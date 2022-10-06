Today in High Prairie: October 7, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 7, 2022

Bottle drive for J.B. Wood Continuing Care in HP. Drop off bottles at the HP Bottle Depot.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

11 a.m. – Pumpkin Fundraiser for In the Woods Animal Rescue at O’s Treats in High Prairie.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at High Prairie Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 7, 2022

1885 – Niels Bohr, Expanded Quantum Physics

1887 – Jack Mulhall, Three Musketeers Actor

1900 – Heinrich Himmler, German Nazi, Gestapo Head

1905 – Andy Devine, Wild Bill Hickok Actor

1931 – Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize Winner

1935 – Thomas M. Keneally, Schindler’s List Author

1938 – Robert Drivas, Cool Hand Luke Actor

1939 – Colin Cooper, Climax Blues Band Rocker

1943 – Oliver North, US Colonel

1945 – Kevin Fodley, 10cc Rocker

1949 – Dave Hope, Kansas Bassist

1950 – Granny, Looney Tunes Character

1952 – Vladimir Putin, Russian President/PM

1953 – Tico Torres, Bon Jovi Drummer

1959 – Simon Cowell, American Idol Producer

1967 – Toni Braxton, American Singer

This Day in Local History – October 7, 2022

Oct. 7, 1915: The Alberta government gives the Town of Grouard 10 acres of land for park purposes on 21-75-15-W5.

Oct. 7, 1962: The visiting High Prairie Optimists scores a touchdown with three minutes left in the game and goes on to defeat McLennan 46-43 in midget flag football action.

Oct. 7, 1968: The First High Prairie Girl Guides hold their first meeting.

Oct. 7, 1969: The First High Prairie Girl Guides hold their first anniversary. Each girl makes a cupcake and decorates it to represent a country which she told one fact about. Each girl donates her age in pennies.

Oct. 7, 1970: Northland Painting Ltd. opens in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 1981: Nick Mikoula opens a shoe repair shop in the former Medical Clinic building in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 1984: St. Bernard Mission in Grouard is the site of the first Treaty Indian to be named a Roman Catholic priest when Stanley Alfred Fontaine is ordained.

Oct. 7, 1988: Pioneer Home Hardware celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie in its newly-expanded building.

Oct. 7, 1990: Three boys from YAC flee from their supervisor and later cause $20,000 in damages to cabins at Shaw’s Point Resort. They plead guilty in youth court Nov. 19 to various charges and are given either 30 or 15 hours of community service.

Oct. 7, 1992: Several High Prairie business owners ban students from their stores due to shoplifting. IGA says they caught 18 students in one noon hour alone one day.

Oct. 7, 1992: South Peace News reports the House of Fashion moves into the old Pegasus Books store in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 1992: The Prairie Inn, formerly the Park Hotel built in 1954, burns during a spectacular evening blaze. The cause of the fire is never determined and deemed to be accidental.

Oct. 7, 1994: The House of Furniture holds a close-out sale at its old location before moving to the old Transportation office in High Prairie.

Oct. 7, 2000: Golf carts are vandalized at the High Prairie golf course to the tune of $8,000.

Oct. 7, 2009: South Peace News features a story on East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault, 20, who has a role in the TV pilot Blackstone.

Oct. 7, 2009: The High Prairie Lions announce they are cancelling this year’s Lions Radio/TV Auction because of a lack of volunteers and the poor economic situation.

Oct. 7, 2011: Wesley Glen Snow passes away at the age of 48 years.

Oct. 7, 2012: Darcie Zabolotniuk receives the $2,000 High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary bursary.

Oct. 7, 2014: Carol Charrois opens Kitchen Chaos in the old Leonarda’s Beauty Salon location.

Oct. 7, 2015: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Museum receives provincial accreditation, which gives it free training for tourism by Travel Alberta.

Oct. 7, 2015: South Peace News reports on the Faust Harbour Developments construction at Faust.

This Day in World History – October 7, 2022

3761 BC – The epoch [origin] of the modern Hebrew calendar.

1492 – Christopher Columbus misses Florida when he changes course.

1714 – People riot due to beer tax in Alkmaar, Netherlands.

1737 – Cyclone kills estimated 300,000 in Calcutta, India.

1806 – Carbon paper patented in London by inventor Ralph Wedgwood.

1816 – First double-decked steamboat, Washington, arrives in New Orleans.

1825 – Miramichi Fire – forest fire disaster in New Brunswick.

1900 – The term “orienteering” is first used for an event.

1916 – Georgia Tech football team defeats Cumberland 222-0.

1919 – KLM, Royal Dutch Airlines, established [oldest existing airline].

1931 – First infra-red photograph taken.

1942 – US & UK government announce establishment of United Nations.

1950 – US forces invade North Korea by crossing 38th parallel.

1959 – Far side of Moon seen for the first time [Russia provides photo].

1965 – Charles Linster does 6,006 consecutive push-ups.

1965 – 50 mph gust helps Robert Mitera ace 447-yd 10th hole.

1967 – Beatles turn down $1 million New York concert offer by Sid Berstein.

1985 – Lynette Woodward chosen as first woman in Harlem Globetrotters.

1988 – Latvian flag raised in Riga for first time since annexation by USSR.

1990 – Israel begins handing out gas masks to its citizens.

1996 – Rupert Murdoch launches Fox News.

2014 – Spanish nurse diagnosed with Ebola; first case outside west Africa.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 7, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It is one thing to be a friend and it is another to feed someone’s ego just to make him or her happy! Make sure you are not telling someone lies just because you know that is what he or she wants to hear. A true friend is someone who is honest at all times, even if it means you may temporarily hurt that person’s feelings!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is critical you not try to gain the love and appreciation of another by controlling their decisions! It is time to let the people around you set their own rules and boundaries. Give that special person space to decide what is best, then you can take action accordingly. It may be you discover things about this person you probably would never have known if you called all the shots!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might need to put on the brakes today when it comes to love and romance! Do not think this means you have to break off any sort of relationship that is in the works but realize you may need to take a more realistic approach to how you handle it. The problem is you may be getting so caught up in the fantasy of things you are not tending to practicalities!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Things should be going quite well for you today, and you will find aspects of your life that may have felt disconnected in the past are finally slipping into place! Have faith that all your painstaking planning and organizing is finally going to pay off. This is especially true in love and romance. Spend intimate time with a close partner tonight if possible!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Restriction and discipline might not be your forte, but realize this may be exactly the type of thing that you need the most! Try not to expend your energy in too many directions. Focus and channel your efforts into the things you consider the most important. Make sure most of your day is spent tending to these things. Have you hugged your loved ones lately?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Appreciate the good things you have today! Do not let another day go by without really paying homage to the people who have helped you grow along the way. Take a walk. Climb a tree or help a child build a treehouse. Connect with your spiritual side that finds satisfaction in where you are now instead of always feeling a need to search for something bigger and better!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – When it comes to matters of love and romance, you may need to tone things down a bit! An aggressive approach now may drive your loved one further away from you instead of drawing him or her closer. Remember that love is a two-way street. Do not just do things the way you would like to do them. It is crucial you consider your partner’s thoughts and feelings every step of the way!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may find your love is incredibly magnetic now! All you need to do is be yourself and suddenly people flock your way. There are terrific opportunities for you to strengthen the bonds you have with the people you care about the most. Solidify your relationship with soft romantic words and actions. There is an extra sensuality to your mood and actions now!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Consider taking a more conservative approach to your actions today, as well as to the way you dress! Others may be rather put off by something that comes across as too flashy. Fashion is apt to be a significant concern for you now, which is fine. Do not underestimate the power of personal appearance!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Romantic relationships may not exactly be going as well as you would like, but do not get discouraged! Hang in there and you will find things eventually come around your way. You may need to strengthen your internal sense of confidence, since it is doubtful you will get much support from interactions with the people around you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It could be you are trying to communicate with someone in a matter regarding love and romance and it simply is not working! You are apt to feel like you need a translator in order to get your message across. Both you and your partner need to share responsibility for making sure that the lines of communication remain open. Be practical yet sensitive in your approach!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a fantastic time for you for love and romance, even if there is a bit of coolness between you and the person you care about. It is possible there needs to be an element of distance now for you to really appreciate the good thing you have. If you are not involved with someone now, you should find you are in a good position to make a move toward someone you feel strongly about.