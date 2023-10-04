Today in High Prairie: October 5, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 5, 2023

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 5, 2023

1792 – Joseph Crosfield, English Soap Manufacturer

1795 – Alexander Keith, Canadian Brewer

1864 – Louis Lumière, Created first Motion Picture

1902 – Ray Kroc, McDonald’s Founder

1919 – Allen Ludden, Password Host

1922 – Bil Keane, Family Circus Cartoonist

1923 – Glynis Johns, Mary Poppins Actress

1924 – Barbara Kelly, What’s My Line Actress

1943 – Steve Miller, Steve Miller Band Rocker

1947 – Brian Johnson, AC/DC Singer

1949 – Ralph Goodale, Canadian Politician

1950 – Jeff Conaway, Taxi Actor

1962 – Michael Andretti, Indy Racecar Driver

1964 – Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins

1965 – Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadien

1975 – Kate Winslet, Titanic Actress

1975 – Scott E. Weinger, Full House Actor

This Day in Local History – October 5, 2023

Oct. 5, 1936: High Prairie’s new St. Mark’s Anglican Church is consecrated.

Oct. 5, 1969: The High Prairie Regals decide to become a farm team of the Calgary Centennials. The Calgary club agreed to send players and financial help to the Regals in exchange for the rights to any player who makes the team. Jim Kozie is named coach.

Oct. 5, 1977: South Peace News reports that work is progressing on High Prairie’s $1.5 million lagoon project.

Oct. 5, 1977: High Prairie Regals’ player-coach Tom Iannone resigns as coach to concentrate on his playing duties.

Oct. 5, 1988: South Peace News reports Time Air says they will not be providing air service into High Prairie.

Oct. 5, 1988: The Northern Lites Motor Inn in High Prairie re-opens after extensive renovations.

Oct. 5, 1988: South Peace News reports that Pauline Johnson of Faust wins $500 for catching the heaviest walleye over the fishing derby season.

Oct. 5, 1988: A survey by South Peace News reveals that High Prairie ice rates are the highest in the Peace Region for minor hockey users. The rate is $52 per hour.

Oct. 5, 1993: High Prairie resident Edith Guild’s book of poetry entitled Poetic Renderings, Volume I, hits the local book store shelves.

Oct. 5, 1999: Jim Tallman purchases High Prairie Turbo.

Oct. 5, 2001: Graduate Jeff Campbell receives $500 and the Sister Poirier Award as St. Andrew’s School presents its junior and senior high academic awards.

Oct. 5, 2005: High Prairie Anne Bankey expresses a desire to hold a first-ever Santa Claus Parade in High Prairie.

Oct. 5, 2007: Carmen Anderson is awarded the Sister Poirier Award at the St. Andrew’s School academic achievement awards. Anderson also wins the award for top Grade 12 student.

Oct. 5, 2007: A blockade closes Atikameg School. Former staff put up the blockade to protest severance packages offered after their dismissal.

Oct. 5, 2008: The largest attendance (150) in the five-year history of the High Prairie Fire Department Fire Chase take part under sunny skies.

Oct. 5, 2009: Crown prosecutors withdraw six charges against Tolko Industries and a single count against Valin Industrial Mill Installations. Both companies were charged after an incident involving the death of Heather Flaman May 30, 2006.

Oct. 5, 2009: High Prairie provincial court Judge G.W. Paul bans a boy from playing video games for one year after he pleads guilty to break and enter, not into a dwelling home.

Oct. 5, 2012: The $5.3 million High Prairie Regional Training and Development Centre opens at Tolko.

Oct. 5, 2013: High Prairie RCMP abandon a high-speed chase near Enilda citing safety risks.

Oct. 5, 2014: Kendra-Ann Kennedy wins the Women’s 10-km Run/Walk and Ken Wurst the Men’s 10-km Run/Walk at High Prairie FireChase held at Jaycee Park.

Oct. 5, 2015: The church bell at St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard is re-installed after extensive renovations.

Oct. 5, 2016: High Prairie’s Alyssa Backs receives a Commonwealth Service Award – Service Commendation Medal from the Life Saving Society in Edmonton.

Oct. 5, 2016: South Peace News publishes photos of the cleanup at the old Turbo gas station site.

Oct. 5, 2016: The High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre receives two awards from the Canadian Red Cross. The first was for Largest Programming Growth in 2015-16, the second for Highest Sales in Swimming and Water Safety. Both are awarded in the under 5,000 population category.

Oct. 5, 2017: Driftpile First Nation and Tolko Industries sign an agreement for the band to operate logyard services.

This Day in World History – October 5, 2023

1143 – King Alfonso VII of Leon recognizes Portugal as a Kingdom.

1796 – Spain declares war on England.

1864 – Most of Calcutta destroyed by cyclone, about 60,000 die.

1892 – Dalton Gang ends in shoot-out in Coffeville, Kansas bank holdup.

1905 – Orville and Wilbur Wright’s “Flyer III” flight occurs.

1914 – World War I first aerial combat resulting in a kill.

1916 – Adolf Hitler is wounded in the left thigh by an exploding shell.

1919 – Norwegian population agrees to prohibition.

1931 – First nonstop transpacific flight, Japan to Washington, occurs.

1932 – Detroit Falcons officially change name to Detroit Red Wings.

1953 – First documented recovery meeting of Narcotics Anonymous is held.

1962 – The Beatles release their first record, “Love Me Do”.

1962 – “Dr. No”, the first James Bond film starring Sean Connery, premieres.

1965 – Chuck Linster performs 6,006 consecutive push-ups.

1965 – Man stays aloft almost 12 hours in a kite pulled by speedboat.

1972 – Herbert Mullin first kills, claiming it was to prevent earthquakes.

1976 – MLB expansion draft: Toronto Blue Jays pick Bob Bailor.

1982 – Unmanned rocket sled reaches 9,851 kph.

1983 – Pole Lech Walesa wins Nobel Peace Prize.

1991 – USSR reduces nuclear weapons arsenal.

1993 – Last honour guard at Lenin’s mausoleum.

2003 – Chicago Cubs win their first MLB postseason series since 1908.

2005 – Wayne Gretzky makes coaching debut for the Phoenix Coyotes.

2018 – Most expensive whisky ever sold at auction for $1.1 million.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 5, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There may be some emotional strain and tension in your world, but this can be remedied when you look at things in perspective. Do not get weighed down by passing moods that cripple your productivity. Focus on the things that are working well in your life and concentrate your energy on those. Your communication skills and humanitarianism will pull you out of your rut today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – People may be bearing down hard on you. They will have some facts to back themselves up. Your brain is like a computer storing bits of information to use at times like this. No one is safe against a mental and emotional arsenal like yours. If you have done your homework and prepared well, the challenges should prove to be no problem for you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is a great day for you. You may feel like you can exercise more of your freedom. Break any shackles that seem to be holding you back. There is no reason to feel hindered. Your adventuresome attitude is brave, and there is a great deal of territory to conquer. Get focused and go. You have the green light.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are in a sticky emotional battle in which someone is trying to twist your words to make you look like the bad guy. As soon as you try to get a project started, someone moves counter to your aims. Perhaps this is all due to a misunderstanding. Take the time to clear the air in all your relationships.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Friendships go surprisingly well for you now, so look to them for the support you seek. Future plans may be uncertain, so do not worry about them now. It is important to bask in each moment and give thanks for every breath. You should feel good, so take aggressive action.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Lessons may come in odd shapes and sizes today, so do not feel like you need to make immediate sense of every little thing. Instead of overanalyzing everything and becoming paralyzed by the emotions you feel, take decisive action and make mistakes. This is where the lessons come in. Let them teach you what you need to know.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are in for some unexpected surprises, but do not worry, because most of them will be exciting and welcome. Prepare yourself by being open and accepting of other people and the new situations they bring. The path of least resistance will take you exactly where you need to go. Move toward people who radiate loving, positive energy.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel like you are driving on a highway and suddenly all the lanes merge. This bottleneck should cause you tension and difficulty. Your first reaction may be to let all the other people go by. Keep in mind that on a day like this, you will never get where you need to be unless you are more aggressive.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You will be at an advantage if you can learn to distance yourself from the emotional crux of the matter. Maintain a neutral viewpoint. It will be important in order for you to conduct yourself in the way you need to in order to be successful. Great flashes of inspiration result as long as you can keep your mental processes running smoothly.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel like a mouse trying to get the cheese in the middle of the kitchen floor. From your corner, you can see the cheese in the distance. Yet you know a cat lurks nearby. As soon as you step into the open and out of your protected spot, the cat will react quickly and with great force. You might just want to wait until another day before grabbing the cheese.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your emotions receive a boost of support from those around you. Be careful you do not let this energy go to your head. This is a good day to sit back and gain perspective on things instead of assuming you have all the answers. Opportunities will come to you when you join a team of progressive thinkers who are not afraid to push beyond current boundaries.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Add a bit of spice in your life by engaging in spontaneous activities. It is time to get out and enjoy more of the world. Explore those things that are inherently different from what you would expect to find. Pick the closed door instead of the open one through which you can see to the other side.