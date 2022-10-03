Today in High Prairie: October 4, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 4, 2022

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 p.m. – Trap Shooting at HP Gun Range. Equipment and instruction available.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 4, 2022

1880 – Damon Runyan, American Journalist/Writer

1923 – Charlton Heston, Planet of the Apes Actor

1931 – Dick Tracy, Comic Strip Crimestopper

1941 – Lori Saunders, Petticoat Junction Actress

1945 – Clifton Davis, That’s My Mama Actor

1946 – Susan Sarandon, Dead Man Walking Actress

1948 – Linda McMahon, WWE CEO

1951 – Alan Rosenberg, LA Law Actor

1953 – Gil Moore, Triumph Drummer

1961 – David W. Harper, The Waltons Actor

This Day in Local History – October 4, 2022

Oct. 4, 1913: The Grouard News reports the Moose Hotel, owned by W.C. Huff, is sold to Caroline McLellan.

Oct. 4, 1913: The Grouard News reports L.G. Fredette opens a vet office by the Hub Pool Room on Main Street.

Oct. 4, 1913: Mr. Purcell purchases a barber shop in Grouard and renames it Capital Barber Shop.

Oct. 4, 1960: The High Prairie Regals name John Czuy coach.

Oct. 4, 1963: The Pioneer Threshermans Association Hall at Triangle celebrates it grand opening.

Oct. 4, 1971: Les Hiney, of High Prairie, is fined a meagre $1 plus $2 in costs for going through a stop sign. His defence in provincial court was the town council did not advertise the new stop signs at the violation location.

Oct. 4, 1971: Just over 100 residents attend an all-candidate’s forum in High Prairie. Mayoral candidates Fred Dumont and Dave Sandor speak as well as all 10 councillor candidates.

Oct. 4, 1978: Frank Lovsin announces plans to build a new IGA store in High Prairie the following spring.

Oct. 4, 1978: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Figure Skating Club his hired professional skater Glynn Williams to coach.

Oct. 4, 1982: It takes half a day to move Alberta Wheat Pool’s No. 2 elevator to its new home in High Prairie.

Oct. 4, 1985: A minor earthquake shakes the region. Its epicentre is in the Northwest Territories.

Oct. 4, 1985: Richard Lamouche, 18, of High Prairie dies in a single vehicle accident.

Oct. 4, 1986: An open forum in Grouard hears AVC-Grouard is not gearing itself toward the special needs of native students.

Oct. 4, 1986: Faust commercial fishermen Stacey Lennington is found safe after going missing between Widewater and The Narrows the day before. He is found on the north shore beside a small fire.

Oct. 4, 1989: South Peace News reports that the Government of Alberta grants the High Prairie Golf Club $120,000 for the construction of a new clubhouse.

Oct. 4, 1994: South Peace News reports Sheila Lizee opens She-La’s Beauty Salon behind JJ Video.

Oct. 4, 1996: Roger Capot begins a walk to Edmonton to raise money for the Dustin Calliou Trust Fund. Blisters halt his walk two days later.

Oct. 4, 1998: Dr. Kim Hunter and Dr. Denise Nikkel reopen the High Prairie Vet Clinic.

Oct. 4, 1999: Rick Dumont opens Rick’s Mobile Glass Service in the Grimshaw Trucking Building.

Oct. 4, 2001: The High Prairie Golden Age Club holds a 95th birthday celebration for Jack Burley.

Oct. 4, 2006: Peace Country Health unveils its plans for the new hospital at an open house at the High Prairie Elks Hall.

Oct. 4, 2008: High Prairie RCMP seize 247 grams of marijuana from Dennis Deynaka and subsequently charge him.

Oct. 4-5, 2008: A High School Rodeo is held at the High Prairie Agriplex.

Oct. 4, 2009: Bruce Stewart wins the High Prairie FireChase 10-km run in a time of 41:48.50 seconds. A record 200+ people enter the event.

Oct. 4, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Raymond Carifelle is defeated in the Peavine election. Elected to council are Kenny Cunningham, Sherry Cunningham, Ken Noskey, Dennis Cunningham and Layne Gauchier. Noskey is later elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2010: East Prairie Metis Settlement chair Louis Haggerty is defeated in the East Prairie election. Elected to council are Gerald Cunningham, Shelly Auger, Jacob Howse, Wade L’Hirondelle and Brian Supernault. Gerald Cunningham is later elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2010: Gift Lake Metis Settlement holds elections and elects Hector Lamouche, Dave Lamouche, Ronnie Anderson, Kelly Cunningham and Sherry Anderson to council. Hector Lamouche is later re-elected chair.

Oct. 4, 2010: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce holds an uneventful election forum at Peavine Inn and Suites.

Oct. 4, 2010: Just over a dozen people attend the Sisters in Spirit Vigil Walk hosted by the High Prairie Friendship Centre.

Oct. 4, 2011: Neil Arthur MacIntyre passes away at the age of 86 years in Wetaskiwin. He was the son of Dr. Edward MacIntyre, a former physician who served High Prairie for many years.

Oct. 4, 2012: Northland School Division closes Gift Lake School after mould and asbestos is found in the building.

Oct. 4, 2014: The High Prairie Regals declare they will play in the NPHL for the coming season, only to later ask for a one-year leave of absence.

Oct. 4, 2015: Tears flow at the annual Sisters in Spirit Walk, held to remember missing and/or murdered Aboriginal women. The sixth annual walk attracts dozens of people.

Oct. 4, 2016: Tears flow from the largest crowd ever to attend the eighth annual High Prairie Native Friendship Centre’s Sisters in Spirit Vigil. Almost 100 attend.

Oct. 4, 2016: Six runners from Peerless Lake win their respective categories at the first Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council – Northland School Division Cross County Race in Peavine.

Oct. 4, 2017: Over 100 people attend the annual Sisters in Spirit Vigil Walk in High Prairie. The host High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is very pleased with the turnout.

Oct. 4, 2017: Plains Midstream Canada donates $3,000 to the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary toward the purchase of equipment to improve patient care.

Oct. 4, 2018: Over 100 attend the annual Sisters in Spirit Walk at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Oct. 4, 2018: The High Prairie Renegades football team suspends operations. Lack of commitment from players, health and safety concerns are cited.

Oct. 4, 2019: Centre Chevaliers in Falher receives a $25,000 funding boost from the Farm Credit Canada Agri-Spirit Fund.

Oct. 4, 2019: Sisters in Spirit Walks are held throughout the region including High Prairie, Peace River, Kinuso, Driftpile and Valleyview.

This Day in World History – October 4, 2022

1537 – First complete English-language Bible [Matthew Bible] is printed.

1675 – Dutch Christiaan Huygens patents the pocket watch.

1824 – Mexico becomes a republic.

1873 – Toronto Argonauts Football Club forms.

1881 – Edward Leveaux patents automatic player piano.

1883 – Orient Express makes its first official journey: Paris to Istanbul.

1911 – First escalator installed in London.

1921 – League of Nations refuses to assist starving Russians.

1927 – Gutzon Borglum begins sculpting Mt. Rushmore [works until 1941].

1933 – Esquire magazine is first published.

1943 – German occupiers forbid flying of kites.

1949 – United Nations’ permanent New York City headquarters is dedicated.

1957 – USSR launches Sputnik I, first artificial Earth satellite.

1959 – USSR Luna 3 sends back first photos of moon’s far side.

1960 – Courier 1B Launched; first active repeater satellite in orbit.

1965 – Pope Paul VI becomes first Pope to visit Western Hemisphere.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 7; crash lands on moon.

1970 – Highest parachute jump from a tower [1,984 feet] in Tulsa.

1975 – Wrestling legend Ric Flair survives airplane crash in North Carolina.

1978 – Funeral services held for Pope John Paul I.

1983 – New land speed record of 650.88 mph attained.

1988 – Pillsbury stock soars $18.37 to $57.37 on takeover bid.

2006 – WikiLeaks is launched, created by Julian Assange.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 4, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Start the day with some vigourous yoga and then some meditation to help clear your mind! Stretch your body and get the blood flowing through all of your limbs. Once your blood is flowing, your mind will get moving. Before it gets too far into its noisy routine, take the opportunity to maintain a quiet, serene state while you clear out the static and set forth your goals for the day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do something for the community today, and really consider how your talents and skills can best be put to work! Consider volunteering at a school or library. Donate blood or help the elderly. Whatever you do, smile knowing you are making direct contact with friends who need your assistance. Instead of just complaining about the way things are going, take a proactive role in leading the way toward a more philanthropic world!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are having trouble tackling a giant problem, do not get discouraged or overwhelmed! They key for you is to break things down into smaller chunks, analyze them, and figure out their role within the greater whole. You will find that by taking things one step at a time, any problem you encounter will be infinitely easier to overcome than you may have thought at first!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It may seem like everyone around you is happy and getting what they want while you are stuck in the trenches! Do not compare yourself to other people and make judgments based on outside appearances. The truth of the matter is they are most likely only looking at the immediate future and experiencing short-term pleasures. You, however, have your sights set on the long-term and will probably be much better off!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Imagination and fantasy play a big part in your thinking today, and you should not hesitate to embrace this frame of mind! There is a great deal of power to be drawn from your sense of freedom to explore and dream. Your thinking is more of a higher consciousness now. You should take advantage of this lofty perspective to see things from a neutral viewpoint!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Engage more of your rational mind today! If your mind continues on its track into a fantasy world, you might consider enlisting the help of people who can help you bring some discipline to your situation. For you, the general feeling of the day is likely to be that the mind is willing, but the flesh is weak. Let others help you get inspired to get out of lazy mode!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Suppose you were someone else for a day! How would it feel to be treated the way you normally treat other people? This is a good time to put yourself in someone else’s shoes and experience life through their eyes. By doing this, you are apt to become more conscious of your own actions and the effect of those actions on the people around you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today your thoughts may turn to fashion and the different ways in which you can improve your wardrobe! Do not be afraid to create a look that reflects your true inner spirit. Deck yourself in external splendor to illustrate the many different colours and layers that you carry on the inside. Do not hesitate to pick up a fashion magazine at the grocery store!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The amazing thing about your nature is that, like a good politician, you have just the right tone of voice and catch phrase for every situation. You can put on your smile and charm and talk your way out of just about any pickle you get into. Embrace this incredible gift, but make sure your overall goals are noble as opposed to self-serving or vengeful!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are apt to get the feeling that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence today! Try not to get too hung up on this. Either make the effort to go where the landscape looks richer and more fruitful or stay where you are. The key to true happiness is to make sure that regardless of where you end up, you enjoy the spot where you are!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your mind may wander to a fantasyland full of castles, wizards, and magic dragons today! You could find you are putting yourself in the robes of a beautiful or handsome figure in a tall tower who is waiting for the perfect mate to come along. Observe the fanciful scenario you have created and see how the symbols and characters connect with your real life. Your imagination is trying to tell you something!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Get on the fast track and use your powerful words and creative mind to make quick decisions that are mindful yet spontaneous. If you get in a pinch today, do not worry about it. Simply relax, take a deep breath, and let your intuition guide you to the right path. Instead of wasting your energy thrashing helplessly in the water, call for help!