Today in High Prairie: September 14, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 14, 2022

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

10 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

2 – 4 p.m. – Grouard Seniors Cemetery Gathering. Updates on mapping project to occur.

5 – 7 p.m. – Tiny Chefs Baking Class at Mamowintowin Hall in Cadotte Lake.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meeting in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 14, 2022

1388 – Claudius Clavus, Danish Geographer

1735 – Robert Raikes, Sunday School Pioneer

1737 – Johann Michael Haydn, Composer

1849 – Ivan Pavlov, Pioneer in Psychology

1864 – Lord Robert Cecil, League of Nations Co-Founder

1879 – Margaret Sanger, Birth Control Advocate

1891 – Hal Wallis, Maltese Falcon Producer

1910 – Jack Hawkins, Bridge on the River Kwai Actor

1914 – Clayton Moore, The Lone Ranger Actor

1929 – Maurice “Mad Dog” Vachon, Canadian Wrestler

1932 – Harry Sinden, 1972 Team Canada Coach

1936 – Walter Koenig, Star Trek Actor

1945 – Martin Tyler, British Sports Broadcaster

1957 – Tim Wallach, Montreal Expos

1959 – Mary Crosby, Dallas Actress

1959 – Morten Harket, Take on Me Singer

1965 – Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Politician

This Day in Local History – September 14, 2022

Sept. 14, 1912: The Hudson’s Bay Company opens a store in Grouard.

Sept. 14, 1912: The Northern Light steamboat makes a record run from Soto Landing to Grouard in 16 hours.

Sept. 14, 1912: Mr. Mearns returns as president of the Diamond P. Company in Grouard.

Sept. 14, 1912: The Grouard News reports the town is 2 1/2 square miles in area and growing rapidly. Main Street lots sell for $1,500 to $2,000 and residential lots from $300 to $500.

Sept. 14, 1912: G. Butler Ltd. reports a $20 lot investment in Grouard in 1908 yielded $1,000 in August of 1910. Similarly, a $75 investment in the fall of 1911 yielded $500 in February of 1912; and a $4,000 investment in March 1912 yielded $13,500 in August.

Sept. 14, 1953: Joussard School opens with 70 pupils enrolling.

Sept. 14, 1969: Two people are killed in a head-on motor vehicle collision near St. Albert but Arthur Wood of High Prairie survives. Jean McKeeman, a former nurse at Providence Hospital, dies. She was 26.

Sept. 14, 1977: South Peace News reports that MP Paul Yewchuk is renominated for the Athabasca riding.

Sept. 14, 1977: The Kinsmen announce plans to construct a $100,000 park on the north end of town consisting of race tracks, 11 exercise stations, picnic areas and temporary washrooms.

Sept. 14, 1983: South Peace News reports Dr. Ray Howard is considering building a new clinic in town.

Sept. 14, 1983: Seven of 11 dealers boycott selling South Peace News protesting “irresponsible journalism.” Publisher Jeff Burgar says he lost sales totaling 290 papers.

Sept. 14, 1983: The Joussard Sports Association announces plans to build an 80 x 185-foot skating rink.

Sept. 14, 1987: Municipal Affairs says third party arbitrators may have to be brought in to resolve conflicts between Mayor Don Lorencz and councillors.

Sept. 14, 1991: Inclement weather proves to be disastrous for the High Prairie Pigeon Racing Club and its race. Snow and rain in the Swan Hills stop many of the birds from returning to High Prairie.

Sept. 14, 1994: South Peace News reports the Golden Walleye Classic is rated among the top 100 North American events by the American Bus Association and Destinations magazine.

Sept. 14, 2001: Health Canada charges Red Basket and an employee for selling cigarettes to minors.

Sept. 14, 2005: Plains Marketing Canada’s fractionation plant east of High Prairie opens.

Sept. 14, 2005: High Prairie Councillor Mike Daubert criticizes High Prairie’s profile but it later wins an AlbertaFirst.com award. Mayor John Brodrick takes the blame for any misunderstanding.

Sept. 14, 2006: An anonymous letter sent to High Prairie town council says council should lead by example and get rid of spray-painting on its buildings.

Sept. 14, 2006: Lakeland’s Darcy McKenzie is given a 20-game suspension by the NPHL for his actions in a playoff game the previous spring against the Spirit River Rangers.

Sept. 14, 2010: The Peavine Canadians win the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League title after defeating the Driftpile Swingers 6-3 to complete the three-game sweep.

Sept. 14, 2011: The Lakeland Eagles are granted a one year’s leave of absence at the annual meeting in Fairview. However, later in the meeting, reps attend and the Eagles live to play another day. In a bizarre twist of fate, five days later the Eagles are again granted the leave of absence.

Sept. 14, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes stands down the Joussard Fire Department after deciding that the training firefighters was receiving was unacceptable.

Sept. 14, 2015: Three men file nomination papers to seek the vacant Big Lakes County Big Meadow – Enilda seat. They are Donald Bissell, Greg Lunde and Ron Matula.

Sept. 14, 2017: The first truckload of logs arrives at the Tolko mill west of High Prairie in preparation for the re-opening.

Sept. 14, 2019: The Falher Ecole Heritage Lynx senior women’s volleyball team wins gold at the Grimshaw Invitiational Volleyball Tournament.

This Day in World History – September 14, 2022

1682 – Bishop Gore School, one of the oldest schools in Wales, founded.

1752 – Britain and the British Empire adopt the Gregorian Calendar.

1812 – Great Fire of Moscow begins as Napoleon approaches the city.

1814 – Francis Scott Key pens “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

1868 – Golf’s first recorded hole-in-one: Tom Morris at Prestwick.

1886 – George K. Anderson patents typewriter ribbon.

1899 – Henry Bliss becomes first automobile fatality in the USA.

1911 – Russian PM Peter Stolypin is assassinated in Kiev.

1930 – Nazis gain 107 seats in German election.

1939 – World’s first practical helicopter flies; designed by Igor Sikorsky.

1948 – Groundbreaking ceremony for United Nations world headquarters.

1948 – Milton Berle starts his TV career on Texaco Star Theater.

1949 – India’s Constituent Assembly adopts Hindi as an official language.

1953 – Nikita Khrushchev appointed First Secretary of the Communist Party.

1956 – First prefrontal lobotomy performed in Washington, D.C.

1957 – UN resolution deplores & condemns USSR invasion of Hungary.

1959 – Soviet Union’s Luna-2 is first spacecraft to land on the moon.

1963 – South Dakota woman gives birth to US’s first surviving quintuplets.

1964 – Walt Disney awarded Medal of Freedom at White House.

1972 – “The Waltons” premieres on CBS-TV starring Richard Thomas.

1974 – Charles Kowal discovers Leda, 13th satellite of Jupiter.

1975 – Rembrandts’ painting “Nightwatch” slashed & damaged in Amsterdam.

1979 – Theodore Coombs completes 5,193 mile roller skate: LA-NY-Kansas.

1981 – Judge Wapner & People’s Court premiere on TV.

1981 – Entertainment Tonight premieres on TV.

1982 – Cindy Nicholas of Canada makes her 19th swim of English Channel.

1982 – Trevor Baxter sets skateboard high jump record of 5’ 7”.

1984 – First MTV Video Music Awards: The Cars win with “You Might Think”.

1985 – “The Golden Girls” starring Bea Arthur debuts on NBC-TV.

1986 – Saskatchewan & Hamilton play first CFL regular-season OT game.

1987 – Toronto Blue Jays hit a record 10 HRs vs Baltimore Orioles.

1989 – Calgary Flames become first NHL team to play in USSR, win 4-2.

1999 – Kiribati, Nauru and Tonga join the United Nations.

2003 – Sweden rejects adopting the Euro in a referendum.

2017 – Selena Gomez reveals she had a kidney transplant.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 14, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Keeping your emotions in balance is going to be the key to a successful day! Do not get swept away by a fanciful situation that could send your mind spinning. Maintain control at all times. This might be easier said than done. Give yourself a break and avoid excess alcohol or any sort of drug use. It will be hard enough to keep your mind clear without them!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel like you are running into a brick wall at every turn, especially when it comes to emotions! The intensity of the day may have you feeling like you are in a pressure cooker. Try not to blow things out of proportion. Realize that much of the drama is more a figment of your imagination than reality. Clear away the clouds and get to the heart of the matter!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Bask in the sunshine of today! Focus on the positive aspects of your life and work to expand these energies. There is a great deal of opportunity open at this time. The key to taking advantage of this is to stay close to the things that truly bring you the most happiness. The details will work themselves out with almost no effort. Have faith you will succeed, and you will!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Make sure you are getting enough sleep! You may seem groggy and your head could be a bit cloudy today, but try not to let this stop you from getting your work done. Much of what you perceive may not exactly correlate with reality. Your emotions could be especially distorted. You may have a strong desire to escape into a fantasy world. Try to keep both feet on the ground!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There may be an area of your life that seems completely fanciful now! The issues regarding it have become a bit hazy. You may no longer be sure of the reality of the situation. Today’s energies will bring these issues into focus. Your emotions are especially heightened, and they, too, will seem a bit clouded. Try to stay balanced and gain a new perspective on the situation!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your fantasy life is especially active today, so enjoy this little break into your dream world! Coming back to reality may be difficult. Keep tabs on your emotions so they do not get the better of you. The impressions you receive from the outside world may not be accurate today. Keep your wits about you and try not to get caught up in drugs and alcohol!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are in a fun-loving and jovial mood today, and you should make time to enjoy it with friends, if possible! The one caveat to the day is your emotions may be a bit clouded. You may not have the most accurate impression of a situation. You might feel that people have the wrong impression of who you are. Try not to feel insecure. Have confidence in yourself and take the lead!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may have a strange paranoia that people are out to get you today, but do not let this feeling paralyze you! Your emotions are more than likely getting the better of you. The reality of the situation is much different than your sensitive emotions perceive. Avoid the tendency to escape even further into this fantasy world. Stay away from drugs or alcohol!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your fantasy world is piqued today! Your imagination is running wild. Maintain a certain amount of control over your emotions or they may get the better of you. You could find yourself in a cloud of confusion by afternoon. Avoid this by trying to ground yourself throughout the day. Make sure your actions result from an equal balance between thought and emotion!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may get the feeling you are operating in an emotional crossfire today! On the one hand, you may have a “me first,” selfish feeling that demands attention from others. You may also sense the need to work to serve others and bring like-minded people together. Realize both of these energies are valid and deserve your attention. Balance is the key. Work to soothe your fluctuating emotions!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You will enjoy a day of high spirits and friendly interactions! The energy of the day is in your favour, although it may not seem like it. Your emotions may become cloudy and it might seem like people are working against you. Although this may be true to some extent, realize much of this paranoia comes more from your emotional insecurity than another’s plot against you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Ask for help if you need it! Your nature is to serve others, but in order to maintain that energy, make sure you are taken care of as well. Offer extra support to the people you love. In work-related issues, make sure you are not biting off more than you can chew. Delegate tasks to others. Pamper yourself tonight with a hot bath and a good meal!