of an era occurs in High Prairie as Richards Lumber holds a site auction and closes.

Oct. 31, 2015: The PRJH Raiders boy’s volleyball team wins the HPSD Volleyball Tournament at Falher.

Oct. 31, 2015: The St. Andrew’s Grade 12 graduating class of 2015 presents a $6,000 cheque to St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church. The money will be used to purchase a new sound system.

Oct. 31, 2015: Dan Matula passes away at the age of 66 years. He was well-skilled in welding, autobody and mechanical work.

Oct. 31, 2017: Students at Prairie River Junior High School collect 387 pounds of food during their Tricks for Eats drive on Halloween night.

Oct. 31, 2017: A High Prairie teenager is hit by a vehicle on Halloween night at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and 48th Street. The boy is treated for minor injuries. Police are looking for the culprit.

Oct. 31, 2018: PRJH students collect 320 pounds of food during their Tricks for Eats Drive, which is donated to the High Prairie & District Food Bank.

This Day in World History – October 31, 2021

1517 – Martin Luther begins Protestant Reformation.

1541 – Michelangelo finishes painting “Last Judgement” in Sistine Chapel.

1815 – Cornishman Sir Humphrey Davy patents miner’s safety lamp.

1864 – Nevada admitted as 36th state of the Union.

1888 – Scottish vet John Boyd Dunlop patents pneumatic bicycle tire.

1892 – Arthur Conan Doyle publishes The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

1913 – First US paved coast-to-coast highway, Lincoln Highway, is dedicated.

1923 – 160 consecutive days of 100 F begin at Marble Bar, Australia.

1940 – Battle of Britain, fought between the RAF and Luftwaffe, ends.

1941 – Mount Rushmore Monument is completed.

1952 – First thermonuclear bomb detonated at Marshall Islands.

1956 – G.J. Dufek becomes first American to land an airplane at South Pole.

1959 – USSR & Egypt sign contracts for building Aswan Dam.

1962 – “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” horror film released.

1968 – US President Lyndon B. Johnson halts bombing of North Vietnam.

1980 – Julian Nott sets world hot-air balloon altitude record [16,806 m].

1980 – Polish government recognizes Solidarity trade union.

1982 – Pope John Paul II becomes first pontiff to visit Spain.

1984 – Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is assassinated.

1992 – Don Keller makes his 18,000th sky dive.

1992 – Roman Catholic church reinstates Galileo Galilei after 359 years.

2000 – Last Multiplexed Information & Computing Service machine shut down.

2011 – The world population reaches 7 billion according to the UN.

2017 – Hawaiian judge orders man to write ex-girlfriend 144 compliments.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 31, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have a lot of professional or personal calls to make today. Emails could flood your inbox. A lot of people could vie for your attention. Your ego will receive a much-needed boost from all the acknowledgment. Do not be embarrassed or guilty. Everyone needs a pat on the back now and then. Relax and enjoy the spotlight!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Recent study of philosophical or spiritual matters might inspire you to express your insights creatively. Whether you choose to write, make music, or paint pictures, you will notice a difference in your style. This may not last, as it is at least partially due to what is on your mind now, but make the most of it today. You might produce quality work that surprises even you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Is a member of your household away? Your home could be a lonely place for a while. You miss your housemate, but you also enjoy the solitude and the quiet that enables you to catch up on your projects, which may include sleep! Dreams that come to you tonight could bring insights to solutions for business and finance. Write them down in the morning. You will want to remember them.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A social event could land you in the middle of a room full of writers, artists, and teachers. You might not know any of them, but do not panic. Just listen to what they have to say. Your interest could attract their attention, and you could make some new friends. You might also attract invitations to future parties like this. Accept them! You will be glad you did.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you have been reading about health and fitness and putting what you read into action, today you might suddenly feel the results of your efforts. You feel physically and mentally strong, healthy, and energetic. This could put you in just the right mood to give some extra attention to the matter. Take care not to obsess over it. You are doing fine.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You look especially attractive today. Your communications skills are good. While romantic matters are low-key, love relationships could still advance. Interesting conversations with your love interest could reveal parts of you that your friend finds intriguing, and bring up interests in common that you did not know you had. Make the most of it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Business acquaintances could visit you today. They might stay longer than expected, but this is positive. You will have a lot of interesting discussions that open up doors to more promising enterprises and ways to make a success of them. If you get distracted and talk about other things, what does it matter? Relax and enjoy yourself.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Group activities and other social events should keep you pretty busy. You have a lot of people to see, calls to make, errands to run. This can be a drag, but it is exciting and exhilarating as well. You will be satisfied with the results. Some of the people should be especially congenial and might become friends. Relax and get busy.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Career success, particularly involving writing, teaching, and other communication skills, could come your way today. You may not be aware that it is coming, so it could be a bit difficult to handle at first. Still, you have been working toward this goal for a long time, and you will be glad to hear the news. In the evening, go out with friends to celebrate. You have earned it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you been trying to learn about a subject for a long time? Have books, lectures, and documentaries on the subject been your primary form of entertainment? Whatever you have been hoping to gain from it could come to you today. If it is a business advantage, you have got it. If it is knowledge for its own sake, you know a lot by now. Whatever it is, bask in the glow of your achievement.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some interesting dreams could come to you tonight. Do not be fooled by confusing symbolism. These dreams could shed light on business concerns you have been trying to work out. Make a list of the symbols and see what they are trying to tell you. Then if it makes sense, act on it. Your dreams are probably only revealing what your subconscious has already worked out.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A social event, perhaps related to business, could put you in touch with an old friend or two you have not seen for a long time. You will have a wonderful time catching up. In fact, you have more in common now than you did before. If you are single, you might think of this person as a potential romantic partner. Go slowly, but have fun!