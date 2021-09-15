Today in High Prairie: September 16, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 16, 2021

No listings!

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – September 16, 2021

No listings!

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – September 16, 2021

Christopher Biever

Madison Conrad

Sheron Dumont

Dianne Jones

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 16, 2021

1387 – Henry V, King of England & France

1875 – James Cash Penny, J.C. Penney Founder

1898 – H.A. Rey, Curious George Author

1910 – Erich Kempka, Adolf Hitler’s Chauffer

1914 – Allen Funt, Candid Camera Creator

1916 – Julius B. Richmond, Head Start Creator

1923 – Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s Founder

1924 – Lauren Bacall, American Actress

1925 – B.B. King , Blues Guitarist/Singer

1927 – Peter Falk, Colombo Actor

1930 – Anne Francis, Pancho Villa Actress

1941 – Joe Butler, Lovin’ Spoonful Vocalist

1950 – David Bellamy, Bellamy Brothers Musician

1956 – David Copperfield, Magician

1959 – Tim Raines, Montreal Expo

1963 – Richard Marx, Right Here Waiting Musician

1981 – Alexis Bledel, Gilmore Girls Actress

This Day in Local History – September 16, 2021

Sept. 16, 1915: The Grouard News reports Edgar Robertson is surveying 20 miles of road in the Salt Prairie area anticipating a rush of settlers. Father Giroux is instrumental in opening the area.

Sept. 16, 1915: Capt. J. Gullion, former employee of the Hudson Bay Company, dies of a heart attack at Smoky River.

Sept. 16, 1962: The High Prairie Intra-Town Men’s Fastball League schedules its semi-finals with the Independents playing Teen Town and the United Church playing Public Utilities. However, not enough players attend so the league declares the first place Independents the league champions.

Sept. 16, 1968: In a rare conviction in High Prairie provincial court, Irene Brick pleads guilty to keeping and selling liquor in her home, contrary to the Liquor Act. She is fined $300 plus costs.

Sept. 16, 1969: Don McBride, of the Department of Indian Affairs, arrives at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard and tells staff the building is a fire hazard, and that the expense to upgrade it is too costly to warrant its use as a boarding school. The school is closed and staff are dismissed or employed elsewhere.

Sept. 16, 1970: High Prairie town council hires Al Weinhandl as industrial coordinator at a salary of $415 a month.

Sept. 16, 1973: The Peavine Rangers defeat Grouard 6-3 to win an all-native fastball tournament at High Prairie’s Jaycee Park.

Sept. 16, 1974: The Fairview Elks are accepted back into the NPHL at the league’s fall meeting in Peace River. The entry fee is set at $75 and teams will be fined $10 for each misconduct, $25 for a game misconduct and $50 for a match penalty.

Sept. 16, 1977: Whitefish Band Chief Fred Thunder pays the ceremonial block for a new recreational building at Atikameg.

Sept. 16, 1978: The High Prairie Regals host a farewell dinner and dance for Tom and Tanis Iannone.

Sept. 16, 1983: RCMP estimate 75 people become involved in a fight at the Park Hotel.

Sept. 16, 1983: The NPHL meets in Grimshaw and accepts the Rycroft Flames into the league.

Sept. 16, 1985: Court is held upstairs in the Sports Palace for the first time after the Provincial Building fire. Revenue from the rent was $37,200 per year. That night the recreation board met and a dispute arose. The I.D. approved a budget that included the revenue figure for the money to be spent through “usual channels” and “arena renovations.” The Town wanted the money put directly toward the debenture.

Sept. 16, 1987: High Prairie town councillors say they might take over operation of the recreation board, following a notice from the I.D. that they will be decreasing their contribution.

Sept. 16, 1988: Patricia Greentree, 28, of High Prairie, and Gwen Ward, 25, of Grande Prairie, die in a well explosion 17 km southwest of High Prairie.

Sept. 16, 1989: The Fairview Kings are accepted into the NPHL once again at the league’s organizational meeting. Fairview had left the NPHL for the CPHL.

Sept. 16, 1992: I.D. resident Dennis Cox circulates a petition opposing the I.D.’s plans to build a $1 million administration building.

Sept. 16, 1999: Ron and Sandra Marquardt open Beaumark Feed and Seed in the old Kozie’s Auction building.

Sept. 16, 2000: A Road Race Challenge organized by Gift Lake Metis Settlement members raises over $4,000 for walking trials in the community.

Sept. 16, 2000: The E.W. Pratt High School golf team of Ryan Gauchier, Chance Rich, Randy Penchuk and Michael Stafford win a bronze medal at the Peace Zone Golf Championships in Eaglesham.

Sept. 16, 2000: Elmer Anderson of the Peavine Junior Canadians is named MVP of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League. Trish Courtoreille of the Faust Silver Bullets wins the women’s honour.

Sept. 16, 2005: E.W. Pratt High School raises more than $11,000 after several people shave their head to raise money for cancer.

Sept. 16, 2005: Driftpile celebrates the grand opening of their fitness centre.

Sept. 16, 2005: The Alberta government announces that two new schools will be built in East Prairie and Peavine. The Peavine School will cost $9.1 million, the East Prairie School $3.3 million.

Sept. 16, 2006: Prairie Animal Rescue Society holds a fundraiser in the beehive burner on Bart Kuefler’s property. Juno Award winner Bill Bourne provides the music.

Sept. 16, 2009: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regals are in danger of folding if new executive members and players don’t step forward.

Sept. 16-19, 2010: A traffic–speed counter is set up on the Peavine Road which indicates 518 out of 750 vehicles were speeding.

Sept. 16, 2011: Hebert’s Motor Sports celebrates 10 years in business with an open house and draws.

Sept. 16, 2015: South Peace News features Samantha Stokes and her dream of competing and winning the Miss Rodeo Canada title, which she does two months later.

Sept. 16, 2015: South Peace News reports that local First Nations oppose the extension of the Swan Hills waste plant licence.

Sept. 16, 2015: South Peace News reports that Debra Isert is the new palliative care coordinator.

Sept. 16, 2016: Joussard School celebrates its official grand opening.

Sept. 16, 2017: The visiting High Prairie Bantam Outlaws lead 26-24 in the final minute but the Peace River Prospectors score a touchdown to win 32-26.

Sept. 16, 2019: The E.W. Pratt High School golf team wins silver medals at the Peace Senior High Golf Zones in Fairview. Team members are Blake Anderson, Jennifer Barrons, Bryson Dallaire, Avery McNabb and Dayton Shantz.

This Day in World History – September 16, 2021

1630 – Massachusetts village of Shawmut changes its name to Boston.

1795 – British capture Cape Town, South Africa, from the Dutch.

1810 – Mexico calls for the end of Spanish rule.

1848 – Slavery abolished in all French territories.

1859 – Lake Nyasa discovered by British explorer David Livingstone.

1901 – French painter Paul Gauguin settles in Marquesas Islands.

1906 – Three claim to have discovered the Magnetic South Pole in Antarctica.

1908 – Carriage-maker, William C. Durant, founds General Motors.

1938 – George E.T. Eyston sets world auto speed record at 357.5 mph.

1940 – Luftwaffe attacks central London.

1945 – Barometric pressure at 25.55” off Okinawa a record low.

1947 – John Cobb sets world auto speed record at 394.2 mph.

1951 – Umpire Frank Dascoli clears Dodgers bench, ejecting 15 players.

1957 – LA City Council approves site in Chavez Ravine for Dodgers Stadium.

1960 – Amos Alonzo Stagg retires as a football coach at 98.

1963 – Federation of Malaysia formed.

1972 – First TV series about mixed marriage: “Bridgit Loves Bernie”

1974 – US grants conditional amnesty for US Vietnam War deserters.

1978 – 25,000 die in 7.7 earthquake in Tabar, Iran.

1983 – Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes a US citizen.

1984 – First broadcast of “Miami Vice” on NBC-TV.

1988 – Jury awards Valerie Harper $1.6 million in dispute over TV series.

1993 – “Frasier” starring Kelsey Grammer premieres on NBC-TV.

1997 – Apple Computer Inc names co-founder Steve Jobs interim CEO.

2012 – NHL locks out its players.

2015 – Report: 3 million people die each year of air pollution.

2018 – Cycling land speed record broken: 183.932 mph.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 16, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have been worried about money lately. Today a family member could make an expenditure you view as unnecessary and irresponsible. Before you become angry know all may not be as it seems! If you look at the situation objectively, you may see that you are not in dire financial straits and the expenditure did not take that much out of the family coffers.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might find it necessary to turn down an invitation to a social event, and the host might for some reason seem offended. Your friend is probably overworked and stressed and apt to overreact to just about any situation. Relax a little. Explain things to your friend and then propose that you get together at another time. That is all you can do now.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have you been doing a lot of walking lately? If so, your feet may be sore. This could affect your energy level considerably, not to mention your ability to get any work done. Concentrate on routine tasks that require little thought and can be done sitting down. Stay out of any squabbles! Relax in a hot bath tonight.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An event could find a current or potential love partner paying a lot of attention to others. You might feel neglected and unloved, as though your friend is doing this to hurt you. This probably is not the case. Your partner is just trying to be sociable and does not realize it upsets you. Do some mingling. Your friend might have the same reaction as you and come running!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do you sometimes go about things backward? Are you caught up in the rat race of trying to have more money and security with the idea that eventually you will earn the freedom to do what makes you happy? The happiness factor actually works in reverse. You must first be who you are and then take the necessary actions in order to have what you really want.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An angry call from someone who lives far away might catch you off guard today. In your mind, the person has no reason to be angry and is blowing things out of proportion. They probably won’t listen to reason. Say as calmly as you can that you will get in touch tomorrow and then hang up. Give this person time to calm down before even trying to straighten things out.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might spend a lot of time looking for a lost object. This item may only have sentimental value. Still, it is important to you that you find it. This is not a good day to search. You are in a rather frenzied state and could look right at it without seeing it. Wait until tomorrow to look. What you seek is probably nearby and just hidden in some way.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A minor quarrel or separation could take place with a love partner, probably over something that seems trivial. It is likely to get your dander up to the point where you may never want to see this person again. Go for a workout or brisk walk to clear your head, get the endorphins going, and view the situation more objectively. Then phone your friend and work it out.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Too much stress from overwork could have your nerves on edge today. When someone makes an offhand remark, you might see insult where none is intended. Do not get so jumpy you imagine traitors behind every door. Work alone if you can, and take a walk to clear your head. This will put you in a better frame of mind and a more relaxed space.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Squabbles may break out among members of your group. You might wonder what the big deal is since what they are arguing over seems rather silly. Apparently, it is important to them! If you feel up to it, get your friends out of their emotional chaos and view the subject more objectively. It might not calm them down, but at least you will have done something!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Someone may skip out on responsibilities today, causing extra tasks to fall to everyone else, including you. This might stir up some anger and resentment and it is definitely going to cause more stress. Delegate tasks if you can. Put yours in order of urgency and then take them one at a time slowly and carefully. If the less important ones have to wait until tomorrow, so be it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you have been planning to set off on a trip soon, make a list of what you need to do beforehand and check off each task as you complete it. Otherwise you might panic at the last minute because you have forgotten something important. Stay calm even if it seems impossible. You are less likely to forget anything if you stay focused.