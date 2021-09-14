Today in High Prairie: September 15, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 15, 2021

10 a.m. – HPSD meets in HP at Learning Centre.

7:30 p.m. – Cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – September 15, 2021

Jack Wilton

Jamie Mueller

Monique Roy

Ray Prevost

Zachary Cunningham

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – September 15, 2021

Alexandra Okimaw

Jaidyn Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 15, 2021

1254 – Marco Polo, Italian Explorer

1789 – James Fenimore Cooper, Last of the Mohicans Author

1852 – Jan E. Matzeliger, Shoe Lacing Machine Inventor

1890 – Agatha Christie, English Crime Writer

1907 – Fay Wray, King Kong Actress

1908 – Penny Singleton, Jane Jetson’s Voice

1921 – Norma MacMillan, Casper the Ghost’s Voice

1925 – Forrest Compton, Gomer Pyle Actor

1928 – Rod Robbie, SkyDome Architect

1939 – Jim Kimsey, AOL Co-Founder

1941 – Signe Anderson, Jefferson Airplane Musician

1946 – Oliver Stone, Platoon Director

1946 – Tommy Lee Jones, American Actor

1961 – Dan Marino, Miami Dolphin

1977 – Tom Hardy, Mad Max Actor

1984 – Prince Harry, Prince of Wales

This Day in Local History – September 15, 2021

Sept. 15, 1913: Grouard town council approves spending $60,000 for improvements such as sidewalks and drainage.

Sept. 15, 1913: The Grouard News reports Bart Cole and W.T. Theissen open the Metropolitan Pool Hall.

Sept. 15, 1913: Grouard town council debates raising its debenture to $100,000 from $60,000 for town improvements.

Sept. 15, 1913: Work starts on a new school in Grouard on Olive Street.

Sept. 15, 1913: An Order-in-Council by the Alberta government bans “red men” from poolrooms. The purpose is to encourage the “red men” to work and save his earnings. Any proprietor caught will have his licence revoked.

Sept. 15, 1915: Lawyer Jack A. Turner of Pottage and Turner leaves Grouard for Fort William, Ont. He was principal of the public school from 1912-13, secretary of the Grouard Board of Trade and chairman and trustee of the public school board. He lived in town for three years.

Sept. 15, 1971: Jeff Burgar becomes managing editor of South Peace News with his father, Reg, who still retains the title of editor.

Sept. 15, 1973: Lorraine Halldorson and Bev Burback were to open the Bo Peep Day Nursery in the old preschool building but a rental agreement with town council could not be reached.

Sept. 15, 1975: The NPHL accepts applications from Valleyview and Hines Creek making a record eight teams. An application from McLennan is turned down.

Sept. 15, 1975: Grimshaw’s Albert Fordyce is elected NPHL president at the league’s organizational meeting. The league also increases admission prices to $1.75 for adults and $1.50 for students with a 25-cent increase for playoffs.

Sept. 15, 1979: The High Prairie Regals host a wrestling card at the Sports Palace. About 400 fans attend to cheer on Tiger “Tweet Tweet” Tomasso.

Sept. 15, 1982: The High Prairie Judo Club, under the direction of instructor Don McDonald, begins classes for the fall season.

Sept. 15, 1986: Martin Dalsin begins his job as High Prairie’s recreation director.

Sept. 15, 1986: Tony Charrois wins first prize of $600 as the first annual Lesser Slave Lake Walleye Derby ends.

Sept. 15, 1992: HPSD board of trustees approve the spending of $25,000 to $30,000 to hire an architect to draw plans for expansion of the E.W. Pratt High School gymnasium.

Sept. 15, 1993: the Town of High Prairie and I.D. No. 17 Central agree to pay off the recreation board’s outstanding debenture of $133,306.32 thus greatly alleviating its financial pressure.

Sept. 15, 1995: Jeff Burgar and three other shareholders begin operating Internet North.

Sept. 15, 1995: The Sucker Creek Emergency Women’s Shelter celebrates the opening of The Next Step long-term housing project.

Sept. 15, 1999: South Peace News reports The Whitefish Inn is eyeing a 40-unit motel expansion.

Sept. 15, 1999: Jim Fisher, of Car-Jim Refrigeration, holds a close-out sale before moving to Innisfail.

Sept. 15, 2001: Kim Dedels opens Bodee Treets in the same building as Belle Beauty.

Sept. 15, 2006: The Alberta government gives the green light for architects and engineers to begin designing the Northern Lakes College portion of the High Prairie Health and Learning Centre, says Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen.

Sept. 15, 2007. Alicia Boisson wins an Alberta Weekly Newspapers’ Association award for her feature on the Youth Apprenticeship Program at Prairie River Junior High School.

Sept. 15, 2008: The Grimshaw Memorial Arena burns to the ground and destroyed.

Sept. 15, 2008: An East Prairie boy pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to burning a trailer in East Prairie and is placed on probation for 18 months.

Sept. 15, 2009: The Faust Lakeside Hotel is destroyed by a spectacular fire in Faust. The old Bittman Garage is also destroyed.

Sept. 15, 2009: The High Prairie Regals decide to operate for another season after a dozen people attend the annual general meeting. Lee Hunt is re-elected president.

Sept. 15, 2010: Jack Hill, Greta Duncan and Nora Farr-Jones, three children of pioneer J.D. Hill, visit the High Prairie Museum.

Sept. 15, 2010: A mould problem causes the closure of four classrooms at Gift Lake School. Northland School Division says a new school in Gift Lake is now its highest priority.

Sept. 15, 2011: E.W. Pratt High School principal Dan Sloan is recognized for 35 years of service by HPSD.

Sept. 15, 2014: The Dawson Creek Canucks inform the NPHL they will not enter the league for the coming season. Lack of players and an executive is cited.

Sept. 15, 2014: Ken Thiessen starts his job as High Prairie Recreation Board superintendent.

Sept. 15, 2015: The new $81,055 senior’s bus arrives in town. It was purchased by the High Prairie Golden Age Club.

Sept. 15, 2016: The High Prairie Renegades are blasted 72-0 by the visiting Grande Prairie St. Joe’s Celtics.

Sept. 15, 2016: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association wins 1,000 tulips in the in the 150 Community Gardens contest.

Sept. 15, 2017: Kapawe’no First Nation makes history after opening the first licensed day care on a reserve in Alberta.

Sept. 15, 2017: The High Prairie Renegades are blanked 46-0 by the Peace–Wapiti Titans to drop to 0-3.

Sept. 15, 2017: Prairie River Gas Co-op hosts an open house to celebrate the opening of their new facility in the old GEM yard across the railway tracks.

Sept. 15, 2017: Big Lakes County plants trees to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. Funding for the trees was granted by Tree Canada under the Tree to Our Nature program.

Sept. 15, 2017: The hometown High Prairie Renegades come close to winning their first game in franchise history but lose 20-14 to the Grande Prairie Composite High School Warriors. The Renegades score two touchdowns in the final minute to make the game close.

Sept. 15, 2019: Alice Hubar passes away at the age of 81 years. She worked for AGT, the Royal Bank, and was involved in several community organizations as a volunteer.

This Day in World History – September 15, 2021

668 – Eastern Roman Emperor Constans II is assassinated in his bath.

1584 – San Lorenzo del Escorial Palace in Madrid finished.

1812 – French army under Napoleon reaches Kremlin, Moscow.

1830 – First passenger to be killed by a railway train occurs in England.

1835 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin aboard reaches Galapagos Islands.

1857 – Timothy Alder of NY patents a typesetting machine.

1870 – Dutch first Chamber abolishes Capital punishment.

1913 – First US milch goat show held, Rochester, NY.

1916 – First use of tanks in warfare at Battle of the Somme.

1917 – Russia proclaimed a republic.

1928 – Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin.

1930 – First international bridge match is held in London. US wins.

1935 – Swastika made official symbol of Nazi Germany.

1938 – British PM Neville Chamberlain visits Adolf Hitler.

1938 – John Cobb sets world auto speed record at 350.2 mph.

1940 – Climax of Battle of Britain; Luftwaffe loses 56 aircraft, RAF 28.

1943 – Benito Mussolini forms a rival fascist government in Italy.

1947 – First four-engined jet-propelled fighter plane tested.

1949 – “Lone Ranger” premieres on ABC-TV.

1950 – During Korean conflict, UN forces land at Inchon in South Korea.

1950 – East German premier Grotewohl pleads for German reunification.

1952 – UN turns over Eritrea to Ethiopia.

1953 – Boxing’s NBA adopts 10-pt-must-scoring-system.

1960 – Montreal Canadiens’ great Maurice Richard announces his retirement.

1965 – “Lost in Space” premieres.

1970 – Decca awards Bing Crosby 2nd platinum disc for selling 300 million.

1970 – PLO leader Yassir Arafat threatens to make a cemetery of Jordan.

1971 – First broadcast of “Columbo” starring Peter Falk on NBC-TV.

1976 – Soyuz 22 carries 2 cosmonauts into Earth orbit for 8 days.

1977 – TV LA drama “CHiPs” debuts on NBC-TV.

1982 – First issue of “USA Today” published.

1983 – Police officers beat man to death for graffiting NYC subway.

1986 – First broadcast of legal drama “L.A. Law” on NBC-TV.

1997 – Google.com is registered as a domain name.

2012 – Japan announces it will phase out nuclear energy by the 2030s.

2013 – Japan switches off its last working nuclear reactor.

2015 – Hungary seals its border with Serbia with a razor-wire fence.

2018 – Remains of 13,000-year-old beer found in Haifa cave, Israel.

2018 – First fatal shark attack in Massachusetts in 80 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 15, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be the party-pooper today unless you do something to remedy your serious tone. This is a day for light, social activities and fun-loving times with friends. Do not worry if things do not seem rational. Sometimes it is the unlikeliest route that ends up being the best. Do not discount the fanciful and bizarre. Take a walk on the wild side.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are the missing piece of the puzzle today. As a result, people will look to you for answers. The good news is you will have them at the ready. Trust yourself. Information and new ideas may be flying around, and you may be called upon to make sense of it all. Do not be afraid to err on the side of the fanciful. This may be exactly the answer needed.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may run into trouble if you penetrate too deeply today. Keep things light and energetic if you can. Ironically, the harder you push to get something done, the more roadblocks you are apt to encounter. Things will flow easily if you are willing to let them. Give up some control and let a more whimsical energy lead the way.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Give your adventuresome, world-traveling spirit room to soar. This is a good time to embrace and express your dreams. Write them down, talk to others, and say them out loud. Communication and information are key elements today. Things may move quickly, so stay alert and tuned into the energy that is buzzing all around you. The best things in life may come on a whim.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Stop planning and start doing. There may be pressure to leave your normal routine and do something on a whim. Although this may not be your usual way to do things, it certainly is not a reason not to. Let your mind explore new realms. Feel free to pick up loose pieces of an old dream that you left hanging in midair. Rekindle your passion for life.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The answer for you today is “yes”. Explore, reach out, and expand your mind to the far corners of your world and beyond. There is no need to be tied down to reality. Do not restrict yourself to linear thinking. Take time out and enjoy the clouds. Information you receive should be extremely helpful in the pursuit of your wildest dreams.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you should take action in areas where you usually keep quiet. The more you explore your mind, the safer you will feel in your external reality. Be confident of your dreams. This is a day to connect with others about the things that feel most pleasurable. Indulge and enjoy. Take action. You have everything you need to make it all start working for you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is a light, uplifting flavour to the day, which you should latch onto and take charge of. You will find there is a rather dreamy yet expansive quality to this energy that encourages you to soar higher and achieve more. Jump on opportunities, but be careful you do not act based on misguided information. Pipedreams will get you nowhere.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Try not to take things too seriously today. Realize the best plans are sometimes the ones that were never made in the first place. Keep the lines of communication open and do not discount things that sound off the wall at first. Dream big and do not restrict yourself by thinking that your radical ideas have no basis in reality.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a tremendous day for you. You may find dreams really can come true. Make sure you stay abreast of communication and periodicals. Let your fingers dip into many different pies and keep a notepad handy. Your brilliant strokes of inspiration may come on a whim, so be ready to receive them. The genius within you yearns to spring forth.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do not get discouraged if it seems like everyone but you is getting a piece of the pie. Your time will come, but it probably won’t be today. While you may want to sink into tender feelings and sensitivity, others may want to float on the surface and dabble in fantasy worlds. Feel free to escape in your own world for a while, but do not be surprised if others don’t follow.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Make some room for long communications with good friends! This is an important day to get the word out to people you love. Keep things light and energetic, which you do well anyway. Express your showmanship and make sure your bright presence lights up every room you enter. The world is your stage, so act the role you enjoy the most – your true self.