Today in High Prairie: September 1, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 1, 2022

7 p.m. – Bridge games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 1, 2022

1453 – Gonzalo Cordoba, Spanish General

1653 – Johann Rachelbel, German Composer

1795 – James Bennett, New York Herald Publisher

1875 – Edgar Rice Burroughs, Tarzan of the Apes Author

1923 – Rocky Marciano, Boxer

1927 – Tommy Evans, Drifters Singer

1931 – Boxcar Willie, King of the Road Singer

1933 – Conway Twitty, Country Singer

1939 – Lily Tomlin, 9 to 5 Actress

1946 – Barry Gibb, Bee Gees Singer

1957 – Gloria Estefan, Miami Sound Machine Singer

1961 – Bam Bam Bigelow, WWF Wrestler

1966 – Stephane Talbot, Canadian Golfer

1971 – Jimmy Snuka, Wrestler

1982 – Jeffrey Buttle, Canadian Figure Skater

This Day in Local History – September 1, 2022

Sept. 1, 1905: Alberta becomes a province.

Sept. 1, 1913: Grouard town council accepts bids for the town’s secretary-treasurer position. J.E. Cook is selected.

Sept. 1, 1914: Grouard merchant A.B. Cote and John Joncas charge RNWMP Const. Cassin with shameful treatment of a prisoner and insults beyond the indulgence of human nature. They charge Cassin was drunk along with Grouard telegraph operator E.F. Hoyt.

Sept. 1, 1914: It costs $24 to have auto passenger service to Grouard from Grande Prairie. Scheduled service occurs each Wednesday.

Sept. 1, 1915: George Harvey resigns as Grouard’s secretary-treasurer during the absence of J.E. Cook, who returns and assumes the duties once again.

Sept. 1, 1953: A trade school for the boys is established at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission by J. Claveau.

Sept. 1, 1954: A home economics division for the girls is established at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission by Alice Charrois.

Sept. 1, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the High Prairie Recreation Board announces midget flag football teams have been formed in High Prairie and McLennan.

Sept. 1, 1966: Enrolment at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard drops as no high school classes are taught at the school this year. High school students are transferred to High Prairie.

Sept. 1, 1967: For the first time ever at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard, there is no teaching from the Sisters of Providence.

Sept. 1, 1969: Staff at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard prepare for the school year despite rumours the school will be closed.

Sept. 1, 1970: Alberta Vocational Centre-Grouard opens.

Sept. 1, 1970: A new addition to High Prairie St. Andrew’s School opens for classes.

Sept. 1, 1971: Lyall Johns, 47, is hired as High Prairie’s recreation director.

Sept. 1, 1972: The first 50 people are given free corsages at the Eaton’s grand opening in High Prairie. Marie Savill is manager of the store, located between Bill’s Sporting Goods and Norms Jewellery.

Sept. 1, 1977: Speed limits in Alberta change into kilometres per hour from miles per hour.

Sept. 1, 1977: Elmer Anderson clubs a grand slam to lead the High Prairie Playboys to an 11-6 win over the Peavine Rangers thus completing a sweep of the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final.

Sept. 1, 1978: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre opens in the Vanderaegen Building.

Sept. 1, 1979: Former Mayor Fred Dumont starts his new job as AVC supervisor.

Sept. 1, 1987: Joel Lizee opens J.L. Photography in the Riverside Plaza.

Sept. 1, 1987: Ray Hassenstein builds Riverside Plaza and opens Prairie Cleaning and Dry Cleaning.

Sept. 1, 1988: Denise Sauvageau purchases the House of Fashion from Irene Kruger.

Sept. 1, 1990: Murray Johnson closes the doors at Merner’s IDA Drugstore.

Sept. 1, 1994: Ken Matthews takes over as manager of Richards Lumber after Willi Bose retires.

Sept. 1, 1994: Marla Willier purchases Pat-Ce’s from Cecile Banchand.

Sept. 1, 1995: Bob Doyle opens High Prairie Industrial Supplies.

Sept. 1, 1997: Peace Air begins air service three times a week into High Prairie.

Sept. 1, 1997: Holy Family and North Peace Catholic school divisions join to become Holy Family Catholic Regional Division No. 37.

Sept. 1, 1999: South Peace News reports Keeweetinok Lakes RHA announces J.B. Wood Nursing Home will lose 15 beds by the end of September.

Sept. 1, 2001: Stanley and Marie Poon take over ownership of Highland 18 Restaurant and rename it Peking Restaurant.

Sept. 1, 2005: Sucker Creek celebrates the opening of a museum at the Treaty 8 House.

Sept. 1, 2005: The Grouard 86’ers win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title with a 6-5 win over the Whitefish Lake Hawks.

Sept. 1, 2007: Smiling Coyote General Store opens for business in Peavine under the ownership of Peter and Lorraine Dube.

Sept. 1, 2007: Former Northern Lakes College president Dan Vandermeulen accepts a similar post at Nunavut College in Iqaluit.

Sept. 1, 2008: Laura Poloz begins her new job at HPSD superintendent.

Sept. 1, 2010: Northland School Division appoints Donna Barrett as its superintendent.

Sept. 1, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement opens its new day care.

Sept. 1, 2013: The Whitecourt team of Peter Griston and Blair Mombourquette win the Golden Walleye Classic and $150,000 with a catch of 28.10 pounds.

Sept. 1, 2013: The first powwow in Sucker Creek in over 20 years concludes and attracts over 2,000 people.

Sept. 1, 2013: High Prairie Christian Centre founder George Lagore returns to town to help the church celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Sept. 1, 2014: The High Prairie Elks hand over care of the Elks Campsite at the east end of town to High Prairie town council.

Sept. 1, 2014: Pastor Brian Gilroy begins a new job as pastor of the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene.

Sept. 1, 2016: Gord Atkinson begins work as Northland School Division’s superintendent.

This Day in World History – September 1, 2022

1535 – French navigator Jacques Cartier reaches Hochelaga [Montreal].

1715 – King Louis XIV of France [Sun King] dies after a reign of 72 years.

1752 – Liberty Bell arrives in Philadelphia.

1804 – Juno discovered. It’s one of the largest main belt asteroids.

1858 – First transatlantic cable fails after less than 1 month.

1859 – R.C. Carrington & R. Hodgson make first observation of solar flare.

1859 – A solar superstorm affects electrical telegraph service.

1878 – First female telephone operator starts work [Emma Nutt in Boston].

1894 – A wildfire destroys Hinckley, Minnesota, killing 438 people.

1905 – Alberta & Saskatchewan become 8th & 9th Canadian provinces.

1906 – Alberta adopts Mountain Standard Time.

1906 – British New Guinea placed under Australian administration.

1911 – M. Fourny sets world aircraft distance record of 720 km.

1914 – St. Petersburg, Russia changes name to Petrograd.

1914 – Last passenger pigeon, a female named Martha, dies in captivity.

1922 – New York City law requires all “pool” rooms to change name to “billiards”.

1923 – 7.9 earthquake strikes Tokyo and Yokohama, killing 142,000 people.

1926 – Turkey allows civil marriage.

1939 – Adolf Hitler orders extermination of mentally ill.

1939 – Physical Review publishes first paper to deal with “black holes”.

1939 – Switzerland proclaims neutrality at the outbreak of WWII.

1945 – VJ Day, formal surrender of Japan to end of WWII [Sept. 2 in Japan].

1948 – Communists form North China People’s Republic.

1949 – First network detective series – Private Eyes – premieres.

1950 – 13 North Korean divisions open assault on UN lines.

1961 – First conference of neutral countries held in Belgrade.

1962 – 12,000 die in an earthquake in western Iran.

1962 – United Nations announces Earth’s population has hit 3 billion.

1969 – Colonel Muammar Gaddafi deposes King Idris in the Libyan revolution.

1974 – Fastest flight from New York to London: 1:54.54.04 seconds.

1975 – All political parties forbidden in Bangladesh.

1975 – Gunsmoke goes off the air.

1977 – First TRS-80 Model I computer sold.

1978 – Last broadcast of “Columbo” starring Peter Falk on NBC.

1979 – LA court orders Clayton Moore to stop wearing Lone Ranger mask.

1979 – Pioneer 11 makes first fly-by of Saturn, discovers new moon, rings.

1980 – Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope ends in Thunder Bay due to illness.

1983 – Korean Boeing 747 strays into Siberia & is shot down by Soviet jet.

1985 – US-French expedition locates wreckage of Titanic off Newfoundland.

1987 – Smoking forbidden in public buildings in Belgium.

1995 – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame opens in Cleveland, Ohio.

2004 – Sexual assault charge against LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant is dropped.

2006 – Luxembourg is first country to move to all digital TV broadcasting.

2015 – Pope Francis tells priests to pardon women who have had an abortion.

2015 – Google changes its logo, biggest redesign since 1999.

2018 – Funeral of the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin in Detroit.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 1, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Praise you may receive this morning could make you feel on top of the world, but try not to let this feeling go to your head! Stay modest despite the lavish praise that may be showered on you. By evening, you will not be able to get by on just talk alone. Actions will speak much louder than words and it is important that you have some sort of plan!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Things should improve for you as the day progresses! The key is to stay loose and not be concerned with the situation’s outcome. The future is uncertain. You should not depend on something that may or may not pan out the way you want. There could be some conflict between you and someone with a strong ego in the morning, but this should resolve itself by evening!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your emotions could feel restricted today, a feeling that may be difficult to shake! Take this opportunity to calm down and relax. You will enjoy the good times more when you give your body the rest it needs. Always pushing for bigger and better adventures may be fun, but it can leave you too tired to fully appreciate them!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It could be hard to find your footing early in the day! You may be better off sleeping in. Have a good breakfast and relax in the morning. By evening, you will be refreshed, recharged, and ready to take on the town. Your emotions may feel restricted, which could make it difficult to fully express yourself. You had be better off turning this energy inward now!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Use the morning to take care of yourself! You could be so concerned with the world and the shared environment that you forget to take care of you! Use the early afternoon to reflect and meditate. Gather facts from your inner state and use the information to create a plan for the future. Be flexible in your approach!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Get to some water today and reconnect with this element! Like lapping waves against the shore, you may be gently changing the landscape around you with each word or action. Do not underestimate your inner strength. It could be that you seem overpowered by the things going on around you, but do not let them keep you from being the person you truly are!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Emotionally speaking, you should be doing quite well today, especially in the morning! This is a good time to take charge of projects that require definite leadership. Do not think you are inferior to the people around you. Act like you belong in a leadership role and you will find others will automatically support you in that position. You have what it takes to lead!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may get frustrated today, especially in the morning when other people’s egos seem to be strong! It could be difficult to relate to people who simply refuse to accept any opinion but their own. Things should mellow out by afternoon. You will find people start to see things from your perspective. Remain confident in your position despite the vacillation of others!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – People may see you as the personification of drama, especially this morning! This is a good time to express your emotions and get things out of your system. Be sure to release whatever pent-up emotion you have inside. By afternoon, it might be a good idea to settle down and lay low. Turn your energy inward, come to your centre, and plan what needs to get done!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There may be a damper on your mood today, especially in the morning! It could seem as if everyone is having fun but you. Having a good time is more a state of mind than anything else. Try not to get trapped in a lousy mindset. Late afternoon is a good time to ground your emotions. Operate from a point of stability instead of jealousy!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There may be some conflict today, especially in the morning! Your general mood is quite good, but there is a strong force asking you to be more realistic in your approach. The last thing you want is for someone else to throw a bucket of water on your raging fire of fun, but this is likely to happen unless you address the reality of the situation!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your mind may be a little cloudy most of the day, and you could find it hard to ground yourself! It may be you are trying to navigate by the stars, but unfortunately, the clouds have moved in and there are no reference points to be seen. The good news is the skies should clear later, and you will find there is nothing but smooth sailing for the rest of the night!