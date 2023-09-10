Today in High Prairie: September 10, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 10, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

Smoky River Cultural Days at Centre Chevaliers and Falher Municipal Campground. (Day 3 of 3).

9:30 – 11 a.m. – Old Time Country Fair Harvest Breakfast at HP Legion Hall.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

3:30 p.m. – Marche Familial Family Walk/Run at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda & District Society for Recreation & Culture meeting at bowling alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 10, 2023

1638 – Maria Theresa, Spanish Queen

1914 – Robert Wise, West Side Story Director

1918 – Rin Tin Tin, German Shepherd Dog

1929 – Arnold Palmer, Golf Legend

1934 – Roger Maris, New York Yankees

1941 – Gunpei Yokoi, Video Game Designer

1942 – Danny Hutton, Three Dog Night Vocalist

1943 – Superstar Billy Graham, Pro Wrestler

1948 – Margaret Trudeau, Pierre E. Trudeau’s Wife

1950 – Don Powell, Slade Drummer

1950 – Joe Perry, Aerosmith Guitarist

1960 – Colin Firth, The King’s Speech Actor

This Day in Local History – September 10, 2023

Sept. 10, 1911: The first meeting is held to decide the location of what would become St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

Sept. 10, 1958: The High Prairie Progress reports citizens will be asked to vote on a $10,000 expenditure to pay off the arena. Town council will announce the date of the vote later.

Sept. 10, 1958: The High Prairie Progress reports that E.J. Becker was driving through town recently when the side window of his car is shattered by a bullet from a BB gun. Police say the shot was fired by a boy too young to realize what he was doing.

Sept. 10, 1962: J.R. Grant is named chief of police of the High Prairie Police Force.

Sept. 10, 1962: Glen Fraser is elected president of the High Prairie Optimists Club taking over from Russel Popel.

Sept. 10, 1969: South Peace News reports the new Kinuso Auction Market is open for business. Sales are the second Monday of each month under the direction of McLean Auction Service of Wabamum.

Sept. 10, 1969: South Peace News reports a 160-pound black bear is shot after wandering into McLennan. It was too big to net and deemed too dangerous.

Sept. 10, 1972: George Opryshko replaces Mike Crowson of High Prairie as the NDP candidate in the upcoming Oct. 30 federal election at a meeting in Bonnyville. It was discovered that Opryshko had not lived in Canada long enough to be eligible.

Sept. 10, 1973: The foundation for High Prairie’s new swimming pool is poured.

Sept. 10, 1975: The Gift Lake Expos defeat the Peavine Rangers 5-4 to win the Men’s Fastball League final 3-1.

Sept. 10, 1976: Pleasantview Lodge celebrates the opening of a new wing on their building.

Sept. 10, 1984: Single parent Bertha Laboucan and her five children are left homeless after fire destroys her High Prairie home.

Sept. 10, 1990: Jeff Burgar takes over as interim president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce from David Crewe.

Sept. 10, 1996: Ron and Diane Keshen open Rodi’s Pool Hall and Arcade.

Sept. 10, 1997: A report released says High Prairie’s cost of living among six communities shows it has the lowest property taxes, among the lowest utility charges and lowest public swimming fees.

Sept. 10, 1998: Sharon Cox is appointed as chair of the Keeweetinok Lakes RHA for the third straight term.

Sept. 10, 1999: AVC-Lesser Slave Lake is renamed Northern Lakes College.

Sept. 10, 2005: A retirement party and celebration is held to honor Dan Vandermeulen, who retired as president of Northern Lakes College Aug. 31.

Sept. 10, 2007: Quick thinking by an employee thwarts an attempted robbery at the gas station by the Key Inn. Two people enter the store wearing hoodies but leave quickly after an employee presses the panic button.

Sept. 10, 2008: South Peace News reports The Bargain! Shop president Michael Roellinghoff, who says they want to open their store in the former SAAN location before Christmas.

Sept. 10, 2008: M.D. of Big Lakes manager Gilles Lussier tenders his resignation effective Nov. 30.

Sept. 10, 2012: The High Prairie Oilmen’s Association presents cheques to four different groups. The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Association receives $500; High Prairie and District Victims Services Society receives $1,500; the High Prairie Curling Club receives $500; and the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society receives $500.

Sept. 10, 2014: High Prairie town council considers raising water fees by 16 per cent and sewage fees by 60 per cent at its meeting. Council demands to see more information before proceeding.

Sept. 10, 2014: Tim Hortons rep Michelle Robichaud tells South Peace News it is considering a new location in town. At the local chamber’s meeting Sept. 3, two local businessmen said the store was not proceeding.

Sept. 10, 2015: East Prairie Metis Settlement celebrates World Suicide Prevention Day with a walk, supper and presentations. About 60 attend.

Sept. 10, 2018: Another piece of High Prairie’s history comes tumbling down when the old Alberta Forestry building is demolished. For years, it was the home of the Northern Lakes College campus.

Sept. 10, 2018: Two men charged in connection of the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson on July 29, 2017 plead guilty in High Prairie provincial court to manslaughter. Dakota C. Anderson, of Gift Lake, and Jesse Prestly Laboucan, of Atikameg, request a Gladue report. Anderson’s sentencing is set over to Nov. 22 while Laboucan will be sentenced Dec. 11.

Sept. 10, 2018: Cole Harvey Hansen is sent to jail for 20 months for robbing and beating two elderly women on Nov. 7, 2016. Credited for 337 days already served in custody, Hansen only has 97 days left to serve.

Sept. 10, 2019: Peace River MLA Dan Williams holds an open house to hear concerns about how there is too much red tape in government.

Sept. 10, 2019: High Prairie town council decides it will not re-open the Visitor Information Centre in the museum in 2020. Earlier, the museum indicated it no longer wanted to provide the service.

This Day in World History – September 10, 2023

1547 – Battle of Pinkie, Midlothian: English beat the Scots.

1823 – Simón Bolívar named President of Peru.

1846 – Elias Howe takes out a US patent for a lockstitch sewing machine.

1858 – John Holden hits first recorded home run.

1858 – George Mary Searle discovers the asteroid 55 Pandora.

1869 – Baptist minister supposedly invents rickshaw in Yokohama.

1894 – London taxi driver is first to be fined for drunk driving.

1899 – Second earthquake in 7 days [8.6] hits Yakutat Bay, Alaska.

1910 – Great Idaho Fire destroys 3 million acres of timber.

1913 – Lincoln Highway opens as first paved coast-to-coast highway in USA.

1919 – China becomes a member of the League of Nations.

1926 – Germany joins League of Nations.

1939 – Canada declares war on Germany.

1940 – Buckingham Palace hit by German bomb.

1942 – RAF drops 100,000 bombs on Dusseldorf.

1953 – Swanson sells its first “TV dinner”.

1954 – 12-second shock kills 1,460 in Orleansville, Algeria.

1955 – “Gunsmoke” premieres on CBS-TV.

1963 – Stan Musial hits a HR in his first at bat – as a grandfather!

1964 – Palestinian Liberation Army [PLA] forms.

1964 – Rod Stewart records his first single “Good Morning Little Schoolgirl”.

1966 – Beatles’ “Revolver” album goes #1 and stays #1 for 6 weeks in UK.

1966 – Neil Diamond has first Billboard chart success with “Cherry Cherry”.

1967 – Gibraltar votes 12,138 to 44 to remain British & not Spanish.

1972 – Emerson Fittipaldi is youngest to win auto race world title.

1974 – Portugal recognizes independence of Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

1974 – Teuvo Louhivouri sets cycling distance record of 515.8 mi in 24 hrs.

1975 – Rock band Kiss release their first live album “Alive!”

1977 – Last person to be executed by guillotine in France.

1980 – Montreal Expos Bill Gullickson sets rookie record: strikes out 18.

1981 – “Guernica” by Pablo Picasso returns to Spain.

1984 – First episode of daily syndicated version of Jeopardy! airs.

1990 – First time since 1966 all 8 grand slam tennis champs are different.

1997 – Discovery buys Travel Channel for $20 million.

2001 – Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan is awarded Actor of the Century honour.

2002 – Switzerland, traditionally a neutral country, joins the UN.

2013 – Three people die after Canadian Coast Guard helicopter crashes.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 10, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might want to start a new creative project and several ideas may float through your head. However, you might not be able to decide which one you like the most or how to turn it into reality. Sit down and list the possibilities and then do something else. Think about it again tomorrow. It may be difficult to stay focused on anything right now.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some equipment at home that you usually take for granted might go haywire today. More than one machine may not work as well as it usually does. This could prove frustrating, but do not get impatient and fix it yourself. Call a professional or things could get even more fouled up than they are.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your communications equipment may not be working well today. If you absolutely need to reach someone, perhaps the best course of action is to hop in the car and visit them if they live nearby. Otherwise, you may have to wait until everything is working again. Hang in there, and do not give up on technology.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Confusion surrounds financial matters today. Someone close to you could be hit with unexpected expenses, and this person might ask you for a loan. You will want to help out, but no matter what they say, it does not look like their situation is going to improve anytime soon. If you decide to lend the money, accept you will not see it again for a while.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you could feel especially adventurous. You might be tempted to take part in risky adventures like hiking in the wilderness. This is not a good day for it. Plan a trip for the near future if you want to, but today it is better to sublimate your adventurous nature by reading thrillers, watching spy movies, or exploring places close to home.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may have been exercising too enthusiastically over the past few days, and today you might wake up with more than your share of muscle aches and pains. You should keep exercising, but tone it down. Forget jogging and aerobics. Go for a little yoga or tai chi, which will enhance fitness with minimal strain. If you can, soak in a warm tub later.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Disturbing occurrences regarding a friend might make you a bit confused. The situation is not anything you could have expected, so you and others will try to make sense of it. It should be resolved within the next few days. In the meantime, view it objectively. You might also want to get your mind on something else.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There could be some confusion, discord, and upset in the air today. There may be arguments and misunderstandings among friends and family. Try not to add fuel to the fire. If a person is getting a little hot under the collar, just listen. Be understanding and empathetic instead of trying to prove you are right, especially if you are!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is not a good day to plan or start a trip by air. Wait a few days if you can. However, if you must confirm plans now, travel light, check all arrangements for accommodation and rental car before you leave, and collect phone numbers for those you intend to meet. Confusion, delays, and misplaced bags could otherwise result. Take a book, music, and chocolate!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Malfunctions on the part of computers, ATMs, and phone systems could interfere with financial transactions today. You might have to pay for purchases in the old-fashioned way – cash or cheques. This is not a good day to begin or complete any major financial transactions. There is too much confusion right now. Wait a few days.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you may feel a powerful need to be with friends, but once you seek them out, you may not enjoy their company very much. Someone is in a bad mood, and being with this person could put a damper on your day. It might be better to take some time for yourself, perhaps go for a workout. This will enable you to get some exercise and increase your self-confidence as well.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today family members might be less than honest with you, particularly regarding working around the house. Do not be surprised if you hear excuses! This could be irritating, but do not let it get to you. Let the chores go. Do something you enjoy. It’s more fun than taking out the trash.