Today in High Prairie – October 6, 2020

What’s Happening Today – October 6, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 6, 2020

Cody Bellerose

Kristen McRee

Rosemarie Pratt

Amy Leung

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 6, 2020

Jeremy Irla

Rochelle Matin

Serge Levesque

Vincent Collins

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 6

1744 – James McGill, Canadian Philanthropist

1824 – Henry Chadwick, Baseball Rule Book Writer

1846 – George Westinghouse, Air Brakes Inventor

1914 – Thor Heyerdahl, Kon Tiki Explorer

1935 – Bruno Sammartino, Italian Strongman/Wrestler

1950 – Thomas McClary, The Commodores Singer

1951 – Kevin Cronin, REO Speedwagon Vocalist

This Day in Local History – October 6

Oct. 6, 1962: The High Prairie Cafe reopens for business after a fire by offering free coffee.

Oct. 6, 1965: Peace River’s Cecil Swanson is elected NPHL president at the league’s organizational meeting at the Victory Hotel in Peace River.

Oct. 6, 1965: McLennan and Grimshaw are both welcomed back into the NPHL at the league’s organizational meeting at the Victory Hotel in Peace River.

Oct. 6, 1971: South Peace News reports on the Faust Community League meeting, which reports they are building a skating rink complete with lights and a caretaker to be hired. Albert Burger is president.

Oct. 6, 1973: A truck is stolen from General Service Garage after a break-in but the vandals are caught one block away.

Oct. 6, 1975: The MITAA Centre opens its doors with Donna Smith as director.

Oct. 6, 1982: South Peace News reports that Jim McLean is the new coach of the High Prairie Regals.

Oct. 6, 1982: South Peace News reports that Melanie Lidster is the new coach of the High Prairie Figure Skating Club.

Oct. 6, 1993: I.D. councillors vote unanimously to take a five per cent pay cut. Premier Ralph Klein asked Alberta government workers to do the same two days earlier.

Oct. 6, 1995: The Warm Hearts Kitchen feeds 20 in its first day of operation.

Oct. 6, 1997: Carman Moen purchases Rollie’s Sports Plus and moves into a building across from Flowers ‘n’ Things.

Oct. 6, 1998: After several years of losing money, the 1998 Golden Walleye Classic makes a profit of $14,000.

Oct. 6, 2016: Ron and Diane Ukrainetz retire and close ACE Hardware.

Oct. 6, 2017: St. Andrew’s students rally for the cause of fellow classmate Kelsi Smith during a fundraiser. Several activities are held to raise money for the cancer victim. At a presentation on Nov. 15, Smith accepts a cheque for $4,509.50.

This Day in World History – October 6

1762 – British troops occupy Manila, Philippines.

1783 – Benjamin Hanks patents self-winding clock.

1866 – 1st train robbery in US: Reno Brothers take $13,000.

1889 – Thomas Edison shows his 1st motion picture.

1890 – General Conference of the Mormon Church outlaws polygamy.

1893 – Nabisco Foods invents Cream of Wheat.

1917 – Battle of Passchendaele: Canadian troops capture Passchendaele.

1923 – US Lieut. Al Williams flies a record 392.2 kph.

1923 – USSR adopts experimental calendar.

1939 – Adolf Hitler denies he intends to go to war vs France & Britain.

1944 – Canadians free Austria.

1944 – Soviets march into Hungary & Czechoslovakia.

1951 – Joseph Stalin proclaims Soviet Union has the atomic bomb.

1956 – Dr. Albert Sabin discovers oral polio vaccine.

1958 – US nuclear sub remains a record 60 days under the North Pole.

1961 – JFK advises Americans to build fallout shelters.

1965 – Supremes release “I Hear a Symphony”.

1966 – Partial meltdown at Detroit’s Fermi 1 nuclear reactor.

1976 – John Hathaway ends 50,600 mile bicycle tour of every continent.

1978 – Iraq declares Ayatollah Khomeini an undesirable person.

1979 – Harry Drake set long distance footbow shot record of 2,006 yards.

1986 – Russian nuclear sub K291 sinks in Atlantic Ocean.

1995 – Colorado Avalanche [former Quebec Nordiques] play 1st game.

1995 – 51 Pegasi discovered as the 1st major star to have a planet.

2010 – Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launch Instagram.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 6, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’re apt to be somewhat fickle when it comes to love and romance right now. The key for you now is freedom. The problem with this mindset is it might be misinterpreted. Your partner may think you simply aren’t interested in him or her anymore. Remind your partner that it’s OK to love someone while also needing time and space to do things on your own.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be confused when it comes to matters of the heart. Perhaps you feel cheated when the object of your desire doesn’t give you complete attention at all times. The fundamental security of your being is your responsibility, not someone else’s. Find a way to incorporate your dreams into the dreams of others instead of always working toward goals at opposite sides of the spectrum.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your fairytale imagination of how your romantic life should run is hooking you up with many different opportunities. Whether you realize it or not, the optimal situation you seek is within your grasp. Make sure you aren’t trying to manipulate a certain person into becoming the person you want him or her to be. If you’re unhappy in your relationship, perhaps you need to find someone new.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your dreams work out quite nicely in your head, but the problem now is how to turn them into some sort of real-life scenario. Be careful of taking too intellectual of an approach. When it comes to relationships, things don’t normally happen logically or rationally. You’re going to have to leave a great deal up to chance, so just learn to deal with things as they come.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Love and personal relationships are likely to take on a much dreamier and more romantic tone now. Your eyes are apt to sparkle as you speak or even think of the person you care about the most. The unmistakable glow that surrounds you is likely to attract others to your side even if you aren’t in the market for a romantic relationship right now.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – When it comes to relationships with others, be careful about insisting that everything be done only your way. It could be that you have such high expectations of your partner that he or she will never be able to live up to your standards. Basically, you’re setting the stage for failure by demanding that the person for you be of a certain make and model.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your fantasies could come true now, especially when it comes to relationships. This could be the moment you’ve always dreamed about, so get ready. The attractive, romantic person in the corner has been keeping an eye on you all night. Your blood is pumping faster than ever. Remind yourself that all dreams can come true on a day such as today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – While you normally like all of your romantic relationships to be extremely nurturing and comforting, you may find this isn’t always possible. There’s a disconnect between you and a close partner right now that could be hard to rectify. Time is really the only thing that’s likely to resolve this sort of problem. Remember all of your relationships can’t always go exactly according to plan.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A creative project you’ve been working on may be coming to a climactic peak now. Discuss your progress with others and feel free to hold an informal critique in order to get honest feedback on your work. A piece of art should stir some sort of reaction inside another person. Consider ways in which you can challenge the people around you with your talent.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Be aware that love is likely to wear some sort of disguise today. There’s something fanciful about the way in which this new romance will manifest, so get ready. Don’t think that love always has to be planned and calculated. There is a strong sense of spontaneity associated with the delicious love interest of the day. Don’t dismiss those who don’t seem practical or levelheaded enough for you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Make your loved one a romantic dinner tonight. Escort him or her on an imaginary magic carpet ride to fantastic places that encourage a playful mood and carefree attitude. Consider having a bottle of wine at a playground afterward, if possible. Decorate your house with candles and burn some incense. Create a mood that will calm the nerves and soothe the soul. Your sense of romance is right on target.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – When it comes to romantic relationships, you might find you’re playing more of a game of hide-and-go-seek than a combined effort toward friendship, trust, and honesty. It could be you’re purposely trying to hide in order to test the stamina of your opponent. You might want to take a new approach now, one that involves an effort toward connecting instead of distancing.