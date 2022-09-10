Today in High Prairie: September 11, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 11, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

3:30 p.m. – Marche Familial Family Walk/Run at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 11, 2022

1862 – O Henry, American Writer

1892 – Pinto Colvig, Voice of Pluto

1899 – Jimmie Davis, You Are My Sunshine Writer

1917 – Ferdinand Marcos, Philippines President

1921 – Edwin Richfield, The Avengers Actor

1924 – Tom Landry, Dallas Cowboys Coach

1943 – Mickey Hart, Grateful Dead

1943 – Raymond Villeneuve, Canadian Terrorist

1953 – Tommy Shaw, Styx Singer

1954 – Reed Birney, Greatest Man in the World

1957 – Jon Moss, Culture Club Drummer

1964 – Roxanne Biggs-Dawson, Star Trek Voyager Actress

1965 – Bashar al-Assad, Syrian President

1965 – Paul Heyman, WWE Manager

1977 – Ludacris, American Rapper

1980 – Mike Comrie, Edmonton Oilers

This Day in Local History – September 11, 2022

Sept. 11, 1972: Alberta Minister of Culture, Youth and Recreation Horst Schmidt visits High Prairie. Residents make their pitch for a swimming pool.

Sept. 11, 1972: Auctioneer Stan Kozie presents a $1,492.30 cheque to Mary Goede, president of the High Prairie Mentally Retarded Association, from proceeds raised at the Charity Auction.

Sept. 11, 1974: High Prairie town council’s plans to build a new airport six miles west of town is opposed by three area farmers.

Sept. 11, 1975: The new bridge spanning Highway 2 at Enilda is completed and a ribbon cutting ceremony held.

Sept. 11, 1976: Howard Lett is elected president of the High Prairie Regals.

Sept. 11-12, 1978: Premier Peter Lougheed and nine cabinet ministers visit High Prairie.

Sept. 11, 1985: South Peace News reports poor attendance and lack of leaders may cause Air Cadets to fold.

Sept. 10, 1988: Rick Czyz wins the men’s title and Dorothy Armstrong the women’s title as a record 35 players take part in the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

Sept. 10, 1988: The CKYL Tournament of Champions is held in High Prairie for the first time. Former High Prairie resident Annette Reeder wins the women’s title while Al Stewart wins the men’s title.

Sept. 11, 1995: Golden Walleye Classic chairperson Joel Lizee says the event can not survive at Shaw’s Point. Owner Carson Porisky says the tournament committee is the cause of all the problems.

Sept. 11, 1996: South Peace News reports on the grand opening of the Family Inn Motel.

Sept. 11, 2001: The terrorist attacks in the USA put a halt to Buchanan Lumber orders as the economic effect is felt worldwide.

Sept. 11, 2001: High Prairie Councillor John Brodrick announces his intention to seek the mayor’s chair in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

Sept. 11, 2005: Don McDermid wins a car after acing a hole in the Charrois Motor Products Golf Tournament at the High Prairie Golf Club. He’s the first person in the five-year history of the tournament to win the prize.

Sept. 11, 2007: The NPHL meets in Fairview and decides to disqualify any NPHL club from entering AAA playoffs in their league playoffs. The Dawson Creek Canucks are also punted from the league and their performance bond taken.

Sept. 11, 2010: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen holds her annual PC constituency golf tournament.

Sept. 11, 2013: A petition blocking Shadow Creek Resort’s plan to close a portion of Peace River Avenue is presented to the M.D. of Big Lakes. Shadow Creek owners proposed to close the road but build a new one around their resort citing safety. The plan is opposed in part for historical significance.

Sept. 11, 2013: High Prairie town council approves a tax incentive policy hoping to jump start development. The incentive waives the municipal portion of taxes for two years as long as the house is empty or not sold.

Sept. 11, 2013: High Prairie town council hears it could cost as much as $220,000 to fix the leaky roof at the indoor pool.

Sept. 11, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi says he is disgusted over the delay in restoring the Civic Park to its former state after the completion of fire hall renovations.

Sept. 11, 2015: The High Prairie Renegades play their first home game and are whipped 70-38 by the Whitecourt Cats. Jake Billard scores the team’s first touchdown on a pass.

Sept. 11, 2018: High Prairie town council decides to name one of its crescents in Cornerstone Tolko Crescent after noting the company built four houses in the area.

Sept. 11, 2019: South Peace News begins regional coverage into the Peace River and Smoky River areas. A front page story features the Aug. 31 walk in Peace River to bring awareness of missing man Jordan Nahachick.

Sept. 11, 2019: Whitefish Lake First Nation holds a rally and walk to the theme of “Whitefish Strong” to teach youth to stay away from drugs and alcohol.

Sept. 11, 2019: The Falher Friendship Corner is awarded the 2019 Zone 1 Alberta School Boards Association Friends of Education Award by the Conseil scolaire du Nord-Quest.

Sept. 11, 2019: New Horizon Co-op in Falher is recognized as the High Prairie School Division recipient of the Alberta School Boards Association Friends of Education Award.

This Day in World History – September 11, 2022

1213 – Chinese general Chih-Chung assassinates Emperor Wei Shao Wang in Peking.

1229 – Ogodei, son of Genghis Khan, is elected the Mongolian Khan, succeeding Genghis.

1503 – Michelangelo begins sculpting the 12 Apostles for the Cathedral of Florence.

1541 – Santiago, Chile, is destroyed by Indigenous warriors.

1708 – Great Northern war: Charles XII of Sweden stops his march to conquer Moscow.

1773 – Benjamin Franklin writes, “There never was a good war or bad peace.”

1792 – The Hope Diamond is stolen during the Reign of Terror.

1839 – First Canadian track & field meet held at Caer Howell Grounds.

1847 – First singing of Stephen Foster’s “Oh! Susanna!” in Pittsburgh.

1853 – First electric telegraph used: San Francisco to Pt. Lobos, California.

1857 – Mountain Meadows Massacre, Mormons dressed as Indians murder 120 colonists in Utah.

1881 – Triple landslides bury Elm, Switzerland.

1903 – First race at The Milwaukee Mile: the oldest major speedway in the world.

1910 – First commercially successful electric bus line opens in Hollywood.

1916 – The Quebec Bridge’s central span collapses killing 11 men.

1926 – Spain leaves the League of Nations due to Germany joining.

1930 – Stromboli volcano in Sicily throws 2-ton basaltic rocks 2 miles.

1940 – Buckingham Palace damaged by German bombs.

1940 – George Stibitz pioneers the first remote operation of a computer.

1941 – Construction of the Pentagon begins in Arlington County, Virginia.

1945 – Hideki Tojo, Japanese PM during most of World War II, attempts suicide. Later hanged.

1945 – Physician Willem J. Kolff performs the first successful kidney dialysis.

1946 – First mobile long-distance car-to-car telephone conversation.

1951 – Florence Chadwick is first woman to swim English Channel from England to France.

1954 – First Miss America TV broadcast.

1958 – Great Britain performs atmospheric nuclear test at Christmas Island.

1961 – Founding of the World Wildlife Fund in Morges, Switzerland.

1965 – The 1st Cavalry Division of the United States Army arrives in Vietnam.

1967 – US Surveyor 5 makes 1st chemical analysis of lunar material.

1967 – The Carol Burnett Show starring Carol Burnett premieres on CBS-TV.

1973 – Chilean President Salvadore Allende is deposed in a military coup.

1977 – Atari Video Computer System is released in NA, revolutionizing video game industry.

1978 – Last known person dies of smallpox.

1985 – Pete Rose become baseball’s all-time hit leader with 4,192.

2001 – New York World Trade Towers attacks: 2,606 people die.

2007 – Russia tests the largest conventional weapon ever, the Father of all Bombs.

2017 – One million march in Barcelona in support of independence for Catalonia.

2018 – Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan lies in state in Accra, Ghana.

2018 – Russia launches its largest military exercise since 1981 involving 300,000.

2019 – Water detected for first time on planet outside our solar system.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 11, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are good at dealing with others, but today you should be especially so! Your intuition is strong and you are likely to instinctively understand others’ thoughts, feelings, needs, and desires. You give freely of your experience, knowledge, and understanding. This brings others closer to you, which can work for you on many levels. Virtual social events may bring new friends!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You generally are good at sizing up other people and sensing their thoughts and feelings, but today that talent is greatly enhanced by increased intuition! You should be feeling especially enthusiastic and optimistic today. Both work and home life are likely to be looking good. Physically, you should be healthy and vigorous, and spiritually you should be strong. Enjoy your day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Communication with close friends and a romantic partner should be especially beneficial today, since you are feeling more in touch with those close to you! Children could also be a source of joy today. Your creativity and inspiration are strong, so this is a great day to start new projects. Your enthusiasm and optimism should propel you to new achievements. Enjoy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Recent successes could lead to new aspirations to increase your socioeconomic standing! You should be feeling especially determined and confident about your future. Your plans have worked out well. You are feeling close to family, as your intuition level is high, and you can sense what they are thinking and feeling. Career and relationships look promising. Enjoy!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Normally you tend to view things on a logical, intellectual level, but today the strength of your intuition could surprise you! Your communications could be subtler than words. Today you are probably feeling especially optimistic, enthusiastic, and very inspired by your circumstances. Continue on your path!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Artistic talents are greatly increased by fresh, deeply felt inspiration! Today you may spend much of your time giving material form to your ideas. You are intuitive by nature, but today your psychic gifts are operating at a high level. Do not write off any insights you receive. Instead, write them down. Do not forget to keep paper and pen next to your bed. You will want to remember your ideas and dreams later!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is a time when you are likely to feel especially idealistic and hopeful! Spiritual experiences may have you on cloud nine. Your intuition is also strong. You might consider taking a future trip to a distant state or foreign country, perhaps one associated with a great spiritual tradition. Wait a day or two and talk it over with friends before making any specific arrangements!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – During this time, you will feel especially intuitive, optimistic, and spiritually on a roll. You could feel artistically inspired, and channel some of your newfound awareness into recently started projects. Your relationships are probably going well. Your increased understanding of others’ needs makes you generous with sympathy or assistance where needed. Enjoy your day!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Online group activities that you attend today are likely to be spiritually oriented, such as group meditations! You could communicate with new friends from faraway places who share your interests. Though you are usually more intellectually inclined, today you should be feeling especially intuitive. Write down your thoughts and ideas lest you forget them. You may want to use them later!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some vivid and wonderful dreams might provide inspiration for future creative projects! You are feeling cheerful and optimistic now, and your enthusiasm is likely to continue. Success in career and relationships is indicated. Your increased intuition heightens your understanding of others. Do not be surprised if friends and colleagues line up for your support and guidance!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Normally you tend to view things on a logical, intellectual level, but today the strength of your intuition could surprise you. Your communications could be subtler than words. Today you are probably feeling especially optimistic, enthusiastic, and very inspired by your circumstances. Continue on your path!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Artistic talents are greatly increased by fresh, deeply felt inspiration. Today you may spend much of your time giving material form to your ideas. You are intuitive by nature, but today your psychic gifts are operating at a high level. Do not write off any insights you receive. Instead, write them down. Do not forget to keep paper and pen next to your bed. You will want to remember your ideas and dreams later.