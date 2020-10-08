Today in High Prairie – October 9, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

Oct. 9, 1975: The Alberta government approves a $4.4 million contract for the construction of a 52,000 square foot addition to the High Prairie Hospital.

Oct. 9, 1981: An entire shift is laid off at Buchanan Lumber putting 30 people out of work.

Oct. 9, 1987: Delays in making ice at the Sports Palace result in a delay in the opening of the arena. Recreation Supt. Martin Dalsin says water quality is the problem. Eventually, the existing ice is taken out and arena workers start over.

Oct. 9, 1991: South Peace News reports a new $1.1 million gym will be built at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 9, 1991: David Marx is elected president of High Prairie Minor Baseball.

Oct. 9, 1991: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Golf Club has applied to CKYL to host the 1992 Tournament of Champions.

Oct. 9, 1993: Steven Leepile wins a gold medal in finweight sparring and Haney Sharkawi wins a gold medal in the black belt super heavyweight division at the Pan-American Taekwondo Championships in Orlando, Florida. Tamara Neilsen wins a silver medal in featherweight sparring.

Oct. 9, 1997: The High Prairie Fire Department’s new Rescue Unit is unveiled at their open house.

Oct. 9, 2007: The High Prairie Elks cut a cheque for $333,333.33 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex. The money is raised from raffle proceeds from the cabin lottery and topped off by the Elks.

Oct. 9, 2013: South Peace News reports the settlement reached between dismissed M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Ken Bosman and council is $70,000 as outlined in his contract.

Oct. 9, 2013: Town of High Prairie CAO Keli Tamaklo releases emails between himself and Municipal Affairs outlining the reasons why an alleged “secret meeting” was held March 27 between council and Municipal Affairs. Tamaklo says he did not release them earlier because there was no legal requirement to do so.

Oct. 9, 2013: High Prairie town council decides to rename streets by the Sports Palace Jim McLean Way and Rod Berg drive in honour of the two men who gave so much to recreation over decades of service. It is an honourary naming, no legal name change occurs.

1000 – Leif Ericson discovers “Vinland” [possibly Canada].

1192 – Richard I of England, the Lion Heart, leaves Jerusalem in disguise.

1446 – The Hangul alphabet is published in Korea.

1824 – Slavery is abolished in Costa Rica.

1855 – American inventor Isaac Singer patents sewing machine motor.

1855 – Joshua Stoddard patents first calliope [musical instrument].

1870 – Rome is incorporated into Italy by royal decree.

1919 – Black Sox Scandal: White Sox throw World Series to Reds.

1926 – NBC forms.

1936 – Hoover Dam begins transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.

1941 – US president OKs atomic program that becomes Manhattan Project.

1944 – Canadian offensive in West-Zeeuws-Flanders.

1946 – 1st electric blanket manufactured; sold for $39.50.

1947 – 1st telephone conversation between a moving car & a plane.

1961 – Tanganyika becomes independent within British Commonwealth.

1962 – Uganda becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

1963 – French air force gets first nuclear weapons.

1970 – Khmer Republic [Cambodia] declares independence.

1981 – Abolition of capital punishment in France.

1984 – Kathy Sullivan becomes 1st US woman to walk in space.

1986 – “Phantom of the Opera” premieres in London.

1986 – “The Late Show with Joan Rivers” premieres on Fox-TV.

1987 – Japanese bank buys “Lady McGill” stamp for $1,100,000.

1990 – Radio stations around world play “Imagine” honouring John Lennon.

1992 – Great meteorite seen from Kentucky to New York.

1994 – Darmstadtium [element 110] created in Darmstadt, Germany.

2006 – North Korea conducts its first nuclear test.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you find there’s tension in a close relationship, you may get the feeling this isn’t the right partner for you. Don’t automatically assume the problem lies in your partner. Difficult situations involving the need for love and affection are likely to emerge regardless of the situation or the company. Instead of running to the next person, take the time to work things out.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – When tension builds, your sense of security is likely to falter. You may have a hard time dealing with other people. You could be tempted to turn to food or alcohol for inner nourishment. Curing emotional needs by indulging this way may temper your ailment for a while, but it isn’t the solution to the overall problem. Work out the bugs with the people involved, and don’t try to do it on an empty stomach.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might have difficulty expressing your needs. The bottom line is there’s no right or wrong way, although it may be difficult to see this on a day like today. Deep-seated insecurity may make expressing yourself difficult. At a time when you feel like you should politely take things in, you really may be feeling like you want to run from the people around you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Although you may find it hard to express yourself in some ways, the one avenue that’s completely wide open today is art. Difficult tension is laced with emotional insecurity, making it hard for you to express your feelings. If you feel that this is the case, find some other means of expressing these emotions. A large canvas and some paints will work quite nicely.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might be feeling rather insecure when it comes to your peace of mind. Because of the insecurity, it may seem like your relationships are on the rocks. At the same time, having problems in your relationships is making you less likely to trust these close partners with your insecure feelings. Talking about your emotions in an honest manner will help you break out of this difficult situation.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel more reserved than usual, especially when it comes to romantic relationships. You may be feeling apprehensive about expressing yourself fully, even in the most intimate situations. Be careful about sending messages that suggest you don’t want to be around others. People are apt to think they’re to blame for your reluctance. It’s fine to be a recluse, but don’t completely alienate yourself in the process.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Be careful about being too boisterous and chipper around people who don’t exactly feel the same way. Be sensitive to other people’s feelings, and don’t make jokes that are too harsh for the occasion. No one appreciates a wise guy. There’s a somber mood to the day that’s likely to form a dark cloud by late afternoon. Do your best to be the ray of sunshine and not the bolt of lightning.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your mood should be quite good for the most part, but there’s apt to be some tension in your relationships. Romantic endeavors aren’t exactly in your favour now, so don’t force an issue that seems too difficult to resolve. Find comfort in your internal warmth. By taking the time to nurture yourself, you will inevitably have more love to give to the people around you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There’s a deep longing to be comforted and reassured. You may want nothing more than for someone fix you some warm, homemade soup. If this is the case, feel free to call and ask a good friend to come over, if possible. Don’t continue to play the part of the strong, independent one if this isn’t the way you feel. If you aren’t honest about your needs, it will be impossible for anyone to know how to fulfill them.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel like you desperately need something, yet you’re unsure as to what it is exactly. Someone close to you may be trying to fit the missing puzzle piece into place, but this may be next to impossible if it’s unclear which piece is actually missing. This difficult situation may lead to frustration if you aren’t careful. Feel free to admit you feel powerless. Don’t be ashamed to say so.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may want to remedy every situation by talking things out or taking some sort of action. Be careful of making any sudden moves before you really understand what you’re feeling. One minute you may be full of exuberance and ready to launch into a new project, but once you start moving forward, you’re suddenly feeling insecure. Take this resistance as a sign that maybe this isn’t the best time to move forward.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Compliments are apt to feel like gold to you. There’s nothing you need more than love and affection on a day like this. Beware that you may end up as putty in the hands of whoever showers you with flattery. You may also resent this need for attention and not be willing to receive it graciously. This isn’t the right attitude. Receive accolades with open arms and offer an equal amount of affection in return.