Today in High Prairie: September 20, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 20, 2022

10-11:30 a.m. – Parent & Tots at Girouxville Hall, Crafts, games and more.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 p.m. – Trap Shooting at HP Gun Range. Equipment and instruction available.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 20, 2022

1917 – Red Auerbach, Boston Celtics Coach

1918 – Margaret Phillips, ER Actress

1920 – Frances Heflin, All My Children Actress

1934 – Sophia Loren, Italian Actress

1941 – Sylvester, Looney Tunes Pussycat

1947 – Chuck Panozzo, Styx Rocker

1951 – Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens

1957 – Alannah Currie, Thompson Twins Vocalist

1975 – Juan Pablo Montoya, Colombian Racecar Driver

1990 – John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

This Day in Local History – September 20, 2022

Sept. 20, 1915: S.L. Smith Ltd. in Grouard holds a close out sale.

Sept. 20, 1935: Father Constant Falher leaves St. Bruno Mission in Joussard and Father Paul Serrand replaces him to become the sixth director of the Mission. He served for 12 years.

Sept. 20, 1962: Edward Houssian celebrates the grand opening of Ed’s Men’s Wear in High Prairie.

Sept. 20, 1972: South Peace News reports construction begins on the $180,000 Lawrence Apartments behind the Royal Bank in High Prairie.

Sept. 20, 1974: A substantial amount of cash is stolen during a break-in at McLean’s TV Centre in High Prairie. Beaver Lumber is also broken into.

Sept. 20, 1977: The Valleyview Jets announce that NPHL star Tom Iannone will coach the cub after being transferred to the community from High Prairie. Iannone helped lead the Regals to four titles in six years.

Sept. 20, 1982: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to attend the next town council meeting objecting to council’s proposed takeover of operation of the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 20, 1988: A woman dies in an airplane crash at Salt Prairie.

Sept. 20, 1993: A proposed visit to High Prairie from the Norwegian National Hockey Team is turned down by the High Prairie Recreation Board. The team wanted a guarantee of $15,000 to come to High Prairie.

Sept. 20, 2000: ATCO Electric presents a proposal to High Prairie town council’s priority and policy committee meeting to purchase their gas distribution system.

Sept. 20, 2001: Operation Pisces closes and 43 people are charged with various Fish and Wildlife crimes including poaching and trafficking wildlife and fish in the High Prairie area.

Sept. 20, 2001: The cement pad for the new Faust outdoor skating rink is completed. The first part of the pad was poured three days earlier.

Sept. 20, 2006: South Peace News reports gas prices reach the $1 per liter mark for the first time the previous week.

Sept. 20, 2007: The Alberta government announces it is putting $29.2 million into its parks system. Winagami Lake Provincial Park will be getting $700,000 of the money.

Sept. 20, 2008: The Sucker Creek Chapter of BMAD holds a Walk Against Drugs on Highway 2 from the library to Freson IGA.

Sept. 20, 2010: High Prairie provincial court hears testimony that a group of boys were “bored” as the reason for breaking into a Gift Lake home.

Sept. 20, 2010: The race is on for mayor in High Prairie in the upcoming municipal election. Mayor Rick Dumont is opposed by Linda Cox, Rollie Johnson and David Vanderwell. Eight people run for council. In the M.D. of Big Lakes, four councillors are returned by acclamation with five other wards contested.

Sept. 20, 2010: Peavine Grade 3 student Katrina Gauchier receives an Honourable Mention in the Government of Alberta’s Great Kids contest.

Sept. 20, 2015: High Prairie’s Christian churches get together to sponsor the first of two appreciation nights for “local heroes”. The first honours law enforcement officers and agencies.

Sept. 20, 2016: The Mad Trapper author John Crawley visits the High Prairie Municipal Library to promote his new book.

Sept. 20, 2017: High Prairie mourns the loss of John Goede. The long-time Marigold Enterprises employee was well-loved in the community.

This Day in World History – September 20, 2022

451 – Roman General Flavius Aetius defeats Attila the Hun.

622 – Islamic Prophet Muhammed/Abu Bakr arrives in Medina.

1814 – “Star Spangled Banner” published as a song.

1833 – Charles Darwin arrives in Buenos Aires.

1859 – George Simpson patents electric range.

1876 – Ottawa Football Club forms.

1884 – 6.2-mile Arlberg railroad tunnel completed in Austria.

1884 – Equal Rights Party nominates female candidates for US President.

1893 – First gasoline-powered car debuts in Springfield, Mass.

1904 – Orville & Wilbur Wright fly a circle in their Flyer II.

1926 – Bugs Moran attempts to assassinate Al Capone.

1932 – Gandhi begins hunger strike against treatment of untouchables.

1946 – Churchill argues for a ‘United States of Europe’.

1951 – First North Pole jet crossing occurs.

1951 – Swiss males votes against female suffrage.

1960 – UN General Assembly admits 13 African countries & Cyprus.

1963 – JFK proposes a joint US-Soviet voyage to the moon.

1966 – US Surveyor B launched toward moon; crashed Sept. 23.

1967 – British liner Queen Elizabeth II launched at Clydebank Scotland.

1969 – Virtual band Archies’ single “Sugar Sugar” hits #1.

1970 – Soviet spacecraft Luna 16 lands on moon; drills core sample.

1973 – Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in battle-of-sexes tennis match.

1977 – Vietnam & Djibouti ask for membership in UN.

1980 – Spectacular Bid runs in Belmont Stakes alone as 3 horses drop out.

1984 – “Cosby Show” premieres on NBC-TV.

1985 – Walt Disney World’s 200-millionth guest arrives.

1990 – Both East and West Germany ratify reunification.

1999 – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” premieres on NBC-TV.

2011 – “Call Me Maybe” single by Canadian Carly Rae Jepsen, is released.

2015 – Pope Francis meets Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba.

2015 – Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO confirms raising price of drug 5,000%.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 20, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An exciting phone call or email could come from a friend who has some great news for you! Love, romance, and success in the arts are all highlighted now, and this communication could bring it to your attention. Conversations could bring inspiration your way, and your mind is apt to be going a thousand miles an hour for most of the day. Make the most of it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An online group could form today, perhaps friends who are involved in the arts or meditation or spiritual studies! This group is likely to be close, probably through mutual interests, so communicating with them this evening should be both intellectually stimulating and emotionally gratifying. What takes place today could also bring healing of some kind, either for you or for someone else!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Communication involving romance could come unexpectedly today! You may get a loving message from a romantic partner, or you could hear of a wedding to take place in the future amongst your circle of friends. You could also read a love poem or romance novel or write something along the same lines yourself! Someone might also express affection to you. Do not be surprised. You deserve it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A chance to increase your income by participating in an artistic project of some kind could come your way today! You might take part in the creative work or you could promote it in a business capacity. Whichever it is, you are likely to form some firm friendships in the process. If you are single, one of your colleagues might turn out to be a potential love partner! Enjoy!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Have you been feeling stagnant lately, as if your life is going nowhere? What happens today could change that. An unusual group event could put you in touch with people who open new intellectual, career, or spiritual doors for you. Stimulating conversations could turn your head toward opportunities that you were never aware of before. Onward and upward!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Inspiration could hit today! It is a beautiful feeling, but you might not be sure how to channel it. It could represent a spiritual breakthrough, artistic inspiration, increased understanding of others, or all of the above. What is almost certain is you will want to spend time alone to take it all in and figure out how to use it. Do not dismiss any possibility, however outrageous it may seem!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might have the chance to speak with new people in interesting fields, perhaps from foreign lands! Your conversational abilities are at an all-time high, so you will not only enjoy talking with everyone, but they will enjoy talking with you, too. Intriguing ideas and useful information could have your mind buzzing all night. Try to take a walk in the evening to clear your head!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Information gleaned from surprising sources could lead to sudden, fortunate career breaks! You might explore totally new fields, although this could be temporary. Your efforts should attract the attention of those who matter and eventually lead to advancement or a raise. Do not be afraid to continue to explore these sources. Keep up the good work!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A passionate encounter with a love partner might cement the bond between you so thoroughly you start talking about commitment or even a wedding! A romantic haze may permeate your interactions. Still, exercise some restraint in expressing your feelings. Hitting your friend with too much at once could have the opposite effect from the one you are hoping for. Be patient!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you been feeling less than your normal self? If so, today you may suddenly regain your strength and be raring to go. You might even be tempted to start a rigourous exercise program. Go ahead and start, but pace yourself and try not to make up for lost time all at once. You need to ease into these things. Maybe start with walking and yoga!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love and romance are not just part of your life today, they are your whole life. If you are single, an exciting potential partner could have you reeling. If you are currently involved, recent events may have created such a powerful bond between you and your beloved you think it will never end. Consider what led to this feeling and find a way to repeat it. This can only benefit you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Does your house look like a cyclone hit it? Your tidy nature should drive you to clean it up. In the course of wading through the mess, do not be surprised if you discover some objects you thought you had lost forever. Once you finish, you will probably find that the place looks beautiful, better than it did before it was messed up. Something good can indeed come out of chaos!