Today in High Prairie: October 8, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – October 8, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – October 8, 2021

Chris Jarvis

Floyd McDermott

Myrna Bissell

Christopher Bissell

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – October 8, 2021

Levi L.M. New

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 8, 2021

1889 – Collett E. Woolman, Delta Air Service Founder

1890 – Eddie Rickenbacker, “Ace of Aces” Aviator

1895 – Juan Peron, Argentine President

1934 – Doc Green, Drifters Rocker

1939 – Paul Hogan, Crocodile Dundee Actor

1943 – Chevy Chase, Caddyshack Actor

1950 – Robert Bell, Kool & The Gang Rocker

1965 – Matt Biondi, US Olympic Swimmer

This Day in Local History – October 8, 2021

Oct. 8, 1958: The first efforts in organizing a figure skating club in High Prairie occur as a meeting is held at the Sports Palace.

Oct. 8, 1969: Carol Doris is elected president of the High Prairie Catholic Women’s League at their annual meeting in the parish conference room.

Oct. 8, 1970: High Prairie Recreation Board chairman Phil Swan resigns.

Oct. 8, 1974: Two 14-year-old juveniles are caught after breaking into the High Prairie water treatment plant four days in a row to steal change from water taps.

Oct. 8, 1985: South Peace News features photos of the local gymnastics club, under the instruction of Bonnie Turions.

Oct. 8, 1986: High Prairie town council passes a motion to put all money from provincial government rental of the Sports Palace into a capital reserve fund for arena improvements. The 1985 and 1986 debentures were also paid from this revenue.

Oct. 8, 1990: CKVH Radio confirms they will broadcast High Prairie Regals games. Robin Grant says broadcasts will begin in January but they never occur.

Oct. 8, 1994: Adam Dale Roberts, 27, dies on the Snipe Lake road after his vehicle leaves the road and strikes an approach.

Oct. 8, 1994: The E.W. Pratt Chargers host their annual Invitational Volleyball Tournament. Grimshaw wins the women’s title while Peace River Glenmary wins the men’s crown.

Oct. 8, 1996: Kenneth Kroetch, 71, is found dead near Winagami Lake after going missing five days earlier. He was pinned by a log while gathering firewood.

Oct. 8, 1999: Ron and Sandra Marquardt’s application to build a livestock auction mart on the town’s south end is quashed by the Municipal Planning Commission.

Oct. 8, 2008: South Peace News features a story on crop circles near Flatbush.

Oct. 8, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes council approves a teahouse in Joussard proposed by Robert and Heather Mills.

Oct. 8, 2008: Numbers triple in the High Prairie Air Cadets program ensuring its survival. Last year, the cadets were placed on probation for lack of numbers and were in danger of folding.

Oct. 8, 2011: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron wins two events at the Survivair Challenge in Calgary. The squadron wins Most Proficient Engineering and Most Proficient Snares.

Oct. 8, 2012: An unnamed Gift Lake woman, 74, dies in a head-on collision five km north of Westlock.

Oct. 8, 2013: Kinuso resident John “Jack” Killeen passes away at the age of 84 years. He was a former HPSD trustee.

Oct. 8, 2014: High Prairie town council opposes a proposal from the Edmonton Police Commission that would have them pay for policing costs. Council writes the Alberta government and the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association with their concerns.

Oct. 8, 2015: The Town of High Prairie appoints Brian Martinson as its CAO.

Oct. 8, 2015: Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance chair Barry Sharkawi presents a cheque for $5,000 to High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president Tracy Sherkawi for upcoming Small Business Week activities including the Oct. 17 awards banquet.

Oct. 8, 2019: High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski tells High Prairie town council that firefighters were at risk while fighting the fire at the old hospital. Doors were bolted shut and needled littered the floor, he says.

This Day in World History – October 8, 2021

1604 – Supernova “Kepler’s nova” first sighted.

1769 – Captain James Cook lands in New Zealand at Poverty Bay.

1818 – Two English boxers are first to use padded gloves.

1822 – First eruption of Galunggung in Java sends boiling sludge into valley.

1856 – The Second Opium War [Anglo-Chinese War] begins.

1862 – Otto von Bismarck becomes Chancellor of the German Empire.

1871 – Forest fire destroys Peshtigo, Wisconsin, kills up to 2,500.

1871 – Great Fire of Chicago kills 200, destroys over four square miles.

1898 – First Canadian college football game: McGill beats Queen’s, 3-2.

1906 – Karl Nessler demonstrates first ‘permanent wave’ for hair in London.

1917 – Leon Trotsky named chairman as Bolsheviks gain control.

1927 – Comedians Laurel and Hardy appear in first film.

1942 – Comedy duo Abbott and Costello launch weekly radio show.

1944 – “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” debuts on CBS radio.

1945 – Microwave oven patented.

1955 – World’s most powerful aircraft carrier, USS Saratoga, launched.

1962 – North Korea reports 100% election turnout.

1963 – Sultan of Zanzibar cedes his mainland possessions to Kenya.

1967 – Guerrilla leader Che Guevara is captured in Bolivia.

1978 – Ken Warby set world water speed record at 319.627 mph.

1982 – Poland bans Solidarity & all labor unions.

1991 – The Croatian Parliament cuts all remaining ties with Yugoslavia.

1992 – Ottawa Senators play first NHL game.

1992 – Pioneer Venus Orbiter [first Venus orbiter-1978], crashes into Venus.

1993 – UN lifts remaining economic sanctions against South Africa.

2011 – Brendan Dolan plays first perfect 9-dart game on TV.

2018 – Report: Earth will warm 2.7F by 2040 with dire results.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 8, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There’s a great deal of transforming energy in the air you should harness and capitalize on. You may be a fan of the diet that you will start tomorrow. When tomorrow comes and there is a huge meal of pizza, soda, and fries, suddenly the diet once again starts tomorrow. Use the powerful energy of today to break out of this habit and make a real change in your life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may experience writer’s block in every sense of the phrase. Even if you do not consider yourself a writer, for some reason it may be difficult to get even the simplest words down on paper. Do not get upset. Your verbal juices may not be flowing freely, but they have not disappeared. Use this time to read other people’s works and visit museums for inspiration.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Action should be your main priority, especially when it comes to love and romance. You may not be too concerned about what sort of action you take. Your only concern is you are not sitting still at any time. Once you figure out what you want, you are unlikely to stop until you get it. Your power is forceful and extreme.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A surprise in love and romance is on its way to you. Things are coming full circle, and the investment you made in this realm is finally paying off. Something new is cropping up, but in reality, this is a result of things you set in motion long ago. Be open to embracing the tremendous flow of love and beauty that is coming your way.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Be more aware of your personal appearance and how you are perceived. Make sure your attire is appropriate for the people you are with and the situation. Fashion is a consideration, so do not look like a slob. You may be urged into a fancy store today where you are talked into buying some new items to spruce up your wardrobe.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Know what you are getting yourself into, especially if it has to do with love and romance. You may be like a fly on a tree branch, carefully inspecting the beautiful spider web at your feet. You are tempted to step on the silky strands, yet once you place one foot on the sticky web, you will be tangled there for a long time – maybe forever.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your heart may be hurt by misfortunes that have befallen you. Thinking about times past is just pulling up buckets of tears from a well. Do not keep doing this to yourself. It is time to move forward. Your heart is eager to start something new and bring adventure into your life. Use your emotions as fuel for the future instead of restraints from the past.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are filled with joy! There is a tremendous wave of love coming your way. Everything involving romance could be taken to extremes. An extreme in the direction of love and boundless creativity means at some time there will be a dramatic swing in the opposite direction. Today you only need to concern yourself with the upswing.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Instead of dragging on with something old, tired, and worn out, why not start something new? If you refuse to give up on a project that is doomed to fail, you will be in for a long, frustrating road ahead. You will find this to be especially true of anything involving music, beauty, creativity, and the arts. Redirect your energy toward something more promising.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Social engagements will be your saving grace. Without them, you may be confused and sad about issues that are reaching a climax. In some form or another, you are being asked to make some major transformations. These changes are slow and perhaps subtle, but they are important and need addressing. This is where the help of friends can come in handy.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The intensity should increase around an issue regarding love and romance. Friction is building. Unfortunately, this tension may be unavoidable. It is likely that some sort of power struggle is being thrown into the mix, and you may fight for control of your emotions. Try not to get sucked into a bottomless pit.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Let your heart shine. Love surrounds you like a beautiful pink cloud, and you can not help but attract people to you. Take romance to a higher level with someone really special tonight. You will find that whatever you give will come back to you tenfold. Your aura glows brightly with emotion, so let it light your way!