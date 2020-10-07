Today in High Prairie – October 8, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 8, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 8, 2020

Christ Jarvis

Christopher Bissell

Floyd McDermott

Myrna Bissell

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – October 8, 2020

Levi L.M. New.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 8

1889 – Collett E. Woolman, Delta Air Service Founder

1890 – Eddie Rickenbacker, “Ace of Aces” Aviator

1895 – Juan Peron, Argentine President

1934 – Doc Green, Drifters Rocker

1939 – Paul Hogan, Crocodile Dundee Actor

1943 – Chevy Chase, Caddyshack Actor

1950 – Robert Bell, Kool & The Gang Rocker

1965 – Matt Biondi, US Olympic Swimmer

This Day in Local History – October 8

Oct. 8, 1958: The first efforts in organizing a figure skating club in High Prairie occur as a meeting is held at the Sports Palace.

Oct. 8, 1969: Carol Doris is elected president of the High Prairie Catholic Women’s League at their annual meeting in the parish conference room.

Oct. 8, 1970: High Prairie Recreation Board chairman Phil Swan resigns.

Oct. 8, 1974: Two 14-year-old juveniles are caught after breaking into the High Prairie water treatment plant four days in a row to steal change from water taps.

Oct. 8, 1986: High Prairie town council passes a motion to put all money from provincial government rental of the Sports Palace into a capital reserve fund for arena improvements. The 1985 and 1986 debentures were also paid from this revenue.

Oct. 8, 1990: CKVH Radio confirms they will broadcast High Prairie Regals games. Robin Grant says broadcasts will begin in January but they never occur.

Oct. 8, 1996: Kenneth Kroetch, 71, is found dead near Winagami Lake after going missing five days earlier. He was pinned by a log while gathering firewood.

Oct. 8, 1999: Ron and Sandra Marquardt’s application to build a livestock auction mart on the town’s south end is quashed by the Municipal Planning Commission.

Oct. 8, 2008: South Peace News features a story on crop circles near Flatbush.

Oct. 8, 2011: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron wins two events at the Survivair Challenge in Calgary. The squadron wins Most Proficient Engineering and Most Proficient Snares.

Oct. 8, 2013: Kinuso resident John “Jack” Killeen passes away at the age of 84 years. He was a former HPSD trustee.

Oct. 8, 2014: High Prairie town council opposes a proposal from the Edmonton Police Commission that would have them pay for policing costs. Council writes the Alberta government and the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association with their concerns.

Oct. 8, 2015: The Town of High Prairie appoints Brian Martinson as its CAO.

This Day in World History – October 8

1604 – Supernova “Kepler’s nova” 1st sighted.

1769 – Captain James Cook lands in New Zealand at Poverty Bay.

1818 – Two English boxers are first to use padded gloves.

1822 – 1st eruption of Galunggung in Java sends boiling sludge into valley.

1856 – The Second Opium War [Anglo-Chinese War] begins.

1862 – Otto von Bismarck becomes Chancellor of the German Empire.

1871 – Forest fire destroys Peshtigo, Wisconsin, kills up to 2,500.

1871 – Great Fire of Chicago kills 200, destroys over 4 square miles.

1898 – 1st Canadian college football game: McGill beats Queen’s, 3-2.

1906 – Karl Nessler demonstrates 1st ‘permanent wave’ for hair in London.

1917 – Leon Trotsky named chairman as Bolsheviks gain control.

1927 – Comedians Laurel and Hardy appear in 1st film.

1939 – Germany annexes Western Poland.

1942 – Comedy duo Abbott and Costello launch weekly radio show.

1944 – “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” debuts on CBS radio.

1945 – Microwave oven patented.

1955 – World’s most powerful aircraft carrier, USS Saratoga, launched.

1962 – North Korea reports 100% election turnout.

1963 – Sultan of Zanzibar cedes his mainland possessions to Kenya.

1967 – Guerrilla leader Che Guevara is captured in Bolivia.

1978 – Ken Warby set world water speed record at 319.627 mph.

1982 – Poland bans Solidarity & all labor unions.

1991 – The Croatian Parliament cuts all remaining ties with Yugoslavia.

1992 – Ottawa Senators play 1st NHL game.

1992 – Pioneer Venus Orbiter [1st Venus orbiter-1978], crashes into Venus.

1993 – UN lifts remaining economic sanctions against South Africa.

2011 – Brendan Dolan plays 1st perfect 9 dart game on TV.

2018 – Report: Earth will warm 2.7F by 2040 with dire results.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 8, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try not to think too much about what is “supposed” to happen next. The truth of the matter is things don’t necessarily work out the way they’re planned, so don’t count on something that has no guarantee of coming to fruition. Stick to your own way of doing things and try not to get too hung up on the results. The key now is to enjoy the process.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Water your plants today and make sure they’re getting enough light. If you don’t have any plants, take this opportunity to go to the nursery and pick up a couple for your home or office. Nourish the organic things in your life to help remind you of your own roots, which are extremely important for you right now. Sink deep into the Earth in order to understand the environment around you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’re on a roll today! Don’t let other people’s insecurities or shallow understanding about an issue get in the way of your progress. There’s a distinct advantage to the way you approach things. Feel free to exert your will on those who need strong direction. If you’re confident about the answer, don’t be shy about saying so. If people don’t like the way you’re leading, they don’t need to follow.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be wondering whose shoulder you should cry on. Usually yours is the shoulder that everyone else likes to use. The collar of your shirt is probably soaking wet by now, thanks to all the tears that have spilled on you. Your compassion for others is definitely one of your biggest strengths but be aware of the fact that it can also be one of your biggest weaknesses.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your coals have been smoldering for a while, and there is a great deal of smoke pouring from your blackened embers. The good news is there’s apt to be a great gust of wind today, acting as the catalyst that ignites the flames. You’ve provided the heat and the fuel. The missing element of air is finally coming your way, so be prepared. The fire is apt to heat up quickly.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Be wary of big promises today. This could be one of those days when people are more likely to take a gamble because they’re unrealistic about how things are going to work out. Don’t be surprised if the stock market jumps as a result of the dollar signs that people imagine. It will be hard for others to resist when people receive promises of a big payoff.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Feel free to go shopping online for yourself. While you’re at it, you might as well pick out some things for others, too. You’re apt to be in tune with the pleasant spirit of the people around you. On the other hand, if they’re being especially negative or cranky, don’t hesitate to just go elsewhere. Unfortunately, that may be easier said than done.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’re likely to gravitate toward those who can put on a show and carry your imagination to a far-off land today. Look for this quality in others instead of turning to the TV to satisfy this need. If you aren’t careful, you may end up a couch potato all day, without talking to anyone. Take note that real life is much more enriching that anything that could come over the airwaves.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Connect with those who carry you upward and encourage your fantasies today instead of those who try to bring you down to reality. There’s a need for you to shine more brightly than usual, and there’s no reason why this wish shouldn’t be granted. Everything will work out splendidly for you as long as you align yourself with admirable people and noble causes, so go for it.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re likely now on the brink of completing a major move of some sort. Your first reaction may be to sit in solitary deliberation as you wrestle with the pros and cons of each piece of the situation. Try not to overload your head with too many details. Look at the overall picture. Perhaps you will find the answer you seek on a walk. During that time, you can clear your head of unnecessary clutter.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is one of those days when you will be walking along and all of a sudden hear a street performer playing music. Suddenly your feet start to move and soon you’re dancing. You find yourself boogying down the rest of the road. It won’t take much to get you grooving. Once you start, it may be hard for you to stop. Go with it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Don’t take things that don’t belong to you. Your penetrating eyes are apt to spot things that are easily pocketed, even though you know deep down those things aren’t meant for you to keep. Your imagination might try to convince you it’s OK to pull such sneaky manoeuvres, and you may be tempted. Don’t deceive yourself.