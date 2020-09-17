Today in High Prairie – September 18, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – September 18, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 18, 2020

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 18, 2020

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 18

1895 – John Diefenbaker, Prime Minister of Canada

1905 – Eddie Anderson, Jack Benny’s Rochester

1905 – Greta Garbo, Grand Hotel Actress

1920 – Jack Warden, Heaven Can Wait Actor

1933 – Scotty Bowman, NHL Hall of Fame Coach

1940 – Frankie Avalon, Venus Actor/Singer

1949 – Kerry Livgren, Kansas Guitarist

1950 – Mike Hossack, Doobie Brothers Drummer

1950 – Darryl Sittler, Toronto Maple Leaf

1954 – Murtaza Bhutto, Pakistani Politician

1962 – Joanne Catherall, Human League Vocalist

1971 – Lance Armstrong, American Cyclist

This Day in Local History – September 18

Sept. 18, 1912: The Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society hosts its third agricultural fair in High Prairie. It lasts three days.

Sept. 18, 1912: Mr. and Mrs. Ferguson arrive in Grouard with a second automobile.

Sept. 18, 1963: Harding’s Meats and Locker Ltd. celebrates the opening of their newly-expanded premises in High Prairie. Tom Harding started the business in August 1947.

Sept. 18, 1968: Five people file nominations for the town election for three vacant seats including Oliver Bell, William Ferris, Annah Holt, Phil Rutter and Dave Sandor.

Sept. 18, 1973: Walter Kireychuk, 47, of Sunset House, dies after attempting to unplug his combine. Loss of blood is the cause of death.

Sept. 18, 1983: Melanie Gay McLean, 18, is killed after the truck she is in leaves the road and rolls three km east of High Prairie.

Sept. 18, 1991: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie receives an out of court $232,000 settlement from J.R. Paine and Associates Ltd. of Edmonton from a 1985 paving contract.

Sept. 18, 1992: RCSSD holds a farewell night to honour Supt. Lionel Remillard.

Sept. 18, 1996: The newly-formed Joussard Metis Local elects its first officers.

Sept. 18, 1997: The Whitefish Inn celebrates its grand opening.

Sept. 18, 2001: For the first time in eight years, Faust holds Playschool classes under the direction of Lucille Baker.

Sept. 18, 2009: CCS holds an open house at its plant south of High Prairie to celebrate its recently completed expansion.

Sept. 18, 2009: Only one day after opening, the building where Wholesome Jo’s Restaurant is located suffers damage in a fire. The fire starts at an electrical box.

Sept. 18, 2010: An angry boy tosses a chair through a Youth Assessment Centre window and is later charged with mischief.

Sept. 18, 2013: HPSD approves a tender and says they are ready to break ground on their new $7.1 million bus garage and administration centre in the town’s east end.

Sept. 18, 2015: For the first time in eight years, the Alberta government increases funding to FCSS. Big Lakes FCSS director Louise Myre estimates they will receive about $10,000 more than the previous year.

This Day in World History – September 18

1502 – Christopher Columbus lands at Costa Rica on his 4th & last voyage.

1759 – Battle of Quebec ends, French surrender to British.

1812 – Great Fire of Moscow burns out after 5 days, 75% of city destroyed.

1848 – Baseball rules 1st baseman can tag base for out instead of runner.

1851 – New York Times starts publishing [2 cents a copy].

1885 – Riots break out in Montreal against compulsory smallpox vaccination.

1895 – Daniel David Palmer gives the first chiropractic adjustment.

1927 – CBS goes on the air with 18 stations.

1932 – Actress commits suicide by jumping from “H” in the Hollywood sign.

1942 – CBC authorized for radio service.

1947 – CIA officially comes into existence.

1951 – “A Streetcar Named Desire” starring Marlon Brando released.

1958 – The Fresno Drop: 1st credit card [later renamed VISA].

1964 – “The Addams Family” premieres on ABC-TV.

1965 – TV comedy “Get Smart” starring Don Adams premieres.

1965 – “I Dream of Jeannie” starring Barbara Eden premieres on NBC-TV.

1967 – Yellowknife replaces Ottawa as capital of NWT.

1971 – Momofuku Ando markets the first Cup Noodle.

1975 – Heiress-turned-bank robber Patricia Hearst captured by FBI.

1976 – Mao Zedong’s funeral takes place in Beijing.

1977 – US Voyager I takes 1st space photograph of Earth & moon together.

1981 – France abolishes capital punishment.

1983 – George Meegen ends 19,000-mile walk across Western Hemisphere.

1984 – Joe Kittinger completes 1st solo balloon crossing of Atlantic.

1990 – 500-lb Hershey Kiss is displayed at Times Square.

2009 – The 72-year run of the soap opera The Guiding Light ends.

2014 – Scotland votes to stay a member of the United Kingdom.

2015 – In India, 2.3 million people applied for 238 menial office jobs.

2016 – Earliest known fish hooks at 23,000 years old discovered in Japan.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 18, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A rush of physical energy may hit you this morning, and you could feel like you have no outlet for it. But a sibling or neighbour may need some help, so you’ll definitely be able to put that energy to work. It should be a good day for everyone. Your friend will receive some valuable help with an important matter, and you’ll be able to make use of all that vigour.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Invaluable help with money or property concerns could come to you from an unexpected quarter today. Someone you didn’t know possessed the appropriate information could offer it out of the blue, making a big difference to the way you handle these matters. The situation may not be all that dire to begin with, but all should be well by day’s end.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Are you looking for a particular piece of information? A friend, possibly another Virgo, has this information but is unaware that you’re searching for it. Don’t be afraid to let all your friends and acquaintances know you need to find some specific facts. The person who finally comes forward may surprise you. Enjoy your day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The opportunity to fly somewhere might come up today. Career changes are in the wind, and while they might seem rather unsettling at first, they’ll be positive in the long run. This could involve a raise or promotion, transfer, new job, or even new career. Don’t fight it. It might be scary, but it’s a blessing in disguise. Go with the flow!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Have you been having difficulties with career or money matters? If so, help might come today from a friend who lives far away. This person may not do much but offer words that are so insightful you know immediately what course of action to take. What this person says could also be of valuable assistance in the future. Write it down so you’ll be sure to remember it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today, a flash of inspiration may resolve an obstacle to your career advancement that presented itself in the past few days. This solution could prove so beneficial you’ll want to remember it for obstacles in any area of your life for the future. You may feel so good about resolving this you’ll want to go out and celebrate. Go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Are you presently negotiating a contract? If you and the other party disagree on any points, these differences will most likely be resolved. You’ll probably come up with an idea that creates a win/win situation so both of you feel good about it. This will strengthen your relationship considerably, so expect partnership matters to progress smoothly. Enjoy your day!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Professional difficulties could be resolved by outside assistance. Equipment may have gone haywire, or miscommunications could have led to snarls. Perhaps you need to call in a consultant. It’s possible you might come up with the right solution at the right time and earn some well-deserved respect. Whatever the difficulty, it won’t last.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Idealistic romantic notions join with intense sensual passion to create a powerful desire that stays with you throughout the day. If you can schedule some quality time with your love partner, by all means do it. If not, you might have to settle for making a date for later in the week. In the meantime, pamper yourself a bit until then and hang in there!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could be quite busy today as friends from far away call for long-overdue conversations. You’ll probably spend as much time as you can catching up on the latest news, but don’t go overboard. Your friends want to talk to you, but they aren’t judgmental. Talk about whatever is on your mind, and don’t worry about making a good impression. The truth is more important than bragging. Enjoy visiting!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some fascinating news could come from a friend who’s presently out of town. This might be personal, but it more likely involves new discoveries in a field that interests you both. You’ll probably want to do some research of your own, so be prepared to spend time in the library or online over the next few weeks. Keep careful records. You won’t want to forget a thing!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Friends who are interested in psychic and metaphysical matters could contact you today. You may discuss a lot of fascinating material, which could alter your value system in a subtle but profound way. Don’t be surprised if you do more listening than talking on this occasion. It’s important to soak in as much as you can. Write it down if you think you’ll forget it.