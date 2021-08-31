Today in High Prairie: September 1, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 1, 2021

6:30 p.m. – Open House for HP Air Cadets at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Ukrainian Cultural Society of HP organizational meeting at St. Mark’s Church Hall.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – September 1, 2021

Katherine Gauthier

Mavrick Sutherland

Wanda Nemec

Nichole Moore

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – September 1, 2021

Brendan Campiou

Brent Irla

Gerda Matin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 1, 2021

1875 – Edgar Rice Burroughs, Tarzan of the Apes Author

1923 – Rocky Marciano, Boxer

1927 – Tommy Evans, Drifters Singer

1931 – Boxcar Willie, King of the Road Singer

1933 – Conway Twitty, Country Singer

1939 – Lily Tomlin, 9 to 5 Actress

1946 – Barry Gibb, Bee Gees Singer

1957 – Gloria Estefan, Miami Sound Machine Singer

1961 – Bam Bam Bigelow, WWF Wrestler

1966 – Stephane Talbot, Canadian Golfer

1971 – Jimmy Snuka, Wrestler

1982 – Jeffrey Buttle, Canadian Figure Skater

This Day in Local History: September 1, 2021

Sept. 1, 1905: Alberta becomes a province.

Sept. 1, 1913: Grouard town council accepts bids for the town’s secretary-treasurer position. J.E. Cook is selected.

Sept. 1, 1914: Grouard merchant A.B. Cote and John Joncas charge RNWMP Const. Cassin with shameful treatment of a prisoner and insults beyond the indulgence of human nature. They charge Cassin was drunk along with Grouard telegraph operator E.F. Hoyt.

Sept. 1, 1914: It costs $24 to have auto passenger service to Grouard from Grande Prairie. Scheduled service occurs each Wednesday.

Sept. 1, 1953: A trade school for the boys is established at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission by J. Claveau.

Sept. 1, 1954: A home economics division for the girls is established at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission by Alice Charrois.

Sept. 1, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the High Prairie Recreation Board announces midget flag football teams have been formed in High Prairie and McLennan.

Sept. 1, 1966: Enrolment at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard drops as no high school classes are taught at the school this year. High school students are transferred to High Prairie.

Sept. 1, 1967: For the first time ever at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard, there is no teaching from the Sisters of Providence.

Sept. 1, 1969: Staff at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard prepare for the school year despite rumours the school will be closed.

Sept. 1, 1970: Alberta Vocational Centre-Grouard opens.

Sept. 1, 1970: A new addition to High Prairie St. Andrew’s School opens for classes.

Sept. 1, 1971: Lyall Johns, 47, is hired as High Prairie’s recreation director.

Sept. 1, 1972: Roman Hrystak begins his job as the new district agriculturist in High Prairie.

Sept. 1, 1972: The first 50 people are given free corsages at the Eaton’s grand opening in High Prairie. Marie Savill is manager of the store, located between Bill’s Sporting Goods and Norms Jewellery.

Sept. 1, 1977: Speed limits in Alberta change into kilometres per hour from miles per hour.

Sept. 1, 1977: Elmer Anderson clubs a grand slam to lead the High Prairie Playboys to an 11-6 win over the Peavine Rangers thus completing a sweep of the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title.

Sept. 1, 1978: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre opens in the Vanderaegen Building.

Sept. 1, 1979: Former Mayor Fred Dumont starts his new job as AVC supervisor.

Sept. 1, 1987: Joel Lizee opens J.L. Photography in the Riverside Plaza.

Sept. 1, 1987: Ray Hassenstein builds Riverside Plaza and opens Prairie Cleaning and Dry Cleaning.

Sept. 1, 1988: Denise Sauvageau purchases the House of Fashion from Irene Kruger.

Sept. 1, 1990: Murray Johnson closes the doors at Merner’s IDA Drugstore.

Sept. 1, 1994: Ken Matthews takes over as manager of Richards Lumber after Willi Bose retires.

Sept. 1, 1994: Marla Willier purchases Pat-Ce’s from Cecile Banchand.

Sept. 1, 1995: Bob Doyle opens High Prairie Industrial Supplies.

Sept. 1, 1997: Peace Air begins air service three times a week into High Prairie.

Sept. 1, 1997: Holy Family and North Peace Catholic school divisions join to become Holy Family Catholic Regional Division No. 37.

Sept. 1, 2001: Stanley and Marie Poon take over ownership of Highland 18 Restaurant and rename it Peking Restaurant.

Sept. 1, 2005: Sucker Creek celebrates the opening of a museum at the Treaty 8 House.

Sept. 1, 2005: The Grouard 86’ers win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title with a 6-5 win over the Whitefish Lake Hawks.

Sept. 1, 2007: Smiling Coyote General Store opens for business in Peavine under the ownership of Peter and Lorraine Dube.

Sept. 1, 2007: Former Northern Lakes College president Dan Vandermeulen accepts a similar post at Nunavut College in Iqaluit.

Sept. 1, 2008: Laura Poloz begins her new job at HPSD superintendent.

Sept. 1, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes meets to discuss the dissolution of the Village of Kinuso. Council agrees to keep the municipal office open at least until the end of the year.

Sept. 1, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement opens its new day care.

Sept. 1, 2011: The High Prairie branch of the Royal Bank donates $10,000 to the High Prairie Municipal Library, who says the money will boost programming.

Sept. 1, 2013: The Whitecourt team of Peter Griston and Blair Mombourquette win the Golden Walleye Classic and $150,000 with a catch of 28.10 pounds.

Sept. 1, 2013: The first powwow in Sucker Creek in over 20 years concludes and attracts over 2,000 people.

Sept. 1, 2013: High Prairie Christian Centre founder George Lagore returns to town to help the church celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Sept. 1, 2014: The High Prairie Elks hand over care of the Elks Campsite at the east end of town to High Prairie town council.

Sept. 1, 2014: Pastor Brian Gilroy begins a new job as pastor of the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene. He comes to town with his wife Kim and two children, Jeshuah and Judeah.

This Day in World History – September 1, 2021

1535 – French navigator Jacques Cartier reaches Hochelaga [Montreal].

1715 – King Louis XIV of France [Sun King] dies after a reign of 72 years.

1752 – Liberty Bell arrives in Philadelphia.

1804 – Juno discovered. It’s one of the largest main belt asteroids.

1858 – First transatlantic cable fails after less than 1 month.

1859 – R.C. Carrington & R. Hodgson make firt observation of solar flare.

1859 – A solar superstorm affects electrical telegraph service.

1878 – First female telephone operator starts work [Emma Nutt in Boston].

1894 – A wildfire destroys Hinckley, Minnesota, killing 438 people.

1905 – Alberta & Saskatchewan become 8th & 9th Canadian provinces.

1906 – Alberta adopts Mountain Standard Time.

1906 – British New Guinea placed under Australian administration.

1911 – M. Fourny sets world aircraft distance record of 720 km.

1914 – St. Petersburg, Russia changes name to Petrograd.

1914 – Last passenger pigeon, a female named Martha, dies in captivity.

1922 – New York City law requires all “pool” rooms to change name to “billiards”.

1923 – 7.9 earthquake strikes Tokyo and Yokohama, killing 142,000 people.

1926 – Turkey allows civil marriage.

1939 – Adolf Hitler orders extermination of mentally ill.

1939 – Switzerland proclaims neutrality at the outbreak of WWII.

1945 – VJ Day, formal surrender of Japan to end of WWII [Sept. 2 in Japan].

1948 – Communist form North China People’s Republic.

1949 – First network detective series – Private Eyes – premieres.

1950 – 13 North Korean divisions open assault on UN lines.

1961 – First conference of neutral countries held in Belgrade.

1962 – 12,000 die in an earthquake in western Iran.

1962 – United Nations announces Earth’s population has hit 3 billion.

1969 – Colonel Muammar Gaddafi deposes King Idris in the Libyan revolution.

1974 – Fastest flight from New York to London: 1:54.54.04 seconds.

1975 – All political parties forbidden in Bangladesh.

1975 – Gunsmoke goes off the air.

1977 – Fir1st TRS-80 Model I computer sold.

1978 – Last broadcast of “Columbo” starring Peter Falk on NBC.

1979 – LA court orders Clayton Moore to stop wearing Lone Ranger mask.

1979 – Pioneer 11 makes first fly-by of Saturn, discovers new moon, rings.

1980 – Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope ends in Thunder Bay due to illness.

1983 – Korean Boeing 747 strays into Siberia & is shot down by Soviet jet.

1985 – US-French expedition locates wreckage of Titanic off Newfoundland.

1987 – Smoking forbidden in public buildings in Belgium.

1995 – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame opens in Cleveland, Ohio.

2004 – Sexual assault charge against LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant is dropped.

2006 – Luxembourg first country to move to all digital TV broadcasting.

2015 – Pope Francis tells priests to pardon women who have had an abortion.

2015 – Google changes its logo, biggest redesign since 1999.

