Today in High Prairie: September 12, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Little Adventurers: Ahoy Matey [0-6 years] at Nampa FCSS Office.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 12, 2022

1575 – Henry Hudson, English Navigator/Explorer

1818 – Richard Gatling, Gatling Gun Inventor

1909 – Donald MacDonald, Canadian Politician

1913 – Jesse Owens, American Olympic Athlete

1931 – Sir Ian Holm, Lord of the Rings Actor

1933 – Stafford Heginbotham, British Toymaker [Tebro Toys]

1937 – George Chuvalo, Canadian Boxer

1940 – Linda Gray, Dallas Actress [Sue Ellen]

1944 – Barry White, Love’s Theme Singer

1955 – Nina Blackwood, MTV Personality

1956 – Brian Robertson, Thin Lizzy Guitarist

1957 – Hawk, Legion of Doom Wrestler

1980 – Yao Ming, Chinese NBA Player

1981 – Jennifer Hudson, Dreamgirls Singer

This Day in Local History – September 12, 2022

Sept. 12, 1912: The Grouard News reports 120 miles of steel will be laid this season to Athabasca Landing.

Sept. 12, 1912: A citizen writes Grouard village council complaining of the danger of unfinished buildings in town. He says it is time to form a fire brigade.

Sept. 12, 1914: The Grouard News reports 95 per cent of grading is complete and ready for steel. The track laying machine has arrived at Sawridge.

Sept. 12, 1914: The Diamond P steamer Grenfell is destroyed by fire near Dunvegan.

Sept. 12, 1945: High Prairie town council approves installation of the first street lights.

Sept. 12, 1973: Four windows at the High Prairie RCMP detachment are broken by vandals who leave before they are caught.

Sept. 12, 1973: The High Prairie Playboys win the men’s fastball league after defeating the Park Hotel Regals 10-3.

Sept. 12, 1977: The NPHL meets to organize for the coming season and vows to crack down on violence. Stiffer fines and longer suspensions are promised by league commissioner Clint Fystro.

Sept. 12, 1983: The first night of league bowling occurs at the recently-opened lanes in Enilda. In all, about 360 bowlers register for league play.

Sept. 12, 1987: A farewell dine and dance is held for Fred and Marg Dumont.

Sept. 12, 1990: Faust I.D. Councillor Albert Burger cites “mental stress” in the way the I.D. council deals with Alberta Transportation and leaves the I.D. meeting.

Sept. 12, 1990: Faust I.D. Councillor Albert Burger says a proposal for Faust incorporation does not draw enough interest to proceed.

Sept. 12, 1992: REAC opens a paper recycling depot in High Prairie.

Sept. 12, 1993: High Prairie’s Gary Keshen wins the ninth flight at the CKYL Tournament of Champions in Valleyview.

Sept. 12, 1998: High Prairie RCMP charge 14 adults after a successful undercover drug operation concludes.

Sept. 12, 2001: Caisse Horizon Credit Union opens its doors for business in the Moostoos Building in High Prairie under the management of Judy McAndrews.

Sept. 12, 2001: South Peace News reports on the completion of the new Heart River Dam.

Sept. 12, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes council votes 5-2 to block the sale of the John Kryzalka land to the Town of High Prairie. The decision pleases adjacent landowner Nick Shybunia but angers town council.

Sept. 12, 2001: The NPHL refuses an application from Sturgeon Lake to enter the league at its annual meeting.

Sept. 12, 2007: M.D of Big Lakes CAO Gilles Lussier tells council they made inquiries about the possibility of locating a nuclear plant in the M.D. A site by Lac Cardinal near Grimshaw is chosen.

Sept. 12, 2008: NAPA Auto Parts owners Wade and Michelle Zahacy celebrate their grand opening in the old Crazy Horse Saloon.

Sept. 12, 2009: Boondock’s Grill hosts the second of two dinners during the year. Connie Sabo’s belly dancers perform and an authentic Mediterranean meal is served to a sold out audience.

Sept. 12, 2009: Darrel Shewchuk is busy pouring the footings for his new building opposite Macleods True Value Hardware.

Sept. 12, 2010: The Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture decides to continue holding the farmer’s market after the local fire department withdraws it sponsorship.

Sept. 12, 2012: South Peace News reports that the popular Spirit Dollars program faces extinction. Later, the program is discontinued at the end of 2012. People with Spirit Dollars can still use them until June 30, 2013.

Sept. 12, 2012: Commercial fisherman Kevin Bell tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that the Lesser Slave Lake fishery is in bad shape.

Sept. 12, 2017: High Prairie town councillors express differing opinions on the proposed location of the Northern Lakes College Integrated Campus. Some councillors favoured waiting until the old hospital site was available – providing demolition started next spring – while others wanted to proceed on land by High Prairie Elementary School.

Sept. 12, 2017: Big Lakes County wins the Best Publication Award for its sector profiles at the Economic Developers Association of Canada awards in Niagara Falls.

Sept. 12, 2017: High Prairie town council denies a suggestion to establish memorial scholarships for John Linteris and Montanan Blackwell, citing it is not their job.

Sept. 12, 2028: Big Lakes County establishes a Service Bursary designed to encourage local students to return to the region to work after post-secondary schooling.

Sept. 12, 2019: The possible revival of Citizens on Patrol in High Prairie is discussed at a public meeting held by local RCMP.

This Day in World History – September 12, 2022

490 BC – Battle of Marathon: small Athenian force defeats Persian Empire.

1624 – First submarine publicly tested in London on the Thames River.

1755 – Giacomo Casanova jailed 5 years for affront to and common decency.

1759 – British soldiers capture the town of Quebec.

1848 – Switzerland becomes a Federal state.

1895 – First woman completes round-the-world trip on a bicycle.

1909 – World’s first patent for synthetic rubber granted to German chemist.

1910 – USA’s first known female cop appointed, Alice Stebbins Wells by LAPD.

1919 – Adolf Hitler joins the obscure German Worker’s Party.

1928 – Katharine Hepburn’s New York City stage debut in “Night Hostess”.

1930 – Brooklyn catcher Al Lopez hits baseball’s last recorded bounce HR.

1933 – Dutch parliament accepts ban on uniforms.

1935 – Howard Hughes flies his own designed plane at 352.46 mph.

1940 – Four teens, following their dog, discover Lascaux Cave Paintings.

1944 – US Army troops enter Germany for first time.

1959 – “Bonanza” premieres on NBC-TV.

1959 – Luna 2 launched by USSR; is first spacecraft to impact on the moon.

1966 – “Monkees” premieres on NBC-TV.

1970 – Soviet unmanned spacecraft Luna 16 launched to the moon.

1970 – Supersonic airliner Concorde lands for the first time at London.

1974 – Coup overthrows Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie.

1978 – Comedy “Taxi” premieres on ABC-TV.

1981 – “The Smurfs” animated cartoon series debuts.

1983 – Security guard Victor Gerena robs company of $7 million.

1988 – Gilbert, strongest hurricane ever [160 mph], devastates Jamaica.

1990 – Agreements allowing 2 Germanys to merge.

1994 – Parti Québécois wins parliamentary election.

2000 – Netherlands passes law allowing same-gender marriage.

2005 – Israel completes withdrawal of troops & settlers from Gaza Strip.

2005 – Hong Kong Disneyland opens in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

2007 – Former Philippine President Joseph Estrada convicted of plunder.

2012 – Apple unveils its iPhone 5.

2012 – Excavators announce they may have found the remains of King Richard.

2017 – Monster fatburg weighing 130 tons found in sewers under east London.

2017 – Apple unveils premium iPhone X costing $999.

2018 – Oldest known human drawing – 73,000 years – found in South Africa.

2018 – 3,600+ children reported abused by Catholic priests in Germany.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 12, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Finances should be going well, but your financial affairs are not something you want to talk about to anyone now! Perhaps you want to make a decision that is yours and not influenced by others. Nonetheless, a close friend or lover is going to find out. Maybe they will guess or maybe you will let it slip. Do not panic. This person understands you and will not try to exert undue influence!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are likely to be in a solitary mood today, and probably want to spend the evening reading or working on a project of your own! However, it is not likely to work out that way. Family could drop by or some equipment could go on the blink and require repairs. Some unexpected calls could come your way. Take a deep breath and summon your good manners. You can be alone tomorrow!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might have a strange feeling that something is wrong, perhaps in the neighbourhood or with a friend or relative! This is probably going to bother you all day, so it might be a good idea to call this person or otherwise look into the matter. There is probably nothing really wrong, but someone close to you may have just experienced a shock of some kind!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An organization with which you are affiliated may be having financial problems, and this fact could come out today. It might be a shock to you and everyone else involved, but it is good it is coming out now. This revelation might have a profound effect on your goals, and may necessitate some re-evaluation. Some intense discussion with those around you is definitely indicated!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some unexpected changes that have been kept under wraps at the workplace could come out soon! They may involve reorganization or a change of ownership. This is going profoundly affect your attitude toward your job. It could cause you to consider making a change of your own. This is not the time to make a decision. Take a few days to consider your options before making up your mind!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some disconcerting revelations about your past or the past of someone close to you could come out today! This might be a bit of a shock, but it is a positive development, nonetheless. It will shed some light on how to deal with current issues in your life or a relationship. Write down your thoughts, meditate, talk to a friend, or otherwise try to make sense of it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Something you might have wanted to keep between you and a few trusted friends could inadvertently be revealed, perhaps to the wrong people! Frustration and a sense of betrayal could plague you, but do not turn against those who knew. Even though this can be disconcerting, you can learn from it. Benjamin Franklin said, “Two people can keep a secret only when one of them is dead.”

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Demands placed on you by work colleagues could have you stressed! You might feel your co-workers are taking unfair advantage of you. This could start you thinking of perhaps going into business for yourself or with a partner. This could well be a great idea, but today is not the day to make a decision this monumental. Wait a few days and give it some serious thought!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Stress and job frustration might have you thinking about breaking free, walking out the door, and going somewhere else. Another thought is likely to concern going back to school and training for a career in another field. You might need a vacation, and returning to school could be a great idea in the future, but do not decide today. Wait a few days at least!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A close friend or loved one might drop out of sight today! You may panic when he or she does not return your phone calls. Do not jump to conclusions. They are preoccupied with matters that for the moment appear important and will contact you in time. When you do finally connect, you could hear some interesting news. Relax, go about your business, and look forward to the call!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A household member might toy with the idea of moving out or going away for a while! This could stress you out, but do not make yourself crazy. Do not try to talk him or her out of it. Listen sympathetically and let your relative get it out of their system. This person is probably feeling temporarily restricted by forces outside the home and is not really likely to go anywhere!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Stress could have you feeling uncommunicative today! You probably are not going to want to talk to anyone, even your dearest friend. This might prove difficult, as people around you are going to ask for advice and help. Keep your cool. This feeling will pass, and you will not want anyone to think you are upset. Go to lunch alone, and tonight crash into bed with a good book!