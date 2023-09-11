Today in High Prairie: September 11, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 11, 2023

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Joussard Community Association meeting upstairs at JCA Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 11, 2023

1862 – O Henry, American Writer

1892 – Pinto Colvig, Voice of Pluto

1899 – Jimmie Davis, You Are My Sunshine Writer

1917 – Ferdinand Marcos, Philippines President

1921 – Edwin Richfield, The Avengers Actor

1924 – Tom Landry, Dallas Cowboys Coach

1943 – Mickey Hart, Grateful Dead

1943 – Raymond Villeneuve, Canadian Terrorist

1953 – Tommy Shaw, Styx Singer

1954 – Reed Birney, Greatest Man in the World

1957 – Jon Moss, Culture Club Drummer

1964 – Roxanne Biggs-Dawson, Star Trek Voyager Actress

1965 – Bashar al-Assad, Syrian President

1965 – Paul Heyman, WWE Manager

1977 – Ludacris, American Rapper

1980 – Mike Comrie, Edmonton Oilers

This Day in Local History – September 11, 2023

Sept. 11, 1972: Alberta Minister of Culture, Youth and Recreation Horst Schmidt visits High Prairie. Residents make their pitch for a swimming pool.

Sept. 11, 1972: Auctioneer Stan Kozie presents a $1,492.30 cheque to Mary Goede, president of the High Prairie Mentally Retarded Association, from proceeds raised at the Charity Auction.

Sept. 11, 1974: High Prairie town council’s plans to build a new airport six miles west of town is opposed by three area farmers.

Sept. 11, 1975: The new bridge spanning Highway 2 at Enilda is completed and a ribbon cutting ceremony held.

Sept. 11, 1976: Howard Lett is elected president of the High Prairie Regals.

Sept. 11-12, 1978: Premier Peter Lougheed and nine cabinet ministers visit High Prairie.

Sept. 11, 1985: South Peace News reports poor attendance and lack of leaders may cause Air Cadets to fold.

Sept. 10, 1988: Rick Czyz wins the men’s title and Dorothy Armstrong the women’s title as a record 35 players take part in the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

Sept. 10, 1988: The CKYL Tournament of Champions is held in High Prairie for the first time. Former High Prairie resident Annette Reeder wins the women’s title while Al Stewart wins the men’s title.

Sept. 11, 1995: Golden Walleye Classic chairperson Joel Lizee says the event can not survive at Shaw’s Point. Owner Carson Porisky says the tournament committee is the cause of all the problems.

Sept. 11, 1996: South Peace News reports on the grand opening of the Family Inn Motel.

Sept. 11, 2001: The terrorist attacks in the USA put a halt to Buchanan Lumber orders as the economic effect is felt worldwide.

Sept. 11, 2001: High Prairie Councillor John Brodrick announces his intention to seek the mayor’s chair in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

Sept. 11, 2005: Don McDermid wins a car after acing a hole in the Charrois Motor Products Golf Tournament at the High Prairie Golf Club. He’s the first person in the five-year history of the tournament to win the prize.

Sept. 11, 2007: The NPHL meets in Fairview and decides to disqualify any NPHL club from entering AAA playoffs in their league playoffs. The Dawson Creek Canucks are also punted from the league and their performance bond taken.

Sept. 11, 2010: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen holds her annual PC constituency golf tournament.

Sept. 11, 2013: A petition blocking Shadow Creek Resort’s plan to close a portion of Peace River Avenue is presented to the M.D. of Big Lakes. Shadow Creek owners proposed to close the road but build a new one around their resort citing safety. The plan is opposed in part for historical significance.

Sept. 11, 2013: High Prairie town council approves a tax incentive policy hoping to jump start development. The incentive waives the municipal portion of taxes for two years as long as the house is empty or not sold.

Sept. 11, 2013: High Prairie town council hears it could cost as much as $220,000 to fix the leaky roof at the indoor pool.

Sept. 11, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi says he is disgusted over the delay in restoring the Civic Park to its former state after the completion of fire hall renovations.

Sept. 11, 2015: The High Prairie Renegades play their first home game and are whipped 70-38 by the Whitecourt Cats. Jake Billard scores the team’s first touchdown on a pass.

Sept. 11, 2018: High Prairie town council decides to name one of its crescents in Cornerstone Tolko Crescent after noting the company built four houses in the area.

Sept. 11, 2019: South Peace News begins regional coverage into the Peace River and Smoky River areas. A front page story features the Aug. 31 walk in Peace River to bring awareness of missing man Jordan Nahachick.

Sept. 11, 2019: Whitefish Lake First Nation holds a rally and walk to the theme of “Whitefish Strong” to teach youth to stay away from drugs and alcohol.

Sept. 11, 2019: The Falher Friendship Corner is awarded the 2019 Zone 1 Alberta School Boards Association Friends of Education Award by the Conseil scolaire du Nord-Quest.

Sept. 11, 2019: New Horizon Co-op in Falher is recognized as the High Prairie School Division recipient of the Alberta School Boards Association Friends of Education Award.

This Day in World History – September 11, 2023

1213 – Chinese general Chih-Chung assassinates Emperor Wei Shao Wang in Peking.

1229 – Ogodei, son of Genghis Khan, is elected the Mongolian Khan, succeeding Genghis.

1503 – Michelangelo begins sculpting the 12 Apostles for the Cathedral of Florence.

1541 – Santiago, Chile, is destroyed by Indigenous warriors.

1708 – Great Northern war: Charles XII of Sweden stops his march to conquer Moscow.

1773 – Benjamin Franklin writes, “There never was a good war or bad peace.”

1792 – The Hope Diamond is stolen during the Reign of Terror.

1839 – First Canadian track & field meet held at Caer Howell Grounds.

1847 – First singing of Stephen Foster’s “Oh! Susanna!” in Pittsburgh.

1853 – First electric telegraph used: San Francisco to Pt. Lobos, California.

1857 – Mountain Meadows Massacre, Mormons dressed as Indians murder 120 colonists in Utah.

1881 – Triple landslides bury Elm, Switzerland.

1903 – First race at The Milwaukee Mile: the oldest major speedway in the world.

1910 – First commercially successful electric bus line opens in Hollywood.

1916 – The Quebec Bridge’s central span collapses killing 11 men.

1926 – Spain leaves the League of Nations due to Germany joining.

1930 – Stromboli volcano in Sicily throws 2-ton basaltic rocks 2 miles.

1940 – Buckingham Palace damaged by German bombs.

1940 – George Stibitz pioneers the first remote operation of a computer.

1941 – Construction of the Pentagon begins in Arlington County, Virginia.

1945 – Hideki Tojo, Japanese PM during most of World War II, attempts suicide. Later hanged.

1945 – Physician Willem J. Kolff performs the first successful kidney dialysis.

1946 – First mobile long-distance car-to-car telephone conversation.

1951 – Florence Chadwick is first woman to swim English Channel from England to France.

1954 – First Miss America TV broadcast.

1958 – Great Britain performs atmospheric nuclear test at Christmas Island.

1961 – Founding of the World Wildlife Fund in Morges, Switzerland.

1965 – The 1st Cavalry Division of the United States Army arrives in Vietnam.

1967 – US Surveyor 5 makes 1st chemical analysis of lunar material.

1967 – The Carol Burnett Show starring Carol Burnett premieres on CBS-TV.

1973 – Chilean President Salvadore Allende is deposed in a military coup.

1977 – Atari Video Computer System is released in NA, revolutionizing video game industry.

1978 – Last known person dies of smallpox.

1985 – Pete Rose become baseball’s all-time hit leader with 4,192.

2001 – New York World Trade Towers attacks: 2,606 people die.

2007 – Russia tests the largest conventional weapon ever, the Father of all Bombs.

2017 – One million march in Barcelona in support of independence for Catalonia.

2018 – Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan lies in state in Accra, Ghana.

2018 – Russia launches its largest military exercise since 1981 involving 300,000.

2019 – Water detected for first time on planet outside our solar system.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 11, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – While you are on a crusade for peace and diplomacy, you may find other people seem to be on a crusade for war. Do your best under the prevailing trends. You may find other people’s words are charged with a great deal of passion that will be hard to ignore. You have your work cut out for you today if you plan on maintaining a serene and calm disposition.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There is action to be taken, so make sure you get up early to make a fresh start. You may be on stage today in more ways than one. Your powerful words will not go unnoticed by others. You are dynamic and effective in the pursuit of your goals. Your mental acuity is in top working condition, and your words are emotionally charged.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be yourself and you can do no wrong. This is one of those days when you barely need to make any effort to go a long distance. You will find power at your disposal and confidence in yourself. Feel free to grab the microphone and express your opinions. Your words and thoughts are highly charged.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There may be a bit of restlessness due to strong forces urging you to take action. A dynamic feeling is in the air and calling on you to get up and get moving. Take this opportunity to push through some of your new ideas. Make strides toward the completion of your goals. Do not let your emotions get in the way of your mental processes.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Charge ahead and use your emotions to fuel your fire. You have plenty of mental acumen today that can help break through any puzzle. New beginnings are underway in many areas of your life. There is no reason to delay any longer than you already have. Take this opportunity to live up to your full potential and make things happen for yourself.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be a bit selfish today. You have every right to look out for number one. Sensitivity to other people’s emotions and issues is noble, but it may leave you emotionally drained. Think rationally about your emotions and have the courage to say no to people once in a while. You are a giver and a saint. This is the perfect day to do some giving back – to yourself.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mind is going to be sharp today, and you should be certain of all your words. Take pride in who you are and what you believe. This self-confidence will radiate from you. Use your keen mental powers to move things along in your favour. This is too good of an opportunity to waste passively. Take control of the situation and lead the charge. Full steam ahead!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Much of your focus is internal, but today it would behoove you to turn some of that energy outward. Take this opportunity to make a leap of faith in the right direction. You have a great deal of bite behind your words. Do not underestimate your power and bravery. Just be careful you do not start arguments over petty issues that are not worth losing friends over.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is no need to walk around with a frown on a day like this. You have a special spark in your eye and spring in your step you should make great use of today. Jump into action with vigour and communicate your thoughts to other people. Change is important and necessary now. It might be smart to wipe the slate clean and start anew.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might feel a bit rough around the edges today. There is a bite to the day that could leave you feeling upset and unnerved. It may seem as if no one understands you. By opening up to others, you will allow them to open up to you. People will be anxious to learn the inner workings of your mind. You have a great deal of personal wisdom to share.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your thoughts are emotionally charged, but you will find this can be used to your advantage. You have a great deal of knowledge at your disposal, and you are not afraid to throw in a little drama just for the fun of it. Your dramatic flair will take you far on a day like today. Do not hesitate to get exactly what you want.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The fast-paced frenzy of the day is just what you need to jump-start your brain and get it moving in the right direction. Take control of the fire within and keep it strong all day. You will find there is a more personal aspect to your thoughts, and you can think more rationally about your emotions. Your heart and your head are working well together.