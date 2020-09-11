Today in High Prairie – September 12, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 12, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 12, 2020

Rhoda Dumont

Darryl Packulak

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 12, 2020

Hunter Garrick

Jordan MacEachern

Travis Gallagher

Travis Timmons

Suzanne Plante

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 12

1575 – Henry Hudson, English Navigator/Explorer

1818 – Richard Gatling, Gatling Gun Inventor

1909 – Donald MacDonald, Canadian Politician

1913 – Jesse Owens, American Olympic Athlete

1931 – Sir Ian Holm, Lord of the Rings Actor

1933 – Stafford Heginbotham, British Toymaker [Tebro Toys]

1937 – George Chuvalo, Canadian Boxer

1940 – Linda Gray, Dallas Actress [Sue Ellen]

1944 – Barry White, Love’s Theme Singer

1955 – Nina Blackwood, MTV Personality

1956 – Brian Robertson, Thin Lizzy Guitarist

1957 – Hawk, Legion of Doom Wrestler

1980 – Yao Ming, Chinese NBA Player

1981 – Jennifer Hudson, Dreamgirls Singer

This Day in Local History – September 12

Sept. 12, 1912: The Grouard News reports 120 miles of steel will be laid this season to Athabasca Landing.

Sept. 12, 1912: A citizen writes Grouard village council complaining of the danger of unfinished buildings in town. He says it is time to form a fire brigade.

Sept. 12, 1914: The Grouard News reports 95 per cent of grading is complete and ready for steel and the track laying machine has arrived in Sawridge.

Sept. 12, 1914: The Diamond P steamer Grenfell is destroyed by fire near Dunvegan.

Sept. 12, 1945: High Prairie town council approves the construction of the first street lights.

Sept. 12, 1969: Larry Shaben is elected president of High Prairie Minor Hockey.

Sept. 12, 1973: Four windows at the High Prairie RCMP detachment are broken by vandals who leave before they are caught.

Sept. 12, 1983: The first night of league bowling occurs at the recently-opened lanes in Enilda. In all, about 360 bowlers register for league play.

Sept. 12, 1987: A farewell dine and dance is held for Fred and Marg Dumont.

Sept. 12, 1990: Faust I.D. Councillor Albert Burger cites “mental stress” in the way the I.D. council deals with Alberta Transportation and leaves the I.D. meeting.

Sept. 12, 1992: REAC opens a paper recycling depot in High Prairie.

Sept. 12, 1998: High Prairie RCMP charge 14 adults after a successful undercover drug operation concludes.

Sept. 12, 2001: Caisse Horizon Credit Union opens its doors for business in the Moostoos Building in High Prairie under the management of Judy McAndrews.

Sept. 12, 2001: South Peace News reports on the completion of the new Heart River Dam.

Sept. 12, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes council votes 5-2 to block the sale of the John Kryzalka land to the Town of High Prairie. The decision pleases adjacent landowner Nick Shybunia but angers town council.

Sept. 12, 2001: The NPHL refuses an application from Sturgeon Lake to enter the league at its annual meeting.

Sept. 12, 2007: M.D of Big Lakes CAO Gilles Lussier tells council they made inquiries about the possibility of locating a nuclear plant in the M.D. A site by Lac Cardinal near Grimshaw is chosen.

Sept. 12, 2008: NAPA Auto Parts owners Wade and Michelle Zahacy celebrate their grand opening in the old Crazy Horse Saloon.

Sept. 12, 2010: The Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture decides to continue holding the farmer’s market after the local fire department withdraws it sponsorship.

Sept. 12, 2012: South Peace News reports that the popular Spirit Dollars program faces extinction. Later, the program is discontinued at the end of 2012. People with Spirit Dollars can still use them until June 30, 2013.

Sept. 12, 2012: Commercial fisherman Kevin Bell tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that the Lesser Slave Lake fishery is in bad shape.

Sept. 12, 2017: High Prairie town councillors express differing opinions on the proposed location of the Northern Lakes College Integrated Campus. Some councillors favoured waiting until the old hospital site was available – providing demolition started next spring – while others wanted to proceed on land by High Prairie Elementary School.

Sept. 12, 2018: The High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary holds its first donor fair to highlight the equipment they purchased for the High Prairie Hospital.

This Day in World History – September 12

1624 – 1st submarine publicly tested in London on the Thames River.

1755 – Giacomo Casanova jailed 5 years for affront to and common decency.

1759 – British soldiers capture the town of Quebec.

1848 – Switzerland becomes a Federal state.

1895 – 1st woman completes round-the-world trip on a bicycle.

1909 – World’s 1st patent for synthetic rubber granted to German chemist.

1910 – USA’s 1st known female cop appointed, Alice Stebbins Wells by LAPD.

1928 – Katharine Hepburn’s NYC stage debut in “Night Hostess”.

1930 – Brooklyn catcher Al Lopez hits baseball’s last recorded bounce HR.

1933 – Dutch parliament accepts ban on uniforms.

1935 – Howard Hughes flies his own designed plane at 352.46 mph.

1940 – 4 teens, following their dog, discover Lascaux Cave Paintings.

1944 – US Army troops entered Germany for 1st time.

1959 – “Bonanza” premieres on NBC-TV.

1959 – Luna 2 launched by USSR; 1st spacecraft to impact on the moon.

1970 – Soviet unmanned spacecraft Luna 16 launched to the moon.

1970 – Supersonic airliner Concorde lands for the 1st time at London.

1978 – Comedy “Taxi” premieres on ABC-TV.

1981 – “The Smurfs” animated cartoon series debuts.

1988 – Gilbert, strongest hurricane ever [160 mph], devastates Jamaica.

1990 – Agreements allowing 2 Germanys to merge.

1994 – Parti Québécois wins parliamentary election.

2000 – Netherlands passes law allowing same-gender marriage.

2005 – Hong Kong Disneyland opens in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

2007 – Former Philippine President Joseph Estrada convicted of plunder.

2012 – Apple unveils its iPhone 5.

2012 – Excavators announce they may have found the remains of King Richard.

2017 – Apple unveils premium iPhone X costing $999.

2018 – Oldest known human drawing – 73,000 years – found in South Africa.

2018 – 3,600+ children reported abused by Catholic priests in Germany.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 12, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might have a strange feeling that something is wrong, perhaps in the neighbourhood or with a friend or relative. This is probably going to bother you all day, so it might be a good idea to call this person or otherwise look into the matter. There’s probably nothing really wrong, but someone close to you may have just experienced a shock of some kind.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – An organization with which you’re affiliated may be having financial problems, and this fact could come out today. It might be a shock to you and everyone else involved, but it’s good that it’s coming out now. This revelation might have a profound effect on your goals, and may necessitate some reevaluation. Some intense discussion with those around you is definitely indicated.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some unexpected changes that have been kept under wraps at the workplace could come out soon. They may involve reorganization or a change of ownership. This is going to profoundly affect your attitude toward your job. It could cause you to consider making a change of your own. This isn’t the time to make a decision. Take a few days to consider your options before making up your mind.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some disconcerting revelations about your past or the past of someone close to you could come out today. This might be a bit of a shock, but it’s a positive development, nonetheless. It will shed some light on how to deal with current issues in your life or a relationship. Write down your thoughts, meditate, talk to a friend, or otherwise try to make sense of it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Something you might have wanted to keep between you and a few trusted friends could inadvertently be revealed, perhaps to the wrong people. Frustration and a sense of betrayal could plague you, but don’t turn against those who knew. Even though this can be disconcerting, you can learn from it. Benjamin Franklin said, “Two people can keep a secret only when one of them is dead.”

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Demands placed on you by work colleagues could have you stressed. You might feel your co-workers are taking unfair advantage of you. This could start you thinking of perhaps going into business for yourself or with a partner. This could well be a great idea, but today isn’t the day to make a decision this monumental. Wait a few days and give it some serious thought.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Stress and job frustration might have you thinking about breaking free, walking out the door, and going somewhere else. Another thought is likely to concern going back to school and training for a career in another field. You might need a vacation, and returning to school could be a great idea in the future, but don’t decide today. Wait a few days at least.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A close friend or loved one might drop out of sight today. You may panic when he or she doesn’t return your phone calls. Don’t jump to conclusions. They’re preoccupied with matters that for the moment appear important and will contact you in time. When you do finally connect, you could hear some interesting news. Relax, go about your business, and look forward to the call.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A household member might toy with the idea of moving out or going away for a while. This could stress you out, but don’t make yourself crazy. Don’t try to talk him or her out of it. Listen sympathetically and let your relative get it out of their system. This person is probably feeling temporarily restricted by forces outside the home and isn’t really likely to go anywhere.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Stress could have you feeling uncommunicative today. You probably aren’t going to want to talk to anyone, even your dearest friend. This might prove difficult, as people around you are going to ask for advice and help. Keep your cool. This feeling will pass, and you won’t want anyone to think you’re upset. Go to lunch alone, and tonight crash into bed with a good book.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Finances should be going well, but your financial affairs aren’t something you want to talk about to anyone now. Perhaps you want to make a decision that’s yours and not influenced by others. Nonetheless, a close friend or lover is going to find out. Maybe they’ll guess or maybe you’ll let it slip. Don’t panic. This person understands you and won’t try to exert undue influence.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re likely to be in a solitary mood today, and probably want to spend the evening reading or working on a project of your own. However, it isn’t likely to work out that way. Family could drop by or some equipment could go on the blink and require repairs. Some unexpected calls could come your way. Take a deep breath and summon your good manners. You can be alone tomorrow.