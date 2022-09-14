Today in High Prairie: September 15, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 15, 2022

3:30-5 p.m. – Smoky River FCSS Drop-in Sports at Falher Fieldhouse.

7 p.m. – Bridge games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 15, 2022

1254 – Marco Polo, Italian Explorer

1789 – James Fenimore Cooper, Last of the Mohicans Author

1852 – Jan E. Matzeliger, Shoe Lacing Machine Inventor

1890 – Agatha Christie, English Crime Writer

1907 – Fay Wray, King Kong Actress

1908 – Penny Singleton, Jane Jetson’s Voice

1921 – Norma MacMillan, Casper the Ghost’s Voice

1925 – Forrest Compton, Gomer Pyle Actor

1928 – Rod Robbie, SkyDome Architect

1939 – Jim Kimsey, AOL Co-Founder

1941 – Signe Anderson, Jefferson Airplane Musician

1946 – Oliver Stone, Platoon Director

1946 – Tommy Lee Jones, American Actor

1961 – Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins

1977 – Tom Hardy, Mad Max Actor

1984 – Prince Harry, Prince of Wales

This Day in Local History – September 15, 2022

Sept. 15, 1913: Grouard town council approves spending $60,000 for improvements such as sidewalks and drainage.

Sept. 15, 1913: The Grouard News reports Bart Cole and W.T. Theissen open the Metropolitan Pool Hall.

Sept. 15, 1913: Work starts on a new school in Grouard on Olive Street.

Sept. 15, 1913: An Order-in-Council by the Alberta government bans “red men” from poolrooms. The purpose is to encourage the “red men” to work and save his earnings. Any proprietor caught will have his licence revoked.

Sept. 15, 1915: Lawyer Jack A. Turner of Pottage and Turner leaves Grouard for Fort William, Ont. He was principal of the public school from 1912-13, secretary of the Grouard Board of Trade and chairman and trustee of the public school board. He lived in town for three years.

Sept. 15, 1971: Jeff Burgar becomes managing editor of South Peace News with his father, Reg, who still retains the title of editor.

Sept. 15, 1973: Lorraine Halldorson and Bev Burback were to open the Bo Peep Day Nursery in the old preschool building but a rental agreement with town council could not be reached.

Sept. 15, 1979: The High Prairie Regals host a wrestling card at the Sports Palace. About 400 fans attend to cheer on Tiger “Tweet Tweet” Tomasso.

Sept. 15, 1986: Martin Dalsin begins his job as High Prairie’s recreation director.

Sept. 15, 1992: HPSD board of trustees approve the spending of $25,000 to $30,000 to hire an architect to draw plans for expansion of the E.W. Pratt High School gymnasium.

Sept. 15, 1993: the Town of High Prairie and I.D. No. 17 Central agree to pay off the recreation board’s outstanding debenture of $133,306.32 thus greatly alleviating its financial pressure.

Sept. 15, 1995: Jeff Burgar and three other shareholders begin operating Internet North.

Sept. 15, 1999: South Peace News reports The Whitefish Inn is eyeing a 40-unit motel expansion.

Sept. 15, 1999: Jim Fisher, of Car-Jim Refrigeration, holds a close-out sale before moving to Innisfail.

Sept. 15, 2001: Kim Dedels opens Bodee Treetz in the same building as Belle Beauty.

Sept. 15, 2005: An accident on the Peavine Road claims the life of Grouard grandmother Bertha Calahasen.

Sept. 15, 2006: The Alberta government gives the green light for architects and engineers to begin designing the Northern Lakes College portion of the High Prairie Health and Learning Centre, says Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen.

Sept. 15, 2007. Alicia Boisson wins an Alberta Weekly Newspapers’ Association award for her feature on the Youth Apprenticeship Program at Prairie River Junior High School.

Sept. 15, 2008: An East Prairie boy pleads guilty in High Prairie youth court to burning a trailer in East Prairie and is placed on probation for 18 months.

Sept. 15, 2009: The Faust Lakeside Hotel and Burger Baron are destroyed by a spectacular fire in Faust. The old Bittman Garage is also destroyed.

Sept. 15, 2010: Jack Hill, Greta Duncan and Nora Farr-Jones, three children of pioneer J.D. Hill, visit the High Prairie Museum.

Sept. 15, 2010: A mould problem causes the closure of four classrooms at Gift Lake School. Northland School Division says a new school in Gift Lake is now its highest priority.

Sept. 15, 2014: Ken Thiessen starts his job as High Prairie Recreation Board superintendent.

Sept. 15, 2016: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association wins 1,000 tulips in the in the 150 Community Gardens contest.

Sept. 15, 2017: Kapawe’no First Nation makes history after opening the first licensed day care on a reserve in Alberta.

Sept. 15, 2017: Prairie River Gas Co-op hosts an open house to celebrate the opening of their new facility in the old GEM yard across the railway tracks.

Sept. 15, 2019: Alice Hubar passes away at the age of 81 years. She worked for AGT, the Royal Bank, and was involved in several community organizations as a volunteer.

This Day in World History – September 15, 2022

668 – Eastern Roman Emperor Constans II is assassinated in his bath.

1584 – San Lorenzo del Escorial Palace in Madrid finished.

1812 – French army under Napoleon reaches Kremlin, Moscow.

1830 – First passenger to be killed by a railway train occurs in England.

1835 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin aboard reaches Galapagos Islands.

1857 – Timothy Alder of New York patents a typesetting machine.

1870 – Dutch 1st Chamber abolishes Capital punishment.

1913 – First US milch goat show held, Rochester, NY.

1916 – First use of tanks in warfare at Battle of the Somme.

1917 – Russia proclaimed a republic.

1923 – Oklahoma declares state of siege because of Ku Klux Klan terror.

1928 – Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin.

1930 – First international bridge match is held in London. US wins.

1935 – Swastika made official symbol of Nazi Germany.

1938 – British PM Neville Chamberlain visits Adolf Hitler.

1938 – John Cobb sets world auto speed record at 350.2 mph.

1940 – Climax of Battle of Britain; Luftwaffe loses 56 aircraft, RAF 28.

1943 – Benito Mussolini forms a rival fascist government in Italy.

1947 – First four-engined jet-propelled fighter plane tested.

1949 – “Lone Ranger” premieres on ABC-TV.

1950 – During Korean conflict, UN forces land at Inchon in South Korea.

1950 – East German premier Grotewohl pleads for German reunification.

1952 – UN turns over Eritrea to Ethiopia.

1953 – Boxing’s NBA adopts 10-pt-must-scoring-system.

1960 – Montreal Canadiens’ great Maurice Richard announces his retirement.

1965 – “Lost in Space” premieres.

1970 – Decca awards Bing Crosby second platinum disc for selling 300 million.

1970 – PLO leader Arafat threatens to make a cemetery of Jordan.

1971 – First broadcast of “Columbo” starring Peter Falk on NBC-TV.

1976 – Soyuz 22 carries two cosmonauts into Earth orbit for 8 days.

1977 – TV LA drama “CHiPs” debuts on NBC-TV.

1981 – Vanuatu becomes a member of the United Nations.

1982 – First issue of “USA Today” published.

1983 – Police officers beat man to death for graffiting New York City subway.

1983 – Israel premier Menachem Begin resigns.

1986 – First broadcast of legal drama “L.A. Law” on NBC-TV.

1997 – Oprah Winfrey announces she will continue her show through 2000.

1997 – Google.com is registered as a domain name.

2011 – The St. Thomas [Ont.] Assembly auto plant is closed permanently.

2012 – Japan announces it will phase out nuclear energy by the 2030s.

2013 – Japan switches off its last working nuclear reactor.

2015 – Hungary seals its border with Serbia with a razor-wire fence.

2018 – Remains of 13,000-year-old beer found in Haifa cave, Israel.

2018 – First fatal shark attack in Massachusetts in 80 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 15, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might just want to stay on the couch today! That is fine. Do not get up if you do not want to. You are probably better off sticking close to home and enjoying a good movie tonight. If people ask how you are doing, be honest. Others will be able to see right through you, so do not try to hide your feelings. Today is a good day to say how you really feel!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Finally, the world is starting to see it your way! Be yourself and do not be squeamish about telling people exactly how it is. Your thinking is clear and focused. Use your penetrating mind to accomplish mental tasks. Your intense nature is powerful, so act wisely. Today may well be one in which other people realize you really are not as crazy as they first thought!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Give people the benefit of the doubt! Do not be so hasty in your actions, and take the time to think things through. You have a special connection with your feelings today that can aid in clearing some of the fog in your thinking. Your sensitivity to others is remarkably strong. People will be particularly drawn to this side of you, especially tonight!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Put your businesslike nature aside for the day and focus on your feelings! You may be a bit protective of your emotions, but realize much of what you are feeling is best experienced through expressing it to others. Reach down deep and get in touch with what you truly believe to be the heart of the issue. Your thinking is clear as can be today, so enjoy it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Call or write a letter to a friend today! Your brain may feel like it is stuck in a rut, which is probably best remedied by sharing these feelings with others. Take it one step at a time, and be patient with others in return. People are likely to snap more easily since fuses will be extra short. Take care as you approach the deep end. Make sure you have your life-jacket on!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Things flow well for you today, so bask in any sunshine this day offers! Your intuition is especially strong, and you have an uncanny ability to pick up on other people’s feelings. Your nurturing gifts are in high demand by those around you. They will need a sensitive shoulder to lean on. Just make sure you do not lose yourself in the process. Save some energy for you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Other people’s indecisiveness could leave you feeling frustrated and stuck today! Realize you can overcome this by pushing past them. Do not feel like you need to wait for others to make up their minds before you act. Do what you need to do, and others will catch up when they are ready. You are not responsible for the well-being of others. Concentrate on you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It may be much easier than usual to express your emotions to someone today! If there has been something on your mind for a while, now is the time to say it. You will be able to paint a clear picture of your true feelings. Express yourself with confidence so you do not come across as helpless or clingy. Your sensitivity is a gift that others will recognize and appreciate!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Does it feel like someone is raining on your parade today? No surprise there! You may feel like you are stuck in a bog, so wear your galoshes and give it your best shot. That is all you can do. People may be extra touchy and impatient with ridiculous banter, even if it is polite. Try not to make sense of things that seem confusing now. Come back to them in a couple days!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your intuition is extra keen today, and your mental aim is on target. Other people may sink into the swamp, but you are the life raft they can cling to. Your amazing mental clarity will be invaluable throughout the day. You will be able to communicate your feelings clearly, and you should find their receptivity to your thoughts much greater than usual!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might find the mood of today a bit too somber for your liking! Why is everyone so serious? Whether you figure out the answer or not, just know that it probably is not something you did. Emotions that have been building up are likely to express themselves now, much like a volcano bursting under the pressure of tons of molten lava!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Yes, you may have another cookie! Enjoy it and do not feel guilty. Guilt is useless. Today, get rid of regret. Express your emotions but do not dwell on them. Your sensitivity is acute, so put up your psychic shield. You might pick up on others’ intense energy, so be careful. Sympathize with others, but do not take on their garbage. They need to take out their own trash!