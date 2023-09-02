Today in High Prairie: September 2, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 2, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 2, 2023

1838 – Liliuokalani, Last Queen of Hawaii

1850 – Albert Spalding, Spalding Sports Founder

1915 – Meinhardt Raabe, Wizard of Oz Actor

1925 – Hugo Montenegro, Composer/Bandleader

1936 – Andrew Grove, Intel Founder

1937 – Peter Ueberroth, Baseball Commissioner

1943 – Glen Sather, Edmonton Oilers Coach

1946 – Billy Preston, American Soul Musician

1948 – Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh Steelers

1952 – Jimmy Connors, Tennis Pro

1955 – Linda Purl, Happy Days Actress

1964 – Keanu Reeves, The Matrix Actor

1965 – Lennox Lewis, Boxer

This Day in Local History – September 2, 2023

Sept. 2, 1912: Vernor Maurice returns from a trip into the Swan Hills and says coal deposits of excellent quality exist south of Grouard. The coal is better than that at Edmonton, he says.

Sept. 2, 1915: The Grouard News reports Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad president J.D. McArthur says it is impossible for him to raise money because there are much more attractive bonds than those of the Grouard branch line. For this reason, he says it is out of the question to have the line built to Grouard. “No doubt the reason is that he has not tried and doesn’t care to,” writes Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns.

Sept. 2, 1917: The blessing of the first Catholic Church [St. Paul’s] in High Prairie is held after its construction.

Sept. 2, 1957: School opens in High Prairie for another year with a fleet of six new buses recently purchased by HPSD.

Sept. 2, 1970: South Peace News reports that the old Macleods store is demolished.

Sept. 2, 1983: Lorne Halldorson, 29, of Enilda dies en route to hospital after an altercation with High Prairie police during an arrest on suspected drunk driving charges.

Sept. 2, 1986: Lyn-Mar Travel moves to the SAAN Mall.

Sept. 2, 1987: South Peace News reports the Town of High Prairie and the I.D. decide to contribute $20,000 less to recreation. The recreation board says higher fees will have to compensate for the loss of the money.

Sept. 2, 1992: South Peace News reports the House of Furniture purchases the old High Prairie Day Care for storage space.

Sept. 2, 1992: The I.D. council refuses to allow a referendum question on constructing a $1 million administration building on the fall ballot.

Sept. 2, 1993: The Alberta government opens the doors to private liquor stores.

Sept. 2, 1997: Dawn Konelsky opens RE/MAX high prairie realty across from the Royal Bank.

Sept. 2, 1999: Dr. Johann Otto cuts the ribbon as High Prairie and area celebrates the grand opening of the Riana Otto Memorial Walking Trail.

Sept. 2-4, 2005: Events conclude as High Prairie celebrates a highly successful 2005 Alberta Centennial weekend.

Sept. 2, 2006: High Prairie’s Erwyn Marx wins two bronze meals as the Canada Seniors Games conclude in Portage la Prairie, MB. His medals come in men’s doubles with partner Hans Homfeldt and in mixed doubles with partner Elaine Rajotte.

Sept. 2, 2007: High Prairie hosts the Alberta High School Rodeo Association rodeo. The rodeo attracts 44 entries.

Sept. 2, 2007: Dave Pedden wins the Men’s Chamionship Flight by shooting 151 and Lorraine Wilton the Ladies Championship Flight by shooting 177 at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament.

Sept. 2, 2008: Bev New is returned as Region 5 president and Elmer Gullion as vice-president in the Metis Nation of Alberta election.

Sept. 2, 2012: Craig Hutton and Terance Yushyshyn win the $50,000 first place prize at the Golden Walleye Classic with a catch of 24.40 pounds.

Sept. 2, 2012: The Joussard Community Association holds a barbecue to celebrate the grand opening of the $70,000 Joussard Fire Hall Playground.

Sept. 2, 2012: Ohlen Neill Stout passes away at the age of 79 years. He worked on the first Heart River Dam, owned a trucking business, worked on the second Heart River Dam, and concrete business.

Sept. 2, 2013: High Prairie’s Michelle Strebchuk begins her job as HPSD communications officer.

Sept. 2, 2014: Audrey Poitras is re-elected for her seventh term as Metis Nation of Alberta elections conclude.

Sept. 2, 2014: Bev New is re-elected president and Elmer Gullion vice-president of Region 5 of the Metis Nation of Alberta as elections conclude.

Sept. 2, 2014: The Peace Library System calls the Government of Alberta’s funding “disappointing”. Without an increases, PLS and it member libraries will not be able to continue its full range of services, says PLS chair Vernonica Bliska.

Sept. 2, 2018: Dave Burrows places first in the Alberta Open – Men’s B Division to win the High Prairie Horseshoe Tournament held at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

This Day in World History – September 2, 2023

44 BC – Queen Cleopatra of Egypt declares her son co-ruler as Ptolemy XV.

31 BC – Battle of Actium: naval battle ends the Roman Republic.

1666 – Great Fire of London begins; 80% of London is destroyed.

1752 – Last Julian calendar day in Britain [no Sept 3-13].

1798 – First bank robbery in the US: Bank of Pennsylvania robbed of $162,821.

1806 – A side of Rossberg Peak collapses into Swiss valley killing 500.

1859 – A solar super storm affects electrical telegraph service.

1898 – Machine gun is first used in battle.

1901 – Theodore Roosevelt advises “Speak softly & carry a big stick.”

1902 – “A Trip to the Moon”, the first sci-fi film, released.

1929 – Unilever forms by merger of Margarine Union & Lever Bros.

1931 – Bing Crosby makes his solo radio debut.

1944 – Holocaust diarist Anne Frank sent to Auschwitz concentration camp.

1945 – Ho Chi Minh declares Vietnam independent from France.

1952 – Dr. Floyd J. Lewis first uses deep freeze technique in heart surgery.

1960 – First election ever of Parliament of Central Tibetan Administration.

1969 – First ATM in the USA is installed in Rockville Center, New York.

1978 – John McClain performs 180 outside loops in an airplane over Houston.

1986 – Cathy Evelyn Smith sentenced to 3 years for death of John Belushi.

1987 – Donald Trump takes out a full page New York Times ad lambasting Japan.

1987 – Philips introduces CD-video.

1993 – Day of Peace in South Africa.

1998 – Swissair Flight 111 crashes near Peggy’s Cove, NS; 229 die.

2012 – Decades-long ban on veiled female news presenters lifted in Egypt.

2015 – Report: Earth’s trees number just over 3 trillion.

2018 – Major fire at the National Museum of Brazil destroys most artifacts.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 2, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Things should be running smoothly for you, and you will accomplish a lot with surprisingly little effort. Although there may not be any Earth-shattering developments, you should find things go well. Maybe you will not win the lottery today, but the few dollars you invest now will turn into megabucks later. Be patient. Success may not come overnight, but it will come.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel like you are being tested in some way, like you are on trial and must defend yourself, including what you believe and how you operate. This feeling is unsettling, but soon you will realize that it is strengthening in many ways. Questioning your behaviour patterns is healthy, so open up in a way that you may not have considered before.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your vitality is low. It may be difficult to fight adversity. Try not to get discouraged. Instead, realize this is part of the natural cycle. Awareness of your energy patterns is half the battle. Do not force yourself into feeling something you do not. It is important you not overexert yourself or take on more responsibilities than you can handle.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may find it hard to admit you can not do everything. There are some jobs you are not cut out to do. Why pretend when a better option would be to delegate the task to someone else? If you do not feel a strong connection with something or someone, do not force it. Pretending you are capable of something will only cause frustration for you and everyone else.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your hard work is paying off in ways that may not be noticeable to you now. Things are flowing naturally, and you seem to have all your responsibilities under control. You may not be aware this is so since it is easier to see when something is wrong than when something is going well. Take time to appreciate the incredible things you have created for yourself thanks to all your effort.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel like it is your responsibility to take care of everyone. If you love someone, your brain translates this into thinking you need to be the caretaker. If you do not take someone under your wing, maybe you see yourself as selfish or unkind. Dismiss this notion. Other people’s feelings are not your responsibility. Do not let another’s well-being become your project.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There are opportunities for achievement, so stay open to new energy coming your way. If you do not turn at these fortuitous junctions, you may never find this spot in the road again. What comes your way may not be a pot of gold, but it will certainly be the rainbow that leads you to it. If nothing else, you will find opportunities that strengthen your spirit, preparing you for adversity later.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may find it hard to relate to others verbally. You may have everything figured out in your head, but the words get in the way as soon as you share your ideas. Talking with someone else may add confusion instead of clarity to the situation. The other person’s energy seems to affect your perceptions. Stay grounded despite your frustration.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be coming to a point of reckoning in something you set into motion years ago. This is a time of hard work when you may need to either salvage the mess you have created or start reaping the wonderful rewards of the success you have become. Your ego is wrapped up in this scenario. You may be frustrated by people wasting your time with problems that seem insignificant.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your thoughts may be scattered and confused, especially regarding responsibilities that are important to you. You need to be disciplined and focused, but frivolous chatter may fill your brain. This kind of mental muddle limits you in many situations, making it difficult to express what you feel. Ask someone who knows you well to help you make sense out of these thoughts.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a chance that incredible luck will befall you, but nothing will come without hard work on your part. Do not expect someone else to hand you the treasure chest. You have the map in your hand, so follow it. Once you start, you may realize you are much closer than you think. It is up to you to make the journey. There is a great deal of help for you along the way.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel like someone is trying to pin you down before you start. Perhaps these obstacles are self-imposed. Maybe you are restricting yourself from doing the things you want to do because you are afraid they will not work out. This fear of failure is the pain you feel. Overcoming it is the first step. If you try and fail, you will be no worse off than if you never try at all.