Today in High Prairie – September 21, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – September 21, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – September 21, 2020

Diane Elliott

Michael Belyan

Jonathan Pardell

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – September 21, 2020

Dwayne Scotton

Lorrie Shelp

Yolande Klyne

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – September 21

1645 – Louis Joliet, Canadian Explorer

1737 – Francis Hopkinson, Designed 1st US Flag

1756 – John McAdam, Asphalt Creator

1866 – H.G. Wells, War of the Worlds Author

1902 – Allen Lane, Penguin Books Founder

1912 – Charles Jones, Looney Tunes Cartoonist

1918 – Rand Brooks, Rin Tin Tin Actor

1920 – Jay Ward, Bullwinkle Cartoonist

1931 – Larry Hagman, Dallas Actor

1934 – Leonard Cohen, Canadian Singer/Songwriter

1947 – Stephen King, The Shining Author

1950 – Bill Murray, Ghostbusters Actor

1962 – Grant Fuhr, Edmonton Oiler

1967 – Faith Hill, Country Pop Singer

1967 – Tyler Stewart, Barenaked Ladies Drummer

1968 – Ricki Lake, Talk Show Host

1983 – Joseph Mazzello, Jurassic Park Actor

This Day in Local History – September 21

Sept. 21, 1912: The Grouard News reports ideal threshing conditions are reaping the area’s best crop ever.

Sept. 21, 1912: The Grouard News reports population growth in the town stands at 14 per day.

Sept. 21, 1914: The ED&BC Railroad reaches Sawridge. Now it is possible to go to Edmonton from Grouard in 23 hours re railway and boat.

Sept. 21, 1926: Chief Felix Giroux of Kinuso dies. He was a huge supporter of the missionaries.

Sept. 21, 1960: Pleasantview Lodge opens in High Prairie and turned over to the Heart River Foundation to operate. The official opening takes place Nov. 9.

Sept. 21, 1972: The Sawridge Indian Band and Chief Walter Twin open a $634,000 motel in Slave Lake.

Sept. 21, 1977: South Peace News publishes a photo of Whitefish Indian Band Chief Fred Thunder laying the ceremonial block for the new $260,000 recreation building in Atikameg.

Sept. 21, 1987: Newly-elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president Roger Monahan says it’s time to start “rocking the boat” with government trying to get economic development into town.

Sept. 21, 1988: South Peace News reports High Prairie resident Rosemarie Willier is suing an Edmonton doctor for $250,000 because a needle was left inside her after a liver operation. She is later awarded a settlement of $9,945.

Sept. 21, 1990: The NPHL agrees to raise ticket prices to $4 from $3 for the coming season.

Sept. 21, 1992: The Spirit River Rangers are unanimously accepted into the NPHL at the league’s fall meeting.

Sept. 21, 1993: Darryl Willier, of Sucker Creek, is the first native ever appointed to the Grande Prairie Regional College board of governors.

Sept. 21, 1994: HPSD Slave Lake trustee Nicole Gladu is disqualified from the board for missing three straight meetings.

Sept. 21, 2005: South Peace News reports that Sgt. Mike Pierson accepts a promotion to Staff/Sgt.

Sept. 21, 2005: High Prairie town manager Ken Morgan resigns. Treasurer Gerry Blaikie accepts the position of interim manager.

Sept. 21, 2007: High Prairie paramedic Mark Woods receives a Peace Country Health Emergency Services medal.

Sept. 21, 2007: Thieves strike the High Prairie Hospital by stealing medical equipment. Police ask for the public’s help in finding the culprits.

Sept. 21, 2016: South Peace News reports that West Fraser has moved into its new office building.

Sept. 21, 2017: Marlene Marczyk, co-owner of Marczyk Stake and Lath, is presented with the Rupertsland Institute 2017 Entrepreneur Award.

Sept. 21, 2018: Elsie Clara Ducharme passes away at the age of 77 years.

This Day in World History – September 21, 2020

1192 – English King Richard I the Lionheart is captured.

1621 – Royal charter given for colonization of Nova Scotia.

1677 – John and Nicolaas van der Heyden patent the fire extinguisher.

1776 – 5 days after British take New York, a quarter of the city burns.

1792 – French Revolution: French monarchy is abolished.

1823 – Angel Moroni 1st appears to Joseph Smith.

1893 – Frank Duryea drives the 1st American-made gas propelled vehicle.

1897 – NY Sun runs famous “Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus” editorial.

1903 – 1st cowboy film “Kit Carson” premieres in US.

1911 – Canadian PM Wilfrid Laurier loses election to Robert Bordon.

1913 – 1st aerobatic maneuver, sustained inverted flight, performed.

1915 – Cecil Chubb buys English monument Stonehenge.

1921 – Pope Benedictus XV donates 1 million lire to feed Russians.

1930 – Johann Ostermeyer patents flashbulb.

1949 – Chinese Communist leaders proclaim People’s Republic of China.

1955 – Last allied occupying troops leave Austria.

1957 – “Perry Mason” TV series starring Raymond Burr premieres on CBS-TV.

1961 – Maiden flight of the CH-47 Chinook transportation helicopter.

1964 – Malta becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

1968 – Police drama “Adam-12” debuts on NBC-TV.

1970 – “Monday Night Football” premieres on ABC-TV.

1970 – Soviet space probe Luna 16 leaves the moon.

1972 – Philippines Prez Ferdinand Marcos declares martial law.

1974 – US Mariner 10 makes 2nd fly-by of Mercury.

1981 – Belize [British Honduras] gains independence from UK.

1982 – San Francisco cable cars cease operations for 2 years of repairs.

1995 – The Hindu milk miracle occurs.

2008 – The final home game is played at Yankee Stadium.

2016 – Report in Nature: Australian Aboriginals oldest known civilization.

2017 – Discovery of the 1st brainless animal that sleeps, a jellyfish.

Today’s Horoscopes – September 21, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Too much rigorous exercise over the past few days might have you feeling a little sore and tired. Your nerves may be on edge, and you could be more likely than usual to snap at those around you. Try to ease both nerves and muscle aches by soaking in a hot bath. Herbal tea might also help. Accept that you should take it easy today and then do it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Spiritual breakthroughs may have you feeling a little disconcerted. Clearing away deadwood, such as past traumas, might tell you a few things about yourself you’d rather not face. It’s vital to release them in order to progress as a human being. Even if tears are involved, this is a positive development. You’ll feel happier once it’s all set free. Onward and upward!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A virtual conference of some kind could touch upon some pretty volatile issues. People could disagree to the point that the meeting turns into a shouting match. You probably have strong opinions on this as well, but don’t get involved. You won’t be able to stop the argument, and it can only cause you stress. If you can, avoid joining this meeting altogether. Think about it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Is your significant other caught up in family problems and unable to spend time with you? Don’t let your insecurity get the best of you. Your partner needs to deal with family now. Relax, do what you want to do, and have confidence you’ll be spending more time together as soon as possible. After dealing with family quarrels, you’ll be a peaceful refuge for your partner.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Matters involving communication seem to be fouled up. Messages may not get delivered, e-mails may not go through, and people might misinterpret your words. This could create a mess that brings everything to a screeching halt. You need to speak to people directly, give detailed instructions, use simple language, and make sure they take notes, or beware of the consequences!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your values could oppose those of a business or romantic partner today. One of you may be overly pragmatic and the other too idealistic. One seems callous, while the other seems to be living in a dream world. This could be a milestone in your relationship if approached properly. If you can’t create a win/win situation, perhaps you should reconsider the partnership.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you’ve been having trouble reaching a romantic partner, it might be a good idea to stop trying. Your friend is having a rough day and might not make the best company. In fact, your beloved could view a call from you as an unwelcome interruption and be short, if not downright rude. If you speak with your friend, keep it brief and plan to get together – just not today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel a bit restless and unsettled without really knowing why. Stresses on the job could churn up repressed resentment from the past that you need to release. Try to discern exactly what these stresses remind you of. If you’re unable to do this, however, you’ll probably still reap the benefits of the release. Stay focused on your work and just let it happen.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Too many people could be vying for your attention today. All of them want advice or help. This could be flattering, and you’ll probably want to help them, but it can also be unsettling and make it hard to focus. Don’t let this set your temper on edge and cause you to snap at your friends. Take each request one at a time, make no promises, and do your best.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There could be trouble brewing in the workplace. Some of your colleagues neither like nor trust each other and find it impossible to work together. Adjustments are needed if everyone is going to work to the best of their abilities. If you’re in a position to handle this, do it now. If you aren’t, distance yourself from the situation. It’s the only way to stay sane!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Squabbles may come up between you and a sibling or neighbour. Your ability to compromise is definitely called for here. If you aren’t careful, this could turn into a battle of wills. The minute the disagreement comes up, try to talk it out and turn it into a win/win situation. Otherwise, things may be said that shouldn’t be, and feelings could remain hurt for a long time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Money matters might cause you a few headaches. You could be torn between the desire to put money aside for the future and the impulse to buy something you’ve wanted for a long time. There may be a way to have it both ways. Save a little less and try to find a bargain price for your item. Take everything into consideration and work it out before you make yourself crazy.