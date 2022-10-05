Today in High Prairie: October 5, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 5, 2022

9 a.m. – HP Interagency meets at HP Provincial Building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – HP Marigold Farmers’ Market at Marigold Enterprises.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 5, 2022

1792 – Joseph Crosfield, English Soap Manufacturer

1795 – Alexander Keith, Canadian Brewer

1864 – Louis Lumière, Created first Motion Picture

1902 – Ray Kroc, McDonald’s Founder

1919 – Allen Ludden, Password Host

1922 – Bil Keane, Family Circus Cartoonist

1923 – Glynis Johns, Mary Poppins Actress

1924 – Barbara Kelly, What’s My Line Actress

1943 – Steve Miller, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1947 – Brian Johnson, AC/DC Singer

1949 – Ralph Goodale, Canadian Politician

1950 – Jeff Conaway, Taxi Actor

1962 – Michael Andretti, Indy Racecar Driver

1964 – Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1965 – Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadien

1975 – Kate Winslet, Titanic Actress

1975 – Scott E. Weinger, Full House Actor

This Day in Local History – October 5, 2022

Oct. 5, 1936: High Prairie’s new St. Mark’s Anglican Church is consecrated.

Oct. 5, 1969: The High Prairie Regals decide to become a farm team of the Calgary Centennials. The Calgary club agreed to send players and financial help to the Regals in exchange for the rights to any player who makes the team. Jim Kozie is named coach.

Oct. 5, 1977: South Peace News reports that work is progressing on High Prairie’s $1.5 million lagoon project.

Oct. 5, 1977: High Prairie Regals’ player-coach Tom Iannone resigns as coach to concentrate on his playing duties.

Oct. 5, 1988: South Peace News reports Time Air says they will not be providing air service into High Prairie.

Oct. 5, 1988: The Northern Lites Motor Inn in High Prairie re-opens after extensive renovations.

Oct. 5, 1988: South Peace News reports that Pauline Johnson of Faust wins $500 for catching the heaviest walleye over the fishing derby season.

Oct. 5, 1988: A survey by South Peace News reveals that High Prairie ice rates are the highest in the Peace Region for minor hockey users. The rate is $52 per hour.

Oct. 5, 1993: High Prairie resident Edith Guild’s book of poetry entitled Poetic Renderings, Volume I, hits the local book store shelves.

Oct. 5, 1999: Jim Tallman purchases High Prairie Turbo.

Oct. 5, 2001: Graduate Jeff Campbell receives $500 and the Sister Poirier Award as St. Andrew’s School presents its junior and senior high academic awards.

Oct. 5, 2005: High Prairie Anne Bankey expresses a desire to hold a first-ever Santa Claus Parade in High Prairie.

Oct. 5, 2007: Carmen Anderson is awarded the Sister Poirier Award at the St. Andrew’s School academic achievement awards. Anderson also wins the award for top Grade 12 student.

Oct. 5, 2007: A blockade closes Atikameg School. Former staff put up the blockade to protest severance packages offered after their dismissal.

Oct. 5, 2008: The largest attendance (150) in the five-year history of the High Prairie Fire Department Fire Chase take part under sunny skies.

Oct. 5, 2009: Crown prosecutors withdraw six charges against Tolko Industries and a single count against Valin Industrial Mill Installations. Both companies were charged after an incident involving the death of Heather Flaman May 30, 2006.

Oct. 5, 2009: High Prairie provincial court Judge G.W. Paul bans a boy from playing video games for one year after he pleads guilty to break and enter, not into a dwelling home.

Oct. 5, 2012: The $5.3 million High Prairie Regional Training and Development Centre opens at Tolko.

Oct. 5, 2013: High Prairie RCMP abandon a high-speed chase near Enilda citing safety risks.

Oct. 5, 2014: Kendra-Ann Kennedy wins the Women’s 10-km Run/Walk and Ken Wurst the Men’s 10-km Run/Walk at High Prairie FireChase held at Jaycee Park.

Oct. 5, 2015: The church bell at St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard is re-installed after extensive renovations.

Oct. 5, 2016: High Prairie’s Alyssa Backs receives a Commonwealth Service Award – Service Commendation Medal from the Life Saving Society in Edmonton.

Oct. 5, 2016: South Peace News publishes photos of the cleanup at the old Turbo gas station site.

Oct. 5, 2016: The High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre receives two awards from the Canadian Red Cross. The first was for Largest Programming Growth in 2015-16, the second for Highest Sales in Swimming and Water Safety. Both are awarded in the under 5,000 population category.

Oct. 5, 2017: Driftpile First Nation and Tolko Industries sign an agreement for the band to operate logyard services.

This Day in World History – October 5, 2022

1143 – King Alfonso VII of Leon recognizes Portugal as a Kingdom.

1796 – Spain declares war on England.

1864 – Most of Calcutta destroyed by cyclone, about 60,000 die.

1892 – Dalton Gang ends in shoot-out in Coffeville, Kansas bank holdup.

1905 – Orville and Wilbur Wright’s “Flyer III” flight occurs.

1914 – World War I first aerial combat resulting in a kill.

1916 – Adolf Hitler is wounded in the left thigh by an exploding shell.

1919 – Norwegian population agrees to prohibition.

1931 – First nonstop transpacific flight, Japan to Washington, occurs.

1932 – Detroit Falcons officially change name to Detroit Red Wings.

1953 – First documented recovery meeting of Narcotics Anonymous is held.

1962 – The Beatles release their first record, “Love Me Do”.

1962 – “Dr. No”, the first James Bond film starring Sean Connery, premieres.

1965 – Chuck Linster performs 6,006 consecutive push-ups.

1965 – Man stays aloft almost 12 hours in a kite pulled by speedboat.

1972 – Herbert Mullin first kills, claiming it was to prevent earthquakes.

1976 – MLB expansion draft: Toronto Blue Jays pick Bob Bailor.

1982 – Unmanned rocket sled reaches 9,851 kph.

1983 – Pole Lech Walesa wins Nobel Peace Prize.

1991 – USSR reduces nuclear weapons arsenal.

1993 – Last honour guard at Lenin’s mausoleum.

2003 – Chicago Cubs win their first MLB postseason series since 1908.

2005 – Wayne Gretzky makes coaching debut for the Phoenix Coyotes.

2018 – Most expensive whisky ever sold at auction for $1.1 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 5, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might strategize ways to make a little extra money to prepare to move ahead with your life and ambitions! This might be in conjunction with your significant other or some close friends. Browsing online shops might result in impulse purchases, as gifts or perhaps for yourself. In the evening, plan some time alone with your partner or go on your favourite dating app and look for one if you are single!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your naturally passionate nature should be more aroused than usual today! The festive atmosphere around you gives rise to warm, intimate feelings that bring friends and couples closer together, so prepare for some good times and excitement in the home tonight, if possible. Optimism and enthusiasm should fill the air. You will feel secure and comfortable yet crackling with ardor. Go for it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – An intense card, email, or phone call could come from a sibling or other relative today! Perhaps this is a good chance to patch up an old quarrel with this person, but do not be tempted to start another! Emotions are running high now, and it would not take much to set someone off. You might want to go out and do a little shopping but be careful. Traffic could be bad!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Contact with a friend may have to be delayed, and this might worry you! It will be necessary to make a special effort to get almost anything done today. You could have some urgent chores to complete, but the streets and stores may be full of impatient people. Relax, breathe deeply, and summon every bit of energy you have. You do not want to put anything off now!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A love relationship could take on a higher and more spiritual aspect during this period, creating a desire for your souls to bond! The planetary atmosphere brings you closer together, and you may experience a closer sense of intimacy. You two might spend time with mutual friends today, if possible, enjoying yourselves, but at the same time anxious to be alone. Bask in the glow!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The planetary energy might find you responding to a sudden sense of inspiration that arouses your creativity. You may feel an unexpected urge to write, paint, draw, or compose some music. You may want to sequester yourself, which could cause some problems with friends and family members who want to be on close contact with you. Do not ignore this impetus. As you know, inspiration can vanish as quickly as it comes!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have been very busy, professionally and socially, and now you are probably longing for a romantic encounter! If you are currently involved, you should schedule some time alone with the special person in your life. If you are not involved, do not be surprised if someone new appears on the scene. You could fall in love at first sight or an old friend could suddenly look different to you. Make sure you look your best!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are likely to want to spend some time alone with your partner today, but with the current planetary influences at play, either you or your honey’s career concerns could get in the way. An unexpected opportunity needs to be explored right away, so you might not be able to spend any time together now. Contact with friends could also prove frustrating since everyone is busy!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A co-worker might be away, and this could increase the amount of work you have to do, causing strain and upset, especially if you are not familiar with the work. Do not try to do it all at once. A distant family member you have not heard from for a while could phone out of the blue, and you could spend a happy half hour catching up!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Warm and sensitive by nature, today you could feel especially sensual. Sex and romance are likely to be on your mind. Romantic novels and movies may seem especially appealing now, as could cozy beds and warm baths. Plan a romantic evening with the special person in your life, if possible. Perhaps a special candlelit dinner at home!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A minor accident might take place at home today, but do not worry. It will ultimately provoke more laughter than harm. You will want the place to look great, because a close friend or lover could come to visit. An intimate conversation or passionate encounter is indicated. Curb the temptation to indulge in too much food or drink!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An unexpected package could arrive, possibly shipped from far away! The circumstances could be rather strange. Friends or relatives you might not expect could suddenly call or text, and you could spend an hour or more catching up. This can be very gratifying, but do not wear yourself out. You will have a good time no matter what you talk about!