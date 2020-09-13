Today in High Prairie – September 13, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 13, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 13, 2020

Renee Rich

Treva Emter

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – September 13, 2020

Geoff Grundy

Shawn Bigstone

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 13

1475 – Cesare Borgia, Italian Aristocrat

1660 – Daniel Defoe, Robinson Crusoe Author

1775 – Laura Secord, Canadian War Heroine

1831 – Andrew Noble, Science of Ballistics Founder

1851 – Walter Reed, Yellow Fever Discoverer

1857 – Milton S. Hershey, Hershey Chocolate Tycoon

1860 – John Pershing, American WWI General

1903 – Claudette Colbert, It Happened One Night Actress

1912 – Reta Shaw, Mary Poppins Actress

1924 – Maurice Jarre, Doctor Zhivago Composer

1925 – Mel Torme, American Singer

1926 – Emile “The Cat” Francis, New York Rangers Coach

1941 – David Clayton-Thomas, Joy to the World Singer

1944 – Peter Cetera, Chicago Lead Singer

1952 – Randy Jones, Village People Musician

1955 – Joni Sledge, We Are Family Singer

1957 – Vinny Appice, Black Sabbath Drummer

1975 – Rascal Flatts, County Singer

This Day in Local History – September 13

Sept. 13, 1913: The Grouard News reports 500 tons of freight destined for Groaurd is tied up between Mirror Landing and Athabasca Landing.

Sept. 13, 1913: The Northern Transportation Company issues a public challenge to race its Northern Sun against the Hudson Bay Company’s steamer Slave River from Shaw’s Point to the mouth of the Slave River. General manager C.D.A. Barber sends a cheque for $1,000 to the Grouard News in the winner-take-all event. Judges will accompany each ship to ensure they don’t exceed the registered steam pressure.

Sept. 13, 1915: Father Edward Petour O.M.I., is named as the first missionary for the High Prairie district by Bishop Grouard.

Sept. 13, 1969: The Royal Canadian Legion opens its new hall in High Prairie. Comrade Bill Gordon cuts the ribbon, assisted by Madam Joy Manuel.

Sept. 13, 1970: High Prairie’s Rogar Kosar reports to the training camp of the Philadelphia Flyers in Quebec City.

Sept. 13, 1978: South Peace News reports Robert Snow purchases R&S Electronics and renames it Snowflake Electronics.

Sept. 13, 1981: High Prairie is one of thousands of communities across Canada to take part in the first Terry Fox Run. The next day, over 500 students from St. Andrew’s School take part.

Sept. 13, 1982: Carol Beamish opens It’s a Small World Day Care.

Sept. 13, 1985: An NPHL entry bid from Slave Lake is approved by the NPHL, providing that they meet all the requirements of the league constitution.

Sept. 13, 1989: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Pigeon Racing Club is formed.

Sept. 13, 1993: CH2M Hill Engineering arrives in Faust to begin the cleanup of the old Osmose site.

Sept. 13, 1994: The Driftpile Swingers win the men’s fastball league title by defeating Gift Lake 4-0 on pitcher J.R. Giroux’s three-hitter.

Sept. 13, 2000: The Peace River Stampeders are allowed back into the NPHL after one year’s leave of absence at the organizational meeting in Grimshaw.

Sept. 13, 2006: Peavine Metis Settlement announces it has purchased Arrow Energy.

Sept. 13, 2006: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to rezone property west of Joussard to accommodate Red Sky Grove’s plans to develop recreation lots.

Sept. 13, 2008: The Town of High Prairie hosts a ceremony to recognize the opening of Historic Prairie River Park.

Sept. 13, 2009: Only 10 people attend the annual Terry Fox Run in High Prairie.

Sept. 13, 2010: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Raymond Carifelle hands over the hospital land transfer during Premier Ed Stelmach’s visit to High Prairie.

Sept. 13, 2011: Pitcher Burton Auger tosses a no-hitter to lead the Gift Lake Sluggers to a 3-1 win and the championship in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League.

Sept. 13, 2014: The High Prairie Renegades football team loses its first-ever game 36-8 at Grande Prairie to the St. Joseph’s Celtics.

This Day in World History – September 13

122 – Building begins on Hadrian’s Wall, Northern England.

1503 – Michelangelo begins work on his statue of David.

1759 – British beat French forces at Plains of Abrahams [Quebec].

1850 – The main-belt asteroid “12 Victoria” is discovered.

1881 – America Lewis Howard Latimer invents and patents electric lamp.

1899 – 1st ascent of 17,058 foot Mount Kenya.

1906 – 1st airplane flight occurs in Europe.

1922 – World record 136.4F in El Aziziyah, Libya [in shade].

1931 – Capt. G.H. Stainworth flies world speed record 655 kph.

1955 – Swiss inventor George de Mestral granted a patent for Velcro.

1956 – IBM introduces the RAMAC 305 computer: weighs over a ton.

1959 – USSR’s Luna 2 becomes 1st probe to contact another celestial body.

1961 – Unmanned Mercury-Atlas 4 launched into Earth orbit.

1965 – Beatles release “Yesterday”.

1969 – “Scooby-Doo Where are You” debuts on CBS-TV.

1970 – IBM announces System 370 computer.

1971 – Nikita Khrushchev, Soviet premier, buried in Moscow.

1971 – World Hockey Association forms.

1974 – 1st broadcast of “The Rockford Files” on NBC-TV.

1977 – 1st TV viewer discretion warning for show Soap.

1977 – GM introduces 1st US diesel auto [Oldsmobile 88].

1983 – US mint strikes 1st gold coin in 50 years [Olympic Eagle].

1985 – Super Mario Bros. video game first appears.

1987 – Cesium-137 stolen from abandoned hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

1987 – Paul Lynch of Great Britain does 32,573 push-ups in 24 hours.

1990 – “Law and Order” 1st premieres on NBC-TV.

1991 – 55-ton concrete beam falls in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium.

1997 – Elton John releases “Candle in the Wind 1997”, a tribute to Diana.

1997 – Mother Teresa’s State Funeral held in India.

2012 – 33,000 people evacuated after Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire erupts.

2018 – Spanish parliament votes to exhume former dictator Francisco Franco.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 13, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have you been thinking about relocating? The siren song of distant provinces or exotic lands may play constantly in your ears. Foreign cultures could inspire you artistically, spiritually, and personally. This is actually a time when few things are out of your reach. If you’re serious about this, look into it. You can decide once you have all the facts.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Expect something new to take place regarding your home today. A family member could come for a visit or even move in. You could be redecorating, landscaping, or buying new furniture. There is always the possibility you’re moving. Whatever the changes, they’re likely to be positive despite the messy and disruptive process of making them. You’ve got a lot to look forward to!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some wonderful news could come to you, possibly from a sibling or neighbour. It might involve money or a new opportunity that’s opening up nearby. A group event concerning a subject you’re very interested in could also take place. You might feel you have a lot of phone calls to make and plans to think about. The future looks bright. Enjoy!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An opportunity to bring in extra income might arrive today, possibly through a female friend. Another Libra might be involved. This probably involves a special, temporary project, but it could prove enjoyable and profitable. A love partner might want to participate, too. Think about it before committing. Talk to people who have done this before. It’s worth a try, anyway.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is a day of fresh beginnings for you. Accomplishments in the past foster a new sense of self-confidence, along with optimism and enthusiasm for the future. Travel lies ahead in the distant future, and possibly advancing your education in some way. Romance also looks promising. Go for a facial or massage today, if possible, or buy some new clothes. Start the new cycle by making your appearance match what you feel inside.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If you’ve never tried your hand at the arts, this is the day to do it. Your imagination and ingenuity are flying high, and your aesthetic sense is acute right now. If you aren’t already involved with such activities, look online to see what classes or workshops are offered. Get a friend to sign up with you. You’ll probably have a great time!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You could encounter a potential romantic partner today. You’ll probably communicate with this person at a virtual group event and hit it off immediately. This person is likely to be bright, physically attractive, kindhearted, and sensitive. If you’re single and available, don’t pass up this opportunity. Take advantage of the chance to get to know each other. Who knows where this might lead?

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A lot of changes could be taking place in your life now. Even though most of them are positive, the upheaval can be unsettling right now. Don’t give in to panic. Nothing needs to be done you can’t handle. Take each task one step at a time. As you vault each hurdle, the road ahead seems that much smoother. When you arrive, all will be well. Keep going!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – New beginnings and promising new opportunities may appear from a distant province or foreign country. Your adventurous side is excited and enthusiastic, but the side of you that wants to stay settled could put up some resistance. Don’t feel you have to jump into anything. Get all the facts and assess the situation objectively. Think seriously about it all. What do you most want?

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A financial windfall might open new doors for you, and you could consider making some major changes in your life. You might think about moving to a nicer home. Romance is definitely on your mind. If you aren’t already involved in a domestic situation, you might consider it seriously right now. Change can be frightening, but these changes are good. Don’t hesitate.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Expect some positive changes in a current partnership. If this is a business partnership, a new agreement between you shows promise of success and good fortune. If this is a romance, you might be so perfectly compatible that you’re considering moving to the next level of commitment. Any new partnership begun today should be promising and bring you whatever you hope to gain.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have you been working out, following a new dietary program, or both? If so, today you could look in the mirror and for the first time see some tangible and positive results. You’re probably looking and feeling great. Don’t abandon your efforts. You’ll want to continue the progress. Keep the energy flowing by going for a run or other workout, then treat yourself to a small indulgence.