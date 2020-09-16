Today in High Prairie – September 17, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 17, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 17, 2020

Sandford Gauchier

Richard McDermott

Rhonda Keay

Rachael Babcock

Cody Noskey

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 17, 2020

Leigha Hunt

Nikki Kameka

Rick Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 17

879 – Charles the Simple, King of France

1271 – Wenceslas II, King of Bohemia/Poland

1819 – Marthinus Pretorius, 1st South African President

1854 – David Buick, US Automobile Pioneer

1904 – Jerry Colonna, Alice in Wonderland Actor

1923 – Hank Williams, Hey Good Lookin’ Singer

1928 – Roddy McDowall, Planet of the Apes Actor

1931 – Anne Bancroft, The Graduate Actress

1939 – Lamonte McLemore, The 5th Dimension Vocalist

1945 – Phil Jackson, NBA Hall of Fame Coach

1947 – Jeff MacNelly, Shoe Cartoonist

1948 – John Ritter, Three’s Company Actor

1949 – Wile E. Coyote, Roadrunner’s Nemesis

1959 – Hank Ilesic, Edmonton Eskimo

1982 – Hope Larson, American Cartoonist

This Day in Local History – September 17

Sept. 17-18, 1913: Over $1,200 in prize money is awarded at the fourth annual Lesser Slave Lake Society Exhibition in High Prairie.

Sept. 17, 1951: Father Ferdinand Sauve succeeds Father Joseph Habay as director at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission.

Sept. 17, 1971: Darlene Dupuis, of High Prairie, competes in the Northern Alberta competition in Edmonton for the right to compete in the Miss Canada Pageant. She places third out of 16.

Sept. 17, 1972: HP’s Jim Fisher wins seven of eight stock car races in Peace River.

Sept. 17, 1973: Provincial Building switchboard operator Linda Mullin uses the RITE line system for the first time.

Sept. 17, 1975: South Peace News reports that work is progressing well at Vic’s Super A, the High Prairie Day Care Centre and Peyre Farm Implements.

Sept. 17, 1986: South Peace News reports MP Jack Shields $8 million personal business fails.

Sept. 17, 1986: South Peace News prints photos of construction of the Collett Building, the Burger Baron, Polar Industrial, Fountain Tire and the new courthouse.

Sept. 17, 1997: Kinuso residents vote 56-38 to maintain village status and not join the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Sept. 17, 1999: Tolko Industries submits a plan to the Alberta government for expansion of their High Prairie mill.

Sept. 17, 1999: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the opening of the Maggie Willier Wellness Centre.

Sept. 17, 2006: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is given the Award of Excellence for the annual Elder’s Banquet at a meeting in Pincher Creek.

Sept. 17, 2008: The Village of Kinuso officially notifies the Alberta government to begin a dissolution study.

Sept. 17, 2009: High Prairie Elementary School Grade 1 teacher Melissa Isaac is named the Peace Zone winner of the Edwin Parr Award.

Sept. 17, 2009: Jo Steinley opens Wholesome Jo’s Restaurant opposite the Park Theatre.

Sept. 17, 2010: Someone in Kinuso sets a dog free from its trap. The vandal then runs over the trap and destroys it.

Sept. 17, 2011: High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron Capt. Verna Ogg receives the Award of Excellence at Penhold for outstanding service to the program.

Sept. 17, 2013: Keith Gordon Daly and Richard Alan Daly are each fined $11,000 and banned from fishing for seven years after pleading guilty in Red Earth provincial court to illegal fishing.

Sept. 17, 2017: Pastor Terry Goerz is ordained as pastor of the High Prairie Redeemer Lutheran Church.

This Day in World History – September 17

1598 – Dutch sailors discover island of Mauritius.

1683 – Antonie van Leeuwenhoek 1st to report the existence of bacteria.

1789 – William Herschel discovers Mimas, satellite of Saturn.

1859 – Joshua Abraham Norton proclaims himself Emperor of the USA.

1872 – Phillip W. Pratt patents sprinkler system for extinguishing fires.

1900 – Commonwealth of Australia proclaimed.

1908 – Thomas Selfridge becomes first fatality of powered flight.

1916 – The Red Baron wins his 1st aerial combat near Cambrai, France.

1920 – NFL is born in Canton, Ohio; 12 teams pay $100 each to join.

1931 – 1st LP record demonstrated by RCA Victor, venture failed.

1934 – RCA Victor releases 1st 33 1/3 rpm recording [Beethoven’s 5th].

1939 – Taisto Mäki is 1st man to run 10,000 metres in under 30 minutes.

1949 – 128 die as fire guts Canadian passenger steamer Noronic in Toronto.

1953 – 1st successful separation of Siamese [conjoined] twins.

1956 – TV is 1st broadcast in Australia.

1959 – Transit 1A, 1st navigational satellite launched; failed to orbit.

1964 – Beatles are paid a then record $150,000 for a concert in Kansas.

1965 – CBS-TV premiere of WWII sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes”.

1966 – “Mission Impossible” premieres on CBS-TV.

1972 – “M*A*S*H” premieres on CBS-TV.

1975 – Rollout of 1st space shuttle orbiter Enterprise.

1977 – Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors” album is #1 for 19th straight week.

1980 – South Korea opposition leader Kim Dae Jung sentenced to death.

1984 – Brian Mulroney sworn in as Canada’s 18th PM.

1991 – UN admits North Korea & South Korea.

1993 – Last Russian troops leave Poland.

2004 – Tamil is declared the first classical language in India.

2010 – The 54-year run of the soap opera As the World Turns ends.

2012 – Panasonic suspends operations at its three factories in China.

2015 – Report: 2015 Northern Hemisphere summer hottest on record.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 17, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Romance and creativity are the driving forces in your life today. You might find that feelings for a special person provide lots of inspiration for creative projects. Your creative energy makes you that much more attractive to the one you love most. This could prove to be an emotionally and aesthetically satisfying day. Make the most of it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You tend to be down to Earth and practical, but now you feel like indulging in some flights of fancy. Romance or fantasy novels could be especially appealing right now. You might even toy with the idea of writing one of your own. If you’re currently romantically involved, your sweetheart might want to do something special with you tonight. Enjoy your day!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An affectionate letter, phone call, or e-mail could come to you from an old friend, expressing gratitude for past favours. This is going to make you feel warm and loving toward this person, and you’ll want to reciprocate in kind. Invite him or her for coffee and have a long conversation. The bond between you is strong. This isn’t a friendship you’ll want to let go.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Have you been thinking about changing careers? You might hear of some opportunities today, possibly through a colleague. This could be the right time to make a change. Positive professional developments are indicated for you. List your options and then do some research on each one. You might be headed toward some exciting possibilities.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel especially warm and loving, and romance could be on your mind. Time spent with a love partner from another state or country might seem especially appealing. This is a great day to schedule an intimate evening alone with your friend and see where it takes you. All signs indicate your friend returns your feelings, and you might end up just where you want!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Erotic dreams could wake you up in a strange mood. You could long for a romantic encounter, but the impact is likely to be stronger than that. These intense dreams might stimulate your creative juices. If you aren’t currently working on a project, ideas could flood your imagination. Let them stew for a while. There’s no rush to pick one. Enjoy your day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might find yourself reeling from shock when an old friend suddenly seems to show romantic interest in you. Conflicting emotions could come up, but don’t write it off if you’re available. There could be potential for a good relationship with this person. Don’t feel you have to either jump right in or forget the whole thing. You can test the waters for a while!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you may be asked to speak to a virtual gathering or lead an online discussion group. You tend to be shy, but today you’ll be all for it and enjoy being in the limelight, albeit temporarily. You’ll certainly shine, and others may pay you sincere compliments. After the event, enjoy the rest of your day. You earned it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Romance continues to soar today. You should feel especially sexy. You’re likely to attract admiring glances from those around you, including strangers. If you’re single, you might even attract an exciting new love partner. If you’re already involved, your beloved could fall in love with you all over again. Schedule an intimate evening together, if possible, and make the most of it!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could feel like a millionaire today. Money matters seem to surpass your expectations. You might want to spend time fixing up your home or perhaps shopping for yourself. Do you have plans to video chat tonight? A sexy new item might make your friend’s eyes pop! Increased self-confidence adds even more juice to an already enhanced appearance. Dress in your favourite colours and have fun.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Someone you’ve never met before who you find exceedingly attractive could pass you today. You might decide to go say hello and discover not only a physical attraction but an intellectual compatibility as well. Your feelings are probably reciprocated! If you’re single, this attraction might be worth pursuing. If you’re involved, at least you might make a new friend.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Career and money matters continue to go well for you, and probably romance, too. Your life may be the envy of others, but you probably feel there’s still something missing. This is a good day to explore metaphysical and spiritual studies. It’s a time of transition, and this sort of interest can make things easier for you, especially if those close to you share your interest.