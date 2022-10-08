Today in High Prairie: October 9, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 9, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 9, 2022

1858 – Gerard Philips, Dutch Industrialist [Philips]

1888 – Hank Patterson, Green Acres Actor

1905 – Howard St John, Li’l Abner Actor

1918 – Lila Kedrova, Zorba the Greek Actress

1940 – John Lennon, The Beatles Singer

1951 – Robert Wuhl, Bull Durham Actor

1954 – Scott Bakula, Murphy Brown Actor

1966 – David Cameron, British PM

1967 – Carling Bassett-Seguso, Canadian Tennis Pro

1967 – Eddie Guerrero, WWF Wrestler

1970 – Annika Sörenstam, Swedish Pro Golfer

1981 – Zachery Ty Bryan, Home Improvement Actor

This Day in Local History – October 9, 2022

Oct. 9, 1971: Margaret Caudron, 19, is stabbed outside of her place of employment in High Prairie during an unprovoked attack.

Oct. 9, 1973: The High Prairie Fire Department responds to a fire at the home of Nick Kosar. No other details are published.

Oct. 9, 1975: The Alberta government approves a $4.4 million contract for the construction of a 52,000 square foot addition to the High Prairie Hospital.

Oct. 9, 1984: After a report that the High Prairie Curling Association is considering scrapping curling for the coming winter, they hold a meeting and decide to continue. They accept a proposed fee structure from the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Oct. 9, 1987: Delays in making ice at the Sports Palace result in a delay in the opening of the arena. Recreation Supt. Martin Dalsin says water quality is the problem. Eventually, the existing ice is taken out and arena workers start over.

Oct. 9, 1991: South Peace News reports Slave Lake’s Denise Dupres, a former HPSD trustee, rips administration for not recognizing each community’s special needs while on the board.

Oct. 9, 1991: South Peace News reports a new $1.1 million gym will be built at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 9, 1993: Steven Leepile wins a gold medal in finweight sparring and Haney Sharkawi wins a gold medal in the black belt super heavyweight division at the Pan-American Taekwondo Championships in Orlando, Florida. Tamara Neilsen wins a silver medal in featherweight sparring.

Oct. 9, 1996: High Prairie Councillor Jim Fisher resigns after accusations of lewd behaviour.

Oct. 9, 1997: The High Prairie Fire Department’s new Rescue Unit is unveiled at their open house.

Oct. 9, 2007: The High Prairie Elks cut a cheque for $333,333.33 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex. The money is raised from raffle proceeds from the cabin lottery and topped off by the Elks.

Oct. 9, 2013: South Peace News reports the settlement reached between dismissed M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Ken Bosman and council is $70,000 as outlined in his contract.

Oct. 9, 2013: Town of High Prairie CAO Keli Tamaklo releases emails between himself and Municipal Affairs outlining the reasons why an alleged “secret meeting” was held March 27 between council and Municipal Affairs. Tamaklo says he did not release them earlier because there was no legal requirement to do so.

Oct. 9, 2013: High Prairie town council decides to rename streets by the Sports Palace Jim McLean Way and Rod Berg drive in honour of the two men who gave so much to recreation over decades of service. The gesture is ceremonial, not legal.

Oct. 9, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Brian Holmberg says the Seal Lake Road must be paved as soon as possible.

Oct. 9, 2015: Candidates in federal election forum at the Edmo Peyre Hall stick to the issues: First Nations rights, the economy, and federal support for local governments. Conservative candidate Arnold Viersen does not attend.

Oct. 9, 2019: A piece of High Prairie’s history goes up in a cloud of dust as the old dairy building is torn down. Danny and Anita Fisher owned the building.

Oct. 9, 2019: South Peace News reports that the Town of Peace River is preparing a regional bid to host the Alberta 55 Pus Summer Games in 2021.

This Day in World History – October 9, 2022

1000 – Leif Ericson discovers “Vinland” [possibly Canada].

1855 – American inventor Isaac Singer patents sewing machine motor.

1855 – Joshua Stoddard patents first calliope [musical instrument].

1870 – Rome is incorporated into Italy by royal decree.

1919 – Black Sox Scandal: White Sox throw World Series to Reds.

1926 – NBC forms.

1936 – Hoover Dam begins transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.

1941 – US president OKs atomic program that becomes Manhattan Project.

1946 – First electric blanket manufactured; sold for $39.50.

1947 – First telephone conversation between a moving car & a plane.

1962 – Uganda becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

1963 – French Air Force gets first nuclear weapons.

1970 – Khmer Republic [Cambodia] declares independence.

1981 – Abolition of capital punishment in France.

1984 – Kathy Sullivan becomes first US woman to walk in space.

1987 – Japanese bank buys “Lady McGill” stamp for $1,100,000.

1990 – Radio stations around world play “Imagine” honouring John Lennon.

1992 – Great meteorite seen from Kentucky to New York.

1994 – Darmstadtium [element 110] created in Darmstadt, Germany.

2006 – North Korea conducts its first nuclear test.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 9, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may want to remedy every situation by talking things out or taking some sort of action! Be careful of making any sudden moves before you really understand what you are feeling. One minute you may be full of exuberance and ready to launch into a new project, but once you start moving forward, you are suddenly feeling insecure. Take this resistance as a sign that maybe this is not the best time to move forward!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Compliments are apt to feel like gold to you! There is nothing you need more than love and affection on a day like this. Beware you may end up as putty in the hands of whoever showers you with flattery. You may also resent this need for attention and not be willing to receive it graciously. This is not the right attitude. Receive accolades with open arms and offer an equal amount of affection in return!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you find there is tension in a close relationship, you may get the feeling this is not the right partner for you! Do not automatically assume the problem lies in your partner. Difficult situations involving the need for love and affection are likely to emerge regardless of the situation or the company. Instead of running to the next person, take the time to work things out!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – When tension builds, your sense of security is likely to falter! You may have a hard time dealing with other people. You could be tempted to turn to food or alcohol for inner nourishment. Curing emotional needs by indulging this way may temper your ailment for a while, but it is not the solution to the overall problem. Work out the bugs with the people involved, and do not try to do it on an empty stomach!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might have difficulty expressing your needs! The bottom line is there is no right or wrong way, although it may be difficult to see this on a day like today. Deep-seated insecurity may make expressing yourself difficult. At a time when you feel like you should politely take things in, you really may be feeling like you want to run from the people around you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Although you may find it hard to express yourself in some ways, the one avenue that is completely wide open today is art. Difficult tension is laced with emotional insecurity, making it hard for you to express your feelings. If you feel this is the case, find some other means of expressing these emotions. A large canvas and some paints will work quite nicely!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might be feeling rather insecure when it comes to your peace of mind! Because of the insecurity, it may seem like your relationships are on the rocks. At the same time, having problems in your relationships is making you less likely to trust these close partners with your insecure feelings. Talking about your emotions in an honest manner will help you break out of this difficult situation!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel more reserved than usual, especially when it comes to romantic relationships! You may be feeling apprehensive about expressing yourself fully, even in the most intimate situations. Be careful about sending messages that suggest you do not want to be around others. People are apt to think they are to blame for your reluctance. It is fine to be a recluse, but do not completely alienate yourself in the process!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Be careful about being too boisterous and chipper around people who do not exactly feel the same way! Be sensitive to other people’s feelings, and do not make jokes that are too harsh for the occasion. No one appreciates a wise guy. There is a somber mood to the day that is likely to form a dark cloud by late afternoon. Do your best to be the ray of sunshine and not the bolt of lightning!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mood should be quite good for the most part, but there is apt to be some tension in your relationships! Romantic endeavours are not exactly in your favour now, so do not force an issue that seems too difficult to resolve. Find comfort in your internal warmth. By taking the time to nurture yourself, you will inevitably have more love to give to the people around you!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a deep longing to be comforted and reassured! You may want nothing more than for someone fix you some warm, homemade soup. If this is the case, feel free to call and ask a good friend to come over, if possible. Do not continue to play the part of the strong, independent one if this is not the way you feel. If you are not honest about your needs, it will be impossible for anyone to know how to fulfill them.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel like you desperately need something, yet you are unsure as to what it is exactly. Someone close to you may be trying to fit the missing puzzle piece into place, but this may be next to impossible if it is unclear which piece is actually missing. This difficult situation may lead to frustration if you are not careful. Feel free to admit that you feel powerless. Do not be ashamed to say so!