Today in High Prairie: September 14, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – September 14, 2021

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

7 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – September 14, 2021

Helen Henderson

Jake Badger

Robina Whang

Nathan Derzaph

Harry Jong

Dana Barrons

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – September 14, 2021

Amy Gray

Kurt Ruecker

Bailey Locke

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 14, 2021

1735 – Robert Raikes, Sunday School Pioneer

1737 – Johann Michael Haydn, Composer

1849 – Ivan Pavlov, Pioneer in Psychology

1864 – Lord Robert Cecil, League of Nations Co-Founder

1879 – Margaret Sanger, Birth Control Advocate

1891 – Hal Wallis, Maltese Falcon Producer

1910 – Jack Hawkins, Lawrence of Arabia Actor

1914 – Clayton Moore, The Lone Ranger Actor

1929 – Maurice “Mad Dog” Vachon, Canadian Wrestler

1932 – Harry Sinden, 1972 Team Canada Coach

1936 – Walter Koenig, Star Trek Actor

1945 – Martin Tyler, British Sports Broadcaster

1957 – Tim Wallach, Montreal Expo

1959 – Mary Crosby, Dallas Actress

1959 – Morten Harket, Aha Singer

1965 – Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Politician

This Day in Local History: September 14, 2021

Sept. 14, 1912: The Hudson’s Bay Company opens a store in Grouard.

Sept. 14, 1912: The Northern Light steamboat makes a record run from Soto Landing to Grouard in 16 hours.

Sept. 14, 1912: Mr. Mearns returns as president of the Diamond P. Company in Grouard.

Sept. 14, 1912: The Grouard News reports the town is 2 1/2 square miles in area and growing rapidly. Main Street lots sell for $1,500 to $2,000 and residential lots from $300 to $500.

Sept. 14, 1912: G. Butler Ltd. reports a $20 lot investment in Grouard in 1908 yielded $1,000 in August of 1910. Similarly, a $75 investment in the fall of 1911 yielded $500 in February of 1912; and a $4,000 investment in March 1912 yielded $13,500 in August.

Sept. 14, 1953: Joussard School opens with 70 pupils enrolling.

Sept. 14, 1962: The Independents win the High Prairie Intra-Town Men’s Fastball League with a 10-2-0 record.

Sept. 14, 1969: Two people are killed in a head-on motor vehicle collision near St. Albert but Arthur Wood of High Prairie survives. Jean McKeeman, a former nurse at Providence Hospital, dies in a car crash near St. Albert. She was 26.

Sept. 14, 1969: Four inches of snow blankets the Peace Country hampering the harvest.

Sept. 14, 1977: South Peace News reports that MP Paul Yewchuk is renominated for the Athabasca riding.

Sept. 14, 1977: The Kinsmen announce plans to construct a $100,000 park on the north end of town consisting of race tracks, 11 exercise stations, picnic areas and temporary washrooms.

Sept. 14, 1979: The NPHL holds an organizational meeting and accepts the Manning Comets back into the league.

Sept. 14, 1983: South Peace News reports Dr. Ray Howard is considering building a new clinic in town.

Sept. 14, 1983: The Joussard Sports Association announces plans to build an 80 x 185-foot skating rink.

Sept. 14, 1985: NPHL president Wayne Forrester phones Slave Lake resident Dave Kryskow regarding their entry into the NPHL. Kryskow is surprised by the phone call so the NPHL makes plans to run a seven-team league for the coming season.

Sept. 14, 1987: Alberta Municipal Affairs says third party arbitrators may have to be brought in to resolve conflicts between Mayor Don Lorencz and councillors.

Sept. 14, 1991: Inclement weather proves to be disastrous for the High Prairie Pigeon Racing Club. Snow and rain in the Swan Hills stop many of the birds from returning to High Prairie.

Sept. 14, 1994: The newly-formed High Prairie Junior Forest Wardens holds its first registration.

Sept. 14, 1994: South Peace News reports the Golden Walleye Classic is rated among the top 100 North American events by the American Bus Association and Destinations magazine.

Sept. 14, 1994: Chris Bruntlett, district park ranger for Lesser Slave Lake, attends an I.D. meeting to inform them that the Jerry Creek campsite south of Kinuso will be closed.

Sept. 14, 2001: Health Canada charges Red Basket and an employee for selling cigarettes to minors.

Sept. 14, 2005: Plains Marketing Canada’s fractionation plant east of High Prairie opens.

Sept. 14, 2005: High Prairie Councillor Mike Daubert criticizes High Prairie’s profile but it later wins an AlbertaFirst.com award. Mayor John Brodrick takes the blame for any misunderstanding.

Sept. 14, 2006: An anonymous letter sent to High Prairie town council says council should lead by example and get rid of spray-painting on its buildings.

Sept. 14, 2006: The Horse Lake Thunder re-enter the NPHL at its organizational meeting in Fairview. Long-time president Jack McAvoy and vice-presidents Wayne Forrester and Mo Provencal announce they will be resigning at the end of the season.

Sept. 14, 2006: The NPHL adopts the use of a shootout to decide games after their five-minute sudden death overtime if the score remains tied. Each team will choose five shooters, not three as the NHL does.

Sept. 14, 2008: Over 70 adults and children test their skills at a shooting competition at the High Prairie Gun Club’s range. Steve Cross wins the Stock Rifle Open Site class.

Sept. 14, 2010: The Peavine Canadians win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the Driftpile Swingers 6-3 to complete the three-game sweep. The team dedicates the win in memory of longtime fastball fan Georgette Chalifoux.

Sept. 14, 2011: The Grimshaw Huskies are admitted back into the NPHL at the annual meeting in Fairview. The Huskies were on leave of absence since their arena burned.

Sept. 14, 2011: The Lakeland Eagles are granted a one year’s leave of absence at the annual meeting in Fairview. However, later in the meeting, reps attend and the Eagles live to play another day. In a bizarre twist of fate, five days later the Eagles are again granted the leave of absence.

Sept. 14, 2011: South Peace News reports on POPS Home Hardware’s planned expansion.

Sept. 14, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes stands down the Joussard Fire Department after deciding that the training firefighters was receiving was unacceptable.

Sept. 14, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes hires Elias Cunningham as its new peace officer.

Sept. 14, 2015: Three men file nomination papers to seek the vacant Big Lakes County Big Meadow – Enilda seat. They are Donald Bissell, Greg Lunde and Ron Matula.

Sept. 14, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees on a pilot program called Adopt-a-Bench in Kinuso with details to be worked out.

Sept. 14, 2016: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association agrees to revive the Community Christmas Card.

Sept. 14, 2016: Hank Gordon McDermott passes away at the age of 69 years from cancer. He worked at Prairie Truck and Trailer for many years and formed the Night Ryder Band.

Sept. 14, 2017: The first truckload of logs arrives at the Tolko mill west of High Prairie in preparation for the re-opening.

Sept. 14-16, 2017: High Prairie hosts the Alberta 55-Plus Fall Games. About 300 seniors participate.

Sept. 14-15, 2019: High Prairie hosts its second annual High Prairie Open Horseshoe Tournament. Steve Moody wins the event.

Sept. 14, 2019: Former long-time High Prairie resident Elaine Jones passes away at the age of 79 years.

This Day in World History – September 14, 2021

1682 – Bishop Gore School, one of the oldest schools in Wales, founded.

1752 – Britain and the British Empire adopt the Gregorian Calendar.

1812 – Great Fire of Moscow begins as Napoleon approaches the city.

1814 – Francis Scott Key pens “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

1868 – Golf’s first recorded hole-in-one: Tom Morris at Prestwick.

1886 – George K. Anderson patents typewriter ribbon.

1899 – Henry Bliss becomes first automobile fatality in the USA.

1930 – Nazis gain 107 seats in German election.

1939 – World’s first practical helicopter flies; designed by Igor Sikorsky.

1948 – Groundbreaking ceremony for UN world headquarters.

1948 – Milton Berle starts his TV career on Texaco Star Theater.

1949 – India’s Constituent Assembly adopts Hindi as an official language.

1953 – Nikita Khrushchev appointed Russia’s First Secretary of the Communist Party.

1956 – First prefrontal lobotomy performed in Washington, D.C.

1957 – UN resolution deplores & condemns USSR invasion of Hungary.

1959 – Soviet Union’s Luna-2 is first spacecraft to land on the moon.

1963 – South Dakota woman gives birth to US’s first surviving quintuplets.

1964 – Walt Disney awarded Medal of Freedom at White House.

1972 – “The Waltons” premieres on CBS-TV starring Richard Thomas.

1974 – Charles Kowal discovers Leda, 13th satellite [moon] of Jupiter.

1975 – Rembrandts’ painting “Nightwatch” slashed & damaged in Amsterdam.

1979 – Theodore Coombs completes 5,193 mile roller skate: LA-NY-Kansas.

1981 – Entertainment Tonight premieres on TV.

1982 – Cindy Nicholas of Canada makes her 19th swim of English Channel.

1982 – Trevor Baxter sets skateboard high jump record of 5’7”.

1984 – 1st MTV Video Music Awards: The Cars win with “You Might Think”.

1985 – “The Golden Girls” starring Bea Arthur debuts on NBC-TV.

1986 – Saskatchewan & Hamilton play first CFL regular-season OT game.

1987 – Toronto Blue Jays hit a record 10 HRs vs Baltimore Orioles.

1989 – Calgary Flames become first NHL team to play in USSR, win 4-2.

2003 – Sweden rejects adopting the Euro in a referendum.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 14, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not let others push you around today. People may talk themselves up, but there is little behind the words. Be careful you do not misfire. This is a day to care about you and your needs. Take steps toward making sure you are getting what you want. Connect with people you have met recently. There is significance in these serendipitous meetings.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Stay positive and radiant today. This is a great day for you to take control. Connect with others on group projects and feel free to offer creative input. Let the artist within take the spotlight, and cultivate this talent in any way you can. Take the time to engage in long conversations with people regarding recent events. You have a great deal to share.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – People may be tired of your harsh attitude. This does not mean you should necessarily change your ways or who you are. Just be more aware of how your words affect others. Be prepared to take the heat when people defend themselves. Do not kick people around and expect them to never kick back. There is a frenzy of warlike energy in store for you today.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel the need to act aggressively regarding this climactic period in your life, thanks to long-term trends. There is expansive energy today encouraging you to take action. There may be opposition, but keep in mind you have a great deal of strength on your side. The warrior inside you is ready to fight, and you have a fire burning within.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Try not to be harsh and judgmental today. You do not understand others’ perspectives and the codes they live by. Differences are no reason to find fault with people. You have a powerful personality that is perceptive and creative. Use these gifts in a positive, healthy manner instead of using them to get down on others and their behaviour.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Long-term trends are coming to a favourable point for you. This is a good day to examine them and make some moves forward in pursuit of your goals. There is a great deal of energy working in your favour today and asking you to take charge and lead the fight toward a better reality. Get out of bed early and get moving.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is not a day to sit around and wait for good fortune to come to you. It is time to make it happen. Get off the couch and get moving. Now that you have internalized, contemplated, and received information, it is time to direct that energy and wisdom outward. Express your creative, artistic self in any way you can.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Get ready for action, because today could be a fast-paced adventure sure to keep you on your toes. Your desire to fight and conquer is probably much stronger than usual, and communication with others is the very thing that will fuel this fire. Your action-oriented instinct is likely to be bold, so use caution in all situations. Pace yourself and avoid confrontation!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It may seem like people are trying to pick fights with you today. Any opposition you encounter may have a loud roar, but in reality, there is very little bite to fear. Keep in mind that arguments may be unsubstantiated. Do not work yourself into frenzy over an issue that has no solid foundation to back it up. Do not be intimidated by fast talkers.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Kick up your heels and get moving! The fast-paced energy of the day is just what you need to get things done. You are ready to take action. You have power and strength behind you, so feel free to expand and explore this desire to conquer. New adventures are on the horizon now and you have a great opportunity to take advantage of situations that resonate with your true self.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It may seem like everyone else has a purpose and project except you. While everyone is charging out of the gate, you may still be unsure this is the race you want to run. Do not push yourself into something you do not want to do. The energy of the day is fast and adventurous, but if you are not feeling up for a fight, do not force it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a great day for you! You will find that long-term trends are coming together harmoniously. Connections are being made when you share good times and laughter with close friends and other people. Stick with the things that feel right. You have love and bravery to share with the world, so do not be afraid to go out and conquer. Take action and be strong.