Today in High Prairie: September 19, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 19, 2022

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 19, 2022

1867 – Arthur Rackham, Rip van Winkle Illustrator

1882 – Christopher Stone, First DJ in United Kingdom

1898 – Ricardo Cortez, Maltese Falson Director

1905 – Leon Jaworski, Watergate Scandal Prosecutor

1908 – Tatsuo Shimabuku, Isshinryu Karate Founder

1909 – Ferry Porsche, Automobile Pioneer

1911 – William Golding, Lord of the Flies Author

1926 – Duke Snider, Montreal Expos Broadcaster

1934 – Brian Epstein, The Beatles Manager

1940 – Paul Williams, American Composer

1940 – Sylvia Tyson, Canadian Songwriter

1941 – “Mama” Cass Elliot, Mamas & Papas Singer

1942 – Freda Payne, Band of Gold Singer

1964 – Trisha Yearwood, Country Singer

1974 – Jimmy Fallon, American TV Comedian/Host

This Day in Local History – September 19, 2022

Sept. 19, 1912: Entime Vendette, one of Grouard’s most prominent citizens, accidentally shoots himself and dies while returning home from the agricultural fair in High Prairie. The gunshot went through his chin and brain.

Sept. 19, 1914: The Grouard News reports that J.D. MacArthur is building a hotel at Round Lake in the new town of McLennan. They add 83 acres of forest will be cleared to make way for the new townsite.

Sept. 19. 1981: High Prairie town council refuses to accept Bill Henderson’s letter of resignation.

Sept. 19. 1983: Fred Dumont is acclaimed High Prairie’s mayor as he is uncontested in the municipal election.

Sept. 19, 1984: The Four Seasons flower shop opens in High Prairie with Wendy Blakely and Vivian Konschuck as owners.

Sept. 19, 1985: TV Bingo comes to High Prairie sponsored by the MITAA Centre.

Sept. 19, 1988: Robert Paul Matula, 13, dies of heart problems while boarding a school bus.

Sept. 19, 1988: High Prairie Minor Hockey representatives attend a recreation board meeting objecting to the 30 per cent increase in ice rental to $52 per hour from $40. The recreation board refuses to budge on its decision saying they have to operate without going into the hole too far.

Sept. 19, 1988: The SRHL’s two-time defending champion Donnelly Cubs are accepted into the NPHL for the coming season at the league’s fall meeting in Grimshaw.

Sept. 19, 1990: South Peace News reports on a court case where Carol Ann Mailhot takes 4,000 pills from Merner’s Drugstore. She is sentenced to 30 days in prison for that crime and other charges.

Sept. 19, 1991: Miss Canada Leslie McLaren visits schools in HPSD.

Sept. 19, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose to Fort St. John 15-12, 15-5 in the final of the Early Bird Volleyball Tournament in High Prairie. The men’s team loses the third place match to Sexsmith and places fourth.

Sept. 19, 1994: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to put the $100,000 roofing repair job on the Sports Palace arena on hold until spring.

Sept. 19, 1994: The High Prairie Recreation Board officially passes its non-smoking policy in the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 19, 2001: Don Ebbett and Al Noble are awarded Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medals at a ceremony at the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion.

Sept. 19, 2007: Site preparation begins for a new trailer court development project north of E.W. Pratt High School.

Sept. 19, 2007: Joussard Superette is the site of an early morning break-in. Once inside, thieves steal an ATM machine, which is recovered shortly afterwards.

Sept. 19, 2008: Robert John Allan, formerly of High Prairie, dies from cancer at the age of 67 years. He worked at the Treasury Branch and co-owned Utility Equipment Ltd.

Sept. 19-20, 2008: The E.W. Pratt Golf Team wins silver medals at the Peace Zone High School Championships in Eaglesham. Quintin Guttinger wins an individual bronze medal after shooting consecutive rounds of 76.

Sept. 19, 2011: Tolko representatives attend a Town of High Prairie economic development pursuit committee meeting. Their news disappoints Councillor Barry Sharkawi, who wants to see an alternate plan.

Sept. 19, 2012: Former High Prairie Dr. Kendal Sunico Tang passes away at the age of 73 years.

Sept. 19, 2013: Matt Lovsin is presented with the HPSD Alberta School Boards Association Zone 1 Friends of Education Award. Northland School Division gives its award to Northern Lakes College.

Sept. 19, 2013: Grouard Northland School teacher Elizabeth Chant is honoured by Northland School Division as its Edwin Parr Award nominee.

Sept. 19, 2014: The United Way donates $7,500 to the construction of the High Prairie Skate Plaza.

Sept. 19, 2015: Kelly Cunningham aces the second hole and Quintin Guttinger the fourth hole at the Sucker Creek Capitals Legends four-ball best ball scramble at McLennan.

Sept. 19, 2015: POPS Home Hardware receives the Paul Straus Public Relations Award from among 1,100 Home Hardware stores across Canada. The award recognizes POPS for its outstanding commitment to public relations and community service and support.

Sept. 19, 2016: The families of Dylan Laboucan and Cory Grey appear in High Prairie provincial court with photos as Edward Devin Boyce Gladue reserves his plea to Oct. 31 on charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of the two.

Sept. 19, 2016: Long-time PRJH teacher and principal Leigh Davies passes away at the age of 71 years.

This Day in World History – September 19, 2022

1838 – Ephraim Morris patents railroad brake.

1848 – Hyperion, moon of Saturn, discovered.

1849 – First commercial laundry established, in Oakland.

1854 – Henry Meyer patents sleeping rail car.

1876 – First carpet sweeper patented.

1888 – One of first known modern beauty contests held in Spa, Belgium.

1893 – New Zealand becomes 1st country to grant all women right to vote.

1903 – King Leopold II denies Belgian cruelty in Congo.

1922 – Queen Wilhelmina assumes Dutch throne with 119-word speech.

1944 – Armistice between Finland and Soviet Union is signed.

1945 – North Korean founder Kim Il-sung arrives in Wonsan, Korea.

1950 – UN rejects membership of China’s People Republic.

1952 – “Adventures of Superman” TV series premieres in the US.

1952 – The US bars Charlie Chaplin from re-entering the country.

1955 – Argentine President Juan Perón resigns & flees.

1959 – Nikita Khrushchev is denied access to Disneyland.

1960 – “LIFE” magazine puts Grandma Moses [100th birthday] on cover.

1960 – Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” hits #1.

1970 – “The Mary Tyler Moore” show premieres on CBS-TV.

1975 – “Fawlty Towers” starring John Cleese premieres on BBC2 in the UK.

1980 – “Ordinary People” starring Mary Tyler Moore is released.

1982 – Streetcars stop running on Market St., San Francisco after 122 yrs.

1984 – Proposed agreement completed to transfer Hong Kong to China by 1997.

1985 – 8.1 earthquake in Mexico City kills an estimated 10,000.

1989 – “Doogie Howser, M.D.” starring Neil Patrick Harris debuts on ABC-TV.

1991 – Otzi the Iceman, 3,300 BCE old mummy, discovered in Italian Alps.

1992 – UN Security Council votes 12-0 to dump Yugoslavia.

1994 – “ER” premieres on NBC-TV.

2011 – Ashton Kutcher debuts on “Two and a Half Men”.

2015 – Japan 34, South Africa 32: biggest upset in Rugby World Cup history.

2017 – US President Donald Trump says in speech “totally destroy North Korea.”

2017 – New MLB record for most home runs in a season: 5,694.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 19, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is a fantastic day, so make the most of it! If you are emotionally and mentally prepared to go on a new, exciting life journey, the opportunity will present itself. The energy will be fast and furious. You can work harmoniously with electrical gadgets and new technologies. Break free of the mundane and seek less conventional ways of living!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You will be tested today, so brace yourself for the unexpected. A large piece of your life is coming into question at this time, and you are being forced to face the music. Is this something that really rings true with your inner being? If it is, you should be able to deal with this challenge. If you are struggling, perhaps you should take this as a sign that you need a major life change!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have lots of energy at your disposal today, but it is erratic and powerful. You have the stamina to make major changes, and the opportunity to break free from any restrictions that hold you back. Embrace the new, fresh aspects of your life that ring true to your freedom-loving nature. Give your soul room to breathe as you take a long walk in nature this afternoon!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It is time to take a bold step forward! Have confidence in yourself and all the careful planning you have been painstakingly doing for the past few months. Realize that much of this hard work is paying off, but only if you are willing to take the next step. The opportunity is there. All you need to do is jump on it. Act out of faith and confidence instead of fear and restriction!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You can not ask for a better day! Positive energy is coming your way. You should look for the opportunities that are right in front of you. You may be going through some significant upheaval right now. Clear away all the things that have limited you in the past. The future is wide open. Empower yourself to make the changes necessary to build your life way you want it to be!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be on your toes today, and expect the unexpected! People may be acting out in rash, outlandish ways, so go with the flow. As usual, you have a tremendous ability to roll with the punches and still come out unscathed. Just take care that someone else is not grabbing the reins. Stay laid-back while maintaining control of your actions!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you have put in your time and done your homework, this day can prove very rewarding! Watch out for incredible opportunities hiding nearby. You have a great deal of physical energy today, although you may find it erratic and a bit out of control. Break free of anything that seems to be binding you. Shed the chains and live the way you want to live!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may find people very stubborn today, so take care! Arguments can explode out of nowhere, so have your helmet ready. Think before you act and do not feel pressured to get involved in something that makes you feel uncomfortable. Remember that it is OK to just walk away. No one will win the boxing match, so do not even get in the ring!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Initiate a major change in your life! Break free of the humdrum and launch into something exciting. Take part in an online class that expands your mind. Consider yoga, tarot, or any form of martial arts. You have a tremendous amount of energy today. It will help you maintain confidence and endurance as you do the groundwork to put this new life-enhancing endeavour in motion!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Action is the word of the day! Whether you are initiating it or feeling the brunt of it, you will be caught up in the vortex of it. Try not to lose your tempter today, and do not be surprised if people act rashly and insensitively. Perhaps this is their way of saying they need you and that your energy and input are important. Have confidence in your words!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today may be filled with sudden changes and unexpected events! The energy is electric and strong. People will act in erratic, powerful bursts. Try to stay centered and maintain your focus. Keep in mind if you need to break free from certain limitations, now is the time to make that move. Have confidence in your actions and make it happen!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might not get the things done that you want to do today, but do not sweat it. Go easy on yourself if you still have a few unchecked things on the list tonight. People may pop out of nowhere and demand your attention for much of the time. Listen, be present, and try not to think of the things that are not getting done. Focus on those things that are getting done!