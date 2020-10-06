Today in High Prairie – October 7, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 7, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 7, 2020

Brandyn Kuchuk

Carson Porisky

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 7, 2020

Dwayne Davis

Emerson Linington

Hudson Seghers

Violet Freeman-Hunt

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 7

1885 – Niels Bohr, Expanded Quantum Physics

1887 – Jack Mulhall, Three Musketeers Actor

1900 – Heinrich Himmler, German Nazi, Gestapo Head

1905 – Andy Devine, Wild Bill Hickok Actor

1931 – Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize Winner

1935 – Thomas M. Keneally, Schindler’s List Author

1938 – Robert Drivas, Cool Hand Luke Actor

1939 – Colin Cooper, Climax Blues Band Rocker

1943 – Oliver North, US Colonel

1945 – Kevin Fodley, 10cc Rocker

1949 – Dave Hope, Kansas Bassist

1950 – Granny, Looney Tunes Character

1952 – Vladimir Putin, Russian President/PM

1953 – Tico Torres, Bon Jovi Drummer

1959 – Simon Cowell, American Idol Producer

1967 – Toni Braxton, American Singer

This Day in Local History – October 7

Oct. 7, 1915: The Alberta government gives the Town of Grouard 10 acres of land for park purposes on 21-75-15-W5.

Oct. 7, 1968: The First High Prairie Girl Guides hold their first meeting.

Oct. 7, 1981: Nick Mikoula opens a shoe repair shop in the former Medical Clinic building in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 1984: St. Bernard’s Mission in Grouard is the site of the first Treaty Indian to be named a Roman Catholic priest when Stanley Alfred Fontaine is ordained.

Oct. 7, 1988: Doug Badger opens Carrie’s Diner in Sucker Creek.

Oct. 7, 1990: Three boys from YAC flee from their supervisor and later cause $20,000 in damages to cabins at Shaw’s Point Resort. They plead guilty in youth court Nov. 19 to various charges and are given either 30 or 15 hours of community service.

Oct. 7, 1992: Several High Prairie business owners ban students from their stores due to shoplifting. IGA says they caught 18 students in one noon hour alone one day.

Oct. 7, 1992: South Peace News reports the House of Fashion moves into the old Pegasus Books store.

Oct. 7, 1992: The Prairie Inn, formerly the Park Hotel built in 1954, burns during a spectacular evening blaze. The cause of the fire is never determined and deemed to be accidental.

Oct. 7, 1994: The House of Furniture holds a close-out sale at its old location before moving to the old Alberta Transportation office.

Oct. 7, 2000: Golf carts are vandalized at the High Prairie golf course to the tune of $8,000.

Oct. 7, 2009: South Peace News features a story on East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault, 20, who has a role in the TV pilot Blackstone.

Oct. 7, 2009: The Lions announce they are cancelling this year’s Lions Radio/TV Auction because of a lack of volunteers and the poor economic situation.

Oct. 7, 2014: Carol Charrois opens Kitchen Chaos in the old Leonarda’s Beauty Salon location.

Oct. 7, 2015: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Museum receives provincial accreditation, which gives it free training for tourism by Travel Alberta.

This Day in World History – October 7

1492 – Christopher Columbus misses Florida when he changes course.

1714 – People riot due to beer tax in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

1737 – Cyclone kills estimated 300,000 in Calcutta, India.

1806 – Carbon paper patented in London by inventor Ralph Wedgwood.

1816 – 1st double decked steamboat, Washington, arrives in New Orleans.

1886 – Spain abolishes slavery in Cuba.

1916 – Georgia Tech football team defeats Cumberland 222-0.

1919 – KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines, established [oldest existing airline].

1931 – 1st infra-red photograph taken.

1942 – US & UK government announce establishment of United Nations.

1949 – German Democratic Republic formed.

1950 – US forces invade North Korea by crossing 38th parallel.

1959 – Far side of Moon seen for the 1st time [Russia provides photo].

1965 – Charles Linster does 6,006 consecutive push-ups.

1965 – 50 mph gust helps Robert Mitera ace 447-yd 10th hole.

1967 – Beatles turn down $1 million NY concert offer by Sid Berstein.

1971 – “The French Connection” starring Gene Hackman premieres.

1975 – US decides John Lennon won’t be deported due to UK pot conviction.

1981 – Hosni Mubarak becomes acting-president of Egypt.

1985 – Lynette Woodward chosen as 1st woman in Harlem Globetrotters.

1990 – Israel begins handing out gas masks to its citizens.

1996 – Rupert Murdoch launches Fox News.

2014 – Spanish nurse diagnosed with Ebola; 1st case outside west Africa.

2018 – China confirms it has detained Interpol chief Meng Hongwei.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 7, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might need to put on the brakes today when it comes to love and romance. Don’t think this means you have to break off any sort of relationship that’s in the works but realize you may need to take a more realistic approach to how you handle it. The problem is you may be getting so caught up in the fantasy of things that you aren’t tending to practicalities.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Things should be going quite well for you today, and you will find that aspects of your life that may have felt disconnected in the past are finally slipping into place. Have faith all your painstaking planning and organizing is finally going to pay off. This is especially true in love and romance. Spend intimate time with a close partner tonight if possible.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Restriction and discipline might not be your forte, but realize this may be exactly the type of thing you need the most. Try not to expend your energy in too many directions. Focus and channel your efforts into the things you consider the most important. Make sure most of your day is spent tending to these things. Have you hugged your loved ones lately?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Appreciate the good things you have today. Don’t let another day go by without really paying homage to the people who’ve helped you grow along the way. Take a walk. Climb a tree or help a child build a treehouse. Connect with your spiritual side that finds satisfaction in where you are now instead of always feeling a need to search for something bigger and better.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – When it comes to matters of love and romance, you may need to tone things down a bit. An aggressive approach now may drive your loved one further away from you instead of drawing him or her closer. Remember that love is a two-way street. Don’t just do things the way you’d like to do them. It’s crucial you consider your partner’s thoughts and feelings every step of the way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may find that your love is incredibly magnetic now. All you need to do is be yourself and suddenly people flock your way. There are terrific opportunities for you to strengthen the bonds you have with the people you care about the most. Solidify your relationship with soft romantic words and actions. There is an extra sensuality to your mood and actions now.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Consider taking a more conservative approach to your actions today, as well as to the way you dress. Others may be rather put off by something that comes across as too flashy. Fashion is apt to be a significant concern for you now, which is fine. Don’t underestimate the power of personal appearance.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Romantic relationships may not exactly be going as well as you’d like, but don’t get discouraged. Hang in there and you will find that things eventually come around your way. You may need to strengthen your internal sense of confidence, since it’s doubtful you will get much support from interactions with the people around you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It could be that you’re trying to communicate with someone in a matter regarding love and romance and it simply isn’t working. You’re apt to feel like you need a translator in order to get your message across. Both you and your partner need to share responsibility for making sure that the lines of communication remain open. Be practical yet sensitive in your approach.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a fantastic time for you for love and romance, even if there’s a bit of coolness between you and the person you care about. It’s possible there needs to be an element of distance now for you to really appreciate the good thing you have. If you aren’t involved with someone now, you should find that you’re in a good position to make a move toward someone you feel strongly about.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It’s one thing to be a friend and it’s another to feed someone’s ego just to make him or her happy. Make sure you aren’t telling someone lies just because you know that is what he or she wants to hear. A true friend is someone who is honest at all times, even if it means you may temporarily hurt that person’s feelings.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It’s critical you not try to gain the love and appreciation of another by controlling their decisions. It’s time to let the people around you set their own rules and boundaries. Give that special person space to decide what’s best, then you can take action accordingly. It may be that you discover things about this person that you probably would never have known if you called all the shots.