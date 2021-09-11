Today in High Prairie: September 12, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 12, 2021

Attend the church of your choice.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – September 12, 2021

Rhoda Dumont

Darryl Packulak

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – September 12, 2021

Hunter Garrick

Jordan MacEachern

Travis Gallagher

Travis Timmons

Suzanne Plante

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 12, 2021

1575 – Henry Hudson, English Navigator/Explorer

1818 – Richard Gatling, Gatling Gun Inventor

1913 – Jesse Owens, American Olympic Athlete

1931 – Sir Ian Holm, Lord of the Rings Actor

1933 – Stafford Heginbotham, British Toymaker [Tebro Toys]

1937 – George Chuvalo, Canadian Boxer

1940 – Linda Gray, Dallas Actress [Sue Ellen]

1944 – Barry White, Love’s Theme Singer

1955 – Nina Blackwood, MTV Personality

1956 – Brian Robertson, Thin Lizzy Guitarist

1957 – Hawk, Legion of Doom Wrestler

1980 – Yao Ming , Chinese NBA Player

1981 – Jennifer Hudson, Dreamgirls Singer

This Day in Local History: September 12, 2021

Sept. 12, 1912: The Grouard News reports 120 miles of steel will be laid this season to Athabasca Landing from Edmmonton.

Sept. 12, 1912: A citizen writes Grouard village council complaining of the danger of unfinished buildings in town. He says it is time to form a fire brigade.

Sept. 12, 1914: The Grouard News reports 95 per cent of grading is complete and ready for steel and the track laying machine has arrived in Sawridge.

Sept. 12, 1914: The Diamond P steamer Grenfell is destroyed by fire near Dunvegan.

Sept. 12, 1945: High Prairie town council approves the construction of the first street lights.

Sept. 12, 1969: Larry Shaben is elected president of High Prairie Minor Hockey.

Sept. 12, 1973: Four windows at the High Prairie RCMP detachment are broken by vandals who leave before they are caught.

Sept. 12, 1973: The High Prairie Playboys win the men’s fastball league after defeating the Park Hotel Regals 10-3.

Sept. 12, 1977: The NPHL meets to organize for the coming season and vows to crack down on violence. Stiffer fines and longer suspensions are promised by league commissioner Clint Fystro.

Sept. 12, 1983: The first night of league bowling occurs at the recently-opened lanes in Enilda. In all, about 360 bowlers register for league play.

Sept. 12, 1987: A farewell dine and dance is held for Fred and Marg Dumont.

Sept. 12, 1990: Faust I.D. Councillor Albert Burger cites “mental stress” in the way the I.D. council deals with Alberta Transportation and leaves the I.D. meeting.

Sept. 12, 1990: Faust I.D. Councillor Albert Burger says a proposal for Faust incorporation doesn’t draw enough interest to proceed.

Sept. 12, 1992: REAC opens a paper recycling depot in High Prairie.

Sept. 12, 1993: Cody Clarke of Sunset House wins the boy’s steer riding event at the North West Rodeo Association finals in Chetwynd, B.C.

Sept. 12, 1998: High Prairie RCMP charge 14 adults after a successful undercover drug operation concludes.

Sept. 12, 2001: Caisse Horizon Credit Union opens its doors for business in the Moostoos Building in High Prairie under the management of Judy McAndrews.

Sept. 12, 2001: South Peace News reports on the completion of the new Heart River Dam.

Sept. 12, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes council votes 5-2 to block the sale of the John Kryzalka land to the Town of High Prairie. The decision pleases adjacent landowner Nick Shybunia but angers town council.

Sept. 12, 2001: The NPHL refuses an application from Sturgeon Lake to enter the league at its annual meeting.

Sept. 12, 2007: M.D of Big Lakes CAO Gilles Lussier tells council they made inquiries about the possibility of locating a nuclear plant in the M.D. A site by Lac Cardinal near Grimshaw is chosen.

Sept. 12, 2008: NAPA Auto Parts owners Wade and Michelle Zahacy celebrate their grand opening in the old Crazy Horse Saloon.

Sept. 12, 2009: Boondock’s Grill hosts the second of two dinners during the year. Connie Sabo’s belly dancers perform and an authentic Mediterranean meal is served to a sold out audience.

Sept. 12, 2009: Darrel Shewchuk is busy pouring the footings for his new building opposite Macleods True Value Hardware.

Sept. 12, 2010: The Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture decides to continue holding the farmer’s market after the local fire department withdraws it sponsorship.

Sept. 12, 2012: South Peace News reports that the popular Spirit Dollars program faces extinction. Later, the program is discontinued at the end of 2012. People with Spirit Dollars can still use them until June 30, 2013.

Sept. 12, 2012: South Peace News reports the popular Fire Chase, organized by the High Prairie Fire Department, is canceled for 2012 because of ongoing fire hall renovations.

Sept. 12, 2012: Commercial fisherman Kevin Bell tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that the Lesser Slave Lake fishery is in bad shape.

Sept. 12, 2017: High Prairie town councillors express differing opinions on the proposed location of the Northern Lakes College Integrated Campus. Some councillors favoured waiting until the old hospital site was available – providing demolition started next spring – while others wanted to proceed on land by High Prairie Elementary School.

Sept. 12, 2017: High Prairie town council denies a suggestion to establish memorial scholarships for John Linteris and Montanan Blackwell, citing it is not their job.

Sept. 12, 2017: High Prairie town council hears it will cost about $1.267 million to provide water and sewer into the northwest area.

Sept. 12, 2018: South Peace News reports High Prairie Church of the Nazarene Pastor Brian Gilroy saying the Community Gospel Sing is cancelled after a four-year run.

Sept. 12, 2018: South Peace News reports on Enilda Mud Bowl’s 35th anniversary. The first night of league bowing was Sept. 12, 1983.

Sept. 12, 2018: The High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary holds its first donor fair to highlight the equipment they purchased for the High Prairie Hospital.

Sept. 12, 2028: Big Lakes County establishes a Service Bursary designed to encourage local students to return to the region to work after post-secondary schooling.

Sept. 12, 2019: The possible revival of Citizens on Patrol in High Prairie is discussed at a public meeting held by local RCMP.

This Day in World History – September 12, 2021

490 BC – Battle of Marathon: small Athenian force defeats Persian Empire.

1624 – First submarine publicly tested in London on the Thames River.

1759 – British soldiers capture the town of Quebec.

1848 – Switzerland becomes a Federal state.

1895 – First woman completes round-the-world trip on a bicycle.

1909 – World’s first patent for synthetic rubber granted to German chemist.

1910 – USA’s first known female cop appointed, Alice Stebbins Wells by LAPD.

1919 – Adolf Hitler joins the obscure German Worker’s Party.

1930 – Brooklyn catcher Al Lopez hits baseball’s last recorded bounce HR.

1933 – Dutch parliament accepts ban on uniforms.

1935 – Howard Hughes flies his own designed plane at 352.46 mph.

1940 – Four teens, following their dog, discover Lascaux Cave Paintings.

1944 – US Army troops enter Germany for first time.

1959 – “Bonanza” premieres on NBC-TV.

1959 – Luna 2 launched by USSR; first spacecraft to impact on the moon.

1970 – Soviet unmanned spacecraft Luna 16 launched to the moon.

1970 – Supersonic airliner Concorde lands for the first time at London.

1978 – Comedy “Taxi” premieres on ABC-TV.

1981 – “The Smurfs” animated cartoon series debuts.

1983 – Security guard Victor Gerena robs company of $7 million.

1988 – Gilbert, strongest hurricane ever [160 mph], devastates Jamaica.

1990 – Agreements allowing two Germanys to merge occur.

1994 – Parti Québécois wins parliamentary election.

2000 – Netherlands passes law allowing same-gender marriage.

2005 – Israel completes withdrawal of troops & settlers from Gaza Strip.

2005 – Hong Kong Disneyland opens in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

2012 – Apple unveils its iPhone 5.

2012 – Excavators announce they may have found the remains of King Richard.

2017 – Monster fatburg weighing 130 tons found in sewers under east London.

2017 – Apple unveils premium iPhone X costing $999.

2018 – Oldest known human drawing – 73,000 years – found in South Africa.

2018 – 3,600+ children reported abused by Catholic priests in Germany.

