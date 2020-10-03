Today in High Prairie – October 4, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 4, 2020

Attend the church of your choice!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 4, 2020

Mitchell Matula

Today’s Local Birthdayw – Faust – October 4, 2020

Harley Ashton Hoyt

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 4

1880 – Damon Runyan, American Journalist/Writer

1923 – Charlton Heston, Planet of the Apes Actor

1931 – Dick Tracy, Comic Strip Crimestopper

1941 – Lori Saunders, Petticoat Junction Actress

1945 – Clifton Davis, That’s My Mama Actor

1946 – Susan Sarandon, Dead Man Walking Actress

1948 – Linda McMahon, WWE CEO

1951 – Alan Rosenberg, LA Law Actor

1953 – Gil Moore, Triumph Drummer

1961 – David W. Harper, The Waltons Actor

This Day in Local History – October 4

Oct. 4, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Moose Hotel, owned by W.C. Huff, is sold to Caroline McLellan.

Oct. 4, 1913: The Grouard News reports L.G. Fredette opens a vet office by the Hub Pool Room on Main Street.

Oct. 4, 1913: Mr. Purcell purchases a barber shop in Grouard and renames it Capital Barber Shop.

Oct. 4, 1963: The Pioneer Threshermans Association hall at Triangle celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 4, 1971: Les Hiney, of High Prairie, is fined a meagre $1 plus $2 in costs for going through a stop sign. His defence in provincial court was the Town did not advertise the new stop signs at the violation location.

Oct. 4, 1978: Frank Lovsin announces plans to build a new IGA store in High Prairie the following spring.

Oct. 4, 1982: It takes half a day to move Alberta Wheat Pool’s No. 2 elevator to its new home in High Prairie.

Oct. 4, 1985: A minor earthquake shakes the region. Its epicentre is in the Northwest Territories.

Oct. 4, 1986: Faust commercial fishermen Stacey Lennington is found safe after going missing between Widewater and The Narrows the day before. He is found on the north shore beside a small fire.

Oct. 4, 1989: South Peace News reports that the Government of Alberta grants the High Prairie Golf Club $120,000 for the construction of a new clubhouse.

Oct. 4, 1994: South Peace News reports Sheila Lizee opens She-La’s Beauty Salon behind JJ Video.

Oct. 4, 1998: Dr. Kim Hunter and Dr. Denise Nikkel reopen the High Prairie Vet Clinic.

Oct. 4, 1999: Rick Dumont opens Rick’s Mobile Glass Service in the Grimshaw Trucking Building.

Oct. 4, 2006: Peace Country Health unveils its plans for the new hospital at an open house at the Elks Hall.

Oct. 4, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Raymond Carifelle is defeated in the Peavine election. Elected to council are Kenny Cunningham, Sherry Cunningham, Ken Noskey, Dennis Cunningham and Layne Gauchier. Noskey is later elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2010: East Prairie Metis Settlement chair Louis Haggerty is defeated in the East Prairie election. Elected to council are Gerald Cunningham, Shelly Auger, Jacob Howse, Wade L’Hirondelle and Brian Supernault. Gerald Cunningham is later elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2010: Gift Lake Metis Settlement holds elections and elects Hector Lamouche, Dave Lamouche, Ronnie Anderson, Kelly Cunningham and Sherry Anderson to council. Hector Lamouche is later re-elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2012: Northland School Division closes Gift Lake School after mould and asbestos is found in the building.

Oct. 4, 2018: The High Prairie Renegades football team suspends operations. Lack of commitment from players, health and safety concerns are cited.

This Day in World History – October 4

1537 – 1st complete English-language Bible [Matthew Bible] is printed.

1582 – Last Julian calendar day in Spain and Portugal.

1675 – Dutch Christiaan Huygens patents the pocket watch.

1824 – Mexico becomes a republic.

1873 – Toronto Argonauts Football Club forms.

1881 – Edward Leveaux patents automatic player piano.

1883 – Orient Express makes its 1st official journey: Paris to Instanbul.

1910 – Portugal becomes a republic, King Manuel II flees to England.

1911 – 1st escalator installed in London.

1927 – Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mt. Rushmore [works until 1941].

1943 – German occupiers forbid flying of kites.

1949 – United Nations’ permanent NYC headquarters is dedicated.

1957 – USSR launches Sputnik I, 1st artificial Earth satellite.

1959 – USSR Luna 3 sends back 1st photos of moon’s far side.

1960 – Courier 1B Launched; 1st active repeater satellite in orbit.

1965 – Pope Paul VI becomes 1st Pope to visit Western Hemisphere.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 7; crash lands on moon.

1966 – Lesotho gains independence from Britain.

1970 – Highest parachute jump from a tower [1,984 feet] in Tulsa.

1978 – Funeral services held for Pope John Paul I.

1983 – New land speed record of 650.88 mph attained.

1988 – Pillsbury stock soars $18.37 to $57.37 on takeover bid.

1990 – U.S. premiere of Fox-TV’s “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

1997 – Farm Aid 10 concert in Texas cancelled due to weak ticket sales.

2006 – WikiLeaks is launched, created by Julian Assange.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 4, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you’re having trouble tackling a giant problem, don’t get discouraged or overwhelmed. They key for you is to break things down into smaller chunks, analyze them, and figure out their role within the greater whole. You will find that by taking things one step at a time, any problem you encounter will be infinitely easier to overcome than you may have thought at first.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It may seem like everyone around you is happy and getting what they want while you’re stuck in the trenches. Don’t compare yourself to other people and make judgments based on outside appearances. The truth of the matter is they’re most likely only looking at the immediate future and experiencing short-term pleasures. You, however, have your sights set on the long-term and will probably be much better off.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Imagination and fantasy play a big part in your thinking today, and you shouldn’t hesitate to embrace this frame of mind. There’s a great deal of power to be drawn from your sense of freedom to explore and dream. Your thinking is more of a higher consciousness now. You should take advantage of this lofty perspective to see things from a neutral viewpoint.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Engage more of your rational mind today. If your mind continues on its track into a fantasy world, you might consider enlisting the help of people who can help you bring some discipline to your situation. For you, the general feeling of the day is likely to be that the mind is willing, but the flesh is weak. Let others help you get inspired to get out of lazy mode.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Suppose you were someone else for a day. How would it feel to be treated the way you normally treat other people? This is a good time to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and experience life through their eyes. By doing this, you’re apt to become more conscious of your own actions and the effect of those actions on the people around you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today your thoughts may turn to fashion and the different ways in which you can improve your wardrobe. Don’t be afraid to create a look that reflects your true inner spirit. Deck yourself in external splendour to illustrate the many different colours and layers that you carry on the inside. Don’t hesitate to pick up a fashion magazine at the grocery store.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The amazing thing about your nature is that, like a good politician, you have just the right tone of voice and catch phrase for every situation. You can put on your smile and charm and talk your way out of just about any pickle you get into. Embrace this incredible gift, but make sure your overall goals are noble as opposed to self-serving or vengeful.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’re apt to get the feeling that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence today. Try not to get too hung up on this. Either make the effort to go where the landscape looks richer and more fruitful or stay where you are. The key to true happiness is to make sure that regardless of where you end up, you enjoy the spot where you are.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your mind may wander to a fantasyland full of castles, wizards, and magic dragons today. You could find you’re putting yourself in the robes of a beautiful or handsome figure in a tall tower who’s waiting for the perfect mate to come along. Observe the fanciful scenario you’ve created and see how the symbols and characters connect with your real life. Your imagination is trying to tell you something.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Get on the fast track and use your powerful words and creative mind to make quick decisions that are mindful yet spontaneous. If you get in a pinch today, don’t worry about it. Simply relax, take a deep breath, and let your intuition guide you to the right path. Instead of wasting your energy thrashing helplessly in the water, call for help.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Start the day with some vigourous yoga and then some meditation to help clear your mind. Stretch your body and get the blood flowing through all of your limbs. Once your blood is flowing, your mind will get moving. Before it gets too far into its noisy routine, take the opportunity to maintain a quiet, serene state while you clear out the static and set forth your goals for the day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do something for the community today, and really consider how your talents and skills can best be put to work. Consider volunteering at a school or library. Donate blood or help the elderly. Whatever you do, smile knowing you’re making direct contact with friends who need your assistance. Instead of just complaining about the way things are going, take a proactive role in leading the way toward a more philanthropic world.