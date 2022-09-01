Today in High Prairie: September 2, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 2, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 2, 2022

1838 – Liliuokalani, Last Queen of Hawaii

1850 – Albert Spalding, Spalding Sports Founder

1915 – Meinhardt Raabe, Wizard of Oz Actor

1925 – Hugo Montenegro, Composer/Bandleader

1936 – Andrew Grove, Intel Founder

1937 – Peter Ueberroth, Baseball Commissioner

1943 – Glen Sather, Edmonton Oilers Coach

1946 – Billy Preston, American Soul Musician

1948 – Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers

1952 – Jimmy Connors, Tennis Pro

1955 – Linda Purl, Happy Days Actress

1964 – Keanu Reeves, The Matrix Actor

1965 – Lennox Lewis, Boxer

This Day in Local History – September 2, 2022

Sept. 2, 1912: Vernor Maurice returns from a trip into the Swan Hills and says coal deposits of excellent quality exist south of Grouard. The coal is better than that at Edmonton, he says.

Sept. 2, 1915: The Grouard News reports Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad president J.D. McArthur says it is impossible for him to raise money because there are much more attractive bonds than those of the Grouard branch line. For this reason, he says it is out of the question to have the line built to Grouard. “No doubt the reason is that he has not tried and doesn’t care to,” writes Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns.

Sept. 2, 1917: The blessing of the first Catholic Church [St. Paul’s] in High Prairie is held after its construction.

Sept. 2, 1957: School opens in High Prairie for another year with a fleet of six new buses recently purchased by HPSD.

Sept. 2, 1970: South Peace News reports that the old Macleods store is demolished.

Sept. 2, 1983: Lorne Halldorson, 29, of Enilda dies en route to hospital after an altercation with High Prairie police during an arrest on suspected drunk driving charges.

Sept. 2, 1986: Lyn-Mar Travel moves to the SAAN Mall.

Sept. 2, 1987: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie and the I.D. decide to contribute $20,000 less to recreation. The recreation board says higher fees will have to compensate for the loss of the money.

Sept. 2, 1992: South Peace News reports the House of Furniture purchases the old High Prairie Day Care for storage space.

Sept. 2, 1992: The I.D. council refuses to allow a referendum question on constructing a $1 million administration building on the fall ballot.

Sept. 2, 1993: The Alberta government opens the doors to private liquor stores.

Sept. 2, 1997: Dawn Konelsky opens RE/MAX high prairie realty across from the Royal Bank.

Sept. 2, 1999: Dr. Johann Otto cuts the ribbon as High Prairie and area celebrates the grand opening of the Riana Otto Memorial Walking Trail.

Sept. 2-4, 2005: Events conclude as High Prairie celebrates a highly successful 2005 Alberta Centennial weekend.

Sept. 2, 2006: High Prairie’s Erwyn Marx wins two bronze meals as the Canada Seniors Games conclude in Portage la Prairie, MB. His medals come in men’s doubles with partner Hans Homfeldt and in mixed doubles with partner Elaine Rajotte.

Sept. 2, 2007: High Prairie hosts the Alberta High School Rodeo Association rodeo. The rodeo attracts 44 entries.

Sept. 2, 2007: Dave Pedden wins the Men’s Chamionship Flight by shooting 151 and Lorraine Wilton the Ladies Championship Flight by shooting 177 at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

Sept. 2, 2008: Bev New is returned as Region 5 president and Elmer Gullion as vice-president in the Metis Nation of Alberta election.

Sept. 2, 2012: Craig Hutton and Terance Yushyshyn win the $50,000 first place prize at the Golden Walleye Classic with a catch of 24.40 pounds.

Sept. 2, 2012: The Joussard Community Association holds a barbecue to celebrate the grand opening of the $70,000 Joussard Fire Hall Playground.

Sept. 2, 2012: Ohlen Neill Stout passes away at the age of 79 years. He worked on the first Heart River Dam, owned a trucking business, worked on the second Heart River Dam, and concrete business.

Sept. 2, 2013: High Prairie’s Michelle Strebchuk begins her job as HPSD communications officer.

Sept. 2, 2014: Audrey Poitras is re-elected for her seventh term as Metis Nation of Alberta elections conclude.

Sept. 2, 2014: Bev New is re-elected president and Elmer Gullion vice-president of Region 5 of the Metis Nation of Alberta as elections conclude.

Sept. 2, 2014: The Peace Library System calls the Government of Alberta’s funding “disappointing”. Without an increases, PLS and it member libraries will not be able to continue its full range of services, says PLS chair Vernonica Bliska.

Sept. 2, 2018: Dave Burrows places first in the Alberta Open – Men’s B Division to win the High Prairie Horseshoe Tournament held at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

This Day in World History – September 2, 2022

44 BC – Queen Cleopatra of Egypt declares her son co-ruler as Ptolemy XV.

31 BC – Battle of Actium: naval battle ends the Roman Republic.

1666 – Great Fire of London begins; 80% of London is destroyed.

1752 – Last Julian calendar day in Britain [no Sept 3-13].

1798 – First bank robbery in the US: Bank of Pennsylvania robbed of $162,821.

1806 – A side of Rossberg Peak collapses into Swiss valley killing 500.

1859 – A solar super storm affects electrical telegraph service.

1898 – Machine gun is first used in battle.

1901 – Theodore Roosevelt advises “Speak softly & carry a big stick.”

1902 – “A Trip to the Moon”, the first sci-fi film, released.

1929 – Unilever forms by merger of Margarine Union & Lever Bros.

1931 – Bing Crosby makes his solo radio debut.

1944 – Holocaust diarist Anne Frank sent to Auschwitz concentration camp.

1945 – Ho Chi Minh declares Vietnam independent from France.

1952 – Dr. Floyd J. Lewis first uses deep freeze technique in heart surgery.

1960 – First election ever of Parliament of Central Tibetan Administration.

1969 – First ATM in the USA is installed in Rockville Center, New York.

1978 – John McClain performs 180 outside loops in an airplane over Houston.

1986 – Cathy Evelyn Smith sentenced to 3 years for death of John Belushi.

1987 – Donald Trump takes out a full page New York Times ad lambasting Japan.

1987 – Philips introduces CD-video.

1993 – Day of Peace in South Africa.

1998 – Swissair Flight 111 crashes near Peggy’s Cove, NS; 229 die.

2012 – Decades-long ban on veiled female news presenters lifted in Egypt.

2015 – Report: Earth’s trees number just over 3 trillion.

2018 – Major fire at the National Museum of Brazil destroys most artifacts.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 2, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A couple you have known for a long time could visit you at your home today! Do not be surprised if they tell you how wonderful the place looks. Conversation should be lively and entertaining, though you should sidestep any discussion of controversial subjects. Debates on such matters could get rather heated. It might be wise to treat your guests to food rather than alcohol!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today, you might spend a great deal of time in the car running errands in the neighbourhood! You are likely to see people you know who have interesting news. New businesses may open nearby. Doctors, dentists, and other professionals could add virtual consultations, making your daily routine more convenient. Some of them might be your neighbours or relatives!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Money you have been earning for a long time may finally come your way today, but do not be surprised if you have to do a lot of running around in order to get it! Plans for future moneymaking projects could come up, although it is important to consider everything carefully and not jump in too quickly. This is an excellent time to learn a new moneymaking skill!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The special someone in your life may be having some trouble with colleagues! Do not just comfort him or her. It is unlikely that your sweetie wants sympathy. Solutions are needed. If you do not have any, just be a good listener. It is important for you to get out and exercise. If the weather is good, take a walk. If not, attend an online exercise class. You will feel better!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you are likely to be working hard behind the scenes, perhaps preparing a project for others to make public or coaching people for some kind of virtual performance! You will expend a lot of energy in the course of completing this chore, yet you will probably feel it was all worth it. Do not expect to go home early. You will probably go above and beyond the call of duty!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Friends could entice you to join them for a short day trip, perhaps to the country! This is a great day to go on such an outing if it’s possible. You have probably been working hard and need to get away for a while. Do not be surprised if there is a delay, however. You or one of your friends could be waiting to talk with someone!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Emotions could be intense at work today as important projects approach their deadlines! You may put in more time than usual. Tempers might flare and co-workers clash, so stay calm and keep going. On the positive side, the financial and recognition payoffs for whatever you accomplish today should prove well worth the effort!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you should feel especially sexy and relationships with romantic partners should go well! Your passions are intense, the lines of communication are open, and appreciation of one another is running high. There might be talk of taking a long trip together in the future. Plan a cozy evening for two. You will want to do a lot of talking – and more!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Money is probably on your mind now! A desire for increased financial security could force you to look for work or investments that would pay off big. Opportunities for one or both of these are likely to come through friends, perhaps someone with whom you have worked before. You are likely to accomplish what you want for now, but it is uncertain whether you will continue on this path in the future!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Do not expect to spend a lot of time at home today! You are more likely to be in the car and away from home. There may be errands and other obligations to fulfill. Try to pace yourself in whatever you do or else you might be exhausted by day’s end. Take the time to stop and enjoy yourself. This will ensure a fun rather than tiring day!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Emotional turmoil on the job could stress you out way too much! Headaches or temporary hypertension could plague you if you are not careful. Do not push too hard. Remember to take breaks, and go for a walk on your lunch hour. Do not be afraid to put off nonessential tasks. You will be all right. Why make a day’s work any more difficult than it needs to be?

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This should be a fortunate day for you! Everything you try to do should go fairly smoothly. Relations with others are warm, friendly, and congenial. Any chores or other pending work should be completed quickly and efficiently. If you have been planning to start a new project, this is the day to get going. Romance should be intense and passionate now, so make the most of it!