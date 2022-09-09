Today in High Prairie: September 10, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 10, 2022

8 a.m. – Triangle Harvest Festival. Events all day.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Peace River Farmers’ Market at 8002-102 Ave. [West Hill Industrial Plaza].

8 a.m. – Fall Harvest at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie begins. Supper at 6 p.m.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 10, 2022

1638 – Maria Theresa, Spanish Queen

1914 – Robert Wise, West Side Story Director

1918 – Rin Tin Tin, German Shepherd Dog

1929 – Arnold Palmer, Golf Legend

1934 – Roger Maris, New York Yankees

1941 – Gunpei Yokoi, Video Game Designer

1942 – Danny Hutton, Three Dog Night Vocalist

1943 – Superstar Billy Graham, Pro Wrestler

1948 – Margaret Trudeau, Pierre E. Trudeau’s Wife

1950 – Don Powell, Slade Drummer

1950 – Joe Perry, Aerosmith Guitarist

1960 – Colin Firth, The King’s Speech Actor

This Day in Local History – September 10, 2022

Sept. 10, 1911: The first meeting is held to decide the location of what would become St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

Sept. 10, 1958: The High Prairie Progress reports citizens will be asked to vote on a $10,000 expenditure to pay off the arena. Town council will announce the date of the vote later.

Sept. 10, 1958: The High Prairie Progress reports that E.J. Becker was driving through town recently when the side window of his car is shattered by a bullet from a BB gun. Police say the shot was fired by a boy too young to realize what he was doing.

Sept. 10, 1962: J.R. Grant is named chief of police of the High Prairie Police Force.

Sept. 10, 1962: Glen Fraser is elected president of the High Prairie Optimists Club taking over from Russel Popel.

Sept. 10, 1969: South Peace News reports the new Kinuso Auction Market is open for business. Sales are the second Monday of each month under the direction of McLean Auction Service of Wabamum.

Sept. 10, 1969: South Peace News reports a 160-pound black bear is shot after wandering into McLennan. It was too big to net and deemed too dangerous.

Sept. 10, 1972: George Opryshko replaces Mike Crowson of High Prairie as the NDP candidate in the upcoming Oct. 30 federal election at a meeting in Bonnyville. It was discovered that Opryshko had not lived in Canada long enough to be eligible.

Sept. 10, 1973: The foundation for High Prairie’s new swimming pool is poured.

Sept. 10, 1975: The Gift Lake Expos defeat the Peavine Rangers 5-4 to win the Men’s Fastball League final 3-1.

Sept. 10, 1976: Pleasantview Lodge celebrates the opening of a new wing on their building.

Sept. 10, 1984: Single parent Bertha Laboucan and her five children are left homeless after fire destroys her High Prairie home.

Sept. 10, 1990: Jeff Burgar takes over as interim president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce from David Crewe.

Sept. 10, 1996: Ron and Diane Keshen open Rodi’s Pool Hall and Arcade.

Sept. 10, 1997: A report released says High Prairie’s cost of living among six communities shows it has the lowest property taxes, among the lowest utility charges and lowest public swimming fees.

Sept. 10, 1998: Sharon Cox is appointed as chair of the Keeweetinok Lakes RHA for the third straight term.

Sept. 10, 1999: AVC-Lesser Slave Lake is renamed Northern Lakes College.

Sept. 10, 2005: A retirement party and celebration is held to honor Dan Vandermeulen, who retired as president of Northern Lakes College Aug. 31.

Sept. 10, 2007: Quick thinking by an employee thwarts an attempted robbery at the gas station by the Key Inn. Two people enter the store wearing hoodies but leave quickly after an employee presses the panic button.

Sept. 10, 2008: South Peace News reports The Bargain! Shop president Michael Roellinghoff, who says they want to open their store in the former SAAN location before Christmas.

Sept. 10, 2008: M.D. of Big Lakes manager Gilles Lussier tenders his resignation effective Nov. 30.

Sept. 10, 2012: The High Prairie Oilmen’s Association presents cheques to four different groups. The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Association receives $500; High Prairie and District Victims Services Society receives $1,500; the High Prairie Curling Club receives $500; and the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society receives $500.

Sept. 10, 2014: High Prairie town council considers raising water fees by 16 per cent and sewage fees by 60 per cent at its meeting. Council demands to see more information before proceeding.

Sept. 10, 2014: Tim Hortons rep Michelle Robichaud tells South Peace News it is considering a new location in town. At the local chamber’s meeting Sept. 3, two local businessmen said the store was not proceeding.

Sept. 10, 2015: East Prairie Metis Settlement celebrates World Suicide Prevention Day with a walk, supper and presentations. About 60 attend.

Sept. 10, 2018: Another piece of High Prairie’s history comes tumbling down when the old Alberta Forestry building is demolished. For years, it was the home of the Northern Lakes College campus.

Sept. 10, 2018: Two men charged in connection of the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson on July 29, 2017 plead guilty in High Prairie provincial court to manslaughter. Dakota C. Anderson, of Gift Lake, and Jesse Prestly Laboucan, of Atikameg, request a Gladue report. Anderson’s sentencing is set over to Nov. 22 while Laboucan will be sentenced Dec. 11.

Sept. 10, 2018: Cole Harvey Hansen is sent to jail for 20 months for robbing and beating two elderly women on Nov. 7, 2016. Credited for 337 days already served in custody, Hansen only has 97 days left to serve.

Sept. 10, 2019: Peace River MLA Dan Williams holds an open house to hear concerns about how there is too much red tape in government.

Sept. 10, 2019: High Prairie town council decides it will not re-open the Visitor Information Centre in the museum in 2020. Earlier, the museum indicated it no longer wanted to provide the service.

This Day in World History – September 10, 2022

1547 – Battle of Pinkie, Midlothian: English beat the Scots.

1823 – Simón Bolívar named President of Peru.

1846 – Elias Howe takes out a US patent for a lockstitch sewing machine.

1858 – John Holden hits first recorded home run.

1858 – George Mary Searle discovers the asteroid 55 Pandora.

1869 – Baptist minister supposedly invents rickshaw in Yokohama.

1894 – London taxi driver is first to be fined for drunk driving.

1899 – Second earthquake in 7 days [8.6] hits Yakutat Bay, Alaska.

1910 – Great Idaho Fire destroys 3 million acres of timber.

1913 – Lincoln Highway opens as first paved coast-to-coast highway in USA.

1919 – China becomes a member of the League of Nations.

1926 – Germany joins League of Nations.

1939 – Canada declares war on Germany.

1940 – Buckingham Palace hit by German bomb.

1942 – RAF drops 100,000 bombs on Dusseldorf.

1953 – Swanson sells its first “TV dinner”.

1954 – 12-second shock kills 1,460 in Orleansville, Algeria.

1955 – “Gunsmoke” premieres on CBS-TV.

1963 – Stan Musial hits a HR in his first at bat – as a grandfather!

1964 – Palestinian Liberation Army [PLA] forms.

1964 – Rod Stewart records his first single “Good Morning Little Schoolgirl”.

1966 – Beatles’ “Revolver” album goes #1 and stays #1 for 6 weeks in UK.

1966 – Neil Diamond has first Billboard chart success with “Cherry Cherry”.

1967 – Gibraltar votes 12,138 to 44 to remain British & not Spanish.

1972 – Emerson Fittipaldi is youngest to win auto race world title.

1974 – Portugal recognizes independence of Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

1974 – Teuvo Louhivouri sets cycling distance record of 515.8 mi in 24 hrs.

1975 – Rock band Kiss release their first live album “Alive!”

1977 – Last person to be executed by guillotine in France.

1980 – Montreal Expos Bill Gullickson sets rookie record: strikes out 18.

1981 – “Guernica” by Pablo Picasso returns to Spain.

1984 – First episode of daily syndicated version of Jeopardy! airs.

1990 – First time since 1966 all 8 grand slam tennis champs are different.

1997 – Discovery buys Travel Channel for $20 million.

2001 – Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan is awarded Actor of the Century honour.

2002 – Switzerland, traditionally a neutral country, joins the UN.

2013 – Three people die after Canadian Coast Guard helicopter crashes.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 10, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It is time to let go of the past and focus only on the future! A new person may come into your life who can help you do just that. Communication with close friends and relatives is highlighted, and you may find yourself spending more time on the phone than usual. Enjoy this day as you anticipate your brilliant future!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There is definitely a downside to home ownership! Much as you love projects, the joy is tempered when the chores never end. While your home is structurally sound, it may need some cosmetic enhancement. Try adding plants and flowers indoors. Outside, a few strategically placed pots can act as attractive focal points. You can make a difference with little effort or expense!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The glass may look half empty, but only at first glance! Keep looking at it, or perhaps change the way you look at it, and you will see it indeed is half full. You may be experiencing some frustration. Computers could be down, or communication hindered in some way. Do not get stressed. See this as an ideal time to relax since you can not get any work done anyway!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There are lots of personal and financial issues to resolve today! You may hear from your bank or see some alarming numbers on an ATM receipt. Do not get upset. Ultimately, these matters will be resolved to your benefit. As for personal matters, you may learn some new information about someone you thought you knew well. A relationship you once considered close may not be!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A rising tide lifts all boats! When someone close experiences a windfall or especially good luck, the ripple effect reaches you. Change is in the air. While everything happening is positive, sometimes it feels like it is going too quickly. You feel a bit off balance, with little or no time to adjust. Even windfalls take some getting used to. Give yourself time to settle into the new circumstances!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It looks as though change is on the horizon at work! You have just recently completed some long-term projects and are being recognized for your efforts. Perhaps a bonus or promotion is in store. Your affinity for technology and ability to quickly absorb new information makes you a prime candidate for a new position that is just opened up. Grab the chance!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Crazy as it seems, why not plan that trip you have been eager to go on? Adventure calls, and although there are a few obstacles to stop you from answering, you can not wait to get out of your rut. There is a great big world out there, and you can not wait to make the time to go and see some of it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Prosperity is just around the corner! With it comes change. Change in your job, career, or environment figures prominently today. However, this change manifests, it is bound to be positive. You are lucky, and you are about to hit the road to even greater success. Savour this moment, for you will be busy soon!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your world is changing, both internally and externally! You feel a need to broaden your horizons. You may be contemplating a move to a new neighbourhood or trip to a faraway land. The people in your life will change as a result of this. You are about to embark on a new phase of life, and these new friends will act as able guides!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Romance is in the air today! It is likely your relationship with your loved ones will see a dramatic improvement. Perhaps some flowers will arrive unexpectedly, or you will be paid a sincere compliment. Harmony reigns in the work environment as well. Both people and machines run smoothly and efficiently!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are focused and attentive to detail. Some longstanding projects benefit from this sudden spurt of energy and get completed in record time. Children figure prominently in your life right now. Is there one child in particular who needs some extra attention from you? Your love and support mean a lot more than you realize!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Do not let others’ bad moods get you down! And do not feel it is your responsibility to cheer them up! Their moodiness is their business, not yours. You could be a little bit anxious today, and allowing yourself to be negatively influenced by others will do you no good at all. The general atmosphere will improve in a few days!