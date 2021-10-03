Today in High Prairie: October 4, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 4, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 4, 2021

Mitchell Matula

Devon Savill

Jeremy Gaucher

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 4, 2021

Harley Ashton Hoyt

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 4, 2021

1880 – Damon Runyan, American Journalist/Writer

1923 – Charlton Heston, Planet of the Apes Actor

1931 – Dick Tracy, Comic Strip Crimestopper

1941 – Lori Saunders, Petticoat Junction Actress

1945 – Clifton Davis, That’s My Mama Actor

1946 – Susan Sarandon, Dead Man Walking Actress

1948 – Linda McMahon, WWE CEO

1951 – Alan Rosenberg, LA Law Actor

1953 – Gil Moore, Triumph Drummer

1961 – David W. Harper, The Waltons Actor

This Day in Local History – October 4, 2021

Oct. 4, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Moose Hotel, owned by W.C. Huff, is sold to Caroline McLellan.

Oct. 4, 1913: The Grouard News reports L.G. Fredette opens a vet office by the Hub Pool Room on Main Street.

Oct. 4, 1913: Mr. Purcell purchases a barber shop in Grouard and renames it Capital Barber Shop.

Oct. 4, 1960: The High Prairie Regals name John Czuy coach.

Oct. 4, 1963: The Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle celebrates the grand opening of the new hall.

Oct. 4, 1971: Les Hiney, of High Prairie, is fined a meagre $1 plus $2 in costs for going through a stop sign. His defence in provincial court was the town did not advertise the new stop signs at the violation location.

Oct. 4, 1971: Just over 100 residents attend an all-candidate’s forum. Mayoral candidates Fred Dumont and Dave Sandor speak as well as all 10 councillor candidates.

Oct. 4, 1978: Frank Lovsin announces plans to build a new IGA store in High Prairie the following spring.

Oct. 4, 1985: A minor earthquake shakes the region. Its epicentre is in the Northwest Territories.

Oct. 4, 1985: Richard Lamouche, 18, of High Prairie dies in a single vehicle accident.

Oct. 4, 1986: An open forum in Grouard hears AVC-Grouard is not gearing itself toward the special needs of native students.

Oct. 4, 1986: Faust commercial fishermen Stacey Lennington is found safe after going missing between Widewater and The Narrows the day before. He is found on the north shore beside a small fire.

Oct. 4, 1989: South Peace News reports that the Government of Alberta grants the High Prairie Golf Club $120,000 for the construction of a new clubhouse.

Oct. 4, 1994: South Peace News reports Sheila Lizee opens She-La’s Beauty Salon behind JJ Video.

Oct. 4, 1996: Roger Capot begins a walk to Edmonton to raise money for the Dustin Calliou Trust Fund. Blisters halt his walk two days later.

Oct. 4, 1998: Dr. Kim Hunter and Dr. Denise Nikkel reopen the High Prairie Vet Clinic.

Oct. 4, 1999: Rick Dumont opens Rick’s Mobile Glass Service in the Grimshaw Trucking Building.

Oct. 4, 2006: Peace Country Health unveils its plans for the new hospital at an open house at the Elks Hall.

Oct. 4, 2009: Bruce Stewart wins the High Prairie FireChase 10-km run in a time of 41:48.50 seconds. A record 200+ people enter the event.

Oct. 4, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Raymond Carifelle is defeated in the Peavine election. Elected to council are Kenny Cunningham, Sherry Cunningham, Ken Noskey, Dennis Cunningham and Layne Gauchier. Noskey is later elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2010: East Prairie Metis Settlement chair Louis Haggerty is defeated in the East Prairie election. Elected to council are Gerald Cunningham, Shelly Auger, Jacob Howse, Wade L’Hirondelle and Brian Supernault. Gerald Cunningham is later elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2010: Gift Lake Metis Settlement holds elections and elects Hector Lamouche, Dave Lamouche, Ronnie Anderson, Kelly Cunningham and Sherry Anderson to council. Hector Lamouche is later re-elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2011: Neil Arthur MacIntyre passes away at the age of 86 years in Wetaskiwin. He was the son of Dr. Edward MacIntyre, a former physician who served High Prairie for many years.

Oct. 4, 2012: Northland School Division closes Gift Lake School after mould and asbestos is found in the building.

Oct. 4, 2014: The High Prairie Regals declare they will play in the NPHL for the coming season, only to later ask for a one-year leave of absence.

Oct. 4, 2016: Tears flow from the largest crowd ever to attend the eighth annual High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Sisters in Spirit Vigil. Almost 100 attend.

Oct. 4, 2016: Six runners from Peerless Lake win their respective categories at the first Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council – Northland School Division Cross County Race in Peavine.

Oct. 4, 2017: Plains Midstream Canada donates $3,000 to the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary toward the purchase of equipment to improve patient care.

Oct. 4, 2018: The High Prairie Renegades football team suspends operations. Lack of commitment from players, health and safety concerns are cited.

This Day in World History – October 4, 2021

1537 – First complete English-language Bible [Matthew Bible] is printed.

1582 – Last Julian calendar day in Spain and Portugal.

1675 – Dutch Christiaan Huygens patents the pocket watch.

1824 – Mexico becomes a republic.

1854 – Abraham Lincoln makes his first political speech.

1873 – Toronto Argonauts Football Club forms.

1881 – Edward Leveaux patents automatic player piano.

1883 – Orient Express makes its first official journey: Paris to Instanbul.

1910 – Portugal becomes a republic, King Manuel II flees to England.

1911 – First escalator installed in London.

1921 – League of Nations refuses to assist starving Russians.

1927 – Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mt. Rushmore [works until 1941].

1931 – Dick Tracy comic strip by Chester Gould debuts.

1933 – Esquire magazine is first published.

1943 – German occupiers forbid flying of kites.

1949 – United Nations’ permanent NYC headquarters is dedicated.

1955 – Rev. Sun Young Moon leaves prison in Seoul.

1957 – “Leave It to Beaver” debuts on CBS.

1957 – USSR launches Sputnik I, first artificial Earth satellite.

1959 – USSR Luna 3 sends back first photos of moon’s far side.

1960 – Courier 1B Launched; first active repeater satellite in orbit.

1965 – Pope Paul VI becomes first Pope to visit Western Hemisphere.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 7; crash lands on moon.

1970 – Highest parachute jump from a tower [1,984 feet] in Tulsa.

1975 – Wrestling legend Ric Flair survives airplane crash in North Carolina.

1978 – Funeral services held for Pope John Paul I.

1983 – New land speed record of 650.88 mph attained.

1988 – Pillsbury stock soars $18.37 to $57.37 on takeover bid.

1990 – U.S. premiere of Fox-TV’s “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

1997 – Farm Aid 10 concert in Texas cancelled due to weak ticket sales.

2006 – WikiLeaks is launched, created by Julian Assange.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 4, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Light a candle and make a wish. See the flame as a symbol of the transformation and passion within you. Your heart may feel restless. The flame flutters as a result of the passing wind. As the flame dances, you may remember the dances you perform in an attempt to draw attention away from an issue that you know you must face. The time is now!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is a climactic time for you, and you may feel like your world is caving in. You may desperately try to hold the keystone in place so the whole structure does not fall. Somehow you feel solely responsible for holding together everything in your world. Remember that partnership means that there is someone else who needs to uphold his or her end of the bargain.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your mood should turn toward getting things underway. This may mean you need to get certain things out of your way, including people. Do not be afraid to take action as necessary in order to get your point across. Deeds will speak louder than words. If you feel like time is passing you by, rip up the calendar and enjoy every moment as it comes.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are on an emotional high. You feel like a soaring eagle. Your behaviour may seem rather primal and animalistic, but this is fine. See where this instinct takes you. Raw passion is the fuel that lights your fire. Do not deny this internal flame. Move forward with your dreams, especially in love and romance.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be asking, “Why me?” in almost every realm of your life today. For some reason it seems everyone but you has exactly what they want. Perhaps you are just being too picky. Your standards are high, and this is fine. It is easy to reach small goals. You have picked the largest mountain to climb. Be patient.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] –Draw your strength from your sense of self. There is not another person like you, so capitalize on this and move forward in the way only you can. There is a great deal of bravery in your heart asking you to take risks you may not have considered before. There are opportunities just waiting for you and no one else.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – At first you may be taken aback by someone’s aggressive approach to people and situations, but then you may see that really, this person has something important you can learn from. Study this way of going about things and realize you need to adopt more of this assertive manner in order to be successful. This is especially true in matters of love and romance.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Gifts of pleasure could be bestowed upon you with little or no effort on your part. Regardless, it may be hard for you to sit still, since just about everything seems to be going your way, especially in matters of the heart. Although your approach to love is aggressive, it also involves tenderness and sensitivity.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might be put off by other people’s comments. You will find their behaviour rude. You may break from your normal good manners and start to lash out at people around you. It could be the result of pent-up energy with no positive outlet. Be careful about exhibiting the behaviour that you abhor in others.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Get things started. You have many fantastic ideas. Really, the hardest thing for you now is to choose which one to pursue first. Activities that engage your creativity and sensitivity are most appealing now. Give some strength to your heart, which is normally seen as being tender and overly sensitive. Know you are brave and go for the gold.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your heartstrings may not feel particularly strong, and this situation is not likely to get any better today when you find that people are insensitive to your situation. This is not a good time to rely on others to pick you up. Put on your protective armour before you go out the door. The forecast calls for pushy moods and hostile attitudes.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The fog has finally lifted and you are able to see clearly again. Make sure you are awake and alert, because the gun is about to go off and the starting gates are about to open. You have the ability to take the lead, especially when it comes to matters involving love and romance. Your creativity is strong, and you will lead the pack almost effortlessly.