Today in High Prairie: October 7, 2021

1887 – Jack Mulhall, Three Musketeers Actor

1900 – Heinrich Himmler, German Nazi, Gestapo Head

1905 – Andy Devine, Wild Bill Hickok Actor

1931 – Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize Winner

1935 – Thomas M. Keneally, Schindler’s List Author

1938 – Robert Drivas, Cool Hand Luke Actor

1943 – Oliver North, US Colonel

1945 – Kevin Fodley, 10CC Rocker

1949 – Dave Hope, Kansas Bassist

1950 – Granny, Looney Tunes Character

1952 – Vladimir Putin, Russian President/PM

1953 – Tico Torres, Bon Jovi Drummer

1959 – Simon Cowell, American Idol Producer

1967 – Toni Braxton, American Singer

This Day in Local History – October 7, 2021

Oct. 7, 1915: The Alberta government gives the Town of Grouard 10 acres of land for park purposes on 21-75-15-W5.

Oct. 7, 1962: The visiting High Prairie Optimists scores a touchdown with three minutes left in the game and defeats McLennan 46-43 in midget flag football action.

Oct. 7, 1968: The First High Prairie Girl Guides hold their first meeting.

Oct. 7, 1969: The First High Prairie Girl Guides hold their first anniversary. Each girl makes a cupcake and decorates it to represent a country which she told one fact about. Each girl donates her age in pennies.

Oct. 7, 1970: Northland Painting Ltd. opens in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 1981: Nick Mikoula opens a shoe repair shop in the former Medical Clinic building in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 1984: St. Bernard’s Mission in Grouard is the site of the first Treaty Indian to be named a Roman Catholic priest when Stanley Alfred Fontaine is ordained.

Oct. 7, 1988: Doug Badger opens Carrie’s Diner in Sucker Creek.

Oct. 7, 1988: Pioneer Home Hardware celebrates its grand opening in its newly-expanded building.

Oct. 7, 1990: Three boys from YAC flee from their supervisor and later cause $20,000 in damages to cabins at Shaw’s Point Resort. They plead guilty in youth court Nov. 19 to various charges and are given either 30 or 15 hours of community service.

Oct. 7, 1992: Several High Prairie business owners ban students from their stores due to shoplifting. IGA says they caught 18 students in one noon hour alone one day.

Oct. 7, 1992: South Peace News reports the House of Fashion moves into the old Pegasus Books store.

Oct. 7, 1992: The Prairie Inn, formerly the Park Hotel built in 1954, burns during a spectacular evening blaze. The cause of the fire is never determined and deemed to be accidental.

Oct. 7, 1994: The House of Furniture holds a close-out sale at its old location before moving to the old Transportation office.

Oct. 7, 2000: Golf carts are vandalized at the High Prairie golf course to the tune of $8,000.

Oct. 7, 2009: South Peace News features a story on East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault, 20, who has a role in the TV pilot Blackstone.

Oct. 7, 2009: The Lions announce they are cancelling this year’s Lions Radio/TV Auction because of a lack of volunteers and the poor economic situation.

Oct. 7, 2011: Wesley Glen Snow passes away at the age of 48 years.

Oct. 7, 2012: Darcie Zabolotniuk receives the $2,000 High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary bursary.

Oct. 7, 2014: Carol Charrois opens Kitchen Chaos in the old Leonarda’s Beauty Salon location.

Oct. 7, 2015: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Museum receives provincial accreditation, which gives it free training for tourism by Travel Alberta.

This Day in World History – October 7, 2021

3761 BC – The epoch [origin] of the modern Hebrew calendar.

1492 – Christopher Columbus misses Florida when he changes course.

1690 – English attack Quebec under Louis de Buade.

1714 – People riot due to beer tax in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

1737 – Cyclone kills estimated 300,000 in Calcutta, India.

1806 – Carbon paper patented in London by inventor Ralph Wedgwood.

1816 – First double-decked steamboat, Washington, arrives in New Orleans.

1825 – Miramichi Fire – forest fire disaster in New Brunswick.

1886 – Spain abolishes slavery in Cuba.

1900 – The term “orienteering” is first used for an event.

1916 – Georgia Tech football team defeats Cumberland 222-0.

1919 – KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines, established [oldest existing airline].

1931 – First infra-red photograph taken.

1942 – US & UK government announce establishment of United Nations.

1944 – Field Marshal Erwin Rommel ordered to return to Berlin.

1949 – German Democratic Republic formed.

1950 – US forces invade North Korea by crossing 38th parallel.

1958 – US manned space-flight project renamed Project Mercury.

1959 – Far side of Moon seen for the first time [Russia provides photo].

1965 – Charles Linster does 6,006 consecutive push-ups.

1965 – 50 mph gust helps Robert Mitera ace 447-yd 10th hole.

1967 – Beatles turn down $1 million NY concert offer by Sid Berstein.

1971 – “The French Connection” starring Gene Hackman premieres.

1975 – US decides John Lennon won’t be deported due to UK pot conviction.

1981 – Hosni Mubarak becomes acting-president of Egypt.

1985 – Lynette Woodward chosen as first woman in Harlem Globetrotters.

1988 – Latvian flag raised in Riga for first time since annexation by USSR.

1990 – Israel begins handing out gas masks to its citizens.

1996 – Rupert Murdoch launches Fox News.

2014 – Spanish nurse diagnosed with Ebola; first case outside west Africa.

Today's Horoscopes – October 7, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Equipment you have come to depend on in your daily life might suddenly go down today. This might throw you into a panic, but do not fall into this trap. Phone a friend who knows about these things or bring in a professional. At times like this, it is best not to agonize over a malfunction but to just get it taken care of as quickly as possible.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Romantic matters suddenly take a turn for the better as a long, fascinating conversation takes place between you and your partner. This could involve a subject that intrigues you both, so let the information fly! The discussion could end with plans to dig up more facts on the subject. What you find will probably bring up more questions than answers!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Excitement mounts in your household when some new equipment comes into your possession. This could involve a computer, phone, or some other device. This could make a big different to everyone, but make sure you do not treat it like a toy. You will want it to last a while!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Expect a full day of activity. You might spend a lot of time on the phone, perhaps making arrangements for a social event. There may also be a number of errands to run, though there could be some difficulty with them. Perhaps some items you need are out of stock. You will still feel productive by day’s end.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This could be a lucky day as far as money matters are concerned. Perhaps a sum you were expecting and gave up on will arrive unexpectedly, or a chance to earn some extra income could come up. There might be paperwork involved, and the circumstances may be unusual, but do not be intimidated. Think of this as the day you grabbed the gold ring!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You tend to be unconventional, but today you could outdo even you. A spiritual experience could be at the heart of it. You are changing in ways that are obvious to everyone. Do not worry if they are confused. You will be confused, too. Think of yourself as a caterpillar becoming a butterfly! The transition may be strange, but the butterfly is far lovelier than the caterpillar!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Unusual dreams, visions, and audio phenomena may come to you today. You might think you are hearing voices. Before jumping to conclusions, rule out any logical conditions. You are not crazy. This probably indicates a growing psychic awareness. You should write down what you see, hear, or learn during this time. It could be valuable.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Some fascinating news could reach you today through a friend or group activity. This could involve something close to home or an intellectual subject, perhaps one discussed by the group. You will want to tell others as soon as you can. Make sure of your facts before you do. Some of them may be garbled.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Knowledge of a specialized nature could come into your possession today. At some point you could be the centre of attention. Everyone, including those with influence over your career, wants to know what is going on. You will tell your story and everyone will be rapt, hanging on your every word, expecting answers without even knowing the questions.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you have wanted to take a class in astrology, science, or computers, it is time to sign up. If you are already taking such a class, expect a fascinating, stimulating discussion in connection with it. Make sure you take notes, as you won’t want to forget this information as soon as you hear it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you are trying to learn a computer program, you might obsess about it. In fact, it might even haunt your dreams. It could be frustrating, dreaming about math and computers when you are more used to vivid images, but look at the dreams anyway. Should your mind be operating in a more scientific manner right now? Does something in your life not “add up”?

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A social event today could put you in touch with fascinating new people in interesting fields. Intriguing discussions could take place throughout the evening. The only problem is if you go there with a partner, you probably won’t see much of him or her. You might get involved in separate conversations that last for hours. You will have a lot to share later!