Today in High Prairie – September 16, 2020

What’s Happening Today – September 16, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 16, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthday2 – Faust – September 16, 2020

Christopher Biever

Madison Conrad

Sheron Dumont

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 16

1387 – Henry V, King of England & France

1875 – James Cash Penny, J.C. Penney Founder

1898 – H.A. Rey, Curious George Author

1910 – Erich Kempka, Adolf Hitler’s Chauffer

1914 – Allen Funt, Candid Camera Creator

1916 – Julius B. Richmond, Head Start Creator

1923 – Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s Founder

1924 – Lauren Bacall, American Actress

1925 – B.B. King, Blues Guitarist/Singer

1927 – Peter Falk, Colombo Actor

1930 – Anne Francis, Pancho Villa Actress

1941 – Joe Butler, Lovin’ Spoonful Vocalist

1950 – David Bellamy, Bellamy Brothers Musician

1956 – David Copperfield, Magician

1959 – Tim Raines, Montreal Expo

1963 – Richard Marx, Right Here Waiting Musician

1981 – Alexis Bledel, Gilmore Girls Actress

This Day in Local History – September 16

Sept. 16, 1915: The Grouard News reports Edgar Robertson is surveying 20 miles of road in the Salt Prairie area anticipating a rush of settlers. Father Giroux is instrumental in opening this area.

Sept. 16, 1968: In a rare conviction in High Prairie provincial court, Irene Brick pleads guilty to keeping and selling liquor in her home, contrary to the Liquor Act. She is fined $300 plus costs.

Sept. 16, 1969: Don McBride, of the Department of Indian Affairs, arrives at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard and tells staff the building is a fire hazard, and that the expense to upgrade it is too costly to warrant its use as a boarding school. The school is closed and staff are dismissed or employed elsewhere.

Sept. 16, 1970: South Peace News reports on construction of the Public Housing project for High Prairie.

Sept. 16, 1970: High Prairie town council hires Al Weinhandl as industrial coordinator at a salary of $415 a month.

Sept. 16, 1973: The Peavine Rangers defeat Grouard 6-3 to win an all-native fastball tournament at High Prairie’s Jaycee Park.

Sept. 16, 1977: Whitefish Band Chief Fred Thunder pays the ceremonial block for a new recreational building at Atikameg.

Sept. 16, 1978: The High Prairie Regals host a farewell dinner and dance for Tom and Tanis Iannone.

Sept. 16, 1983: RCMP estimate 75 people become involved in a fight at the Park Hotel.

Sept. 16, 1983: The NPHL meets in Grimshaw and accepts the Rycroft Flames into the league.

Sept. 16, 1984: Four High Prairie golfers including Dave Temple, Leo Bonnar, Dave Baroldi and Ed Fudali, finish in second place in their respective flights at the CKYL Tournament of Champions.

Sept. 16, 1985: Court is held upstairs in the Sports Palace for the first time after the Provincial Building fire. Revenue from the rent was $37,200 per year. That night the recreation board met and a dispute arose. The I.D. approved a budget that included the revenue figure for the money to be spent through “usual channels” and “arena renovations.” The Town wanted the money put directly toward the debenture.

Sept. 16, 1988: Patricia Greentree, 28, of High Prairie, and Gwen Ward, 25, of Grande Prairie, die in a well explosion 17 km southwest of High Prairie.

Sept. 16, 1989: The Fairview Kings are accepted into the NPHL once again at the league’s organizational meeting. Fairview had left the NPHL for the CPHL.

Sept. 16, 1992: I.D. resident Dennis Cox circulates a petition opposing the I.D.’s plans to build a $1 million administration building.

Sept. 16, 1999: Ron and Sandra Marquardt open Beaumark Feed and Seed in the old Kozie’s Auction building.

Sept. 16, 2000: A Road Race Challenge organized by Gift Lake Metis Settlement members raises over $4,000 for walking trails in the community.

Sept. 16, 2005: E.W. Pratt High School raises more than $11,000 after several people shave their head to raise money for cancer.

Sept. 16, 2005: Driftpile celebrates the grand opening of their fitness centre.

Sept. 16, 2005: the Alberta government announces that two new schools will be built in East Prairie and Peavine. The Peavine School will cost $9.1 million, the East Prairie School $3.3 million.

Sept. 16, 2009: The High Prairie School Division board of trustees votes to disqualify Marilyn Willier from her trustee position citing her absence from the May, June and August meetings.

Sept. 16-19, 2010: A traffic–speed counter is set up on the Peavine Road which indicates 518 out of 750 vehicles were speeding.

Sept. 16, 2015: South Peace News features Samantha Stokes and her dream of competing and winning the Miss Rodeo Canada title, which she does two months later.

Sept. 16, 2016: Joussard School celebrates its official grand opening.

This Day in World History – September 16

1630 – Massachusetts village of Shawmut changes its name to Boston.

1795 – British capture Cape Town, South Africa, from the Dutch.

1810 – Mexico calls for the end of Spanish rule.

1859 – Lake Nyasa discovered by British explorer David Livingstone.

1901 – French painter Paul Gauguin settles in Marquesas Islands.

1906 – 3 claim to have discovered the Magnetic South Pole in Antarctica.

1908 – Carriage-maker, William C. Durant, founds General Motors.

1938 – George E.T. Eyston sets world auto speed record at 357.5 mph.

1940 – Luftwaffe attacks central London.

1945 – Barometric pressure at 25.55” off Okinawa a record low.

1947 – John Cobb sets world auto speed record at 394.2 mph.

1951 – Umpire Frank Dascoli clears Dodgers bench, ejecting 15 players.

1957 – LA City Council approves site in Chavez Ravine for Dodgers Stadium.

1960 – Amos Alonzo Stagg retires as a football coach at 98.

1963 – Federation of Malaysia formed.

1972 – 1st TV series about mixed marriage: “Bridgit Loves Bernie”

1974 – US grants conditional amnesty for US Vietnam War deserters.

1975 – Papua New Guinea gains independence from Australia.

1983 – Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes a US citizen.

1984 – 1st broadcast of “Miami Vice” on NBC-TV.

1988 – Jury awards Valerie Harper $1.6 million in dispute over TV series.

1990 – Iraq televises an 8-minute uncensored speech from George H.W. Bush.

1993 – “Frasier” starring Kelsey Grammer premieres on NBC-TV.

1997 – Apple Computer Inc names co-founder Steve Jobs interim CEO.

2012 – NHL locks out its players.

2015 – Report: 3 million people die each year of air pollution.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 16, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Happiness reigns as you and your household embark on one or more projects that could make your home more cheerful. Warm and companionable conversations involve sharing interesting information and bring you closer. Visitors could come by and other people could call with interesting news. This is a good day to throw an impromptu party. Enjoy your day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A conversation with someone in your neighbourhood could prove unexpectedly pleasant and enjoyable. You might meet new people and get closer to the ones you already know. A lot of interesting and useful information could be exchanged. There might be a future get-together you’ll want to attend, so you have something to look forward to. You might also lend or borrow some books today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A pleasant surprise comes your way when you receive either a present or small sum of money, perhaps in the mail. Someone will either pay you back a loan or you could receive a gift for some small service you performed for someone. You could be tempted to turn that around and buy a present for someone else. Expect some calls that result in long and meaningful conversations.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Communication is likely to be warm, informative, and companionable today, and you’ll probably grow closer to those around you because of it. Your inspiration and imagination flow freely, and you’re likely to want to channel much of your energy into creative projects. You may also want to phone a friend who shares your artistic interests.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you’re musically or artistically inclined, today you might have visions or melodies in your head that simply cry out to be written down. If you’re a writer, you may be filled with story ideas. Whatever your creative interests, inspiration abounds. It’s a good idea to start working on these projects today or they could disappear.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today should be busy with regard to communication. Calls and e-mails to people close to you may take up a lot of your time. You could be organizing a meeting or social event of some kind. You’re probably feeling optimistic and enthusiastic, and you’ll likely spread these feelings to others. You’re also better able to intuit what’s going on with them.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A meeting – virtual or otherwise – is likely to happen during the course of the working day. This should lead to pleasant and interesting conversations, possibly involving philosophy, spiritual matters, or the arts. Communication should be clear and open. Correspondence could take up almost as much time as conversations right now.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A message or phone call from someone dear who lives far away could arrive today. You’ve been thinking about this person for a while, so don’t be surprised if you hear from him or her. You’re especially attuned to the thoughts and feelings of others right now. In fact, you may feel especially inspired to work on projects of your own, as ideas are likely to fill your head. Have fun!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Daydreams and reveries could inspire new ideas for creative projects today. Visions, stories, or melodies might flood your mind, and it might be a good idea to write them down before they disappear. You’re also likely to feel more attuned than usual to the thoughts and feelings of others. Don’t be surprised if you intuitively give people what they want and need before they ask.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Affection blooms in close relationships as you tune into the thoughts, feelings, needs, and desires of those around you. Communication should be clear, open, and honest without being brutal. Social events should prove especially enjoyable today, as you’re likely to attract interesting people with intriguing and useful information. Reading could also prove beneficial now. Enjoy your day.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You should be in glowing good health today. You’re feeling especially fit, and your appearance likely reflects that. You’re looking for healthy activities that also bring you pleasure, such as exercise and proper diet. Find a cookbook full of tasty recipes and use it. Your relations with others should be warm, loving, and companionable. Exercising with friends, if possible, should encourage you to keep up the good work.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Love blossoms in close relationships as communication flows freely. You’re intuitive by nature, but today you feel especially attuned to others’ thoughts, feelings, needs, and desires. Don’t be surprised if you grow closer to those around you. Children, in particular, should provide warmth and love. If you’re artistically inclined, start a new project today.