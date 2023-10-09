Today in High Prairie: October 9, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – October 9, 2023

Thanksgiving! Bad day to be a turkey!

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 9, 2023

1858 – Gerard Philips, Dutch Industrialist [Philips]

1888 – Hank Patterson, Green Acres Actor

1905 – Howard St John, Li’l Abner Actor

1918 – Lila Kedrova, Zorba the Greek Actress

1940 – John Lennon, The Beatles Singer

1951 – Robert Wuhl, Bull Durham Actor

1954 – Scott Bakula, Murphy Brown Actor

1966 – David Cameron, British PM

1967 – Carling Bassett-Seguso, Canadian Tennis Pro

1967 – Eddie Guerrero, WWF Wrestler

1970 – Annika Sörenstam, Swedish Pro Golfer

1981 – Zachery Ty Bryan, Home Improvement Actor

This Day in Local History – October 9, 2023

Oct. 9, 1971: Margaret Caudron, 19, is stabbed outside of her place of employment in High Prairie during an unprovoked attack.

Oct. 9, 1973: The High Prairie Fire Department responds to a fire at the home of Nick Kosar. No other details are published.

Oct. 9, 1975: The Alberta government approves a $4.4 million contract for the construction of a 52,000 square foot addition to the High Prairie Hospital.

Oct. 9, 1984: After a report that the High Prairie Curling Association is considering scrapping curling for the coming winter, they hold a meeting and decide to continue. They accept a proposed fee structure from the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Oct. 9, 1987: Delays in making ice at the Sports Palace result in a delay in the opening of the arena. Recreation Supt. Martin Dalsin says water quality is the problem. Eventually, the existing ice is taken out and arena workers start over.

Oct. 9, 1991: South Peace News reports Slave Lake’s Denise Dupres, a former HPSD trustee, rips administration for not recognizing each community’s special needs while on the board.

Oct. 9, 1991: South Peace News reports a new $1.1 million gym will be built at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 9, 1993: Steven Leepile wins a gold medal in finweight sparring and Haney Sharkawi wins a gold medal in the black belt super heavyweight division at the Pan-American Taekwondo Championships in Orlando, Florida. Tamara Neilsen wins a silver medal in featherweight sparring.

Oct. 9, 1996: High Prairie Councillor Jim Fisher resigns after accusations of lewd behaviour.

Oct. 9, 1997: The High Prairie Fire Department’s new Rescue Unit is unveiled at their open house.

Oct. 9, 2007: The High Prairie Elks cut a cheque for $333,333.33 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society for the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex. The money is raised from raffle proceeds from the cabin lottery and topped off by the Elks.

Oct. 9, 2013: South Peace News reports the settlement reached between dismissed M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Ken Bosman and council is $70,000 as outlined in his contract.

Oct. 9, 2013: Town of High Prairie CAO Keli Tamaklo releases emails between himself and Municipal Affairs outlining the reasons why an alleged “secret meeting” was held March 27 between council and Municipal Affairs. Tamaklo says he did not release them earlier because there was no legal requirement to do so.

Oct. 9, 2013: High Prairie town council decides to rename streets by the Sports Palace Jim McLean Way and Rod Berg drive in honour of the two men who gave so much to recreation over decades of service. The gesture is ceremonial, not legal.

Oct. 9, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Brian Holmberg says the Seal Lake Road must be paved as soon as possible.

Oct. 9, 2015: Candidates in federal election forum at the Edmo Peyre Hall stick to the issues: First Nations rights, the economy, and federal support for local governments. Conservative candidate Arnold Viersen does not attend.

Oct. 9, 2019: A piece of High Prairie’s history goes up in a cloud of dust as the old dairy building is torn down. Danny and Anita Fisher owned the building.

Oct. 9, 2019: South Peace News reports that the Town of Peace River is preparing a regional bid to host the Alberta 55 Pus Summer Games in 2021.

This Day in World History – October 9, 2023

1000 – Leif Ericson discovers “Vinland” [possibly Canada].

1855 – American inventor Isaac Singer patents sewing machine motor.

1855 – Joshua Stoddard patents first calliope [musical instrument].

1870 – Rome is incorporated into Italy by royal decree.

1919 – Black Sox Scandal: White Sox throw World Series to Reds.

1926 – NBC forms.

1936 – Hoover Dam begins transmitting electricity to Los Angeles.

1941 – US president OKs atomic program that becomes Manhattan Project.

1946 – First electric blanket manufactured; sold for $39.50.

1947 – First telephone conversation between a moving car & a plane.

1962 – Uganda becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

1963 – French Air Force gets first nuclear weapons.

1970 – Khmer Republic [Cambodia] declares independence.

1981 – Abolition of capital punishment in France.

1984 – Kathy Sullivan becomes first US woman to walk in space.

1987 – Japanese bank buys “Lady McGill” stamp for $1,100,000.

1990 – Radio stations around world play “Imagine” honouring John Lennon.

1992 – Great meteorite seen from Kentucky to New York.

1994 – Darmstadtium [element 110] created in Darmstadt, Germany.

2006 – North Korea conducts its first nuclear test.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 9, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might decide to do some intense research regarding economics, stocks, or land investments and see how it applies to your current financial situation. You have been doing well and should continue doing so. You will want to find ways to make your money grow. Books, magazines, and newspapers can help your quest, as can consultations with professionals.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A social event involving business associates and friends could bring fresh ideas your way, pointing you in a new direction. Your material and spiritual goals might come under discussion and open your eyes to previously unnoticed opportunities. Communication is clearer than usual. This may prove beneficial. Increased understanding brings you closer to others.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are likely feeling alert, strong, and full of energy and stamina. Your sense of adventure is high. You may be exploring the possibility of an interesting vacation – rafting, backpacking, or some other adventure. This is a good idea. This trend in your physical condition should continue for a while. Get some travel brochures and look into it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Intimate relationships gather steam as increased involvement in each other’s life brings you closer. Relationships grow through enhanced communication and shared dreams, goals, and ideals – not to mention mention physical passion! You should feel strong and confident today, especially as your material success continues. Travel, a new car, and a few luxury items might be on your agenda.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Happiness reigns in the home as your household continues to experience success. Someone new may come to visit. Expect a lot of comings and goings, plus an impromptu party or two. Meditation and contemplation could provide inspiration for new projects, and you might spend some time writing down ideas and brainstorming ways to approach them.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A lot of interesting letters and calls could come your way today. Or you might have business to transact, perhaps involving paperwork, and spend a lot of time out in the community running errands. Group activities could also take place in your neighbourhood, bringing you and your friends closer together. The only caution is you should not try to do too much.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are likely to be doing so well financially you might be a little complacent. With all the hard work you have been doing, you might feel you deserve some rewards and decide to go shopping. Do not throw caution to the winds, however. You are doing well, but you do not want your house cluttered with items you do not want or need.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your energy and enthusiasm are elevated as you approach yet a higher level of accomplishment. This could inspire you to channel most of your energy into more work and climb yet higher. You might even be thinking in terms of expanding all your horizons – professional, intellectual, and spiritual. Travel could also be in the offing. Consider your options carefully. There might be too many choices.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might experience a bit of restlessness, perhaps because you feel there is something you ought to be doing but you are not sure what. Your mind is sharp, intuitive, and logical, but too many options could be on the horizon. You might find it difficult to choose among them. Once you decide, you will charge ahead and make a success of whatever you try.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might consider entering a business partnership of some kind with friends. This is a good time because your communication is especially good. Details of each person’s role can be worked out clearly. Though it is admittedly going to take some effort, success is indicated for just about any goal.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Have you been working toward public acknowledgement of some sort? If so, you may receive it today. You have been working hard and produced results that are not likely to go unnoticed. Expect some compliments, a lot of praise, and maybe even a moment of fame. Needless to say, this is going to give your self-confidence a boost.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – All should be going well for you – love, money, and career. Still, you seek other goals, and today you might be thinking of educational, intellectual, and spiritual matters that you have always wanted to pursue. Do not be surprised if you are preoccupied with trying to sort it all out. And do not feel you have to rush to make a decision. Give it some time.