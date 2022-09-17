Today in High Prairie: September 18, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 18, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Legion Hall. $5 per person, light snack provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 18, 2022

1895 – John Diefenbaker, Prime Minister of Canada

1905 – Eddie Anderson, Jack Benny’s Rochester

1905 – Greta Garbo, Grand Hotel Actress

1920 – Jack Warden, Heaven Can Wait Actor

1933 – Scotty Bowman, NHL Hall of Fame Coach

1940 – Frankie Avalon, Venus Actor/Singer

1949 – Kerry Livgren, Kansas Guitarist

1950 – Mike Hossack, Doobie Brothers Drummer

1950 – Darryl Sittler, Toronto Maple Leafs

1954 – Murtaza Bhutto, Pakistani Politician

1962 – Joanne Catherall, Human League Vocalist

1971 – Lance Armstrong, American Cyclist

This Day in Local History – September 18, 2022

Sept. 18, 1912: The Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society hosts its third agricultural fair in High Prairie. It lasts three days.

Sept. 18, 1912: Mr. and Mrs. Ferguson arrive in Grouard with a second automobile.

Sept. 18, 1963: Harding’s Meats and Locker Ltd. celebrates the opening of their newly-expanded premises in High Prairie. Tom Harding started the business in August 1947.

Sept. 18, 1963: The High Prairie Booster reports the Enilda women’s fastball team, despite going 0-5-0 to start the season, rebounds to win the league title.

Sept. 18, 1973: Walter Kireychuk, 47, of Sunset House, dies after attempting to unplug his combine. Loss of blood is the cause of death.

Sept. 18, 1974: High Prairie Recreation Board chairman Phil Rutter reports 184 people used the new swimming pool each day since its June opening as the season concludes.

Sept. 18, 1977: Dave Temple wins the High Prairie Golf Club member’s only annual tournament shooting a 67. Giselle Hebert, the only lady entered, wins the women’s title.

Sept. 18, 1983: Melanie Gay McLean, 18, is killed after the truck she is in leaves the road and rolls three km east of High Prairie.

Sept. 18, 1985: South Peace News reports that Lillian Bliss shoots an 82 to win the High Prairie women’s club championship.

Sept. 18, 1988: Bernie Poloz and Lucille Harmon win the low gross titles as the High Prairie Golf Club holds its closing tournament. Ryan Erasmus and Tracey Bliss win the junior titles.

Sept. 18, 1988: Trina Okimaw wins a saddle for finishing in first place in ladies cow milking at the Timberland Rodeo Association rodeo in Grande Prairie.

Sept. 18, 1990: HPSD Asst. Supt. Jon Ord predicts a $200,000 deficit for the current year.

Sept. 18, 1991: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie receives an out of court $232,000 settlement from J.R. Paine and Associates Ltd. of Edmonton from a 1985 paving contract.

Sept. 18, 1992: RCSSD holds a farewell night to honour Supt. Lionel Remillard.

Sept. 18, 1995: High Prairie’s mayor and council is elected by acclamation after nomination day closes. Diana Oliver begins her second term as mayor.

Sept. 18, 1996: The newly-formed Joussard Metis Local elects its first officers.

Sept. 18, 1997: The Whitefish Inn celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie.

Sept. 18, 1999: Two Gift Lake residents die while riding a bicycle after being struck by a vehicle. Police do not release names.

Sept. 18, 2001: For the first time in eight years, Faust holds Playschool classes under the direction of Lucille Baker.

This Day in World History – September 18, 2022

96 – Nerva is proclaimed Roman Emperor after Domitian is assassinated.

1502 – Christopher Columbus lands at Costa Rica on his fourth & last voyage.

1759 – Battle of Quebec ends, French surrender to British.

1769 – John Harris builds first spinet piano.

1810 – Chile declares independence from Spain.

1812 – Great Fire of Moscow burns out after 5 days, 75% of city destroyed.

1848 – Baseball rules first baseman can tag base for out instead of runner.

1851 – New York Times starts publishing [2 cents a copy].

1885 – Riots break out in Montreal against compulsory smallpox vaccination.

1895 – Daniel David Palmer gives the first chiropractic adjustment.

1906 – Typhoon with tsunami kills an estimated 10,000 people in Hong Kong.

1922 – Hungary admitted to League of Nations.

1927 – CBS goes on the air with 18 stations.

1928 – Juan de la Cierva flies first helicopter above English Channel.

1932 – Actress commits suicide by jumping from “H” in the Hollywood sign.

1934 – USSR admitted to League of Nations.

1942 – CBC authorized for radio service.

1945 – 1,000 whites walk out of Indiana schools to protest integration.

1947 – CIA officially comes into existence.

1951 – “A Streetcar Named Desire” starring Marlon Brando released.

1958 – The Fresno Drop: first credit card [later renamed VISA].

1963 – USSR orders 58.5 million barrels of cereal from Australia.

1964 – “The Addams Family” premieres on ABC-TV.

1965 – TV comedy “Get Smart” starring Don Adams premieres.

1965 – “I Dream of Jeannie” starring Barbara Eden premieres on NBC-TV.

1967 – Yellowknife replaces Ottawa as capital of NWT.

1971 – Momofuku Ando markets the first Cup Noodle.

1975 – Heiress-turned-bank robber Patricia Hearst captured by FBI.

1976 – Mao Zedong’s funeral takes place in Beijing.

1977 – US Voyager I takes first space photograph of Earth & moon together.

1978 – All four Kiss members release solo albums.

1981 – France abolishes capital punishment.

1983 – George Meegen ends 19,000-mile walk across Western Hemisphere.

1984 – Joe Kittinger completes first solo balloon crossing of Atlantic.

1987 – US & USSR sign accord to remove mid range missiles.

1990 – 500-lb Hershey Kiss is displayed at Times Square.

1997 – Ted Turner gives $1 billion to UN; creates UN Foundation.

1997 – Voters in Wales vote yes [50.3%] in a referendum on Welsh autonomy.

1998 – Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers is formed.

2009 – The 72-year run of the soap opera The Guiding Light ends.

2014 – Scotland votes to stay a member of the United Kingdom.

2015 – In India, 2.3 million people applied for 238 menial office jobs.

2016 – Earliest known fish hooks at 23,000 years old discovered in Japan.

2018 – China announces new $60 billion tariffs on US imports.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 18, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some fascinating news could come from a friend who is presently out of town! This might be personal, but it more likely involves new discoveries in a field that interests you both. You will probably want to do some research of your own, so be prepared to spend time in the library or online over the next few weeks. Keep careful records. You will not want to forget a thing!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Friends who are interested in psychic and metaphysical matters could contact you today! You may discuss a lot of fascinating material, which could alter your value system in a subtle but profound way. Do not be surprised if you do more listening than talking on this occasion. It is important to soak in as much as you can. Write it down if you think you will forget it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A rush of physical energy may hit you this morning, and you could feel like you have no outlet for it! But a sibling or neighbour may need some help, so you will definitely be able to put that energy to work. It should be a good day for everyone. Your friend will receive some valuable help with an important matter, and you will be able to make use of all that vigour!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Invaluable help with money or property concerns could come to you from an unexpected quarter today! Someone you did not know possessed the appropriate information could offer it out of the blue, making a big difference to the way you handle these matters. The situation may not be all that dire to begin with, but all should be well by day’s end!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Are you looking for a particular piece of information? A friend, possibly another Leo, has this information but is unaware you are searching for it. Do not be afraid to let all your friends and acquaintances know you need to find some specific facts. The person who finally comes forward may surprise you. Enjoy your day!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The opportunity to fly somewhere might come up today! Career changes are in the wind, and while they might seem rather unsettling at first, they will be positive in the long run. This could involve a raise or promotion, transfer, new job, or even new career. Do not fight it. It might be scary, but it is a blessing in disguise. Go with the flow!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Have you been having difficulties with career or money matters? If so, help might come today from a friend who lives far away. This person may not do much but offer words that are so insightful that you know immediately what course of action to take. What this person says could also be of valuable assistance in the future. Write it down so you will be sure to remember it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today, a flash of inspiration may resolve an obstacle to your career advancement that presented itself in the past few days! This solution could prove so beneficial you will want to remember it for obstacles in any area of your life for the future. You may feel so good about resolving this you will want to go out and celebrate. Go for it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you presently negotiating a contract? If you and the other party disagree on any points, these differences will most likely be resolved. You will probably come up with an idea that creates a win/win situation so both of you feel good about it. This will strengthen your relationship considerably, so expect partnership matters to progress smoothly. Enjoy your day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Professional difficulties could be resolved by outside assistance! Equipment may have gone haywire, or miscommunications could have led to snarls. Perhaps you need to call in a consultant. It is possible you might come up with the right solution at the right time and earn some well-deserved respect. Whatever the difficulty, it will not last!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Idealistic romantic notions join with intense sensual passion to create powerful desire that stays with you throughout the day! If you can schedule some quality time with your love partner, by all means do it! If not, you might have to settle for making a date for later in the week. In the meantime, pamper yourself a bit until then and hang in there!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could be quite busy today as friends from far away call for long-overdue conversations! You will probably spend as much time as you can catching up on the latest news, but do not go overboard. Your friends want to talk to you, but they are not judgmental. Talk about whatever is on your mind, and do not worry about making a good impression. The truth is more important than bragging. Enjoy visiting!