Today in High Prairie – September 11, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – September 11, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 11, 2020

Morgan Beamish

Natasha Cunningham

Dickie Willier

Lee Hunt

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 11, 2020

Lea Dashkewytch

Paula Cuthbert

Ryan Roe

Valmont Bosse

Wayne MacIntosh

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 11

1862 – O Henry, American Writer

1892 – Pinto Colvig, Voice of Pluto

1899 – Jimmie Davis, You Are My Sunshine Writer

1917 – Ferdinand Marcos, Philippines President

1921 – Edwin Richfield, The Avengers Actor

1924 – Tom Landry, Dallas Cowboys Coach

1943 – Mickey Hart, Grateful Dead

1943 – Raymond Villeneuve, Canadian Terrorist

1953 – Tommy Shaw, Styx Singer

1954 – Reed Birney, “Greatest Man in the World”

1957 – Jon Moss, Culture Club Drummer

1964 – Roxanne Biggs-Dawson, Star Trek Voyager Actress

1965 – Paul Heyman, WWE Manager

1980 – Mike Comrie, Edmonton Oiler

This Day in Local History – September 11

Sept. 11, 1972: Alberta Minister of Culture, Youth and Recreation Horst Schmidt visits High Prairie. Residents make their pitch for a swimming pool.

Sept. 11, 1972: Auctioneer Stan Kozie presents a $1,492.30 cheque to Mary Goede, president of the High Prairie Mentally Retarded Association, from proceeds raised at the Charity Auction.

Sept. 11, 1974: High Prairie town council’s plans to build a new airport six miles west of town is opposed by three area farmers.

Sept. 11, 1975: The new bridge spanning Highway 2 at Enilda is completed and a ribbon cutting ceremony held.

Sept. 11, 1976: Howard Lett is elected president of the High Prairie Regals.

Sept. 11-12, 1978: Premier Peter Lougheed and nine cabinet ministers visit High Prairie.

Sept. 11, 1985: South Peace News reports poor attendance and lack of leaders may cause Air Cadets to fold.

Sept. 10, 1988: Rick Czyz wins the men’s title and Dorothy Armstrong the women’s title as a record 35 players take part in the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

Sept. 10, 1988: The CKYL Tournament of Champions is held in High Prairie for the first time. Former High Prairie resident Annette Reeder wins the women’s title while Al Stewart wins the men’s crown.

Sept. 11, 1995: Golden Walleye Classic chairperson Joel Lizee says the event can’t survive at Shaw’s Point. Owner Carson Porisky says the tournament committee is the cause of all the problems.

Sept. 11, 1996: South Peace News reports on the grand opening of the Family Inn Motel.

Sept. 11, 2001: The terrorist attacks in the USA put a halt to Buchanan Lumber orders as the economic effect is felt worldwide.

Sept. 11, 2005: Don McDermid wins a car after acing a hole in the Charrois Motor Products Golf Tournament at the High Prairie Golf Club. He’s the first person in the five-year history of the tournament to win the prize.

Sept. 11, 2013: A petition blocking Shadow Creek Resort’s plan to close a portion of Peace River Avenue is presented to the M.D. of Big Lakes. Shadow Creek owners proposed to close the road but build a new one around their resort citing safety. The plan is opposed in part for historical significance.

Sept. 11, 2013: High Prairie town council approves a tax incentive policy hoping to jump start development. The incentive waives the municipal portion of taxes for two years as long as the house is empty or not sold.

Sept. 11, 2013: High Prairie town council hears it could cost as much as $220,000 to fix the leaky roof at the indoor pool.

Sept. 11, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi says he is disgusted over the delay in restoring the Civic Park to its former state after the completion of fire hall renovations.

This Day in World History – September 11

1297 – Battle at Stirling Bridge, Scottish rebels defeat the English.

1541 – Santiago, Chile, is destroyed by indigenous warriors.

1773 – Benjamin Franklin writes, “There never was a good war or bad peace.”

1792 – The French Blue gem [later the Hope Diamond] is stolen.

1839 – 1st Canadian track & field meet held.

1847 – 1st singing of Stephen Foster’s “Susanna” in Pittsburgh.

1875 – 1st newspaper cartoon strip published.

1881 – Triple landslides bury Elm, Switzerland.

1883 – James Cutler patents postal mail chute.

1903 – 1st race at The Milwaukee Mile; oldest major speedway in world.

1914 – W.C. Handy publishes his famous composition “St. Louis Blues”.

1926 – Spain leaves League of Nation due to Germany joining.

1929 – SF Mayor Rolph inaugurates new pedestrian traffic light system.

1936 – FDR dedicates Boulder Dam, now known as Hoover Dam.

1940 – Buckingham Palace damaged by German bombs.

1940 – George Stibitz pioneers 1st remote operation of a computer.

1941 – Construction of the Pentagon begins.

1945 – 1st successful kidney dialysis using artificial kidney machine.

1946 – 1st mobile long-distance car-to-car telephone conversation.

1950 – 1st typesetting machine to dispense with metal type exhibited.

1950 – Dick Tracy TV show sparks uproar concerning violence.

1961 – Foundation of the World Wildlife Fund.

1962 – Beatles cut “Love Me Do”.

1965 – Beatles’ “Help!” album goes #1 & stays #1 for 9 weeks.

1965 – United States Army arrives in Vietnam.

1970 – The Ford Pinto is introduced.

1973 – Chilean President Salvador Allende deposed in military coup.

1978 – The last known person dies of smallpox.

1985 – Pete Rose of Cincinnati Reds gets career hit 4,192 – a record.

1998 – 16th Commonwealth Games open in Kuala Lumpur; 1st games in Asia.

2001 – 9/11 Attack on New York’s World Trade Towers occurs; 2,606 die.

2017 – 1 million march in Barcelona in support of Catalonian independence.

2017 – Hurricane Irma leaves 7 million US homes without power.

2018 – Russia launches its largest military exercise since 1981.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 11, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Communication with close friends and a romantic partner should be especially beneficial today, since you’re feeling more in touch with those close to you. Children could also be a source of joy today. Your creativity and inspiration are strong, so this is a great day to start new projects. Your enthusiasm and optimism should propel you to new achievements. Enjoy!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Recent successes could lead to new aspirations to increase your socioeconomic standing. You should be feeling especially determined and confident about your future. Your plans have worked out well. You’re feeling close to family, as your intuition level is high, and you can sense what they’re thinking and feeling. Career and relationships look promising. Enjoy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Normally you tend to view things on a logical, intellectual level, but today the strength of your intuition could surprise you. Your communications could be subtler than words. Today you’re probably feeling especially optimistic, enthusiastic, and very inspired by your circumstances. Continue on your path!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Artistic talents are greatly increased by fresh, deeply felt inspiration. Today you may spend much of your time giving material form to your ideas. You’re intuitive by nature, but today your psychic gifts are operating at a high level. Don’t write off any insights you receive. Instead, write them down. Don’t forget to keep paper and pen next to your bed. You’ll want to remember your ideas and dreams later.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – TTis is a time when you’re likely to feel especially idealistic and hopeful. Spiritual experiences may have you on cloud nine. Your intuition is also strong. You might consider taking a future trip to a distant state or foreign country, perhaps one associated with a great spiritual tradition. Wait a day or two and talk it over with friends before making any specific arrangements.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – During this time, you’ll feel especially intuitive, optimistic, and spiritually on a roll. You could feel artistically inspired, and channel some of your newfound awareness into recently started projects. Your relationships are probably going well. Your increased understanding of others’ needs makes you generous with sympathy or assistance where needed. Enjoy your day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Online group activities that you attend today are likely to be spiritually oriented, such as group meditations. You could communicate with new friends from faraway places who share your interests. Though you’re usually more intellectually inclined, today you should be feeling especially intuitive. Write down your thoughts and ideas lest you forget them. You may want to use them later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some vivid and wonderful dreams might provide inspiration for future creative projects. You’re feeling cheerful and optimistic now, and your enthusiasm is likely to continue. Success in career and relationships is indicated. Your increased intuition heightens your understanding of others. Don’t be surprised if friends and colleagues line up for your support and guidance.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might find yourself thinking about a possible future vacation. You’ve worked hard during the last few months and feel you deserve a break. This year you’re likely to want to do something different from the norm, perhaps travel to a foreign land associated with a great spiritual tradition, if possible. You should feel closer to your loved ones and optimistic about the future. Enjoy!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your health should be in top shape today. You’re likely to feel physically, emotionally, and spiritually strong and ready to tap into your inner power. Dreams may make it possible to release old traumas and move ahead. An increased understanding of the needs and desires of others enriches your relationships. Take heart from past success, continue as you are, and enjoy your day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You’re good at dealing with others, but today you should be especially so. Your intuition is strong and you’re likely to instinctively understand others’ thoughts, feelings, needs, and desires. You give freely of your experience, knowledge, and understanding. This brings others closer to you, which can work for you on many levels. Virtual social events may bring new friends.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You generally are good at sizing up other people and sensing their thoughts and feelings, but today that talent is greatly enhanced by increased intuition. You should be feeling especially enthusiastic and optimistic today. Both work and home life are likely to be looking good. Physically, you should be healthy and vigourous, and spiritually you should be strong. Enjoy your day!