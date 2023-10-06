Today in High Prairie: October 6, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 6, 2023

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 6, 2023

1744 – James McGill, Canadian Philanthropist

1824 – Henry Chadwick, Baseball Rule Book Writer

1846 – George Westinghouse, Air Brakes Inventor

1914 – Thor Heyerdahl, Kon Tiki Explorer

1935 – Bruno Sammartino, Italian Strongman/Wrestler

1950 – Thomas McClary, The Commodores Singer

1951 – Kevin Cronin, REO Speedwagon Vocalist

This Day in Local History – October 6, 2023

Oct. 6, 1962: The High Prairie Cafe reopens for business after a fire by offering free coffee.

Oct. 6, 1971: South Peace News reports on the Faust Community League meeting, which reports they are building a skating rink complete with lights and a caretaker to be hired. Albert Burger is president.

Oct. 6, 1973: A truck is stolen from General Service Garage in High Prairie after a break-in but the vandals are caught one block away.

Oct. 6, 1975: The MITAA Centre opens its doors in High Prairie with Donna Smith as director.

Oct. 6, 1982: South Peace News reports George and Almagene Ostermeier receive a $100,000 loan from Alberta Opportunity Company to purchase Caudron’s General Store in Joussard.

Oct. 6, 1993: I.D. councillors vote unanimously to take a five per cent pay cut. Premier Ralph Klein asked Alberta government workers to do the same two days earlier.

Oct. 6, 1993: The I.D. council hears a request from East Prairie to build a connector road to the Banana Belt.

Oct. 6, 1995: The Warm Hearts Kitchen feeds 20 in its first day of operation in High Prairie.

Oct. 6, 1997: Carman Moen purchases Rollie’s Sports Plus and moves into a building across from Flowers ‘n’ Things in High Prairie.

Oct. 6, 1998: After several years of losing money, the 1998 Golden Walleye Classic makes a profit of $14,000.

Oct. 6, 2006: Kate Fisher wins the Top Academic Award for Grade 12 students at the St. Andrew’s School awards ceremony.

Oct. 6, 2013: Patricia Miller passes away at the age of 66 years.

Oct. 6, 2015: William Guild passes away at the age of 81 years.

Oct. 6, 2016: Ron and Diane Ukrainetz retire and close ACE Hardware.

Oct. 6, 2017: St. Andrew’s School students rally for the cause of fellow classmate Kelsi Smith during a fundraiser. Several activities are held to raise money for the cancer victim. At a presentation on Nov. 15, Smith accepts a cheque for $4,509.50.

Oct. 6, 2017: High Prairie Forest Products hosts public tours and a barbecue. High Prairie town council proclaims the day West Fraser Day.

This Day in World History – October 6, 2023

1783 – Benjamin Hanks patents self-winding clock.

1866 – First train robbery in US: Reno Brothers take $13,000.

1889 – Thomas Edison shows his first motion picture.

1890 – General Conference of the Mormon Church outlaws polygamy.

1893 – Nabisco Foods invents Cream of Wheat.

1917 – Battle of Passchendaele: Canadian troops capture Passchendaele.

1923 – US Lieut. Al Williams flies a record 392.2 kph.

1939 – Adolf Hitler denies he intends to go to war vs France & Britain.

1944 – Canadians free Austria.

1944 – Soviets march into Hungary & Czechoslovakia.

1948 – Ashgabat earthquake kills 100,000 in Turkmen Soviet.

1949 – “Tokyo Rose” sentenced to 10 years and $10,000 fine.

1951 – Joseph Stalin proclaims Soviet Union has the atomic bomb.

1956 – Dr. Albert Sabin discovers oral polio vaccine.

1958 – US nuclear sub remains a record 60 days under the North Pole.

1961 – JFK advises Americans to build fallout shelters.

1966 – Partial meltdown at Detroit’s Fermi 1 nuclear reactor.

1976 – John Hathaway ends 50,600-mile bicycle tour of every continent.

1978 – Iraq declares Ayatollah Khomeini an undesirable person.

1979 – Harry Drake set long distance footbow shot record of 2,006 yards.

1986 – Russian nuclear sub K291 sinks in Atlantic Ocean.

1995 – Colorado Avalanche [former Quebec Nordiques] play first game.

1995 – 51 Pegasi discovered as the first major star to have a planet.

2010 – Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launch Instagram.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 6, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Cooperate today even if it seems easier said than done. People will have hot tempers and be very focused on themselves. There is a me-first attitude around, and relations will be much better if you let people have their time in the spotlight. You might find you have an important message to express. Make sure your voice is heard.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – People will be focused on themselves, leaving you wondering what all the fuss is about. You have a strong desire to express your emotions. It may feel like you are on stage in some way. You wish to be recognized and appreciated for your sensitive, devoted, and passionate nature. Speak up.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The energy flows smoothly today. Obstacles seem to have dissolved. There is a great deal of energy at your disposal. You have strong thoughts and powerful emotions backing you up. Work with partners and promote your ideas. Speak your passions out loud. Help your dreams manifest by writing them down.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There is a spark about to ignite inside you. Pay close attention to your emotions and take care of yourself physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Infuse your plans with passion. Breathe life into your dreams and act with confidence. The inner and outer aspects of your being are working in harmony.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your emotions are piqued today. You are spurred to take action. People might have a me-first attitude that may get on your nerves. You are more interested in the collective and improving the situation for all. Someone may be working counter to this mode of action, causing friction in your dealings. Stick to your principles and act confidently.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Get off the couch and get into action. Come out of hiding and let others hear what you have to say. Let your emotions shine and do not be concerned about what others think. Dance like no one is watching. Passion will be the key to manifesting your dreams. This is a great day to act bravely toward those dreams.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a fantastic day. Assert yourself with confidence and move toward your goals. Your emotions are working harmoniously with your outer-directed nature. You may want more attention from others today. Enjoy jovial times with friends and loved ones. Plan an activity with children if you can. Break free from your normal routine and create your own fun.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – People may seem a bit more stubborn and emotional than usual. Try not to contribute to it by being vain and stubborn. This is not the time to contemplate. It is time to act. You have all the information you need. Make sure you are actively getting the attention you deserve and you are giving credit to the people who have helped you along the way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a very opportune day for you. Say hello to the stranger in line or follow through on a tip or comment. Opportunities are there. All you have to do is grab them. You would do very well in a group situation today. In fact, you would do well leading others. You understand the need for action. Be decisive and confident.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – People might step on your toes today, but try not to react. Go with the flow. This may be the only way they know how to act. Express your feelings. Open yourself up to the world. There are people who want to get closer to you, but they might feel too intimidated to do so. Take it one step at a time, but realize you are probably the one who needs to take the first step.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is a fantastic day for you, so celebrate. You are the star of the show, and you will be up on stage more than usual. People will look up to you and respect you for your incredible leadership skills. Be confident and express yourself from your heart. Actions should run smoothly. You can accomplish quite a bit. Do not waste this day. Do some creative work.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Something may get your dander up today. There are hot tempers and strong opinions right and left. Try to see the big picture. You will seek extra attention from others, especially when it comes to your needs and emotions. People will be irritable, but arguing will only make the situation worse. Give everyone some time and you will find that many issues work themselves out.