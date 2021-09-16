Today in High Prairie: September 17, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 17, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – September 17, 2021

Sandford Gauchier

Rhonda Keay

Rachael Babcock

Cody Noskey

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – September 17, 2021

Leigha Hunt

Mikki Kameka

Rick Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 17, 2021

879 – Charles the Simple, King of France

1271 – Wenceslas II, King of Bohemia/Poland

1819 – Marthinus Pretorius, First South African President

1854 – David Buick, US Automobile Pioneer

1904 – Jerry Colonna, Alice in Wonderland Actor

1923 – Hank Williams, Hey Good Lookin’ Singer

1928 – Roddy McDowall, Planet of the Apes Actor

1931 – Anne Bancroft, The Graduate Actress

1939 – Lamonte McLemore, The 5th Dimension Vocalist

1945 – Phil Jackson, NBA Hall of Fame Coach

1947 – Jeff MacNelly, Shoe Cartoonist

1948 – John Ritter, Three’s Company Actor

1949 – Wile E. Coyote, Roadrunner’s Nemesis

1952 – Steve Sanders, Elvira Singer

1959 – Hank Ilesic, Edmonton Eskimo

1982 – Hope Larson, American Cartoonist

This Day in Local History – September 17, 2021

Sept. 17-18, 1913: Over $1,200 in prize money is awarded at the fourth annual Lesser Slave Lake Society Exhibition in High Prairie.

Sept. 17, 1914: Grouard has a banquet in appreciation of MPP J.L. Cote’s efforts in securing the main line of the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad to Grouard.

Sept. 17, 1951: Father Ferdinand Sauve succeeds Father Joseph Habay as director at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission.

Sept. 17, 1969: South Peace News reports that Stan Daniels, president of the Metis Association of Alberta, tells daily and weekly newspapers at a convention that “you have made us nothing but jailbirds and drunks, and you have turned our women into sluts”.

Sept. 17, 1969: South Peace News reports that Kay McLean is installed as Honoured Royal Lady, after the recent resignation of Celia Harris.

Sept. 17, 1971: Darlene Dupuis, of High Prairie, competes in the Northern Alberta competition in Edmonton for the right to compete in the Miss Canada Pageant. She places third out of 16.

Sept. 17, 1972: Jim Fisher wins seven of eight stock car races in Peace River.

Sept. 17, 1972: The car Gerard Bouchard is driving is forced off the road near Kathleen. Police report they are looking for a suspect in the hit and run accident.

Sept. 17, 1973: Provincial Building switchboard operator Linda Mullin uses the RITE line system for the first time.

Sept. 17, 1975: South Peace News reports that work is progressing well at Vic’s Super A, the High Prairie Day Care Centre and Peyre Farm Implements.

Sept. 17, 1986: South Peace News reports MP Jack Shields $8 million personal business fails.

Sept. 17, 1986: South Peace News prints photos of construction of the Collett Building, the Burger Baron, Polar Industrial, Fountain Tire and the new courthouse.

Sept. 17, 1989: Larry Adams wins the West End Stock Car and Demolition Club’s first demolition derby at Triangle.

Sept. 17, 1994: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win eight of 14 games at a volleyball tournament in Barrhead and finish out of the medals. Meanwhile, the men’s team posts a 2-12 record in games played.

Sept. 17, 1997: Kinuso residents vote 56-38 to maintain village status and not join the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Sept. 17, 1999: Tolko Industries submits a plan to the Alberta government for expansion of their High Prairie mill.

Sept. 17, 1999: Driftpile First Nation celebrates the opening of the Maggie Willier Wellness Centre.

Sept. 17, 2000: Four people are injured at an accident 11 km east of High Prairie. RCMP charge a woman, 46, with impaired driving causing bodily harm and failing to provide a breath sample.

Sept. 17, 2001: Nomination Day comes and goes with High Prairie town council elected by acclamation and John Brodrick and Michael Smith running for mayor. Councillors elected include Jamie Babcock, Jeff Burgar, Rick Dumont, Leonard Olson, Mike Poulter and James Waikle. In the M.D. of Big Lakes, five incumbents face opposition.

Sept. 17, 2006: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre is given the Award of Excellence for the annual Elder’s Banquet at a meeting in Pincher Creek.

Sept. 17, 2007: Nomination Day closes for municipal elections. George Keay opposes Rick Dumont in the race for mayor of High Prairie. In the M.D., Reeve Myler Savill is opposed in Joussard by Guy L’Heureux and Trina Willier.

Sept. 17, 2008: The Village of Kinuso officially notifies the Alberta government to begin a dissolution study.

Sept. 17, 2009: High Prairie Elementary School Grade 1 teacher Melissa Isaac is named the Peace Zone winner of the Edwin Parr Award.

Sept. 17, 2009: Jo Steinley opens Wholesome Jo’s Restaurant opposite the Park Theatre.

Sept. 17, 2010: Joussard musician Dave McConnell plays at the High Prairie Municipal Library during Alberta Arts Days celebrations.

Sept. 17, 2010: Someone in Kinuso sets a dog free from its trap. The vandal then runs over the trap and destroys it.

Sept. 17, 2011: High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron Capt. Verna Ogg receives the Award of Excellence at Penhold for outstanding service to the program.

Sept. 17, 2012: The E.W. Pratt Women’s golf team wins zones at Chinook Valley near Rycroft. Team members are Janelle Carlson, Allyson Gauchier, Jackie Gauchier and Annika Sware. Later, they would place third at the ASAA tournament.

Sept. 17, 2012: Normand Boulet is elected by acclamation to the HPSD board of trustees.

Sept. 17, 2013: Keith Gordon Daly and Richard Alan Daly are each fined $11,000 and banned from fishing for seven years after pleading guilty in Red Earth provincial court to illegal fishing.

Sept. 17, 2015: The hometown High Prairie Renegades are whipped 72-28 by the Grande Prairie Composite Warriors.

Sept. 17, 2017: Pastor Terry Goerz is ordained as pastor of the High Prairie Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Sept. 17, 2018: Charles Edward Bleakley is deemed fit to stand trial after an appearance in High Prairie provincial court. Bleakley led police on a high-speed chase near Kinuso March 8, 2017.

Sept. 17, 2018: Surprising no one, Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee is nominated to carry the NDP banner in the next provincial election at a meeting in Slave Lake. She is uncontested.

This Day in World History – September 17, 2021

1598 – Dutch sailors discover island of Mauritius.

1683 – Antonie van Leeuwenhoek first to report the existence of bacteria.

1778 – First treaty between the US & Indian tribes signed.

1859 – Joshua Abraham Norton proclaims himself Emperor of the USA.

1872 – Phillip W. Pratt patents sprinkler system for extinguishing fires.

1900 – Commonwealth of Australia proclaimed.

1908 – Thomas Selfridge becomes first fatality of powered flight.

1916 – The Red Baron wins his first aerial combat near Cambrai, France.

1920 – NFL is born in Canton, Ohio; 12 teams pay $100 each to join.

1922 – Radio Moscow begins transmitting.

1931 – First LP record demonstrated by RCA Victor, venture failed.

1934 – RCA Victor releases first 33 1/3 rpm recording [Beethoven’s 5th].

1939 – Taisto Mäki is first man to run 10,000 metres in under 30 minutes.

1940 – Adolf Hitler indefinitely postpones invasion of Great Britain.

1949 – 128 die as fire guts Canadian passenger steamer Noronic in Toronto.

1953 – First successful separation of Siamese [conjoined] twins.

1956 – TV is first broadcast in Australia.

1959 – Transit 1A, first navigational satellite launched; failed to orbit.

1964 – “Bewitched” premieres on ABC-TV.

1964 – Beatles are paid a then record $150,000 for a concert in Kansas.

1965 – CBS-TV premiere of WWII sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes”.

1966 – “Mission Impossible” premieres on CBS-TV.

1972 – “M*A*S*H” premieres on CBS-TV.

1975 – Rollout of first space shuttle orbiter Enterprise.

1977 – Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumors” album is #1 for 19th straight week.

1984 – Brian Mulroney sworn in as Canada’s 18th PM.

1991 – UN admits North Korea & South Korea.

1993 – Last Russian troops leave Poland.

2004 – Tamil is declared the first classical language in India.

2010 – The 54-year run of the soap opera As the World Turns ends.

2012 – Panasonic suspends operations at its three factories in China.

2015 – Report: 2015 Northern Hemisphere summer hottest on record.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 17, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You will be happiest away from prying eyes today. You are not in the mood to be friendly or participate in idle gossip. It seems you have been having the same conversations with the same people for some time now. You are feeling so bored you could scream. To avoid doing just that, spend quiet time alone today if you can.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Just when you thought things were settled, life takes another turn. Today brings yet another of those turns, so hold on! You may receive some information that has a dramatic impact on your life. Perhaps you will receive an opportunity to move to another state or country. Perhaps you will decide to get married. One thing is clear – your future looks promising!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You should feel optimistic today, with confidence in your ability to accomplish anything you set your mind to. If you are working toward a specific goal [and you should be], something is likely to happen today that propels you that much closer to realizing your goal. What’s the next step?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You can expect some big changes. All the hard work you have been doing to develop your confidence is showing, and this is attracting opportunities like bees to honey. On top of this, your passion is high right now, so set aside private time with your mate. Plan a romantic evening, open a bottle of wine, and celebrate!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not overreact today. Your biorhythms are low. In fact, you may be feeling a bit under the weather. There is no point in trying to keep up a cheerful front. People will see through your facade. You would be better served by spending time on solo activities. That way you can spend long stretches of time in bed, where you are meant to be today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A long-term project reaches a positive conclusion, one that may have a dramatic impact on your finances. You have sold your manuscript to a publisher or successfully concluded a project that is dear to your heart. This success should give you the confidence you need. Do not forget to take time to celebrate!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Change is good, but it can be scary when it comes suddenly. That is what you feel today when someone announces a major change without warning. You are not sure how to react to the news and have not a clue how it affects you. All you can do now is wait. Try not to panic. In the end, you will see these changes will benefit everyone, including you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are eager for information on a particular subject and will go to great lengths to get it. Before heading off to the library, why not try an online search? You might find everything you need without leaving your chair. But your search might necessitate going to the primary source, so travel will be involved.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may receive a windfall from an unexpected source. Perhaps an uncle died and remembered you in his will or an old legal settlement has finally come through. Whatever the source, the extra income is welcome now. Your vivid dreams of late may not seem related to this financial upswing, but they are connected.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You receive some new insight about an important person in your life, and your relationship takes a dramatic turn for the better. You feel you now know this person completely, and your closeness borders on the profound. This new alliance could also have positive repercussions on your finances.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – When the thought of going to work makes it hard to get out of bed, know the time has come to get another job. Alas, that is probably not something you can do now. You can be extra kind to yourself. Give yourself a present. Find something you thoroughly enjoy that would perk up your spirits and cost little.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Romance is in the air and you must be breathing a lot of it today. Your blood is boiling, your passion surging, and a romantic dinner for two is in the cards. You will be inclined to shop for clothes, but curb your appetite for material goods. What you really want does not come in a box, so why waste your money?