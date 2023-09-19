Today in High Prairie: September 20, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – September 20, 2023

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 20, 2023

1917 – Red Auerbach, Boston Celtics Coach

1918 – Margaret Phillips, ER Actress

1920 – Frances Heflin, All My Children Actress

1934 – Sophia Loren, Italian Actress

1941 – Sylvester, Looney Tunes Pussycat

1947 – Chuck Panozzo, Styx Rocker

1951 – Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens

1957 – Alannah Currie, Thompson Twins Vocalist

1975 – Juan Pablo Montoya, Colombian Racecar Driver

1990 – John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs

This Day in Local History – September 20, 2023

Sept. 20, 1915: S.L. Smith Ltd. in Grouard holds a close out sale.

Sept. 20, 1935: Father Constant Falher leaves St. Bruno Mission in Joussard and Father Paul Serrand replaces him to become the sixth director of the Mission. He served for 12 years.

Sept. 20, 1962: Edward Houssian celebrates the grand opening of Ed’s Men’s Wear in High Prairie.

Sept. 20, 1972: South Peace News reports construction begins on the $180,000 Lawrence Apartments behind the Royal Bank in High Prairie.

Sept. 20, 1974: A substantial amount of cash is stolen during a break-in at McLean’s TV Centre in High Prairie. Beaver Lumber is also broken into.

Sept. 20, 1977: The Valleyview Jets announce that NPHL star Tom Iannone will coach the cub after being transferred to the community from High Prairie. Iannone helped lead the Regals to four titles in six years.

Sept. 20, 1982: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to attend the next town council meeting objecting to council’s proposed takeover of operation of the Sports Palace arena.

Sept. 20, 1988: A woman dies in an airplane crash at Salt Prairie.

Sept. 20, 1993: A proposed visit to High Prairie from the Norwegian National Hockey Team is turned down by the High Prairie Recreation Board. The team wanted a guarantee of $15,000 to come to High Prairie.

Sept. 20, 2000: ATCO Electric presents a proposal to High Prairie town council’s priority and policy committee meeting to purchase their gas distribution system.

Sept. 20, 2001: Operation Pisces closes and 43 people are charged with various Fish and Wildlife crimes including poaching and trafficking wildlife and fish in the High Prairie area.

Sept. 20, 2001: The cement pad for the new Faust outdoor skating rink is completed. The first part of the pad was poured three days earlier.

Sept. 20, 2006: South Peace News reports gas prices reach the $1 per liter mark for the first time the previous week.

Sept. 20, 2007: The Alberta government announces it is putting $29.2 million into its parks system. Winagami Lake Provincial Park will be getting $700,000 of the money.

Sept. 20, 2008: The Sucker Creek Chapter of BMAD holds a Walk Against Drugs on Highway 2 from the library to Freson IGA.

Sept. 20, 2010: High Prairie provincial court hears testimony that a group of boys were “bored” as the reason for breaking into a Gift Lake home.

Sept. 20, 2010: The race is on for mayor in High Prairie in the upcoming municipal election. Mayor Rick Dumont is opposed by Linda Cox, Rollie Johnson and David Vanderwell. Eight people run for council. In the M.D. of Big Lakes, four councillors are returned by acclamation with five other wards contested.

Sept. 20, 2010: Peavine Grade 3 student Katrina Gauchier receives an Honourable Mention in the Government of Alberta’s Great Kids contest.

Sept. 20, 2015: High Prairie’s Christian churches get together to sponsor the first of two appreciation nights for “local heroes”. The first honours law enforcement officers and agencies.

Sept. 20, 2016: The Mad Trapper author John Crawley visits the High Prairie Municipal Library to promote his new book.

Sept. 20, 2017: High Prairie mourns the loss of John Goede. The long-time Marigold Enterprises employee was well-loved in the community.

This Day in World History – September 20, 2023

451 – Roman General Flavius Aetius defeats Attila the Hun.

622 – Islamic Prophet Muhammed/Abu Bakr arrives in Medina.

1814 – “Star Spangled Banner” published as a song.

1833 – Charles Darwin arrives in Buenos Aires.

1859 – George Simpson patents electric range.

1876 – Ottawa Football Club forms.

1884 – 6.2-mile Arlberg railroad tunnel completed in Austria.

1884 – Equal Rights Party nominates female candidates for US President.

1893 – First gasoline-powered car debuts in Springfield, Mass.

1904 – Orville & Wilbur Wright fly a circle in their Flyer II.

1926 – Bugs Moran attempts to assassinate Al Capone.

1932 – Gandhi begins hunger strike against treatment of untouchables.

1946 – Churchill argues for a ‘United States of Europe’.

1951 – First North Pole jet crossing occurs.

1951 – Swiss males votes against female suffrage.

1960 – UN General Assembly admits 13 African countries & Cyprus.

1963 – JFK proposes a joint US-Soviet voyage to the moon.

1966 – US Surveyor B launched toward moon; crashed Sept. 23.

1967 – British liner Queen Elizabeth II launched at Clydebank Scotland.

1969 – Virtual band Archies’ single “Sugar Sugar” hits #1.

1970 – Soviet spacecraft Luna 16 lands on moon; drills core sample.

1973 – Billie Jean King beats Bobby Riggs in battle-of-sexes tennis match.

1977 – Vietnam & Djibouti ask for membership in UN.

1980 – Spectacular Bid runs in Belmont Stakes alone as 3 horses drop out.

1984 – “Cosby Show” premieres on NBC-TV.

1985 – Walt Disney World’s 200-millionth guest arrives.

1990 – Both East and West Germany ratify reunification.

1999 – “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” premieres on NBC-TV.

2011 – “Call Me Maybe” single by Canadian Carly Rae Jepsen, is released.

2015 – Pope Francis meets Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba.

2015 – Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO confirms raising price of drug 5,000%.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 20, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is a day in which you need to use logic. You could receive an unsettling and unexpected letter or phone call, perhaps involving money. The person communicating with you is probably operating under a misconception, so do not panic if it is bad news. Talk to people in a position to know the facts before moving ahead with the information. Chances are it has been garbled.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your level of concentration generally tends to be strong, but today you could be temporarily at a disadvantage. Your thoughts seem vague and disjointed and you are less able to express yourself clearly and precisely. Make sure the people around you know that. At the same time put in extra effort to make yourself understood or you could cause confusion.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might intuit some strange and unsettling thoughts and feelings from a brother, sister, or neighbour. This person is not likely to want to talk about what is bothering them, even if you express concern. Sometimes people have to work these things out for themselves. Just make it clear you are available to talk about it and then let it go. That is all you can do now.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some disconcerting information you receive today from a group you are affiliated with could have you wondering if you have a future with this group. This might be disillusioning for you, but this is not a good day to make any decisions. Wait a few days and then consider what you heard today objectively and assess its impact. You will be in a far better frame of mind.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Usually your mind is sharp and centered, but today you will probably feel like you can not think straight. Your thoughts might be vague and disjointed. If there is something you need to do immediately, either make a great effort to focus on the task at hand or get some help. Otherwise, leave major chores or decisions for another day. You will be your old self again tomorrow.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You generally tend to be intuitive, but today your sensitivity might approach the level of an oracle – or seem to! You might have some good luck picking up the thoughts and feelings of others, but your premonitions, while plentiful, are off track. Write them down and check them out later, but do not put any stock in them, at least not now.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may have a very strange and somewhat disturbing dream about a friend tonight. It may wake you up in an unsettled state. Write it down if you can. This might exorcise some of the emotions involved and shed some light on whatever caused you to have the dream. Do not worry! Chances are it is symbolic and not prophetic.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A lack of communication between you and someone close could lead to misunderstandings. This might not seem that important, but sometimes a lack of clarity can lead to bad feelings in the future. Make your intentions clear to everyone. If someone misinterprets anything thing you say, explain it more precisely right then. You do not want some careless words to come back to haunt you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might be so intent on your work you do not hear what someone says to you. No matter how important your task, take the time to listen and pay attention to what someone tells you, however trivial it may seem now. It might not matter in the end, but it is best to err on the side of caution. Sparing a few minutes now could avoid a serious rift in a friendship.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you are presently romantically involved, you could find one of you feels very passionate while the other does not. Compromise! If you are currently unattached, someone for whom you feel nothing could express an interest in you that is more than friendly. This is a difficult situation, but you have to sidestep this person’s attentions without hurting any feelings.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are you working at home today? This will not make your efforts any less intense, especially if your work involves writing or speaking on the phone. Whatever you are doing will probably seem urgent. You need to do things carefully or you may miss important details or express yourself vaguely. Slow down and do not work too quickly. It may take longer, but you will not regret it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A strange letter or phone call could come your way today, and the information you receive could seem rather garbled. It may be good news or bad, or possibly neither, but do not accept it at face value. Somewhere along the line someone has misinterpreted some important information. If what you hear is important to you, check the facts before accepting it as truth.