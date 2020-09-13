Today in High Prairie – September 14, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 14, 2020

No listings.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 14, 2020

Helen Henderson

Jake Badger

Robina Whang

Nathan Derzaph

Harry Jong

Dana Barrons

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 14, 2020

Amy Gray

Kurt Ruecker

Bailey Locke

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 14

1388 – Claudius Clavus, Danish Geographer

1735 – Robert Raikes, Sunday School Pioneer

1737 – Johann Michael Haydn, Composer

1849 – Ivan Pavlov, Pioneer in Psychology

1864 – Lord Robert Cecil, League of Nations Co-Founder

1879 – Margaret Sanger, Birth Control Advocate

1891 – Hal Wallis, Maltese Falcon Producer

1910 – Jack Hawkins, Lawrence of Arabia Actor

1914 – Clayton Moore, The Lone Ranger Actor

1929 – Maurice Vachon, Canadian Wrestler

1932 – Harry Sinden, 1972 Team Canada Coach

1936 – Walter Koenig, Star Trek Actor

1945 – Martin Tyler, British Sports Broadcaster

1957 – Tim Wallach, Montreal Expo

1959 – Mary Crosby, Dallas Actress

1959 – Morten Harket, Take on Me Singer

1965 – Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Politician

This Day in Local History – September 14

Sept. 14, 1912: The Hudson’s Bay Company opens a store in Grouard.

Sept. 14, 1912: The Northern Light steamboat makes a record run from Soto Landing to Grouard in 16 hours.

Sept. 14, 1912: The Grouard News reports the town is 2 1/2 square miles in area and growing rapidly. Main Street lots sell for $1,500 to $2,000 and residential lots from $300 to $500.

Sept. 14, 1912: G. Butler Ltd. reports a $20 lot investment in Grouard in 1908 yielded $1,000 in August 1910. Similarly, a $75 investment in the fall of 1911 yielded $500 in February 1912; and a $4,000 investment in March 1912 yielded $13,500 in August.

Sept. 14, 1953: Joussard School opens with 70 pupils enrolling.

Sept. 14, 1962: The Independents win the High Prairie Intra-Town Men’s Fastball League with a 10-2-0 record.

Sept. 14, 1969: Two people are killed in a head-on motor vehicle collision near St. Albert but Arthur Wood of High Prairie survives. Jean McKeeman, a former nurse at Providence Hospital, dies in a car crash near St. Albert. She was 26.

Sept. 14, 1969: Four inches of snow blankets the Peace Country hampering the harvest.

Sept. 14, 1977: The Kinsmen announce plans to construct a $100,000 park on the north end of town consisting of race tracks, 11 exercise stations, picnic areas and temporary washrooms.

Sept. 14, 1979: The NPHL holds an organizational meeting and accepts the Manning Comets back into the league.

Sept. 14, 1980: The husband and wife team of Kenny and Jenny Gray sweep the club titles at the High Prairie Golf Club. Vern Walker wins the junior title.

Sept. 14, 1983: South Peace News reports Dr. Ray Howard is considering building a new clinic in town.

Sept. 14, 1986: Bruce Thompson and Kay Anderson win low gross scores as the men’s and women’s golf leagues conclude play for the season.

Sept. 14, 1987: Municipal Affairs says third party arbitrators may have to be brought in to resolve conflicts between High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz and councillors.

Sept. 14, 1991: Inclement weather proves to be disastrous for the High Prairie Pigeon Racing Club. Snow and rain in the Swan Hills stop many of the birds from returning to High Prairie.

Sept. 14, 1994: South Peace News reports the Golden Walleye Classic is rated among the top 100 North American events by the American Bus Association and Destinations magazine.

Sept. 14, 2001: Health Canada charges Red Basket and an employee for selling cigarettes to minors.

Sept. 14, 2005: Plains Marketing Canada’s fractionation plant east of High Prairie opens.

Sept. 14, 2005: High Prairie Councilor Mike Daubert criticizes High Prairie’s profile but it later wins an AlbertaFirst.com award. Mayor John Brodrick takes the blame for any misunderstanding.

Sept. 14, 2006: The NPHL adopts the use of a shootout to decide games after their five-minute sudden death overtime if the score remains tied. Each team will choose five shooters, not three as the NHL does.

Sept. 14, 2010: The Peavine Canadians win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the Driftpile Swingers 6-3 to complete the three-game sweep. The team dedicates the win in memory of longtime fastball fan Georgette Chalifoux.

Sept. 14, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes stands down the Joussard Fire Department after deciding that the training firefighters was receiving was unacceptable.

Sept. 14, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes hires Elias Cunningham as its new peace officer.

Sept. 14, 2016: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association agrees to revive the Community Christmas Card.

Sept. 14, 2017: The first truckload of logs arrives at the Tolko mill west of High Prairie in preparation for the re-opening.

Sept. 14-16, 2017: High Prairie hosts the Alberta 55-Plus Fall Games. About 300 seniors participate.

This Day in World History – September 14

1682 – Bishop Gore School, one of the oldest schools in Wales, founded.

1752 – Britain and the British Empire adopt the Gregorian Calendar.

1812 – Great Fire of Moscow begins as Napoleon approaches the city.

1814 – Francis Scott Key pens “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

1868 – Golf’s 1st recorded hole-in-one: Tom Morris at Prestwick.

1886 – George K. Anderson patents typewriter ribbon.

1899 – Henry Bliss becomes 1st automobile fatality in the USA.

1911 – Russian PM Peter Stolypin is assassinated in Kiev.

1930 – Nazis gain 107 seats in German election.

1939 – World’s 1st practical helicopter flies; designed by Igor Sikorsky.

1948 – Groundbreaking ceremony for UN world headquarters.

1949 – India’s Constituent Assembly adopts Hindi as an official language.

1953 – Nikita Khrushchev appointed First Secretary of the Communist Party.

1956 – 1st prefrontal lobotomy performed in Washington, D.C.

1959 – Soviet Union’s Luna-2 is 1st spacecraft to land on the moon.

1963 – South Dakota woman gives birth to US’s 1st surviving quintuplets.

1964 – Walt Disney awarded Medal of Freedom at White House.

1972 – “The Waltons” premieres on CBS-TV starring Richard Thomas.

1974 – Charles Kowal discovers Leda, 13th satellite of Jupiter.

1979 – Theodore Coombs completes 5,193 mile roller skate: LA-NY-Kansas.

1981 – Judge Wapner & People’s Court premiere on TV.

1981 – Entertainment Tonight premieres on TV.

1982 – Cindy Nicholas of Canada makes her 19th swim of English Channel.

1982 – Trevor Baxter sets skateboard high jump record of 5’7”.

1985 – “The Golden Girls” starring Bea Arthur debuts on NBC-TV.

1986 – Saskatchewan & Hamilton play 1st CFL regular-season OT game.

1987 – Toronto Blue Jays hit a record 10 HRs vs Baltimore Orioles.

1989 – Calgary Flames become 1st NHL team to play in USSR, win 4-2.

1999 – Kiribati, Nauru and Tonga join the United Nations.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 14, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Bask in the sunshine of today. Focus on the positive aspects of your life and work to expand these energies. There’s a great deal of opportunity open at this time. The key to taking advantage of this is to stay close to the things that truly bring you the most happiness. The details will work themselves out with almost no effort. Have faith that you’ll succeed, and you will.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Make sure you’re getting enough sleep. You may seem groggy and your head could be a bit cloudy today, but try not to let this stop you from getting your work done. Much of what you perceive may not exactly correlate with reality. Your emotions could be especially distorted. You may have a strong desire to escape into a fantasy world. Try to keep both feet on the ground.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There may be an area of your life that seems completely fanciful now. The issues regarding it have become a bit hazy. You may no longer be sure of the reality of the situation. Today’s energies will bring these issues into focus. Your emotions are especially heightened, and they, too, will seem a bit clouded. Try to stay balanced and gain a new perspective on the situation.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your fantasy life is especially active today, so enjoy this little break into your dream world. Coming back to reality may be difficult. Keep tabs on your emotions so they don’t get the better of you. The impressions you receive from the outside world may not be accurate today. Keep your wits about you and try not to get caught up in drugs and alcohol.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’re in a fun-loving and jovial mood today, and you should make time to enjoy it with friends, if possible. The one caveat to the day is your emotions may be a bit clouded. You may not have the most accurate impression of a situation. You might feel people have the wrong impression of who you are. Try not to feel insecure. Have confidence in yourself and take the lead.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may have a strange paranoia that people are out to get you today, but don’t let this feeling paralyze you. Your emotions are more than likely getting the better of you. The reality of the situation is much different than your sensitive emotions perceive. Avoid the tendency to escape even further into this fantasy world. Stay away from drugs or alcohol.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your fantasy world is piqued today. Your imagination is running wild. Maintain a certain amount of control over your emotions or they may get the better of you. You could find yourself in a cloud of confusion by afternoon. Avoid this by trying to ground yourself throughout the day. Make sure your actions result from an equal balance between thought and emotion.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may get the feeling you’re operating in an emotional crossfire today. On the one hand, you may have a “me first,” selfish feeling that demands attention from others. You may also sense the need to work to serve others and bring like-minded people together. Realize both of these energies are valid and deserve your attention. Balance is the key. Work to soothe your fluctuating emotions.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’ll enjoy a day of high spirits and friendly interactions. The energy of the day is in your favour, although it may not seem like it. Your emotions may become cloudy and it might seem like people are working against you. Although this may be true to some extent, realize that much of this paranoia comes more from your emotional insecurity than another’s plot against you.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Ask for help if you need it. Your nature is to serve others, but in order to maintain that energy, make sure you’re taken care of as well. Offer extra support to the people you love. In work-related issues, make sure you aren’t biting off more than you can chew. Delegate tasks to others. Pamper yourself tonight with a hot bath and a good meal.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Keeping your emotions in balance is going to be the key to a successful day. Don’t get swept away by a fanciful situation that could send your mind spinning. Maintain control at all times. This might be easier said than done. Give yourself a break and avoid excess alcohol or any sort of drug use. It will be hard enough to keep your mind clear without them.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel like you’re running into a brick wall at every turn, especially when it comes to emotions. The intensity of the day may have you feeling like you’re in a pressure cooker. Try not to blow things out of proportion. Realize that much of the drama is more a figment of your imagination than reality. Clear away the clouds and get to the heart of the matter.