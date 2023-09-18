Today in High Prairie: September 18, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meeting in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

1895 – John Diefenbaker, Prime Minister of Canada

1905 – Eddie Anderson, Jack Benny’s Rochester

1905 – Greta Garbo, Grand Hotel Actress

1920 – Jack Warden, Heaven Can Wait Actor

1933 – Scotty Bowman, NHL Hall of Fame Coach

1940 – Frankie Avalon, Venus Actor/Singer

1949 – Kerry Livgren, Kansas Guitarist

1950 – Mike Hossack, Doobie Brothers Drummer

1950 – Darryl Sittler, Toronto Maple Leafs

1954 – Murtaza Bhutto, Pakistani Politician

1962 – Joanne Catherall, Human League Vocalist

1971 – Lance Armstrong, American Cyclist

Sept. 18, 1912: The Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society hosts its third agricultural fair in High Prairie. It lasts three days.

Sept. 18, 1912: Mr. and Mrs. Ferguson arrive in Grouard with a second automobile.

Sept. 18, 1963: Harding’s Meats and Locker Ltd. celebrates the opening of their newly-expanded premises in High Prairie. Tom Harding started the business in August 1947.

Sept. 18, 1963: The High Prairie Booster reports the Enilda women’s fastball team, despite going 0-5-0 to start the season, rebounds to win the league title.

Sept. 18, 1973: Walter Kireychuk, 47, of Sunset House, dies after attempting to unplug his combine. Loss of blood is the cause of death.

Sept. 18, 1974: High Prairie Recreation Board chairman Phil Rutter reports 184 people used the new swimming pool each day since its June opening as the season concludes.

Sept. 18, 1977: Dave Temple wins the High Prairie Golf Club member’s only annual tournament shooting a 67. Giselle Hebert, the only lady entered, wins the women’s title.

Sept. 18, 1983: Melanie Gay McLean, 18, is killed after the truck she is in leaves the road and rolls three km east of High Prairie.

Sept. 18, 1985: South Peace News reports that Lillian Bliss shoots an 82 to win the High Prairie women’s club championship.

Sept. 18, 1988: Bernie Poloz and Lucille Harmon win the low gross titles as the High Prairie Golf Club holds its closing tournament. Ryan Erasmus and Tracey Bliss win the junior titles.

Sept. 18, 1988: Trina Okimaw wins a saddle for finishing in first place in ladies cow milking at the Timberland Rodeo Association rodeo in Grande Prairie.

Sept. 18, 1990: HPSD Asst. Supt. Jon Ord predicts a $200,000 deficit for the current year.

Sept. 18, 1991: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie receives an out of court $232,000 settlement from J.R. Paine and Associates Ltd. of Edmonton from a 1985 paving contract.

Sept. 18, 1992: RCSSD holds a farewell night to honour Supt. Lionel Remillard.

Sept. 18, 1995: High Prairie’s mayor and council is elected by acclamation after nomination day closes. Diana Oliver begins her second term as mayor.

Sept. 18, 1996: The newly-formed Joussard Metis Local elects its first officers.

Sept. 18, 1997: The Whitefish Inn celebrates its grand opening in High Prairie.

Sept. 18, 1999: Two Gift Lake residents die while riding a bicycle after being struck by a vehicle. Police do not release names.

Sept. 18, 2001: For the first time in eight years, Faust holds Playschool classes under the direction of Lucille Baker.

96 – Nerva is proclaimed Roman Emperor after Domitian is assassinated.

1502 – Christopher Columbus lands at Costa Rica on his fourth & last voyage.

1759 – Battle of Quebec ends, French surrender to British.

1769 – John Harris builds first spinet piano.

1810 – Chile declares independence from Spain.

1812 – Great Fire of Moscow burns out after 5 days, 75% of city destroyed.

1848 – Baseball rules first baseman can tag base for out instead of runner.

1851 – New York Times starts publishing [2 cents a copy].

1885 – Riots break out in Montreal against compulsory smallpox vaccination.

1895 – Daniel David Palmer gives the first chiropractic adjustment.

1906 – Typhoon with tsunami kills an estimated 10,000 people in Hong Kong.

1922 – Hungary admitted to League of Nations.

1927 – CBS goes on the air with 18 stations.

1928 – Juan de la Cierva flies first helicopter above English Channel.

1932 – Actress commits suicide by jumping from “H” in the Hollywood sign.

1934 – USSR admitted to League of Nations.

1942 – CBC authorized for radio service.

1945 – 1,000 whites walk out of Indiana schools to protest integration.

1947 – CIA officially comes into existence.

1951 – “A Streetcar Named Desire” starring Marlon Brando released.

1958 – The Fresno Drop: first credit card [later renamed VISA].

1963 – USSR orders 58.5 million barrels of cereal from Australia.

1964 – “The Addams Family” premieres on ABC-TV.

1965 – TV comedy “Get Smart” starring Don Adams premieres.

1965 – “I Dream of Jeannie” starring Barbara Eden premieres on NBC-TV.

1967 – Yellowknife replaces Ottawa as capital of NWT.

1971 – Momofuku Ando markets the first Cup Noodle.

1975 – Heiress-turned-bank robber Patricia Hearst captured by FBI.

1976 – Mao Zedong’s funeral takes place in Beijing.

1977 – US Voyager I takes first space photograph of Earth & moon together.

1978 – All four Kiss members release solo albums.

1981 – France abolishes capital punishment.

1983 – George Meegen ends 19,000-mile walk across Western Hemisphere.

1984 – Joe Kittinger completes first solo balloon crossing of Atlantic.

1987 – US & USSR sign accord to remove mid range missiles.

1990 – 500-lb Hershey Kiss is displayed at Times Square.

1997 – Ted Turner gives $1 billion to UN; creates UN Foundation.

1997 – Voters in Wales vote yes [50.3%] in a referendum on Welsh autonomy.

1998 – Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers is formed.

2009 – The 72-year run of the soap opera The Guiding Light ends.

2014 – Scotland votes to stay a member of the United Kingdom.

2015 – In India, 2.3 million people applied for 238 menial office jobs.

2016 – Earliest known fish hooks at 23,000 years old discovered in Japan.

2018 – China announces new $60 billion tariffs on US imports.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might be in a financial jam right now. The stress of the situation has you considering some radical solutions. Would it really benefit your family if you took a second job? Confide in a friend and see if he or she can help you find a more agreeable solution. Perhaps a relative could give you a low-interest loan.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not spread the good news too quickly. As exciting as it is, nothing is confirmed yet. Keep the information under your hat until plane reservations have been made or you have the job offer in writing. Whatever the good news is, it is exactly what the doctor prescribed to give your self-confidence a boost.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you receive a financial windfall, spend it wisely. Your tendency might be to buy gifts or treat a crowd to a lavish night on the town. But where is the enduring value? Invested carefully, a small chunk of money can grow into a much larger one, which will give you many more options. Be prudent.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are energetic and enthusiastic today, and those around you respond favourably. It seems everyone wants to be in your orbit. Work at home and the office goes quickly and smoothly. Because you have so much energy, why not take on a new project? Normally this would send you over the edge, but today you feel you could take on anything. Go for it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is tension all around you, so you will be happiest spending as much time by yourself as possible. If you must interact with people, keep your communication clear and concise. There is room for misunderstanding, which could result in a major blowup over a minor event. It simply is not worth the trouble being with people today. Seclusion is the only place where you will find peace.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are ready for a change, there is no doubt about it. As you grow older your interests broaden, and you are considering pursuing some of these new interests in earnest. Perhaps school beckons, or some adult education courses. You are ready to make a new place for yourself in the world. Go ahead and get started!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have never looked better! Your partner notices, too, and showers you with extra affection and perhaps even an unexpected gift. This should put a smile on your face! At work, you may be given responsibilities beyond your usual job. Take care to do this special assignment well. If you do, other advancements are likely to follow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Sometimes a little indulgence has value far beyond its price. A bubble bath in the middle of the day, a luxurious hour spent browsing in a bookstore, a special outfit you have wanted for a long time – these are a few of the ways you could perk up your spirits. Why not? You could use a boost.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You feel as though you have turned a financial and professional corner. Recent accomplishments have you feeling energized and on top of the world! You exude confidence. It is a good feeling, isn’t it? Members of the opposite sex are especially attracted to you right now. And who could blame them? You are looking great!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Who knew you were so talented? A creation done long ago suddenly takes on a life of its own. A short story written and submitted long ago is pulled from the bottom of the slush pile. Or a portrait you painted gets a second admiring look. Whatever the circumstances, you enjoy the recognition. Your work is not the only thing receiving admiring glances. Your partner appreciates you, too!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Loving care is prescribed for someone in your family. Offer a bowl of soup and some tea, but beyond that try and stay out of the way. Sometimes uninterrupted quiet is the best cure of all. You could use a bit of this yourself. Why not curl up with a good book? Even if it is the middle of the day, draw the shades and pretend it is night.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is tension in the air, but there is little you can do about it. The harsh atmosphere is in stark contrast to the frivolity you felt over the last several days. It seems you received some good news. Perhaps you were finally recognized for your hard work? Do not brag about your accomplishments. It would only exacerbate the situation. Be patient. Avoid confrontation.