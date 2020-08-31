Today in High Prairie – September 1, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 1, 2020

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – September 1, 2020

Katherine Gauthier

Mavrick Sutherland

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 1, 2020

Brendon Campiou

Brent Irla

Gerda Matin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 1

1453 – Johann Rachelbel, German Composer

1795 – James Bennett, New York Herald Publisher

1985 – Engelbert Humperdinck, Hansel & Gretel Author

1875 – Edgar Rice Burroughs, Tarzan of the Apes Author

1923 – Rocky Marciano, Boxer

1927 – Tommy Evans, Drifters Singer

1931 – Boxcar Willie, King of the Road Singer

1933 – Conway Twitty, Country Singer

1939 – Lily Tomlin, 9 to 5 Actress

1946 – Barry Gibb, Bee Gees Singer

1957 – Gloria Estefan, Miami Sound Machine Singer

1961 – Bam Bam Bigelow, WWF Wrestler

1971 – Jimmy Snuka, Wrestler

1982 – Jeffrey Buttle, Canadian Figure Skater

This Day in Local History – September 1

Sept. 1, 1905: Alberta becomes a province.

Sept. 1, 1914: Grouard merchant A.B. Cote and John Joncas charge RNWMP Const. Cassin with shameful treatment of a prisoner and insults beyond the indulgence of human nature. They charge Cassin was drunk along with Grouard telegraph operator E.F. Hoyt.

Sept. 1, 1914: It costs $24 to have auto passenger service to Grouard from Grande Prairie. Scheduled service occurs each Wednesday.

Sept. 1, 1953: A trade school for the boys is established at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission by J. Claveau.

Sept. 1, 1954: A home economics division for the girls is established at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission by Alice Charrois.

Sept. 1, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the High Prairie Recreation Board announces midget flag football teams have been formed in High Prairie and McLennan.

Sept. 1, 1966: Enrolment at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard drops as no high school classes are taught at the school this year. High school students are transferred to High Prairie.

Sept. 1, 1967: For the first time ever at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard, there is no teaching from the Sisters of Providence.

Sept. 1, 1970: Alberta Vocational Centre-Grouard opens.

Sept. 1, 1970: A new addition to High Prairie St. Andrew’s School opens for classes.

Sept. 1, 1972: The first 50 people are given free corsages at the Eaton’s grand opening in High Prairie. Marie Savill is manager of the store, located between Bill’s Sporting Goods and Norms Jewellery.

Sept. 1, 1977: Speed limits in Alberta change into kilometres per hour from miles per hour.

Sept. 1, 1978: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre opens in the Vanderaegen Building.

Sept. 1, 1979: Former Mayor Fred Dumont starts his new job as AVC supervisor.

Sept. 1, 1987: Joel Lizee opens J.L. Photography in the Riverside Plaza.

Sept. 1, 1987: Ray Hassenstein builds Riverside Plaza and opens Prairie Cleaning and Dry Cleaning.

Sept. 1, 1988: Denise Sauvageau purchases the House of Fashion from Irene Kruger.

Sept. 1, 1990: Murray Johnson closes the doors at Merner’s IDA Drugstore.

Sept. 1, 1994: Ken Matthews takes over as manager of Richard’s Lumber after Willi Bose retires.

Sept. 1, 1994: Marla Willier purchases Pat-Ce’s from Cecile Banchand.

Sept. 1, 1995: Bob Doyle opens High Prairie Industrial Supplies.

Sept. 1, 1997: Holy Family and North Peace Catholic school divisions join to become Holy Family Catholic Regional Division No. 37.

Sept. 1, 2001: Stanley and Marie Poon take over ownership of Highland 18 Restaurant and rename it Peking Restaurant.

Sept. 1, 2005: Sucker Creek celebrates the opening of a museum at the Treaty 8 House.

Sept. 1, 2005: The Grouard 86’ers win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title with a 6-5 win over the Whitefish Lake Hawks.

Sept. 1, 2007: Smiling Coyote General Store opens for business in Peavine under the ownership of Peter and Lorraine Dube.

Sept. 1, 2007: Former Northern Lakes College president Dan Vandermeulen accepts a similar post at Nunavut College in Iqaluit.

Sept. 1, 2008: Laura Poloz begins her new job at HPSD superintendent.

Sept. 1, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement opens its new day care.

Sept. 1, 2013: The first powwow in Sucker Creek in over 20 years concludes and attracts over 2,000 people.

Sept. 1, 2013: High Prairie Christian Centre founder George Lagore returns to town to help the church celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Sept. 1, 2014: Pastor Brian Gilroy begins a new job as pastor of the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene. He comes to town with his wife Kim and two children, Jeshuah and Judeah.

This Day in World History – September 1

1535 – French navigator Jacques Cartier reaches Hochelaga [Montreal].

1715 – King Louis XIV of France [Sun King] dies after a reign of 72 years.

1752 – The Liberty Bell arrives in Philadelphia.

1858 – 1st transatlantic cable fails after less than 1 month.

1859 – R.C. Carrington & R. Hodgson make 1st observation of solar flare.

1859 – A solar superstorm affects electrical telegraph service.

1878 – 1st female telephone operator starts work [Emma Nutt in Boston].

1905 – Alberta & Saskatchewan become 8th & 9th Canadian provinces.

1906 – Alberta adopts Mountain Standard Time.

1911 – M. Fourny sets world aircraft distance record of 720 km.

1914 – Last passenger pigeon, a female named Martha, dies in captivity.

1922 – NYC law requires all “pool” rooms to change name to “billiards”.

1923 – 7.9 earthquake strikes Tokyo and Yokohama, killing 142,000 people.

1939 – Adolf Hitler orders extermination of mentally ill.

1939 – Physical Review publishes 1st paper to deal with “black holes”.

1939 – Switzerland proclaims neutrality at the outbreak of WWII.

1945 – VJ Day, formal surrender of Japan to end of WWII [Sept. 2 in Japan].

1949 – 1st network detective series – Private Eyes – premieres.

1950 – 13 North Korean divisions open assault on UN lines.

1962 – United Nations announces Earth’s population has hit 3 billion.

1974 – Fastest flight from New York to London: 1:54.54.04 seconds.

1975 – All political parties forbidden in Bangladesh.

1975 – Gunsmoke goes off the air.

1977 – 1st TRS-80 Model I computer sold.

1978 – Last broadcast of “Columbo” starring Peter Falk on NBC.

1979 – LA court orders Clayton Moore to stop wearing Lone Ranger mask.

1979 – Pioneer 11 makes 1st fly-by of Saturn, discovers new moon, rings.

1980 – Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope ends in Thunder Bay due to illness.

1983 – Korean Boeing 747 strays into Siberia & is shot down by Soviet jet.

1985 – US-French expedition locates wreckage of Titanic off Newfoundland.

1987 – Smoking forbidden in public buildings in Belgium.

1995 – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame opens in Cleveland, Ohio.

2006 – Luxembourg 1st country to move to all digital TV broadcasting.

2015 – Pope Francis tells priests to pardon women who have had an abortion.

2015 – Google changes its logo, biggest redesign since 1999.

2018 – Funeral of the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin in Detroit.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 1

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your emotions could feel restricted today, a feeling that may be difficult to shake. Take this opportunity to calm down and relax. You’ll enjoy the good times more when you give your body the rest it needs. Always pushing for bigger and better adventures may be fun, but it can leave you too tired to fully appreciate them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It could be hard to find your footing early in the day. You may be better off sleeping in. Have a good breakfast and relax in the morning. By evening, you’ll be refreshed, recharged, and ready to take on the town. Your emotions may feel restricted, which could make it difficult to fully express yourself. You’d be better off turning this energy inward now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Use the morning to take care of yourself. You could be so concerned with the world and the shared environment that you forget to take care of you. Use the early afternoon to reflect and meditate. Gather facts from your inner state and use the information to create a plan for the future. Be flexible in your approach.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Get to some water today and reconnect with this element. Like lapping waves against the shore, you may be gently changing the landscape around you with each word or action. Don’t underestimate your inner strength. It could be that you seem overpowered by the things going on around you, but don’t let them keep you from being the person you truly are.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Emotionally speaking, you should be doing quite well today, especially in the morning. This is a good time to take charge of projects that require definite leadership. Don’t think you’re inferior to the people around you. Act like you belong in a leadership role and you’ll find that others will automatically support you in that position. You have what it takes to lead.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may get frustrated today, especially in the morning when other people’s egos seem to be strong. It could be difficult to relate to people who simply refuse to accept any opinion but their own. Things should mellow out by afternoon. You’ll find people start to see things from your perspective. Remain confident in your position despite the vacillation of others.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – People may see you as the personification of drama, especially this morning. This is a good time to express your emotions and get things out of your system. Be sure to release whatever pent-up emotion you have inside. By afternoon, it might be a good idea to settle down and lay low. Turn your energy inward, come to your centre, and plan what needs to get done.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There may be a damper on your mood today, especially in the morning. It could seem as if everyone is having fun but you. Having a good time is more a state of mind than anything else. Try not to get trapped in a lousy mindset. Late afternoon is a good time to ground your emotions. Operate from a point of stability instead of jealousy.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There may be some conflict today, especially in the morning. Your general mood is quite good, but there’s a strong force asking you to be more realistic in your approach. The last thing you want is for someone else to throw a bucket of water on your raging fire of fun, but this is likely to happen unless you address the reality of the situation.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your mind may be a little cloudy most of the day, and you could find it hard to ground yourself. It may be that you’re trying to navigate by the stars, but unfortunately, the clouds have moved in and there are no reference points to be seen. The good news is that the skies should clear later, and you’ll find there’s nothing but smooth sailing for the rest of the night.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Praise you may receive this morning could make you feel on top of the world, but try not to let this feeling go to your head. Stay modest despite the lavish praise that may be showered on you. By evening, you won’t be able to get by on just talk alone. Actions will speak much louder than words and it’s important that you have some sort of plan.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things should improve for you as the day progresses. The key is to stay loose and not be concerned with the situation’s outcome. The future is uncertain. You shouldn’t depend on something that may or may not pan out the way you want. There could be some conflict between you and someone with a strong ego in the morning, but this should resolve itself by evening.