Today in High Prairie – September 15, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – September 15, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 15, 2020

Jack Wilton

Jamie Mueller

Monique Roy

Ray Prevost

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 15, 2020

Alexandra Okimaw

Jaidyn Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 15

1254- Marco Polo, Italian Explorer

1789 – James Fenimore Cooper, Last of the Mohicans Author

1852 – Jan E. Matzeliger, Shoe Lacing Machine Inventor

1890 – Agatha Christie, English Crime Writer

1907 – Fay Wray, King Kong Actress

1908 – Penny Singleton, Jane Jetson’s Voice

1921 – Norma MacMillan, Casper the Ghost’s Voice

1925 – Forrest Compton, Gomer Pyle Actor

1928 – Rod Robbie, SkyDome Architect

1939 – Jim Kimsey, AOL Co-Founder

1941 – Signe Anderson, Jefferson Airplane Musician

1946 – Oliver Stone, Platoon Director

1946 – Tommy Lee Jones, American Actor

1961 – Dan Marino, Miami Dolphin

1977 – Tom Hardy, Mad Max Actor

1984 – Prince Harry, Prince of Wales

This Day in Local History – September 15

Sept. 15, 1913: Grouard town council approves spending $60,000 for improvements such as sidewalks and drainage.

Sept. 15, 1913: The Grouard News reports Bart Cole and W.T. Theissen open the Metropolitan Pool Hall.

Sept. 15, 1913: Grouard town council debates raising its debenture to $100,000 from $60,000 for town improvements.

Sept. 15, 1913: Work starts on a new school in Grouard on Olive Street.

Sept. 15, 1913: An Order-in-Council by the Alberta government bans “red men” from poolrooms. The purpose is to encourage the “red men” to work and save his earnings. Any proprietor caught will have his licence revoked.

Sept. 15, 1971: Jeff Burgar becomes managing editor of South Peace News with his father, Reg, who still retains the title of editor.

Sept. 15, 1975: The NPHL accepts applications from Valleyview and Hines Creek making a record eight teams. An application from McLennan is turned down.

Sept. 15, 1975: Grimshaw’s Albert Fordyce is elected NPHL president at the league’s organizational meeting. The league also increases admission prices to $1.75 for adults and $1.50 for students with a 25 cent increase for playoffs.

Sept. 15, 1979: The High Prairie Regals host a wrestling card at the Sports Palace. About 400 fans attend to cheer on Tiger “Tweet Tweet” Tomasso.

Sept. 15, 1986: Martin Dalsin begins his job as High Prairie’s recreation director.

Sept. 15, 1992: HPSD board of trustees approve the spending of $25,000 to $30,000 to hire an architect to draw plans for expansion of the E.W. Pratt High School gymnasium.

Sept. 15, 1995: Jeff Burgar and three other shareholders begin operating Internet North.

Sept. 15, 1999: Jim Fisher, of Car-Jim Refrigeration, holds a close-out sale before moving to Innisfail.

Sept. 15, 2001: Kim Dedels opens Bodee Treets in the same building as Belle Beauty.

Sept. 15, 2006: The Alberta government gives the green light for architects and engineers to begin designing the Northern Lakes College portion of the High Prairie Health and Learning Centre, says Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen.

Sept. 15, 2007: South Peace News reporter Alicia Boisson wins an Alberta Weekly Newspapers’ Association award for her feature on the Youth Apprenticeship Program at Prairie River Junior High School.

Sept. 15, 2008: The Grimshaw Memorial Arena burns to the ground and completely destroyed.

Sept. 15, 2009: The Faust Lakeside Hotel and Burger Baron are destroyed by a spectacular fire in Faust. The old Bittman Garage is also destroyed.

Sept. 15, 2010: Jack Hill, Greta Duncan and Nora Farr-Jones, three children of pioneer J.D. Hill, visit the High Prairie Museum.

Sept. 15, 2010: A mould problem causes the closure of four classrooms at Gift Lake School. Northland School Division says a new school in Gift Lake is now its highest priority.

Sept. 15, 2011: E.W. Pratt High School principal Dan Sloan is recognized for 35 years of service by HPSD.

Sept. 15, 2014: Ken Thiessen starts his job as High Prairie Recreation Board superintendent.

Sept. 15, 2016: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association wins 1,000 tulips in the in the 150 Community Gardens contest.

Sept. 15, 2017: Kapawe’no First Nation makes history after opening the first licensed day care on a reserve in Alberta.

Sept. 15, 2017: Prairie River Gas Co-op hosts an open house to celebrate the opening of their new facility in the old GEM yard across the railway tracks.

This Day in World History – September 15

668 – Eastern Roman Emperor Constans II is assassinated in his bath.

1584 – San Lorenzo del Escorial Palace in Madrid finished.

1812 – French army under Napoleon reaches Kremlin, Moscow.

1830 – 1st passenger to be killed by a railway train occurs in England.

1835 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin aboard reaches Galapagos Islands.

1857 – Timothy Alder of NY patents a typesetting machine.

1916 – First use of tanks in warfare at Battle of the Somme.

1917 – Russia proclaimed a republic.

1923 – Oklahoma declares state of siege because of Ku Klux Klan terror.

1928 – Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin.

1930 – 1st international bridge match is held in London. US wins.

1935 – Swastika made official symbol of Nazi Germany.

1938 – John Cobb sets world auto speed record at 350.2 mph.

1940 – Climax of Battle of Britain; Luftwaffe loses 56 aircraft, RAF 28.

1943 – Benito Mussolini forms a rival fascist government in Italy.

1947 – 1st four-engined jet-propelled fighter plane tested.

1950 – During Korean conflict, UN forces land at Inchon in South Korea.

1950 – East German premier Grotewohl pleads for German reunification.

1960 – Montreal Canadiens’ great Maurice Richard announces his retirement.

1965 – “Lost in Space” premieres.

1970 – Decca awards Bing Crosby 2nd platinum disc for selling 300 million.

1970 – PLO leader Arafat threatens to make a cemetery of Jordan.

1971 – 1st broadcast of “Columbo” starring Peter Falk on NBC-TV.

1976 – Soyuz 22 carries 2 cosmonauts into Earth orbit for 8 days.

1982 – 1st issue of “USA Today” published.

1983 – Police officers beat man to death for graffiting NYC subway.

1986 – 1st broadcast of legal drama “L.A. Law” on NBC-TV.

1997 – Oprah Winfrey announces she will continue her show through 2000.

1997 – Google.com is registered as a domain name.

2011 – The St. Thomas [Ont.] Assembly auto plant is closed permanently.

2012 – Japan announces it will phase out nuclear energy by the 2030s.

2013 – Japan switches off its last working nuclear reactor.

2015 – Hungary seals its border with Serbia with a razor-wire fence.

2018 – Remains of 13,000-year-old beer found in Haifa cave, Israel.

2018 – 1st fatal shark attack in Massachusetts in 80 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 15, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Give people the benefit of the doubt. Don’t be so hasty in your actions, and take the time to think things through. You have a special connection with your feelings today that can aid in clearing some of the fog in your thinking. Your sensitivity to others is remarkably strong. People will be particularly drawn to this side of you, especially tonight.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Put your businesslike nature aside for the day and focus on your feelings. You may be a bit protective of your emotions, but realize that much of what you’re feeling is best experienced through expressing it to others. Reach down deep and get in touch with what you truly believe to be the heart of the issue. Your thinking is clear as can be today, so enjoy it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Call or write a letter to a friend today. Your brain may feel like it’s stuck in a rut, which is probably best remedied by sharing these feelings with others. Take it one step at a time, and be patient with others in return. People are likely to snap more easily since fuses will be extra short. Take care as you approach the deep end. Make sure you have your life-jacket on.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Things flow well for you today, so bask in any sunshine this day offers. Your intuition is especially strong, and you have an uncanny ability to pick up on other people’s feelings. Your nurturing gifts are in high demand by those around you. They’ll need a sensitive shoulder to lean on. Just make sure you don’t lose yourself in the process. Save some energy for you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Other people’s indecisiveness could leave you feeling frustrated and stuck today. Realize you can overcome this by pushing past them. Don’t feel like you need to wait for others to make up their minds before you act. Do what you need to do, and others will catch up when they’re ready. You aren’t responsible for the well-being of others. Concentrate on you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It may be much easier than usual to express your emotions to someone today. If there has been something on your mind for a while, now is the time to say it. You’ll be able to paint a clear picture of your true feelings. Express yourself with confidence so you don’t come across as helpless or clingy. Your sensitivity is a gift that others will recognize and appreciate.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Does it feel like someone’s raining on your parade today? No surprise there. You may feel like you’re stuck in a bog, so wear your galoshes and give it your best shot. That’s all you can do. People may be extra touchy and impatient with ridiculous banter, even if it is polite. Try not to make sense of things that seem confusing now. Come back to them in a couple days.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your intuition is extra keen today, and your mental aim is on target. Other people may sink into the swamp, but you’re the life raft they can cling to. Your amazing mental clarity will be invaluable throughout the day. You’ll be able to communicate your feelings clearly, and you should find their receptivity to your thoughts much greater than usual.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might find the mood of today a bit too somber for your liking. Why is everyone so serious? Whether you figure out the answer or not, just know that it probably isn’t something you did. Emotions that have been building up are likely to express themselves now, much like a volcano bursting under the pressure of tons of molten lava.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Yes, you may have another cookie. Enjoy it and don’t feel guilty. Guilt is useless. Today, get rid of regret. Express your emotions but don’t dwell on them. Your sensitivity is acute, so put up your psychic shield. You might pick up on others’ intense energy, so be careful. Sympathize with others, but don’t take on their garbage. They need to take out their own trash.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might just want to stay on the couch today. That’s fine. Don’t get up if you don’t want to. You’re probably better off sticking close to home and enjoying a good movie tonight. If people ask how you’re doing, be honest. Others will be able to see right through you, so don’t try to hide your feelings. Today is a good day to say how you really feel.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Finally, the world is starting to see it your way. Be yourself and don’t be squeamish about telling people exactly how it is. Your thinking is clear and focused. Use your penetrating mind to accomplish mental tasks. Your intense nature is powerful, so act wisely. Today may well be one in which other people realize you really aren’t as crazy as they first thought.