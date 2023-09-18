Today in High Prairie: September 19, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 19, 2023

1 p.m. – ACT Human Traffickers Workshop at Ventures Hall at Little Buffalo.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 19, 2023

1867 – Arthur Rackham, Rip van Winkle Illustrator

1882 – Christopher Stone, First DJ in United Kingdom

1898 – Ricardo Cortez, Maltese Falson Director

1905 – Leon Jaworski, Watergate Scandal Prosecutor

1908 – Tatsuo Shimabuku, Isshinryu Karate Founder

1909 – Ferry Porsche, Automobile Pioneer

1911 – William Golding, Lord of the Flies Author

1926 – Duke Snider, Montreal Expos Broadcaster

1934 – Brian Epstein, The Beatles Manager

1940 – Paul Williams, American Composer

1940 – Sylvia Tyson, Canadian Songwriter

1941 – “Mama” Cass Elliot, Mamas & Papas Singer

1942 – Freda Payne, Band of Gold Singer

1964 – Trisha Yearwood, Country Singer

1974 – Jimmy Fallon, American TV Comedian/Host

This Day in Local History – September 19, 2023

Sept. 19, 1912: Entime Vendette, one of Grouard’s most prominent citizens, accidentally shoots himself and dies while returning home from the agricultural fair in High Prairie. The gunshot went through his chin and brain.

Sept. 19, 1914: The Grouard News reports that J.D. MacArthur is building a hotel at Round Lake in the new town of McLennan. They add 83 acres of forest will be cleared to make way for the new townsite.

Sept. 19. 1981: High Prairie town council refuses to accept Bill Henderson’s letter of resignation.

Sept. 19. 1983: Fred Dumont is acclaimed High Prairie’s mayor as he is uncontested in the municipal election.

Sept. 19, 1984: The Four Seasons flower shop opens in High Prairie with Wendy Blakely and Vivian Konschuck as owners.

Sept. 19, 1985: TV Bingo comes to High Prairie sponsored by the MITAA Centre.

Sept. 19, 1988: Robert Paul Matula, 13, dies of heart problems while boarding a school bus.

Sept. 19, 1988: High Prairie Minor Hockey representatives attend a recreation board meeting objecting to the 30 per cent increase in ice rental to $52 per hour from $40. The recreation board refuses to budge on its decision saying they have to operate without going into the hole too far.

Sept. 19, 1988: The SRHL’s two-time defending champion Donnelly Cubs are accepted into the NPHL for the coming season at the league’s fall meeting in Grimshaw.

Sept. 19, 1990: South Peace News reports on a court case where Carol Ann Mailhot takes 4,000 pills from Merner’s Drugstore. She is sentenced to 30 days in prison for that crime and other charges.

Sept. 19, 1991: Miss Canada Leslie McLaren visits schools in HPSD.

Sept. 19, 1992: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers lose to Fort St. John 15-12, 15-5 in the final of the Early Bird Volleyball Tournament in High Prairie. The men’s team loses the third place match to Sexsmith and places fourth.

Sept. 19, 1994: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to put the $100,000 roofing repair job on the Sports Palace arena on hold until spring.

Sept. 19, 1994: The High Prairie Recreation Board officially passes its non-smoking policy in the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 19, 2001: Don Ebbett and Al Noble are awarded Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medals at a ceremony at the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion.

Sept. 19, 2007: Site preparation begins for a new trailer court development project north of E.W. Pratt High School.

Sept. 19, 2007: Joussard Superette is the site of an early morning break-in. Once inside, thieves steal an ATM machine, which is recovered shortly afterwards.

Sept. 19, 2008: Robert John Allan, formerly of High Prairie, dies from cancer at the age of 67 years. He worked at the Treasury Branch and co-owned Utility Equipment Ltd.

Sept. 19-20, 2008: The E.W. Pratt Golf Team wins silver medals at the Peace Zone High School Championships in Eaglesham. Quintin Guttinger wins an individual bronze medal after shooting consecutive rounds of 76.

Sept. 19, 2011: Tolko representatives attend a Town of High Prairie economic development pursuit committee meeting. Their news disappoints Councillor Barry Sharkawi, who wants to see an alternate plan.

Sept. 19, 2012: Former High Prairie Dr. Kendal Sunico Tang passes away at the age of 73 years.

Sept. 19, 2013: Matt Lovsin is presented with the HPSD Alberta School Boards Association Zone 1 Friends of Education Award. Northland School Division gives its award to Northern Lakes College.

Sept. 19, 2013: Grouard Northland School teacher Elizabeth Chant is honoured by Northland School Division as its Edwin Parr Award nominee.

Sept. 19, 2014: The United Way donates $7,500 to the construction of the High Prairie Skate Plaza.

Sept. 19, 2015: Kelly Cunningham aces the second hole and Quintin Guttinger the fourth hole at the Sucker Creek Capitals Legends four-ball best ball scramble at McLennan.

Sept. 19, 2015: POPS Home Hardware receives the Paul Straus Public Relations Award from among 1,100 Home Hardware stores across Canada. The award recognizes POPS for its outstanding commitment to public relations and community service and support.

Sept. 19, 2016: The families of Dylan Laboucan and Cory Grey appear in High Prairie provincial court with photos as Edward Devin Boyce Gladue reserves his plea to Oct. 31 on charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of the two.

Sept. 19, 2016: Long-time PRJH teacher and principal Leigh Davies passes away at the age of 71 years.

This Day in World History – September 19, 2023

1838 – Ephraim Morris patents railroad brake.

1848 – Hyperion, moon of Saturn, discovered.

1849 – First commercial laundry established, in Oakland.

1854 – Henry Meyer patents sleeping rail car.

1876 – First carpet sweeper patented.

1888 – One of first known modern beauty contests held in Spa, Belgium.

1893 – New Zealand becomes 1st country to grant all women right to vote.

1903 – King Leopold II denies Belgian cruelty in Congo.

1922 – Queen Wilhelmina assumes Dutch throne with 119-word speech.

1944 – Armistice between Finland and Soviet Union is signed.

1945 – North Korean founder Kim Il-sung arrives in Wonsan, Korea.

1950 – UN rejects membership of China’s People Republic.

1952 – “Adventures of Superman” TV series premieres in the US.

1952 – The US bars Charlie Chaplin from re-entering the country.

1955 – Argentine President Juan Perón resigns & flees.

1959 – Nikita Khrushchev is denied access to Disneyland.

1960 – “LIFE” magazine puts Grandma Moses [100th birthday] on cover.

1960 – Chubby Checker’s “The Twist” hits #1.

1970 – “The Mary Tyler Moore” show premieres on CBS-TV.

1975 – “Fawlty Towers” starring John Cleese premieres on BBC2 in the UK.

1980 – “Ordinary People” starring Mary Tyler Moore is released.

1982 – Streetcars stop running on Market St., San Francisco after 122 yrs.

1984 – Proposed agreement completed to transfer Hong Kong to China by 1997.

1985 – 8.1 earthquake in Mexico City kills an estimated 10,000.

1989 – “Doogie Howser, M.D.” starring Neil Patrick Harris debuts on ABC-TV.

1991 – Otzi the Iceman, 3,300 BCE old mummy, discovered in Italian Alps.

1992 – UN Security Council votes 12-0 to dump Yugoslavia.

1994 – “ER” premieres on NBC-TV.

2011 – Ashton Kutcher debuts on “Two and a Half Men”.

2015 – Japan 34, South Africa 32: biggest upset in Rugby World Cup history.

2017 – US President Donald Trump says in speech “totally destroy North Korea.”

2017 – New MLB record for most home runs in a season: 5,694.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 19, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A friend may have some outrageous, unworkable ideas for making money. No matter what they involve, you will probably start by listening just to be polite and then end up wondering if your friend is still on this planet. This is not a good day to get involved in anything risky. If asked, make your excuses. “Risky” is too mild a word for this proposal!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Career matters might be very stressful today. Your generally penetrating mind is clouded by strong feelings about whatever you are doing and confused by differences of opinion among your colleagues. This could drive you crazy. Relax! The world will not come to an end if everything you need to do is not done today. Sometimes it is easier to do something when it is OK if you do not do it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some new concepts involving the sciences you are trying to study may be difficult. You might be a little impatient with yourself, viewing this confusion as a symptom of mental dullness. These ideas could just be new to you. Do not be afraid to ask someone to explain things. There are times when hearing it makes it more understandable than reading it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some vivid dreams could shed light on something you have been trying to find. This could be a lost object or an obscure piece of information. Whatever it is, you might wake up with some new ideas on where to look for it. Chances are it is hidden in an obvious place full of similar things. Do not hesitate because of the unorthodox source of your insight.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A social event could put you in touch with a magnetic woman who has a lot of interesting stories to tell. She probably exaggerates, so do not take every detail as fact, but you will enjoy meeting her anyway. Do not commit to any proposal you and she work on a project together. She can be very convincing, but you will need to think about it carefully before deciding.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might be trying to do some in-depth research, but do not be surprised if what you are looking for proves difficult to find. You could get sidetracked by other interesting subjects related to what you are doing. Do not be upset with yourself. Finding what you need will not be easy. Enjoy the side roads and go back to your search tomorrow.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A decision may need to be made today that requires logic and practicality. You might find your feelings get in the way. Do not fight it. Sometimes it is best to step back and discern why your emotions are interfering. Is there a hidden factor you may not be considering? Do you know all the facts? Consider all contingencies before committing.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today a charismatic, artistic woman could visit your home. She could have a lot of ideas to discuss, perhaps proposing you work on a project together. This might be a good idea, but do not commit to it now. Your friend has a way of getting people all excited and clouding their judgment. Wait until she leaves and take some time to think. You will be in a better space then.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Stress could have you feeling a little out of sorts by the end of the day. You might have been considering going out for the evening, but it might be better if you put off those plans and stay home and rest. Take a walk to a takeout place and get some dinner, then relax with a funny video. This way you will able to release all the tension and sleep soundly.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you recently purchased something you wanted that is more of a luxury than a necessity? Today you might feel guilty about it. It may have temporarily strained your budget. Do not even think about taking it back! Sometimes luxury items can lift the spirits. Payday will be around again before you know it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Attempts to balance emotions with logic may not succeed today, particularly where family is concerned. Members of your household may be upset, and you might not be able to cheer them up. Perhaps all you can do is leave them alone for a while to think. Only they can understand their feelings and discern the right way to proceed. Let them know you care, then back off.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might do some writing today, perhaps creative or letters. Whichever it is, you might find all that comes out are gloomy accounts of whatever is happening now. This may not reflect your true state of mind. If you can not come up with anything pleasant to write about, perhaps you had better wait until later!